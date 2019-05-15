Malawi: Street Lights Installed in Mangochi

Mangochi May 15, 2019: Mangochi Town Council (MTC) has said the installation of street lights along the rehabilitated Liwonde-Mangochi Road from the Forest to Namwera Roundabout will add beauty to the town, the entrance to the district's tourism sites.

MTC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fannie Msimuko said this in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday at the Boma saying the lights complement the state-of-the-art Liwonde-Mangochi Road which government has constructed with funding from the African Development Bank (ADB).

She hailed government for the installation of the street lights and described it as a great relief to her council, which she said had no enough funds to install the lights.

"This is very good development and as Mangochi Town Council we are very happy with it because the street lights will add beauty to the town," the CEO explained, adding, "My appeal is for people to own these street lights and desist from vandalizing them."

Msimuko said the Town Council once installed street lights along the road but they were all vandalized and due to lack of funds, the Council could not rehabilitate them.

"Vandalism is our biggest worry, people tend to steal and sell Government property," she observed noting that, "As a Council we are sensitizing the public to own these street lights as they will benefit every citizen, motorists and pedestrians alike."

Msimuko stated that the newly installed street lights are solar powered no cost would be incurred in terms of electricity bills.

The installation of the street lights is expected to be completed by the end of May, 2019.