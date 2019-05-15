Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers - Nigeria Vs Egypt (Live Updates)

Nigeria's Super Eagles are hoping to overtake the Pharaohs of Egypt in the quest for qualification for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Gabon.

With four points from two games, Nigeria at the moment trails its North African opponent by two points in Group G, meaning only a win will see them leapfrog the seven-time African Champions.

The past days have seen intense preparations by the Nigerian team and their Egyptian counterparts, who are keen to return to the AFCON after missing out on the last three editions.

With no room for errors, the Eagles and the Pharaohs have the best of their players in Kaduna as the continent waits to see who edges closer to qualifying for Gabon 2017 between the two teams.

The gates to the Ahmadu Bello Stadium have been thrown open for fans, and a capacity-crowd is expected to cheer the Eagles onto victory from 5pm kick-off time.

For the records, Egypt remained unbeaten against Nigeria in their last five outings as the Pharaohs last loss to the Eagles was in March 1990.

A win for Nigeria will break the nearly three-decade stand-off against the Egyptians.

16.08

Egypt XI: El-Shennawy - Gaber, Tolba, Rabia, Hegazy - Elneny, I. Salah - A. El-Said, Trezeguet, Salah - Kola. Nigeria XI: Amuzie, Ambrose, Oboabona, Abdullahi; Etebo, Mikel; Simon, Iheanacho, Musa; Ighalo

16.52

FULL TIME: Nigeria 0-1 Guinea. Guinea is through. Nigeria back home.

16.44

Onyedikachi with a great on target shot, of a free kick, but the Guinean goalkeeper deflects it into corner. Corner-kick is taken, ...and what a thunderous rebound shot by a Nigerian defender. The Guinea goalkeeper is down.

16.40

While Nigeria is failing to get the job done.. the Tunisians are cruising and now 3-0 up against Niger.

16.38

Camara gets another yellow card for Guinea but Nigeria still on the verge of crashing out. 10 mins to go. If it ends like this, Tunisia and Guinea will progress to the quarter finals. Oliseh and his team will be home bound.

16.36

Nigeria with a scoring opportunity. A free-kick in front of the Guinea goal area but it is shot wide, over the bar. Nigeria's hope of progressing still hanging in the balance. Less than 12 mins to go.

16.34

Guinea No.5 is down in the pitch after a rough tackle by Nigeria's Osas. Osas is yellow-carded.

16.31

Guinea pushing to score more against Nigeria but careful enough not to give up their lead. A strike ends up in corner kick. Corner is parried into a throw-in and then a corner again. Second corner goes straight into the hands of the Nigerian keeper.

16.21

Time ticking away for Nigeria as Guinea coach Mohamed Kanfory Bangoura makes his second substitution of the game as Daouda Camara is replaced by Jean Mouste.

16.20

Nigeria makes another changed. Bright is off for Onyekachi. Nigeria making efforts to at least level up on he goals.

16.09

A Nigerian chance is blown away. A through pass to Nigerian striker, Chikatara, but as he prepares to take the kick, a Guinea defender overtakes him and chests the ball into the goalkeeper's waiting fingers.

16.04

Second half just got on the way. Nigeria started this half by bringing in Chikatara, the man who scored three goals against Niger Republic. Let's hope he repeats that in this match.

15.56

Guinea clearly had a better time in the first half. Nigeria needs to wake into the match and utilize he scoring opportunities that come from time to time.

15.51

Eagles are in the danger of crashing out unless they play their way back.

15.48

A Guinea player is walked off the pitch by health officials for a minor injury. The injury came right at the end of the first half.

15.46

The goal follows Nigeria substitution of Usman Mohammed. He was pulled out as Bature Yaro takes his place.

15.45

GOAL! Guinea scores Nigeria. Guinea now sits at the top of the table.

15.41

In the other match, Tunisia has gone 2 goals up. The North Africans may overtake the Eagles if they continue at this pace and Nigeria fail to score.

15.38

Nigeria makes a sharp attack, a swift run into the Guinea 18 yard box but what would have been a clean strike ends up over the bar. That was Usman Mohammed with Nigeria's best chance so far.

15.30

Rough challenge on Nigeria's Usman Mohammed. Eagles awarded a freekick. Guinea makes their first substitution in the match.

15.30

Nigeria escapes being penalized for hand ball in the box.. Guinea Coach livid about that that.

