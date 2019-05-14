Liberia: Operation Save Phebe Launched

The Gbarnga Rotary Club in collaboration with civil society actors in Bong County has officially launched 'Operation Save Phebe Hospital Campaign' in the County.

The idea of the "Operation Save Phebe Hospital" was crafted by the Rotary Club of Gbarnga, a humanitarian organization helping to ensure community development in the County.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Gbarnga Rotary Club President Anna Siakor Mbaku said Operation Save Phebe Hospital is a campaign intended to raise money to support the only referral hospital in the central region of Liberia.

According to President Mbaku, her organization has decided to raise over US$200,000 for the sustainability of the hospital.

The hospital is currently in huge financial crisis including the shortage of drugs, electricity and other medical equipment.

The Liberian Government recently donated eighteen million Liberian dollars which is not sufficient to bring the hospital to its age-old status.

The hospital owes its vendors about three hundred thousand United States Dollars through fuel credit).

According to the Gbarnga Rotary Club head, Phebe hospital needs huge funding in order to graduate from its current deplorable condition.

The Rotarian President cautioned citizens in the County to support Phebe hospital stands a better chance to provide the needed medical services to Liberians.

During the fund raising rally, Operation Save Phebe generated one hundred sixty-seven thousand three hundred ninety Liberian Dollar, ($167,390 LD), one thousand four hundred thirty United States Dollar (US$1,430) and pledges amounted to (LD25,000) and One Hundred Eighty United States dollars ($US180.00)

It can be recalled that in November 12, 2018 County Council setting, $79 000US Dollars was allotted to the health center.

Making the discloser, Bong County project specialist Thomas Cisco said though the name of the hospital was not mentioned at the sitting, but due to the continual calls from the citizens' quest for the Phebe Hospital $79, 000US Dollars allocated.

He said based on the citizens call, they later decided to allot the said amount for the Hospital.