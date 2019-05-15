15 May 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Students Shot Dead in Students' Protest

Police on Tuesday shot dead two secondary school students who were protesting in Hirshabelle town of Beledweyn.

The victims were among those who had taken to the streets to protest the move by the government to cancel the unified examinations, in which they had say 6 papers with four more to go.

The Ministry of Education had canceled and rescheduled the examinations over what it termed as massive leakage of examinations.

Meanwhile a Dalsan TV cameraman was detained as he covered the skirmishes caused by the confrontations.

It was not immediately clear what charges the police would prefer against him.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

