15 May 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: DC Calls for Commitment in the Forthcoming Elections

By Solister Mogha

Blantyre — District Commissioner (DC) for Blantyre, Bennet Nkasala, has asked members of the District Elections Supervisory Team (DEST) to fully commit themselves in the next week's tripartite elections to ensure its success.

Nkasala made the appeal Monday during the last preparatory meeting of the team in readiness for the elections.

"Last time, Blantyre was rated poorly on how it handled the elections. Centres opened too late and this angered people who resorted in burning tyres.

"This year we need to improve and make sure that everything goes on smoothly. Let's commit ourselves and be patriotic," said Nkasala.

He however said the district is ready to carry out every election activity starting with dispatch of sensitive and non sensitive materials to polling centres as well as monitor the actual voting process.

Malawians will be going to polls next week Tuesday (May 21) where they expect to choose the President, Members of Parliament (MPs) and ward councillors.

