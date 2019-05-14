Liberia: 'Save the State' Protest Organizers Agree to Meet With Pres. Weah

Monrovia — The Council of Patriots, organizer of the much-talked-about June 7 'Save the State' protest, has consented to honor President George Weah's invitation extended to them for a dialogue, but on condition that the media would be allowed to cover the entire meeting.

As part of their conditions to attend the meeting, the group requested that only the President, Vice President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, the Minister of State for presidential Affairs and the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs should form part of the dialogue.

Their consent to attend the meeting was communicated to the Minister of State, Mr. Nathaniel McGill in a letter dated May 13.

Min. McGill on May 9 wrote the organizers of the protest on the directive of the President inviting them to a meeting on May 14, Unification Day. The meeting, according to the letter, is intended for the government to listen to their concerns and hold discussions to derive a way forward for the betterment of the country.

The protest, according to the organizers is not to demand the resignation of President Weah, rather to demand meaningful reforms that will lead to the improvement and living standards of Liberians.

The Council of Patriots has continuously maintained that their decision to protest is fueled by wanton neglect of the government to live up to its social contract towards ordinary citizens.