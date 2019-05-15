Tanzania: Pushing to End Youth Unemployment Rates

Means have been devised in which hapless graduate can easily access reliable information on how to grapple with economic challenges and joblessness.

The director of Integrating Capacity and Community Advanced Organisation (ICCAO) and Kijiwe Kipya Zuhra Salehe says most of the youth have been helpless after they had graduated with flying colours, without any reliable information on how to come to grips with unemployment. This is the reason for the launch of Kijiwe Kipya Project, which will help the youth to have access of all information they want according to their professional choices.

ICCAO deals in creating pathways for the youth. It devises means of assisting unwaged people to create own jobs alongside seeking employment opportunities. The organization provides training to the youth on how to start a business and entrepreneurship in a fresh bid to come to grips with economic hardships.

According to Zuhra, Kijiwe Kipya has, of recent days, been a windfall among the youth whose dreams were almost in the dark in the recent past.

She explains that Kijiwe Kipya was born after she had graduated from University of Dar es Salaam in 2016, she could not get any slot despite seeking enough information about job opportunities and all information about how she can deal with business.

"I got to realise that staying in streets idling and lamenting about lack of jobs was not a solution to my challenges. I had to find means of opening the Pandora box, all to come up with this organization, where even my fellows could find a shoulder to learn on," she says.

The director says for one to start a business, he/she needs to have reliable information in place regarding customer needs and means of accessing business license.

Obtaining Tax Identification Number and registering through Business Registration authority have never been easy tasks had it not been receiving correct information from mentors, she notes.

Zuhra says most youth nowadays attend different seminars where they gain knowledge on the proper way to look for jobs.

Of all the discouragements from a number of offices youth have endured, Kijiwe Kipya helps them easily access reliable information on how to grapple with economic challenges, joblessness and even start their own businesses.

The director says, she has now found a way for the youth through her NGO where reliable information on how to start business can be easily obtained.

"Youth had relegated their minds into streets as story makers in which they end up engaging in gossips and planning illegal tracks to win quick money, a situation that could endanger their brilliant future. It is time we joined hands to contain life hardships," she says.

It is through Kijiwe Kipya where untapped potentials and skills among the youth can be easily realized. However, one needs to be fully dedicated.

In a tough economic environment, Kijiwe Kipya lacks support from other stakeholders and they hope the government can join hands in this fight against youth unemployment.

"This is a new entity that needs more support. I wish other well-wishers could join us in this regard. Our mission and visions are very clear: we aim to contain restlessness among the youth in town by pushing them to get reliable information, training and how they will create or find jobs in easy ways," says Zuhra.

The director notes that as Kijiwe Kipya they plan to open different organs that will base on professionalism. For example, Kijiwe Kipya, which deals with financial issues, also deals with agricultural matters.

"So all Vijiwe will have the youth who will mobilize people to provide education about financial management, agriculture, entrepreneurship in a bid to ensure they create employment opportunities," says the director.

Zuhura calls upon other organizations and municipal councils to empower the youth who have now found own means of getting employment including necessary requirements for getting funds through the government.

Advice

Youth should shy away from blaming the government but instead focus on cracking their brains to create own jobs.

"We have to value ourselves. We have knowledge and power. Let us use our potential to develop economically," she says.

However, Emma Julias, a third year student at Tengeru Institute of Agricultural and Folk studies, says through Kijiwe Kipya he has gained a number of skills, including the spirit of volunteerism, entrepreneurship, and how to make a project write up.

"During the holiday I didn't want to stay at home idle. I used the chance to ask for a place as a volunteer and it really worked out. One project we've done here at Kijiwe Kipya is to visit orphanage centres in the city where I gained a good number of skills about child care," says Julias.

Neema Athanas, 23, a graduate from the University Of Dar es Salaam says Kijiwe Kipya has helped her a lot, noting that she has now learned a lot regarding financial management.

"Plans are in place to start my own business. I have enough knowledge on this area. Through Kijiwe Kipya I have been able to understand what it takes for one to plunge into risk and uncertainty. I have all these skills, which, I think, can help me to start my own business," says Neema.