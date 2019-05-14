Tanzania: Couple in Dar Court for 232.70 Grammes of Heroin Traffic in Country

A COUPLE, Abdul Nsembo (45) and Shamim Mwasha (41) yesterday appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam for trafficking in the country 232.70 grammes of Heroin Hydrochloride, which are narcotic drugs.

Before Senior Resident Magistrate Kelvin Mhina, the man and his wife were not allowed to enter plea to the charge, because the Lower Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case in terms of section 26 (3) of the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

Under the circumstances, the magistrate informed the accused that their case will be tried by the Economic, Corruption and Organised Crime Division of the High Court.

The magistrate further told the pair that under section 26 (4) of the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act, his court lacked jurisdiction to entertain any bail application.

He, thus, ordered the accused to remain in remand. Magistrate Mhina adjourned the case to May 27, 2019, for mention, as investigations, according to the prosecution led by State Attorney Constantine Kakula, have not been completed.

Prosecuting, the trial attorney told the court that the accused persons, who reside at Mbezi Beach, committed the offence on May 1, 2019 at Mbezi Beach area within Kinondoni District in the City.

Meanwhile, four Kenyans were brought before the same court accused of engaging in employment contracts as teachers without working permit from Immigration department.

They were named as Esrom Maina (44), Ruth Njuguna (30) , Joseph Kuria (30) and Charles Sakawa (32) .

The accused persons were charged alongside a Tanzanian, Stella Bizulu (44), who faces a charge of employing the foreigners without permit.

All accused persons denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Augustine Rwizile. The case comes tomorrow when the prosecution is expected to make some amendments to the charge.

The magistrate granted the accused persons' bail on condition of everyone to sign bond of 5m/- and secure one surety each, who also signed bond of similar amount.

It was alleged by the prosecution, led by State Attorney Faraji Nguka and Saada Mohammed that between September 2018 and March 18, 2019, the Kenyans were found at Kings Primary and Secondary School at Goba Matosa in Kinondoni District engaging in employments without working permit.