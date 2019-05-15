West Africa: End of visit of UNFPA Regional Director for West and Central Africa to Benin: Mabingué Ngom renews his commitment to youth

press release

Dakar, Senegal – 13th May 2019: The Regional Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for West and Central Africa Mr. Mabingué NGOM made a working visit to Benin from 05 to 09 May 2019 During his stay, the Regional Director participated in several activities of regional scope. These include the meeting with young people on the issue of capturing the demographic dividend, the launch of the report on the state of the world's population, the official opening ceremony of the work of the Regional Health Conference. women, newborns, children and adolescents in West and Central Africa. Mr. MGOM was received in audience by several ministers of the Government of Benin including the Minister of State in charge of Planning and Development and the Minister in charge of Foreign Affairs.

Dialogue with young people on the theme: "Investing for girls to capture the Demographic Dividend"

Led by Mrs. Bintou Chabi Adam Taro Minister of Social Affairs and Microfinance, Mr. Siaka COULIBALY Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System and Mr. Mabingué NGOM Regional Director, this session looked like more than 150 girls and boys in their twenties associations and youth movements.

This dialogue was an opportunity to share a common message on the need to invest in girls, to share experiences on innovative strategies that allow and facilitate the girl's involvement in the capture of the Demographic Dividend. From these exchanges, it is also noted that improving the situation of girls can not be done without men, both actors and beneficiaries. And the Regional Director Mabingué NGOM summarize this in these terms "The only way to change the lives of girls is that men change their attitudes because if nothing is done now, we will meet again the next 25 years with bigger challenges to take up.

In Benin, the dialogue with Youth Networks and Associations began in March 2017. This major meeting made it possible to focus on investing in young girls in order to capture the Demographic Dividend. This activity responds to UNPFA's stated desire to prioritize youth in national programs and policies.

Regional meeting on the health of women, newborns, children and adolescents in West and Central Africa

Initiated by the Muskoka French Fund to reduce maternal, newborn and child deaths, the regional meeting was an opportunity for the UNFPA Director for West and Central Africa to demonstrate the relevance of the program. put in place. Mr. NGOM emphasized the participation of young people who are actors to take into account if we want to go towards accelerating progress in these terms: "I would like to insist on the involvement of youth. The lessons learned from our conversations with youth from the eight Muskoka Fund countries will deepen the analysis to accelerate actions for maternal, newborn and child health, strengthen partnerships around the fund and actions. that we can put in place at the institutional level to optimize the coordination mechanism. We must promote the active participation of young people on the subject in all our meetings. We must invest in this new relationship to ensure the success of future actions. "

Launch of the report on the state of world population / SWOP

"An unfinished task, the continuation of the acquisition of rights and choices FOR ALL"! This is the title of the report on the state of world population 2019 launched on Tuesday, April 7, 2019 in Benin by Mr. Mabingue NGOM, Regional Director of UNFPA for West and Central Africa under the double sponsorship of the Minister of State for Planning and Development and the Minister in charge of Foreign Affairs.

The theme of this edition is part of the vast movement of this year celebrating the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) held in Cairo in 1994, recognizing the promotion of rights and choices in health and empowerment of women and girls. On the occasion of this launch, Director NGOM reaffirmed UNFPA's commitment to continue and strengthen the partnership to accelerate the results of the 1994 pledges, especially for girls and women.

By taking the floor, in the presence of the diplomatic corps and three other members of the Government who are the Minister of Health, the Minister of EducationSon Excellence M. Abdoulaye Bio Tchané, Minister of State in charge of Planning and Development expressed how much Benin has taken the measure of the reality of the unfinished agenda; "The government has put the demographic dividend agenda at the heart of the reforms," he added. Three testimonies have also shown how from generation to generation, and with actors from different horizons (demographer, midwife, young blogger), the agenda of rights and choice for all, is an agenda in motion. And to mark the commitment for the future, the midwives of Benin and Etrilabs have each committed themselves in its area of expertise to ensure that "the acquisition of rights and choices for all" continues . #UnfinishedBusiness # SWOP2019