Egypt: Nigeria Vs Egypt - Fans Get Free Tickets for Super Eagles Game

The Kaduna State Government has thrown the gates open for Friday's crucial 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Pharaohs of Egypt.

The development means fans hoping to watch the Eagles take on the Pharaohs live at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium will now only go to the designated centres across the state to collect free tickets that would allow them access into the stadium to cheer on the Eagles.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Governor Nasiru El-Rufai Friday morning approved the payment for all the match day ticket to allow fans free entrance to stadium.

The game tickets were initially meant to go for N1000 and N300 for covered seats and popular stand respectively.

With the new development, many expect a capacity crowd of about 25,000 at the Kaduna stadium which so far has been a good hunting ground for the Super Eagles in recent outings.

Still concerned about orderliness and security, officials have announced that fans would still have to be in possession of match tickets before gaining entrance as those without would not be allowed around the stadium vicinity for the game that is scheduled to kick off 5pm.

Below are the 10 centers that have been allotted tickets to distribute to interested fans.

1. Sabo

2. TV garage

3. Barnawa complex

4. Gonin gora market

5. Station

6. Tudun Wada

7. Township stadium

8. Police college

9. Zaria

10. Makera KD South secretariat.