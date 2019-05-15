Angola: Tourism Raises More Than U.S.$ 800 Million in 2017

Luanda — At least USD 800.8 million is the value of revenues raised by tourism sector in 2017, said the national director of Hotel Training, Cláudio António, on Tuesday in Luanda.

The figure was released during a ceremony aimed to launch the tender dubbed "Chefe Mega, young chief of the year".

He pointed out that this figure results from the registration of a number of 4, 924 single restaurants, 1, 632 hotel undertaking, with stress to 233 hotels, and 223, 965 jobs.

Cláudio António said that tourism was chosen by the Angolan Executive as a strategic sector for economic diversification and promote stability of the national economy.

The tourism was named due to its role as one of the most revenue-generating sectors in the global context.

In turn, the Deputy Director General of the National Institute of Vocational Training (INEFOP), António Agostinho Pereira, said that this initiative will encourage the adhesion of professional training and lead employers to know the potential of young people completing training centers professional.