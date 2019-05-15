Angola: Government Hands Over Savimbi Remains This Month

Photo: Eege Foto

Angolan Rebel Leader Jonas Savimbi

Luanda — Angolan government will officially deliver the remains of the founding leader of UNITA Jonas Savimbi to the family on 28 May, during a process that will take place in the eastern Moxico province, Luena.

This is expressed in a note from the Multi-sector Commission for the Exhumation, Transfer and Burial Process of Jonas Savimbi's Remains, which mentions 29 May as the date for the burial ceremony.

Jonas Savimbi died in action on February 22, 2002, in the locality of Lucusse, Moxico province, and buried days later in the Luena cemetery.

On 31 February of year (2019), the remains of the former UNITA leader were exhumed for the collection of DNA samples.

The Commission decided Tuesday (May 14) to release the results of DNA on 20 May this year during a meeting coordinated by Minister of State and Head of the Security Affairs of the President, Pedro Sebastião.

The DNA tests were conducted by the Laboratory of Genetics of the Faculty of Medicine of Agostinho Neto University, National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Portugal and Institute of Legal Medicine of Argentina.