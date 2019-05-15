Zimbabwe: Updated - Joram Gumbo Moved From Energy Ministry

Photo: The Herald

Fortune Chasi is the new Minister of Energy and Power Development.

President Mnangagwa has appointed Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Fortune Chasi as the new Minister of Energy and Power Development, replacing Minister Joram Gumbo, who has been appointed Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in charge of Implementation and Monitoring.

The President also appointed Engineer Mackenzie Ncube as the new chairman of the National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) board.

In statement last night, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointments were with immediate effect.

"His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, Cde ED Mnangagwa, has made the following senior appointments and re-assignments:

"Hon Minister Joram MacDonald Gumbo has been appointed Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in charge of Implementation and Monitoring.

"Hon Fortune Chasi, current Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, has been appointed Minister of Energy and Power Development," read the statement.

Eng Ncube replaced Mr Jemias Madzingira, who was retired.

President Mnangagwa appointed Minister Gumbo as Cabinet minister and Cde Chasi as deputy minister last year after winning the 2018 harmonised elections.

Prior to his appointment last year, Minister Gumbo had served as Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister in the previous Cabinet.

Eng Ncube is a former Member of Parliament.