Eritrea: Students' Independence Week in Sawa

Sawa — Students of the Sawa Vocational Training Center organized programs on 11 and 12 May in connection with the 28th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Youth Equipped with Knowledge and Skill: Vanguard of National Development".

Indicating that the program was focused on educational and artistic activities, the head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch at the center, Mr. Kobel Tekle said that activities including general knowledge completion, debating, poems and short stories as well as traditional and modern music performances were part of the program.

Mr. Kobel went on to say that painting competition, fashion shows and cloth designs were staged reflecting the talent and tendencies of the students.

Ms. Mensura Ismail, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in Sawa and Institutions of Higher Education, said that the students week was organized in cooperation with the NUEYS and Sawa Vocational Training Center, and similar programs will be conducted in the other Institutions of Higher Education. She also commended those who contributed in the realization of the program.

At the event prizes were handed over to winners of various competitions.