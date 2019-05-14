Ghana: Somotex Supports Accra Psychiatric Hospital

Somotex Ghana Limited in Accra on Sunday dined with the vulnerable mothers at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital as part of the Mother's Day celebration.

As part of their efforts of owning their comprehensive approach in enhancing lives of less-privileged Ghanaians in the country, Somotex Ghana Limited donated one Bruhm chest freezer and assorted food items to the vulnerable mothers in the Psychiatric Hospital.

Mr Frank Mickson-Yeboah, Marketing Manager of Somotex Ghana Limited, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times said, the GH₵12,000 project was aimed at providing the necessary support and caring for the mentally challenged patients at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

"Our aim was geared towards providing the least support to express total love, affection and inspire the mentally challenged patients are abandoned by their loved ones and families at the hospital," he said.

According to him, the project was the first of its kind was to express our humanitarian concerns to the vulnerable mothers at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and pledged to continue to embark on such a project on Mother's Day every year.

Mr Mickson-Yeboah said, there was the need for the mentally challenged mothers in the homes and the psychiatric hospitals to be recorgnised and celebrated in grand style on such occasion.

At the function, he announced the company's partnership with Mohani Group to launch a Recycling and Waste Management and Campaign and Competition across Ghana to educate and sensitise citizens and the younger generation on proper waste management and disposal to promote a safety and healthy environment this year.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the hospital, Mrs Francisca Ntow, on her part, thanked the management of Sometex Ghana Limited for the gesture and urged other organisations to emulate their good example.

"The vulnerable would always be with us saying it is our responsibility to show love to them on such an occasion as Mother's Day celebration," she stated.