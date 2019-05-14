Libya: Two Libyan TV Journalists Detained Near Tripoli

press release

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the release of two Libyan TV journalists, Mohamed Gurj and Mohamed Chibani, who were detained by an armed group on the outskirts of Tripoli yesterday while covering clashes between Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces and forces loyal to the Government of National Accord.

They were detained by the Al Kaniat brigade, which is affiliated to Gen. Haftar's army, while covering the fighting in the Asaidia region south of Tripoli for privately-owned Libya Alahrar Television. Twenty-four hours after their arrest, nothing is known for certain about their fate.

RSF has been told that they are being held in Tarhuna, a town 80 km southeast of Tripoli that is the centre of Gen. Haftar's operations in western Libya.

"We appeal to all the armed forces and militias with a presence on the ground to respect international law and to not target the media," said Souhaieb Khayati, the head of RSF's North Africa desk. "And we call for the immediate and unconditional release of these two Libyan journalists."

Libya is ranked 162nd out of 180 countries in RSF's 2019 World Press Freedom Index.