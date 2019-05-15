Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa, Parly Speaker Mourn MDC Road Crash Officials

Photo: 263Chat

Member of parliament, Vimbayi Tsvangirai - the daughter to the late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai - is in critical condition after a car crash.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed his condolences following the death of two senior MDC officials in a horrific car crash in Kwekwe Monday evening.

He was joined by Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda who also commiserated with the main opposition over the loss.

The road crash claimed the lives of Paul Rukanda and Tafadzwa Mhundwa.

Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, daughter to late former State Prime Minister and founding MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, was also left nursing serious injuries.

Tsvangirai-Java is also MDC MP for Glen View South while the deceased Mhundwa is her maternal uncle.

The opposition officials were returning from a party provincial caucus in Bulawayo.

Said Mnangagwa on Twitter, "Very sorry to hear of the tragic car crash that claimed the lives of two committed MDC activists and injured Vimbai Tsvangirai. My thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased and l join the Tsvangirai family and the nation as a whole in praying for Vimbai's recovery."

Also speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Speaker Jacob Mudenda also expressed his condolences after Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya officially notified the house on the tragic incident.

"We wish Honourable Tsvangirai a quick recovery. We as Parliament would want to send our condolences to the bereaved families," said Mudenda.

Meanwhile, Paurina Mpariwa, a senior party official, assured the nation that Tsvangirai-Java was in a stable condition with no major life threatening injuries.

Mpariwa said the injured MP will be having a minor surgery on her shoulder soon.

The MDC party also issued a statement on Monday as it mourned its cadres just less than two weeks before its controversial Congress.