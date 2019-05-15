Angola: President Highlights Work for Development of Angola

Luanda — Angolan head of state João Lourenço Tuesday in Luanda said that work was crucial to address the pressing issues in the country.

The President was speaking at the swearing in ceremony of the new officials of the central apparatus of the State.

The Statesman said that the country can not tackle the current difficulties unless each performs his/her job well.

He said that the problems that Angola experiences prevent the country from finding the key to meet the most important needs of the Angolan people.

In brief speech, the President Lourenço asked the newly-sworn in officials to get committed to work and the Nation".

During the ceremony, attended by Vice President of Republic, Bornito de Sousa, the president swore in the Secretaries of State for National Defence José Maria de Lima, Water Lucrecio Alexandre Manuel da Costa, and Public Works Carlos Alberto Gregório dos Santos

Sworn in were also deputy director generals of information and security service of state José Coimbra Baptista Júnior and Jacinto Pedro Ricardo Figueiredo.

João Lourenço also appointed deputy governors of Luanda, Dionísio Manuel da Fonseca (political and social sector), Elisabeth de Fátima Fonseca Tavares Matos Rafael (technical and infrstructure services), Lino Quienda Mateus Sebastião (Economic sector).

As deputy governor of Lunda Sul for political, social and economic sector, the president swore in Cassongo João da Cruz.