Malawi: President Mutharika Confident to Win Next Week's Polls

Salima — President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika says he is set for victory in next week's elections to be held on May 21.

Speaking Tuesday during a whistle stop campaign tour at Salima Boma, Katelera and Ngodzi Trading Centres in Salima, the president said he was well and he was certain that Malawians will vote for him in large numbers to continue with his development agenda.

"During the last election, you only gave me presidential vote but in this coming election, I want you to vote for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) MPs as well so that we can have all the five parliamentary seats in the district," said Mutharika.

Mutharika said the DPP has fulfilled projects promised in its 2014 manifesto and will come with more development projects if re-elected.

"We want to do more projects such as upgrading district roads, the Kamuzu Road Market as well as the district hospital and other key infrastructure," said Mutharika.

"I will build 200 new secondary schools, seven in each district and 193 community colleges, one for each constituency," added the President.

The President said people should not vote for opposition parties, especially UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

"MCP is a very cruel party and you should not dare to vote for them back into power," warned Mutharika.

Responding to a call by Senior Chief Kalonga for a motor vehicle for Salima Police, the President said he would use his powers to ensure that the vehicle is delivered by Wednesday.

Speaking earlier, DPP Vice President for the Centre, Uladi Mussa said that DPP is going to win 40 parliamentary seats in the central region.

"People are happy with DPP because it has fulfilled its promises. No-one has died of hunger because DPP provided relief food to all affected with food shortages and you (the president) are keen to maintain the Farm Input Subsidy Program (FISP)while others are keen to remove it," said Mussa.

In his speech, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Samuel Tembenu said construction of a Community Technical College in the district and the upgrading of Salima Technical College are some landmark developments that have taken place under the DPP regime.