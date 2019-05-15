Malawi: Ndiulula Campaign Registers 45 GBV Cases At Work Place

Lilongwe — Ndiulula campaign which was initiated by Action Aid Malawi has registered an increase in Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases more especially at their workplace.

Action Aid Malawi, in conjunction Police, Ministry of Gender, Children and Disability, NGO-GCN, Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) November 2018 launched "Ndiulula" (Won't be silent) campaign to expose workplace violence that women and young girls face.

Speaking in Lilongwe during the ICT Street Art Day in Lilongwe, Deputy Director for Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU), Jessie Ching'oma said they have reported over 45 cases since the campaign started in November and most of the cases are to do with sexual.

She said most reported cases are mainly to do with sexual harassment or sexual violent in the world of work.

"Despite this increase in reported cases the main challenge that we are facing is our response mechanism which is inadequate in terms of reaching out. We have noted that these reports are coming out from all corners of the country.

"So we haven't reached to an extent that we will have a mechanism that will cover us everywhere but for a start we haven't done that bad," Ching'oma said.

She added that their main focus looking at women who are very venerable and are working in the most venerable working places.

"Gender based has a number of negatives in terms of workers more especially women therefore women should come out and speak about that," the Deputy Director said.

Action Aid Women's Right Theme Manager, Chikumbutso Ngosi said through the Ndiulula campaign progress has been made in three areas the first one being women empowerment, most women from different sectors of work place have been empowered in a way that they are able to speak out.

"The second one being solidarity building, through the Ndiulula there have been so much connection and linkages between women who are being affected and actors in different sectors," she said.

On the issue of the campaign, Ngosi said through this process they are able to link with what is going on global level because in June 2019 the international labour organisation would enact a new convention on gender based violence at work place.