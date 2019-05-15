Malawi: Mutharika to Wrap Up Campaign At Njamba - Nankhumwa Says DPP's 'Victory Is Certain'

As the political temperatures continue to rise ahead of next week's watershed tripartite elections, governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will address his final campaign rally at Malawi's political 'Mecca', Njamba Park in Blantyre on Saturday.

The party's vice president in the southern region, Kondwani Nankhumwa disclosed this at Blantyre Market on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 after touring the market.

"I wish to reiterate that the President is enjoying good health contrary to opposition parties' propaganda that he is ill. As I am talking now, he is addressing rallies in Salima and tomorrow (Wednesday) he will be officially inaugurating the magnificent Liwonde-Mangochi Road.

"On Thursday, our beloved President will be in the Shire Valley and on Friday, we will be joining him in Thyolo and Mulanje. Finally, on Saturday, President Mutharika will be at Njamba Park here in Blantyre to seal our victory at the polls. I urge all of you to attend that meeting in your large numbers," said Nankhumwa, who is also Local Government Minister.

Nankhumwa said it is a foregone conclusion that President Mutharika would emerge victorious against opposition contenders owing to his impeccable leadership record as evidenced by unprecedented social and economic advancement over the last five years.

He urged vendors and the people that gathered at the market to vote wisely for President Mutharika, DPP parliamentary candidate (Blantyre City West) Tarcizio Gowelo and DPP councilor.

The minister said he toured the market to appreciate the challenges that traders and buyers face.

Nankhumwa said he now has a better understanding of the problems and promised government would address them including improvement of the infrastructure and enhancing security.

He also promised that government would look into the vendors request for loans to boost their business as a matter of urgency.

Earlier, the minister interacted with curios (ziboliboli) traders at the market next to Standard Bank where he also heard their concerns, plans and aspirations.

Speaking earlier, DPP Director of Women for Southern Region, Bertha Nachuma said voting for the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) would be retrogressive and a return to brutality.

She said the party committed unthinkable atrocities against Malawians when it at the helm of government and Malawians can accept to fall in that ditch again.

She also took a swipe at State Vice President for "disrespecting elders", saying instead of being grateful to President Mutharika for appointing him running mate in 2014 and eventually becoming Vice President, Chilima is now making disparaging sentiments against "his own parent".

"We should therefore guard against voting for disrespectful Chilima. He is the best example a bad leader," said Nachuma.

Malawians go to polls next Tuesday, May 21, to vote for President, MPs and Ward Councillors. These will be the sixth time Malawians will be voting since the dawn of multiparty democracy in 1994.