14 May 2019

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: SADR Congratulates South Africa for National Election Success

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Saharawi Republic congratulated the ruling African National Congress (CNA) of South Africa on Monday for its victory in the national elections.

The President of the Republic, Brahim Gali in a congratulatory message to his South African counterpart, HE, President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed on behalf of the Government of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, his most sincere and cordial congratulations on the occasion of the successful and harmonious elections.

The Saharawi leader said that the victory in these elections represents the many achievements of the African National Congress (ANC).

The Saharawi Head of State pointed out that the current excellent relations between the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and the Republic of South Africa reflect the long alliance that the ANC and the Frente POLISARIO have woven for many decades.

In this regard, it renewed the willingness of the Saharawi Government to continue strengthening bilateral relations for the benefit of the two peoples and sister countries and at the service of peace in the region.SPS

Western Sahara

Western Sahara - Natives of the Desert, Natives of Africa?

This is the final article in the seven-part series Living In Translation about language and identity. They are guest… Read more »

Read the original article on SPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.