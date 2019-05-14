Tanzania Ladies Focus On World U-21 Beach Volleyball Ties

TANZANIA ladies are keen to have a serious drill with a focus to excel in the World Youth U-21 Beach V olleyball Championship in June. The prestigious world-level competition is scheduled to be held from June 18 to 23 this year in Udon Thani, Thailand.

Shukuru Ali, the national beach volleyball team coach, told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparation is on a top gear for the team to take place in the event.

He said the young ladies team has qualified for the competition after doing well in the Under-21 African Nations Beach Volleyball Championship held in Algiers, Algeria last month.

The team consisting Kuluthumu Jumanne and Janet Ajili must work hard to match with other top teams as they making maiden entry to the continental class tournament.

Tanzania girls headed to Algeria for the continental battle after doing well in the Z one Five U-21 qualifying champions organised by Tanzania Amateur Volleyball Association (TAV A) and held at Mbalamwezi Beach Hotel in Dar es Salaam in April this year.

They have qualified for the first time at world stage after finish sixth in Algeria. Ali said for the team to be well equipped for the World level finals, they have planned an intensive a month-long training starting next week ready for the tough battle.

" We understand that the world stage is going to be tough and highly challenging, but the team has started to gain its momentum and exposure at international stage.

" The international competitions gave them important international exposure, our intensive training will also give chance to rectify some mistakes," he said.

He said the players in the team are young and very determined and, that if they are given maximum support they are capable to do wonders in any competition.