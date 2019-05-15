Sudan: Forces for Freedom and Change Demands Urgent Investigation in Sit-in Incidents

Khartoum — The Forces for Freedom and Change has demanded formation of a committee to investigate urgently on the incident of aggression on the sit-in before the General Command of the Armed Forces,

In a press conference Tuesday evening, the leading figure of the Forces for Freedom and Change, Engineer Khalid Omer Yousif, held the Transitional Military Command (TMC) responsible for the incidents and demanded disclosure of the group that committed the aggression and withdrawal of this force from the sit-in area.

On the ongoing negotiations between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change, has said that we will hold the TMC responsible for putting the country in a state of direct confrontations and polarization if an agreement was not reached between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the leading figure of the Forces for Freedom and Change, Babiker Faisal, the Forces for Freedom and Change is not responsible for the escalation.

Member of the Forces for Freedom and Change, Jamal Abdul-Rahman, has pointed to the martyrdom of four person and injury of more than 200 others in the incidents of Monday.