Malawi: Chimulirenji Says Ready to Step in and Govern - Commissions Two Boreholes in Ntcheu

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential running mate, Everton Chimulirenji, has said he ready to step in as the country's second-in-command and govern together with President Peter Mutharika and practice clean politics.

Everton Chimulirenji: DPP presidential runningmate

Chimulirenji commissioning the boreholes

Chimulirenji, who is also DPP campaigner-in-chief, said this when he commissioned two borehole in Ntcheu North East constituency where he appealed to party fanatics to observe discipline during the present electoral period.

He commissioned the boreholes in Phonya and Kadzombe villages.

Chimulirenji said the DPP administration will continue making lives of Malawians bearable including ensuring that they have access to safe water.

"This is time for clean water, and now clean politics. Not backbiting. We will continue to develop this constituency," said Chimulirenji to a sizeable crowd

The little-known politician who rose to political stardom after he was announced DPP presidential running mate less than two months ago, took his time to woo patrons to vote for President Mutharika--DPP presidential torchbearer--and all DPP parliamentary aspirants and ward councilors in the district.

"The only key for you to continue enjoying tangible development is to vote for the DPP so that it can continue with its development masterplan," he said.

Chimulirenji, who his constituents fondly call ambassador of the poor, is also said to have been giving the less privileged some basic needs including maize floor and beans.

He also pledged, during the rally, to initiate road construction projects so that people in his constituency are able to travel with minimal or without difficulties.