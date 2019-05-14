Ghana: Guidelines On Ghana's Social Welfare System Launched

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) yesterday launched guidelines and regulations aimed at strengthening the Ghanaian social welfare system in Accra.

While making adoption easier, the use of the tools dubbed 'National Standard Documents' would also regulate residential homes for children and promote family-based care.

Launching it, the sector Minister, Madam Cynthia Mamle Morrison said the documents were specially developed to tackle the myriad of challenges children face, saying evey child has the right to grow up in a nurturing family environment.

She said "Our desire for all children in Ghana is to see them live in dignity, enjoying their rights and free from violence, neglect, exploitation and abuse.

According to her, stakeholders for decades have collaborated and conducted researches through which factors militating against the protection of children in Ghana have been identified and quantified.

Madam Morrison assured that "all the documents we are launching today reflect international standards and good practices and address similar skill gaps in diverse ways. They are indispensable for the effective discharge of our duties towards children of all ages."

Throwing more light on the documents, Director of Social Welfare, Mr Daniel Nonah said they would among others ensure the quality and consistency of care of children in residential care, in line with international and domestic legal frameworks.

He added that the tools would also provide guidance to the Department of Social Welfare (DSW) officers and foster care agencies on the delivery of foster care services.

Mr Nonah expressed gratitude to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) for their financial and technical support during the production of the documents.

Madam Shawn Cromer, USAID Mission Director, in her address indicated that, her outfit supports the MoGCSP in the development and implementation of any policy and regulatory framework that promotes family-based care and prevents separation of children from their families.

Such interventions, she stressed would help government ensure that children grow up safely and healthily and also reduce human trafficking especially in the cocoa and fishing areas.

She reiterated the United States of America's support to the Ghanaian social welfare system, saying "today we solidify our commitment to offer every child the opportunity to grow up in a very supportive family-based environment. It is not only a human right accorded to them by the United Nations (UN) Human Right Convention on the Rights of the Child but it is also critical to their health and development."