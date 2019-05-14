14 May 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Economy Could Strengthen to 3 Percent in 2019 - IMF

NAIROBI, May 14 (Reuters) - Somalia's economy continues to recover, with growth expected to strengthen to 3% in 2019 from 2.8% in the previous year, while inflation could ease to 3% from 3.2% over the same period, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

"Somalia's economy continues to recover, supported by vigorous activity in the construction, telecommunications, and financial services sector in 2018," said Allison Holland, who lead an IMF team discussing Somalia's Article IV program, in a statement.

