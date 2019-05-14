14 May 2019

Somalia: Govt Cancels Secondary Examinations, Set to Block Social Media for Five Days to Curb Cheating

The government will block social media for five days to stop illegal circulation of the Unified National Secondary Examination.

According to Education Minister Abdullahi Godah, the move is a raft of measures that have been put in place to curb examination cheating, which prompted the government to cancel the secondary examinations which had commenced last Saturday.

There had been reports of massive irregularities, which had involved selling of examination papers y a network of cartels which went ahead to share them on social media.

The Education Minister announced that the new set of exams are now set to commence on May 27-31.

Meanwhile the affected candidates took to the streets in Mogadishu to protest the move.