15.29

Free-kick is blocked free kick. Nigeria gets a throw-in to launch another attack.

15.29

Guinea player, Leo Camara, yellow carded after a rough tackle on Tunde Adeniji another chance for Nigeria at the edge of the opponent's box. Will they make a better use this time .

15.28

The free-kick was wasted!!!

15.28

Nigeria failed to score in the first half during their earlier games against Niger and Tunisia, will it be another slow start against Guinea today?

15.27

Nigeria gets a freekick on the edge of the Guinea penalty area. On the line. Nearly a penalty for Nigeria. It a great scoring opportunity but what can they do?

15.12

From the other match, Tunisia is 1-0 up against Niger. Saad Bguir gave the Carthage Eagles an early lead.

15.12

Eagles' coach, Oliseh, on his feet screaming instructions to his boys.They are second best thus far.

15.07

Guinea getting the better of the early exchanges. Nigeria yet to settle in.

15.06

Two successive throw-ins for Guinea and they also win first free kick.

15.06

Kickoff by Eagles

15.05

Goalkeeper Ezenwa leading prayers for the Nigeria team ahead kickoff.

15.04

We are set for kickoff as Guinea and Nigeria sing their national anthems.

15.47

Tunisia with a chance for free kick in a dangerous position but they fail to make the most of the opportunity.

15.46

Prince Aggreh out for Bassey Ezekiel as Oliseh throws in his last dice.

15.45

Tunisia almost getting the lead but Nigeria' clears the line, the North Africans getting the upper hand at this moment.

15.45

Tunisian defender Moncer being stretched out. Nigeria tries to initiate attack from the right flank but finding it difficult to penetrate.

15.44

Ikechukwu Ibenegbu On, Usman Mohammed Off. Tunisia 1-1 Nigeria.

15.43

Tunisia get the equalizer as slack defending from Nigeria sees Akachi score for the North Africans.

15.41

Nigeria pressing hard for a second goal but the Tunisians stay resilient.

15.40

Chikatara opens the scoring for the Super Eagles with a fine finish... he now has four goals to his name in this tournament.

15.34

Oliseh pulls out Stephen Eze and Orji takes his place as the second 45 minutes commences.

15.33

Teams take position for the second 45 minutes.... will there be goals to savour this term??

15.32

Half time - Tunisia will feel hard done by for the goal that was disallowed on the stroke of half time. the Carthage Eagles have had more possession and sight of goal with Ahmed Akaichi showing how dangerous he can be.

15.31

45MINS - Akaichi has the ball in the net but the assistant referee had his flag up for a goal kick. Video replays showed that the goal should have stood.

15.30

38mins - A teasing cross from the right by Okoro nearly sees Chikatara get a boot on. Tunisia concede a corner kick which Eze swings wildly at and misses.

15.29

27mins - Ezenwa with another save and with tunisia piling on the pressure Oueslati blasts wide inside the box.

15.26

24mins - Chikatara gets hold of the ball and goes past three Tunisian players before he is fouled. Monser needs the stretcher and the game is stopped again.

15.25

21mins - Tunisia have had 58% of the possession but have created just one clear cut scoring chance.

15.24

Chikatara, who is finding it hard to get into the game fouls Zied Derbali, who also needs treatment. Game is stopped.

15.24

15mins - Ezenwa makes an awkward landing from a Tunisia free kick and needs treatment on the pitch.

15.23

14mins - Akaichi turns Eze easily in the box but Ezenwa makes the first real save of the afternoon.

15.23

13mins - Akaichi beats Eze into the box but his shot his blocked in end to end action as both teams push for the opener.

15.22

10mins - Etim fouled and from the freekick, Prince Aggrey's shot is blocked on teh line and the Tunisians clear their lines.

15.22

Oliseh has made three changes: Chikatara, Oboroakpo and Mohammed come in for Adeniji, Orji and Ibenegbu respectively.

15.21

3:00 - Tunisians applying all the pressure and keeping the ball neatly as Nigeria keep almost all their men behind the ball.

15.11

1:00 - Mohammed commits the first foul but Tunisia do not profit.

21.09

The Returning Officer, Zana Akpagbu, after all the agents of the political parties that fielded candidates for the election had singed the relevant forms and result sheets, declared Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, winner of the election and returned as governor-elect.

