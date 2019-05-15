Seychelles: President Faure Attends IDC Outer Islands Clean-Up Awards Ceremony

press release

President Danny Faure was the guest of honour at the Islands Development Company (IDC) Outer Island Clean-Up Awards Ceremony held at Savoy Resort this evening.

Beach clean-ups were undertaken on eight outer islands, namely Alphonse, Astove, Coetivy. Desroches, Poivre, Farquar, Platte and Remire, by volunteers from various sectors of society between 18 and 31 March. The initiative was led by IDC in close collaboration with The Ocean Project Seychelles and other partners, and marked the first ever large-scale beach clean-up of the outer islands, overseeing the collection of 10, 627kg of marine debris.

During his welcoming address at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of IDC, Mr Glenny Savy, stressed on the importance of raising greater awareness on the threats of plastic pollution and the need for greater conservation of the ocean and the environment. He explained why IDC saw it fitting to celebrate its 39th anniversary with outer island beach clean-ups, as part of an important milestone in its environment conservation efforts.

"When we embarked on this initiative for 8 of the outer islands as a follow-up to the Aldabra Clean-up Project, little did we realise the real extent of the damage done by marine debris over the years on the beaches and coast lines of our islands. We have with us today 40 local volunteers coming from different walks of life, who have witnessed first-hand the significance and impact of this new threat to small island states," said Mr Savy.

Mr Savy thanked all the volunteers and contributing partners the success of this initiative.

At the event, members of the Ocean Project Seychelles, Ms Zara Pardiwalla and Ms Victoria Alis, presented an overview of the data on the marine litter collected. Two volunteers in the beach clean-ups, Ms Natasha Burian and Ms Rosetta Alcindor, also gave testimonies of their experiences to guests present.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of awards by President Faure to all of the volunteers, followed by the presentation of letters of appreciation by Vice-President Meriton to all partners.

Also present for the ceremony this evening were Cabinet Ministers, Principal Secretaries, Chairman and members of the IDC Board, IDC staff, and other distinguished guests.

