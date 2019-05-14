Western Sahara: SADR Congratulates South Africa for National Election Success

The Saharawi Republic congratulated the ruling African National Congress (CNA) of South Africa on Monday for its victory in the national elections.

The President of the Republic, Brahim Gali in a congratulatory message to his South African counterpart, HE, President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed on behalf of the Government of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, his most sincere and cordial congratulations on the occasion of the successful and harmonious elections.

The Saharawi leader said that the victory in these elections represents the many achievements of the African National Congress (ANC).

The Saharawi Head of State pointed out that the current excellent relations between the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and the Republic of South Africa reflect the long alliance that the ANC and the Frente POLISARIO have woven for many decades.

In this regard, it renewed the willingness of the Saharawi Government to continue strengthening bilateral relations for the benefit of the two peoples and sister countries and at the service of peace in the region.SPS