20.17

The final Result of the Bayelsa Gubernatorial election as announced by the Returning Officer, Zana Akpagbu, is as follows:

Total registered voters 654493

Accredited voters 242114

Votes earned by political parties:

ACPN 128

ADC 173

APA 578

APC 86852

APGA 178

CPP 60

DPC 189

DPP 231

ID 20

KOWA 16

LP 76

MPPP 21

NNPP 28

PDC 135

PDM 1572

PDP 134998

PPA 221

PPN 14

SDP 17

UPP 12

The total valid votes 225520

Rejected votes 6647

Total votes cast 232167

19.07

Southern Ijaw result The area has 17 wards Registered voters 120, 827 Accredited voters 35594 APC 10216 PDP 23081

14.33

Ekeremo LGA Registered voters 9257 Accredited voters 3018 APC 257 PDP 2695

14.31

Nembe result Registered voters 4294 Accredited voters 2649 APC 1400 PDP 1160

14.16

The stage is now set and INEC officials have arrived. Very soon, the process of electing the next governor of Bayelsa State will be concluded here at the Yenagoa Council Hall. An opening prayer has just been offered and introduction of personalities on the high table carried out.

The stage is now set and INEC officials have arrived. Very soon, the process of electing the next governor of Bayelsa State will be concluded here at the Yenagoa Council Hall. An opening prayer has just been offered and introduction of personalities on the high table carried out.

12.08

Good morning readers and welcome back to the final lap of the Bayelsa State gubernatorial supplementary election. We are already seated at the Yenagoa Council Hall, where INEC is collating the result of the Saturday rerun and we will be expecting the final result and the declaration of the winner later in the day. Currently, the hall is almost filled but there is no INEC official on the high table. Security at the collation center is tight and the Bomb Unit of the Nigeria Police is screening all those accessing the hall.

02.26

It appears that only the results of four LGAs are ready and available for the night.

The collation was therefore suspended to be continued by 11am.

Thanks for staying with us this long and join us again at 11am for the conclusion of the much awaited result and declaration of the winner of the poll.

Ibanga Isine, signing off. Good morning readers.

02.22

Sagbama:

Registered voters 2005

Accredited voters 326

APC 119

PDP 180

02.20

02.17

There are a lot of reactions from representatives of political parties including the PDP. Those who spoke said the materials for the election were diverted to Ogboma by APC chieftains and the results allocated to themselves. They protested the result from Brass and called for the cancellation of the result from the area.

Responding, the state returning officer said the complaints should have been made the local collation centers and administratively too by filing the relevant forms. They complainants said they submitted reports administratively.

The APC representative deviated from discussing the issue in contention and was ruled out of order by the state returning officer and he immediately walked out of the collation center.

02.14

Supplementary election result from Brass:

Registered voters: 2255

Accredited voters: 1703

APC: 1679

PDP: 05

23.39

Reports reaching this newspaper shows that the results of four out of the seven local government areas where the supplementary election took place are ready and collation will commence any time soon.

23.09

Good morning readers and welcome back to the final lap of the Bayelsa State gubernatorial supplementary election.

We are already seated at the Yenagoa Council Hall, where INEC is collating the result of the Saturday rerun and we will be expecting the final result and the declaration of the winner later in the day.

Currently, the hall is almost filled but there is no INEC official on the presentation table. Security at the collation center is tight and the Bomb Unit of the Nigeria Police is screening all those accessing the hall.

22.13

The Collation Center at the Yenagoa Council Hall is in a haunted mood as only television cameras and wires dot the space. Except for the two INEC officials on the platform trying to set up display equipment, there is no indication the result will be announced tonight.

20.12

Information just got in that three heavily armed men were killed in he early hours of Saturday while attempting to raid a military post in Ekeremo. A top security source who pleaded not to be quoted because he is not authorized to speak on the matter told Premium Times that the gunmen came with a speedboat from the Burutu Local Government Area waterway in Delta State.

"The gunmen engaged the military and three of them were killed. The remaining gunmen fled with the bodies of those killed back to Burutu waterway where they came from," the source said.

On the speculation that four police officers and two soldiers were killed in Ekeremo, the Commissioner of Police in charge of EOD at the Force Headqaurters, Mohammed Mustapha, told Premium Times in an interview that nothing of the sort happened.

