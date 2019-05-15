Rwanda: IGP Munyuza Commends Youth Volunteers' Role in Policing

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza has hailed young people's critical contribution to maintaining national security, saying that the youth have a duty to do everything possible to prevent any drawbacks.

Munyuza made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing representatives of Rwanda Youth Volunteers in Community Policing (RYVCP) and District Community Liaison Officers drawn from all districts across the country.

The meeting held at the Rwanda National Police (RNP) General Headquarters, aimed at further streamlining human security activities by the youth volunteers.

He commended their unique community mobilization and human security activities in fighting and preventing crimes, and other human security activities dedicated to uplifting the social wellbeing of Rwandans.

He noted that RNP's community policing concept is a deliberate move for every Rwandan to be in the same line of ensuring safety and security, and recognised that the citizenry are the prime movers of this important undertaking.

"Everyone has a stake in ensuring that security in our country is improved and maintained... it is a collective responsibility. I commend your commitment to playing that vital role; we need that involvement more than ever; we must do better," the police boss said.

He explained that citizens of any country are the primary defenders and protectors and that the "common denominator with successful nations is the citizens' patriotic spirit in security and development matters."

He also urged the youngsters to maintain the spirit in their voluntary service.

IGP Munyuza outlined illicit drugs, corruption and human trafficking as some of the high impact crimes that the youth should give much emphasis in fighting.

He stated that the country cannot compromise the security and stability people in Rwanda enjoys today.

The World Economic Forum's 2017/2018 Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) ranked Rwanda as number one African country where citizens trust and rely on Police services to enforce law and order, and 13th globally.

Abdallah Murenzi, coordinator for Youth Volunteers in Community Policing, said that they are dedicated to supplementing the national security and development programme, as a duty to their country.

There are more than 260, 000 members of the youth group across the country.

Their activities range from raising awareness against crimes such as narcotic drugs, human trafficking, corruption and gender based violence; building and renovating houses for the vulnerable people, constructing roads, sensitizing community on proper feeding in an effort to fight malnutrition in children, tree planting exercise, among many others.