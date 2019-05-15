Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe Attacked Domestic Worker With a Shoe - Court Papers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Robert and Grace Mugabe (file photo).

Cape Town — Grace Mugabe, wife of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, has been accused of attacking an employee at the family’s home in 2017.

An AFP report carried in New Zimbabwe says that papers filed in the country's high court claim that Shupikai Chiroodza alleges that Mugabe used her fists and then her shoe in a prolonged attack that left Chiroodza’s face pouring blood.

Mugabe allegedly attacked Chiroodza after accusing her of “milking” her husband because she had accepted a cash wedding gift from him, AFP quotes the legal documents as saying.

Chiroodza was a government employee working at the Mugabes’ home in Harare when the alleged attack took place in March 2017, eight months before then-president Mugabe was forced from office.

Lawyer Douglas Coltart said the civil service commission had indicated it would not contest the case.

In August 2017, model Gabriella Engels claimed she was assaulted by Mugabe following an altercation at a Sandton hotel.