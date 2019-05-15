Sudan: Khartoum Shooting Death Toll Adjusted to Four

Khartoum — The death toll following the shooting at the sit-in in front of the General Command of the Sudanese army in Khartoum on Monday evening, has been adjusted downwards to four, according to the Sudanese Doctors Central Committee, however the initial number of reported injuries has more than doubled.

Gunfire erupted at the sit-in in front of the General Command of the Sudanese army in Khartoum on Monday evening. The violence is being blamed on 'shadow battalions' and 'sleeper cells' of supporters of the ousted Al Bashir regime.

A field report released by the Sudanese Doctors Central Committee late today states that the number of dead on the night of the ninth day of Ramadan reached four: three revolutionaries and a Captain in the Sudanese army.

The committee explained that the previous estimate of six dead was made when two bodies unrelated to the shooting were erroneously included in the count. However it now seems that two bodies that were found in the Nile on Monday morning are being checked for identity and time of drowning.

The doctors have more than doubled their estimate of the injured, however, and warn that that some victims are still in a life-threatening situation. To date, 77 people injured by bullet wounds have been documented, of whom more than 10 are 'critical' cases which required surgical intervention and intensive care.

