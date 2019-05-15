Rwanda: Musanze Residents Tipped on Family Planning

Parents in Musanze District have been called upon to embrace family planning.

The inability to control the number of children born in a family results into a heavy burden for the family, according to officials.

Isabelle Kalisa, the acting coordinator of the health unit at Imbuto Foundation, said it is important for all Rwandans to embrace family planning as it has an impact on the country's economic growth.

Security organs grace Baho Neza Integrated Health campaign in Rubavu District. Ministry of Defance is among key implimentors of the campaign

Kalisa was speaking in Gataraga Sector, on Monday, during an on-going integrated health campaign, which aims at promoting maternal and child health, as well as tackle teenage pregnancy.

Dubbed 'Baho Neza Integrated Health Campaign', the drive is an innovative approach that, overall, focuses on Family Planning and Early Childhood Development (ECD) by addressing various health related issues, including the availability and accessibility of family planning services, as well as closing identified gaps.

Artists from ArtRwanda Ubuhanzi thrilled Ruabavu District through various edutainment sketches

"Both men and women should embrace the programme because it impacts on the economic growth of the country and improves the well-being of family members," she told thousands of residents who turned up for the event.

Kalisa urged the residents to change their mindset toward family planning by inculcating it in their day-to-day endeavours.

"This campaign is entitled 'Baho Neza' (live well) for a reason; our households can't live well while having children for whom they can't provide basic necessities.

Jackson Vugayabagabo from Imbuto Foundation challenges Rubavu residents on early pregnancies among underage girls

"The population is increasing while the land remains the same; the only solution to this is to plan for your children through various family planning methods, let us all make sure we prioritise this matter," she advised.

Usage of contraceptives for married women in Musanze District stands at 52 per cent with Gataraga and Busogo sectors having 38 per cent, the lowest adoption rate in the district - yet they are the most populated sectors.

The vice mayor for social affairs in Musanze District, Marie Claire Uwamariya, attributed the low level of adoption of contraceptives in the district to misconception by some residents.

Some women from Gataraga Sector in Musanze District turned up for Baho Neza Integrated Health Campaign

She, however, stated that the district and its partners have mounted a united front to help change people's mindsets through various social platforms by particularly engaging men to play their role for the initiative to succeed.

"We have priotised family planning for the district to be able to attain the development we aspire to have. You cannot talk of development where you have stunted children... it is an issue that we have decided to tackle from the family level and we shall spare no effort," said Uwamariya.

During the campaign launch in Musanze, a total of 70 residents in Gataraga Sector were provided with family planning services, ranging from implants, injections and condoms, among other contraceptive methods.

Northern Province govornor JMV Gatabazi and Isabelle Kalisa from Imbuto Foundation hear from a teen mother from Musanze District during the Baho Neza Integrated Health Campaign in the district

Meanwhile, the same campaign took place in Cyanzarwe Sector of Rubavu District in Western Province on Tuesday, where at least 98 residents got varied family planning services.

At both campaign venues, artists who took part in the Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi contest that was organised by Imbuto Foundation performed and addressed the people on several topics, such as positive parenting, parents-adolescents communication and family planning.

About the campaign

Baho Neza Integrated Health Campaign will last three years and will be implemented in phases; each year will be divided in two phases each lasting six months, according to officials.

Isabelle Kalisa from the health unity in Imbuto Foundation called upon the residents to embrace family planning practices as way of boosting their welfare

Different services such as screening for children, deworming, vitamin supplements, family planning, dental, ophthalmology, skin disease screening and voluntary male circumcision, among others, were offered during the campaign.

The campaign is implemented by the Government with various partners, including Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), the Ministry of Defence, Imbuto Foundation, One UN Rwanda, USAID, Partners in Health, among other partners.