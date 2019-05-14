Ghana: UPSA Rolls Out Free Vacation Classes for Madina-Adenta SHS Students

Senior high school students within the Madina-Adenta enclave of the Greater Accra Region will benefit from free vacation classes to be rolled out by the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).

The programme, scheduled to start from July, forms part of the UPSA's contribution to the success of the government's free Senior High School (SHS) policy started in 2017.

This was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor (VC) of UPSA, Prof. Abednego Okoe-Amartey, on Wednesday during the inauguration of an ultra-modern auditorium built by the university.

He said the students would be taught for free, as the gesture forms part of the lecturers' contribution to the government's free SHS policy.

The VC said the university intends to embark on "a design, build and transfer basis" of two ten-storey multipurpose block and hostel facility through its Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

This, according to Prof. Okoe-Amartey, was in response to the anticipated inundation of SHS students into the tertiary education system within the next few years.

He also disclosed that the university had introduced three new programmes at the undergraduate level and two programmes at the post-graduate level.

The programmes are Bachelor of Science in Real Estate, Management and Finance, Bachelor of Science in Business Economics and Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance, while the post-graduate programmes are Doctor of Philosophy in Marketing and Master of Philosophy in Finance.

The VC said the university was blending professional programmes with normal degree programmes aimed at making UPSA graduates more relevant and job-ready and thereby reduce graduate unemployment.