The commissioner who was deployed to Ekeremo said nobody was killed in the area and added that election took place.

"There was nothing like that in Ekeremo. I am just coming back from there to Yenagoa and I can tell you that no policeman or soldier was killed.

"There are a lot of speculations about killings and fighting in the Ekeremo but we have not witnessed a your get a report while we were on ground."

At the INEC collation center in Yenagoa, officials have started arriving as well as representatives of political parties, election monitors and civil society and representatives.

18.17

Media organisations especially the television networks are busy setting their live broadcast equipment at the collation center in Yenagoa. NTA, Channels and TVC crew have mounted their outside broadcast equipment and ready to broadcast the results.

Outside the hall and with sounds of many generating sets thumping loudly, a surveillance helicopter is hovering over the hall.

More local observers are arriving the collation center but no senior INEC official is in sight.

The waiting has just begun and tension is slowly mounting.

The result will be close to call. The possibility of a landslide win is slim. Outside, the Police Bomb Detection Square is screening people before admitting them into venue for the collation of supplementary election results

15.27

A senior electoral officer at Akaibiri Ekpetiama, Yenagoa, complained that hoodlums made several attempts to hijack electoral materials from polling units in the area.

According to him, the timely intervention of the police and military personnel saved the day.

He said after voting and counting were completed, the hoodlums would not allow for the result of the election to be written.

He said that the result had been declared at the area.

DIG Arugungu directed that the result and electoral materials should be moved to INEC headquarters.

The security team led by the DIG, Police Commissioner, Director SSS, Commander, NSCDC, Commander, FRSC and others, escorted the electoral officers and materials out of the area

14.41

Unit 5, Ward 10, Yenagoa

APC 52

PDP 90

14.39

Some results are trickling in.

Oyeke Open Space, Unit 9, Ward 10,Yenegoa LGA

APC 78

PDP 61

DPC 1

APGA 3

Voided votes 2

PPA 1

APA 1

Total votes 147

14.30

With elections over in most polling stations, INEC Collation Center, Yenagoa, ready for the receipt and announcement of the results. We learnt that result are still at the local government collation centers.

12.03

How many INEC officials arrived their polling units by 7:30 a.m.? TMG has released data gathered by TMG Quick Count Observers in Southern Ijaw and other polling units across six Local Government Areas in Bayelsa where the supplementary election is holding today.

11.46

Ogbopinama - Ama, Unit 25, Ward 9. Voting and accreditation is going on simultaneously with large voters' turnout.

11.41

Ward 9, unit 15, Ogbobina community. Ajoku Christy, the Presiding Officer, said electoral materials arrived early and accreditation started at 9:00 a.m. A the time PREMIUM TIMES visited, voting had gone far and the turnout is said to be impressive.

11.33

Crowd of voters at Ward 9, Unit 21, Okordi, Amasoma in Southern Ijaw LGA

11.23

Ward 10, Unit 14, Amasoma, Southern Ijaw LGA. Accreditation and voting had started.

Yakubu Bivan, Presiding Officer, said accreditation stared at about 10.33a.m. He said electoral material arrived at 8:00 a.m.

He maintained that the card reader has worked well unlike in the past election. Only a few voters were not not accredited due to card reader failure.

11.12

Government Secondary School, Ogoni in Amasoma used as one of the distribution centers for Southern Ijaw LGA.

Dr. Jewel Tubonimi, a community leader in Amasoma, said there was a skirmish in the early hours of the day which forced electoral officers to return to the distribution center.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt there was attempt by gunmen to hijack electoral materials along the waterway and so the movement to the riverine communities was halted.

11.01

In Ogbian Square polling unit in Attissa II in Yenagoa LGA, the population of security officers is nearly equal voters'.

10.57

While voters at the polling units are at each other's neck, this market is peacefully trading in Yenagoa.

10.25

There are reports that some youth are trying to disrupt the conduct of the election in Ekeremo Local Government Area.

10.24

Voting has commenced at Ogbian Square polling unit in Attissa II in Yenagoa LGA. Voters queuing to vote, security officers and electoral officers at the center.

09.59

Erewari Compound, unit 6, Ward 10, Yenegoa. Counting has commenced as DIG Arugula vows to arrest electoral officers and politicians from the area if the election is disrupted.

08.38

There is restriction of movement in the state, the police public relations officer has confirmed. The police is deploying massively to enforce the restrictions.

