Zambia: 74 Children Hospitalized in Zambia for Suspected Food Poisoning

About 74 children have been admitted to hospital in Zambia for suspected food poisoning, state radio reported.

The children, aged between six and 14, had dined at a birthday party in Zambia's second largest city of Kitwe.

"74 people mostly children from Kitwe's Mulenga compound are admitted to the Kitwe Teaching Hospital for suspected food poisoning," state-owned Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) reported.

70 are now in stable condition while four others are receiving special attention, ZNBC said quoting the hospital's spokesperson Phoebe Chileya.

"Forty of the victims were children aged between six and 14 while 15 are above 26," Ms Chileya was quoted as saying.

The victims started trooping into the hospital around midnight (Monday) and by Tuesday morning 74 had been admitted.