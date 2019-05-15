Egypt: Eritreans in Cairo Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara — The Eritrean community members in Cairo, Egypt, have celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress".

At the event in which a number of nationals took part, Mr. Fasil Gebreselasie, Eritrean Ambassador in Egypt, indicated that the Eritrean people in the past 60 years have emerged victorious against all external conspiracies through their strong perseverance and resilience. Ambassador Fesil also expressed expectation that in the new era of peace the Eritrean people will renew their pledge to double fold effort in the nation building process.

The heads of Eritrean communities, the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students as well as the National Union of Eritrean Women delivered messages in connection with the 28th Independence Day anniversary.