Malawi: Silver Through to Semi Finals

Lilongwe — Silver Striker on Tuesday, Kamuzu day booked themselves a semi final berth in the Airtel Top 8 after narrowly beating Be Forward Wanderers 1-0 in a highly contested encounter played before capacity crowd at Silver stadium in Area 47, Lilongwe.

The Bank snatched a 1-0 win over Wanderers in Blantyre two weeks ago in the first leg of the Airtel quarter match played at Kamuzu stadium through striker, Khuda Muyaba's goal.

The Area 47 outfit has claimed 2-0 aggregate win when Man of the match, Duncan Nyoni decisive goal in the 40th minute was enough to shown Wanderers the exit.

Wanderers reached the final of Airtel Top 8 Cup during its inaugural year 2017 where they lost to Silver Strikers in the final through post-match penalties 10-9 and last year's they failed to reach the final after they were booted out 2-1 by their perennial rivals Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium.

Silver have joined Karonga United, Mzuni and Masters Security in the semi final but they will face Masters in the semis in Lilongwe shown down.

"We can only blame ourselves for the loss and painful exit from the cup in its early stages. We had a lot of chances in the first half in which we could have buried the game. We are not blaming anyone for the loss and this defeat is a collective responsibility as a team," Wanderers, Captain Alfred Manyozo Jnr. said after the game.

He said players need to be focused in fulfilling league and cup games that are coming and raise the tempo of the game.

Silver's Team Manager, Itaye Nundwe thanked his charges for their effort they put up in the game which made them claim a win over wanderers.

"We are happy for the win and are hoping to do well in the next fixture and progress into the next round which will be a final match for the Airtel Top 8," he added.

The second leg encounter was characterized by physical plays in which there were a lot of stoppages and referee Misheck Juma had tough time in decision making as kicks where flying like bats in evening.

The physically of the game saw Silver's midfielder, Levison Maganizo being stretched off in the 43rd minute when he got injured in the buildup of Silvers goal.

Silver stadium nearly explored in the second minute of the game when Wanderers broke through on the right flank through Isaac Kaliati and his search cross inside the box was poorly connected by Babatunde Adeboye at the mercy of Silver goalie, Brighton Munthali.

Seven minutes later, Wanderers came knocking but Manyozo's effort on the edge of the penalty box went wide.

Silver came in the 29th minute when Herbert Wayekha's continental throw in was flicked over by Nyoni and managed to elude Wanderers goal minder, Richard Chipuwa but missed the cross bar by a centimeter.

With five minutes to recess, Silver's winger Nyoni broke the deadlock when he pounced home Michael Tetteh's pass in the box when he got a ball from Maganizo which was cruelly tackled in the box and was stretched off.

Maganizo was replaced by Kondwani Mwaila and the two teams went into addressing room for a recess when the scoreboard was leading 1-0 in favour of the Bankers.

The second half many people thought Wanderers will come with new ideas to reduce the score line by they failed as striking pattern of Adeboye and Zicco Mkanda failed to dislodge Silver solid defence of Mike Robert, Wayekha, Yunus Sheriff and Trevor Kalema.

On the other hand, Silver's twin strikers Muyaba and Tetteh find it difficult to penetrate Wanderers defence of Stanley Sanudi, Harry Nyirenda, Dennis Chembezi and Francis Mulimbika.

Silver's goal scorers, Nyoni had chance just a minute into the last half, when his effort from close range was parried by Chipuwa for a corner.

When goals were failing to come by, Wanderers made changes they brought in Misheck Botomani for Zicco Mkanda 58th minute, Raphael Uda for Manyozo 68th minute and Peter Katsonga for Fransisco Madinga 72rd minute but the move yielded nothing for the team.

Silver could have increased the lead in 77th minute when Muyaba blasted the ball wide when the edge of the penalty box.

This is the first defeat for the Caretaker Coach for Wanderers, Albert Mpinganjira owing to the sacking of his elder brother, Bob following the defeat against Silver 1-0 in Airtel Cup and 1-3 to Blue Eagles in TNM Super League.