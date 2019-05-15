Sudan: RSF Say Circles and Groups Target the Revolution

Khartoum — The Rapid Support Force (RSF) issued a statement on Tuesday in which they affirmed that the RSF sided the people of Sudan and regretted the Monday's incidents which were carried out by circles and groups targeting the revolution after they disturbed by results reached to by the TMC and forces of declaration of freedom and change.

The statement said since eruption of the glorious revolution, the RSF remained keen to security and safety of citizens as it was announced by its commander, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

It stated that circles and groups targeting the revolution stood behind the yesterday's regrettable incidents after they disturbed by what was reached to by the TMC and forces of declaration of freedom and change Monday , adding that these groups are endeavoring to abort any progress in negotiation that could pull the country out of this crisis.

The statement said those groups infiltrated to the sit-in area and other areas and fired at protesters , made frictions with people and regular forces guarding the protesters that led to martyrdom of Cap. Koroama (armed forces) and injury of two RSF elements and a number of soldiers and protesters.

The RSF called the people to remain vigilant towards such groups which target the RSF , the armed forces and other regular forces, asserting that such groups are working hard to foil achievement of the revolution goals and to incite sedition between the protesters and the RSF which fully carry out their national role in preserving the gains of the glorious revolution.

The statement stressed that the RSF would not use force to disperse the sit-in.