Somalia: Seconadary School Students Take to the Streets to Protest Exams Cancellation

The crisis over canceled unified examination has deepened with the affected students taking to the streets of Mogadishu to protest. Police tried in vain to quell the protest by firing in the air. The students caused heavy traffic snarl up which caught many raid users unaware.

Minister of Education had made the unprecedented move to cancel the examinations, following widespread leaks and selling of the examination papers by a cartel which had infiltrated the ministry.

But the students argued that they were already in the middle of examinations and that it was unfair to subject them to another round of preparation to sit a freshly set exams.

The new dates have been slated for May 27-31. Over 31,000 students have been affected . All the states apart from Puntland were sitting the papers.