08.25

The new Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Peter Ogunyanwo about to address a standby force for the rerun poll.

08.22

The new Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Peter Ogunyanwo, about to address a standby force for the rerun poll in Southern Ijaw.

21.02

Thanks for following our live updates of the media chat.

21.01

President Buhari appeals to Nigerian journalists to do more investigative journalism about important national issues.

21.00

Regarding the continuous detention of Sambo Dasuki and Nnamdi Kanu: Buhari said, "If you see the atrocities those committed against this country, we can't allow them to jump bail."

20.49

Buhari: "The Minister of Finance and the Central Bank have to sit down immediately to look at ways to help students who are already outside the country to overcome the challenges posed by the foreign exchange limitation policy."

20.48

President Buhari says foreign exchange will be made available to the productive sector of the economy and not for luxury items.

20.43

20.41

20.34

Buhari: "Our parastatals would be realigned in view of the lesser number of Ministries we have now.

"We are being economically stretched."

20.33

The process of government agencies earning monies and spending them and giving government change will have to stop. All government monies have to be paid to the Federation Account and a budget submitted for their operations.

20.29

Buhari: "China agreed to pay 70% of cost of railway projects between Lagos and Kaduna and Lagos and Calabar, but previous government failed to pay counterpart funding of 30%.

"You cannot get a better deal anywhere in the world.

"I can't see the National assembly paying 4.5 Billion Naira to buy cars after collecting transport allowance. I will revisit that story.

"We have to live within our means."

20.25

Buhari: "Most government officials are new in office. We said Agriculture and Solid minerals are the easiest way to get people employed and our budget would show that.

"We have virtually all forms of solid minerals across Nigeria.

"We would employ youth, give them crash programme on Education and send them to teach at Primary schools.

"Fashola was not made a super Minister for nothing."

20.23

NOTE

Nigerians are expected to send in their questions via twitter, using the hashtag #askbuhari

20.20

Buhari: I turned down a N400million car proposal for the presidency. I said the cars I have are good enough for 10 years. We are having problem with the National Assembly regarding TSA. I have to holding a closed-door meeting with the National Assembly regarding the cars they are trying to buy. I hope they haven't bought them yet. They can't buy cars for themselves and also take money in car loans.

20.16

Buhari: "Our priority now is to get our refineries working. By the time we finish what we are doing., 60 per cent of the allocation of crude oil for local refining and 40 per cent would be used for crude oil swap."

20.14

Buhari: Previous government failed to maintain four refineries, pump stations and pipelines, at a time Oil was sold at over a 0.

20.10

"By the end of next quarter, you will not be talking of subsidy. The price is so low that there is no need to subsidise anything."

20.09

"I will not support devaluation of the Naira. I need to be convinced that there is need for the country to devalue the Naira. Is it against the dollar or pound?

"We have our priorities. To provided money to fund the projects we have already outlined, and not for those who want hard currency to import textile and toothpick."

20.06

Naira devaluation

"Personally, I don't support the devaluation of the Naira. We handed over a secured country in 1979, but by 1984, nobody knew how much Nigeria was owing.

"The situation now is aggravated by the downturn in the petroleum industry. It is now per barrel and we have debt service of about N1.5 trillion and we have commitment on the ground.

"We have to reorganize the NNPC. We have to introduce the TSA. There were 45 accounts in the NNPC alone. Ministry of Defence had about 70 accounts.

"We have got about N1.5 trillion through the TSA.

"The oil downturn is very unfortunate for this government.

"Check previous records. Over 90% were recurrent. No country can develop without capital projects. We were in very very bad shape."

20.02

"When I said that the war has been technical won, I said the capacity of Boko Haram to unleash attacks from camps and barracks have been stopped.

"If Hijap is found to be a problem, the government will have no option than to take a decision on it. The people will have to consider between it and their security."

19.57

"If this thing (suicide bombing) continues, Hijab would have to be banned."

19.56

"I said the capacity of Boko Haram to attack institutions or communities have been stopped. But the use of IEDs has assumed a different proportion."

19.55

On Shiites/Military clash; why the silence?

"I was in touch with the governor of Kaduna state and the president of Iran talked to me about it.

"We have a system of investigation as a government and as the head of the federal government, I have to wait for official report before I comment.

