Malawi: Some Councilors and MPs Yet to Sell Their Manifestos in Chiradzulu

Chiradzulu — As people in the country have a few days to cast their votes in the coming tripartite election, some shadow councilors and Members of Parliament (MPs) in Chiradzulu are yet to sell their manifestos in their wards and constituencies respectively.

This was disclosed over the weekend during National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust mock vote testing in Chiradzulu East, where people failed to mention the number of shadow councilors and MPs in their area.

Belita Juliyo from Masambichi Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kadewere said only two MPs and two Councilors have so far conducted campaign rallies in the area.

"We only know two shadow councilors and two MPs here because they are the ones that are conducting campaign rallies in our area. Some of these candidates we have not seen them so how are we going to vote for them without knowing their manifestos," she said.

She added that it could have been good if the candidates were doing campaign rallies in remote areas so that they are known to people.

Juliyo, however thanked NICE trust for the mock vote test saying it has helped them understand the voting process.

Group Village Head (GVH) Maleta in his speech also expressed gratitude to NICE Trust for the test saying people have been reminded on the voting procedures and some who were not aware of how to vote have learnt to avoid more wasted ballots papers.

Chiradzulu District NICE Officer, Kondwani Mnewa said they have done the sensitization in all the constituencies and wards to avoid more wasted ballot papers during the elections.

He added that despite the testing some people still have challenges on how they will vote as some were ticking on the face of the candidate they want to vote for.