Sudan: Khartoum Demonstrators Dispersed With Batons, Whips, Live Ammo

Photo: Jason Patinkin/VOA

Protesters hold hands to create a cordon to create space for ambulances and other vehicles transporting wounded to hospital.

Khartoum — On Monday, army, paramilitaries, and police attacked demonstrators across Khartoum with batons and whips. They attempted to remove the barricades around the sit-in in front of the army command. A number of protesters were injured, according to the Sudanese Doctors Central Committee.

On Monday morning, protesters at the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum increased the sit-in area by placing additional roadblocks on all roads leading to the command.

They want to pressure the military junta to hand over power to a civilian government and achieve the objectives of the revolution, however they also intended to strengthen the barricades around the sit-in, as an extra protection measure against possible actions of government forces to break up the sit-in.

Mak Nimir Bridge

The hundreds of protesters who blocked the northern entrance of the Mak Nimir Bridge between Khartoum and Khartoum North were removed by paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and police.

The government forces used tear gas, batons, and whips to disperse the crowd, and removed all barricades set by the protesters.

The Doctors Committee said in a statement later on Monday that government forces attacked "the defenceless protesters" at the sit-in with live bullets and hit them with their vehicles under the watch of the Transitional Military Council.

Three protesters were hit by bullets, two in their legs, and another and the second in his hand.

Live bullets

Four others sustained injuries in the head and back when they were beaten with whips, another was injured when a vehicle drove into a group of protesters.

The statement further said that "troops in army uniforms, RSF, and police officers attacked peaceful demonstrators across the capital Khartoum with new forms of beatings with batons and whips".

According to the doctors, the use of rubber bullets and tear gas caused injuries and respiratory problems.

Eight young men sustained injuries, four of them in the neck and shoulders.

The statement also pointed to the occurrence of some injuries to the demonstrators in front of the offices of the Sudanese Electricity Distribution Company in downtown Khartoum yesterday, in addition to other cases of suffocation with tear gas in Khartoum North.

