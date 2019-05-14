Tanzania: Yanga Seek Solace in Ruvu Shooting Duel

YOUNG Africans return into the Mainland Premier League action today as they entertain Ruvu Shooting at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

A win for Yanga today, will see them collecting 83 points from 36 matches of their campaign with two games to go before the end of the thrilling season.

However, Ruvu Shooting who are not completely safe from the relegation, would like to post tangible results and bag maximum three points to help them climb up ladders of the log.

They are placed 12th on the standings with 42 points hence a victory will see them reaching 45 points.

The Jangwani Street side are still cemented on the second slot of the table and were deprived crucial three points after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Biashara United in their past league match held at Karume Stadium in Mara on Friday.

An early goal from the former Transit Camp and Stand United player Tariq Seif gave Yanga the bitter pill on the day in the opening stages of the game's first half and his lonely goal lasted until the final whistle at a sparsely packed Karume Stadium.

The goal did not go well with Yanga Head Coach Mwinyi Z ahera who vehemently protested against it saying the scorer was at an offside position.

At a post-match press briefing, Z ahera accused the referee for letting the goal stand despite the fact the scorer was at the offside position. " Even a four year old referee could have known that the goal they scored was an offside.

I do not know what was his problem, perhaps he was under the influence of beer or drugs," Z ahera said f u r i - ously.

H e added: " It will be surp r i s - ing to see that such referees are given only two months ban instead of slapping them with a four year ban or banned forever because they affect football development."

He also attacked the rain soaked pitch saying it was not friendly to host the game while insisting that the performance of his team could not have been better than the one displayed due to the poor state of the arena.

In his words, Biashara United coach Amri Said revealed that he talked with Lipuli FC coach Selemani Matola who gave him some techniques on how to beat Yanga.

" Aside from watching their match against Lipuli, I had a chat with Matola who shared with me some tricks to overcome Yanga," said him.

The nosedive was second consecutively for Yanga who were the victims of 2-0 humiliation imposed to them by Lipuli FC in the second semifinals match of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) held at Samora Stadium in Iringa on Monday.

The loss has seen them unmoved from the second spot on the table with 80 points after 35 league matches and remain with three games before ending the season.

For Biashara United, the end product was tangible even though they are not completely safe from the relegation threat meaning that they ought to win all their upcoming four matches while hoping for their opponents above them to drop points as well.