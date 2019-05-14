Gambia's Njie Storms Portuguese League

Football certainly runs in the DNA of Yusupha's family with the starlet following foot tracks of his famous father and Seville legend Biri Biri Njie as he does it big in the Portuguese top tier.

He definitely has surpassed the height of half-brother Tijan Jaiteh -onetime Gambia's most sought-after star in the year 2008.

Yusupha was limited by injury for months but has returned to spill magic potions that is helping veer his Premeira Liga outfit Boavista claws of relegation.

Coming at a time the side were stuttering, the 25-year-old's arrival to the scene can best be fitted as timely, scoring a goal each in the last three games in a combined seven starts.

Joining first on loan from Morocco's FUS Rabat whom he'd secured the league and cup for, Boavista did not hesitate to repay his input with an extended deal.

Last Saturday, he had his goal tally soaring to four when he stepped up to score the second goal in the 4-0 thumping of league's greats Sporting Braga.

Fans have resonated with every bit of his contribution and besieged the stadium at end of the game sweeping the striker off his feet to above shoulders in celebration.

Boavista has safely avoided demotion but there is already belief the heavyweights of the division, the likes of Porto, Benfica or Braga could lodge a bid to prise Yusupha away.