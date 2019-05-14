Libya: Federica Mogherini Meets With Libyan Prime Minister Al-Sarraj

press release

Brussels — High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini met today with Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj, Chairman of the Presidency Council and Libyan Prime Minister, ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council to discuss the crisis in Libya.

Federica Mogherini reiterated that the European Union expects all parties and regional players to immediately cease their military activities and re-start political dialogue, in the interest of all Libyans.

She expressed full support for the work of the UN Secretary General's Special Representative, Ghassan Salamé, in his work to find a ceasefire and encourage a return to negotiations.

The High Representative and Prime Minister Al Sarraj also discussed the humanitarian situation in Libya where thousands of people have been displaced by the attack on Tripoli. Federica Mogherini underlined the importance of ensuring access of humanitarian aid, the imperative of protecting civilians as well as continuing work, in co-operation with the UNHCR and IOM, to protect and assist migrants in the detention centres.

