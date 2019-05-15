Malawi: Balaka Pastors Fraternal in Special Prayers for Constituency Candidates

Balaka — Balaka Pastors Fraternal on Monday conducted special prayers for the May 21, tripartite elections to seek God's intervention for peaceful elections.

Speaking on Monday in an interview with the Malawi News Agency, Chairperson for Pastors Fraternal in Balaka, Andrew Mankhanamba said the event was organized for the aspiring members of parliament and councilors.

"We thought it wise as Balaka Pastors Fraternal to organize this event in order to make our tongue speak what we want God to do during this coming election," said Mankhanamba.

He further said the presence of the candidates during the event was encouraging describing it as a good platform of friendliness since some of them were shaking hands, congratulating each other on points of their manifestos.

"God teaches us to love one another regardless of our religion and political affiliations hence there is need to put God first in order to have fair, peaceful and credible elections," Mankhanamba added.

He however, advised the candidates to accept the results whether they win or lose, saying good citizens focus on working with the winning candidates in order to accomplish the country's developments and not their positions as candidates.