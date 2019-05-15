Sudan: Agreement Reached After Violent Conflict in El Gedaref

El Gedaref — The two parties of the violent conflict that erupted in El Gedaref in eastern Sudan on Saturday have signed an agreement of reconciliation and tolerance.

A dispute between a woman and a man about the price of a barrel of water grew violent and led to the woman being killed on Saturday. Listeners told Radio Dabanga that fighting between the relatives of the victim and the water seller led to the "outbreak of tribal clashes". Witnesses reported eight people killed and more than 50 wounded on Saturday and Sunday and property was burned.

Security committee

Brig Gen Saleh Abakar, the head of El Gedaref state security committee, claimed that the total number of deaths from tribal clashes that erupted in El Gedaref on Saturday and Sunday has so far reached seven, and 22 injured.

The 'agreement of reconciliation and tolerance' was signed by representatives of the Nuba and Bani Amer tribes in El Gedaref. In the document, all types of division and dispersal are being rejected. The two tribes agreed on the importance of peaceful coexistence and working together to promote social peace. They also agreed to cooperate with the committee the governor has formed to conduct an inventory of the losses to redress the damage caused by events.