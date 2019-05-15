Tanzania: Simba, Azam Share Spoils

Dar es Salaam — Buoyant Simba squandered a chance to open up a four-point lead at the summit of the Mainland Premier League after battling to a barren draw with Azam FC yesterday.

The result means Simba now sit at the top of the elite league with 82 points from 33 outings, two ahead of their title rivals Young Africans.

Simba, needing a win to take a giant stride towards the title, fluffed a number of chances in yesterday's match at the Uhuru Stadium, the culprits being Meddie Kagere and Emmanuel Okwi.

The Msimbazi Street giants have dropped five points in two matches.

On Friday, they succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of struggling Kagera Sugar at the same venue.

Azam FC, on the other hand, are now placed third in the league table with 69 from 36 matches.

Yesterday's match started at a cracking pace with both teams pressing upfront in turn in search of the match-opener.

Simba ought to have gone one up early in the first half when striker Meddie Kagere broke through, only to see his shot go wide. Another chance for the Msimbazi Reds to break the stalemate came in the 10th minute when a sizzling shot by Emmanuel Okwi narrowly missed target.

Meanwhile, the top spot in the top flight may change hands again today as four teams are in action at different venues.

Yanga face Ruvu Shooting at the Uhuru Stadium.

"Our fans should expect positive results tomorrow," said Yanga coach, Mwinyi Zahera, yesterday.

Elsewhere, Biashara United host Mwanza's Alliance FC in Mara.

Line-ups:

Simba:- Aishi Manula, Nicholous Gyan, Mohamed Hussein, Yusuf Mlipili, Erasto Nyoni, James Kotei, Haruna Niyonzima, Jonas Mkude, Meddie Kagere, Emmanuel Okwi and Clatous Chama.

Azam FC:- Razak Abalora, Nickolas Wadada, Bruce Kangwa, Yakubu Mohammed, Agrey Moris, Stephan Kingue, Joseph Mahundi, Frank Domayo, Obrey Chirwa, Donald Ngoma and Ramadhan Singano.