"The Police and the SSS are doing their own role of finding out what happened.

"In any incident where lives and property were lost there is a standard way of doing things and people would be asked to come and give evidence.

"How can any group create a state within a state?

"I saw a clip in which some dissidents were virtually hitting the chest of Generals."

19.54

"I expect the Kaduna State government will bring the report on the inquiry because the crisis happened in its domain. There are all sorts of allegations. So, we just have to wait for the report."

19.53

"The President of Iran spoke to me about the situation. But, I told him that as a government we have a system we must follow. "As the head of the Federal Government, I told him I will have to wait for the official report from the Kaduna State government from their investigations.

"To be fair to the both sides, we have to wait for the report of the inquiry."

19.48

President Buhari says he will only comment on the Shi'ite crisis after receiving reports of investigations by the police and Kaduna State Government.

19.46

"The Benin IDP camp is a good intention that went sour. "Despite the problem, the Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, was kind enough to have found school for the children. "The Federal Government is aware of the situation and ready to take them to where they came from."

19.42

Internally Displaced Persons

"We have about two million IDPs, over 70% are women and children. Over 65% of the children are orphans.

"Some Nigerians contributed money, about 25 Billion Naira, a committee was set up to utilise the funds.

"Within the week I was sworn in, I went to Chad and Niger.

"I was impressed with the goodwill they gave Nigeria on this issue.

"The G7 has sent training teams, and have given us some military hardware.

"We are more concerned with the orphans, a chance for them not to lose the opportunity for education. Some progress is being made on the ground."

19.36

"We are working with Niger, Chad and Cameroun on the girls. We have no credible intelligence of where they are."

19.35

Chibok Girls

"We want to be sure that the girls are complete, safe and sound before we attempt any form of negotiation on the girls.

"We are still keeping our option. If a credible leadership of Boko Haram is ready for negotiation without any condition we are ready to listen to them."

19.30

"I have declared four times. All of them were done in the Ministry of Justice. If those agencies have refused to release my asset declaration documents, they should be held responsible to answer questions why they are keeping those declaration.

"If there is any member of my cabinet that is found to be corrupt, I will not only sack the person, I will prosecute the person."

19.29

"By the end of the first quarter of next year, we will tell Nigerians how far we have gone on the fight against corruption. "I swore by the Holy Koran to defend the country's constitution and the law. So, we will not put any body above the law."

19.28

"I cannot make the mistake of appointing anyone with corruption.

"Whoever is found to be corrupt would not only be sacked but prosecuted."

19.28

People on your party are being shielded from investigation?

"I don't tolerate corruption and I did not pick anyone that will corrupt my government.

"It is the right of Nigerians to take them to court. I have not taken anybody who is facing corruption charges."

19.25

Still on crude oil theft

The problem of NNPC is the involvement of international institutions such as shipping lines and financial institutions.

We would ask for the cooperation of other countries to get monies lodged from sales of oil in different accounts and not that of the Federal Government.

Asset declaration not so public after all, not fully made.

"I have declared my assets four times in the past. You have the constitutional right to go to the relevant government agency to go and seek for it.

"They were deposited at the Ministry of Justice. If Ministry of Justice cannot produce my asset declaration form, then they too should answer some questions.

"Why me alone, why not others who were governors and Ministers as well. I think I don't have to ask them to give, it is your constitutional role."

19.21

By the end of the first quarter of next year, we will tell Nigerians how far we have gone on the fight against corruption. I swore by the Holy Koran to defend the country's constitution and the law. So, we will not put any body above the law.

19.20

Is there need to rejig the EFCC, ICPC?

Buhari: We have to be very sure of the documents we get and we have to cross check records sometimes across countries and in the EFCC.

Those who were engaged in the theft of oil were people of substance and have the wealth to hire the best of lawyers to defend them.

We need to submit fool-proof documents to succeed in prosecution.

How many people have ICPC prosecuted in the past? That is why we are being thorough now.

By the end of first quarter of next year, we would be in a position to tell Nigerians how far we have gone.

19.18

"We have to be patient and await outcome of courts decision. Government will only react through the Ministry of Justice after the courts have finished with matters before them

"We have documents showing where monies have been lodged."

19.17

"Our constraint is that the accused persons have to defend themselves in court to defend themselves. So, we cannot release their names to the public until the issues are completed in court. Whatever we recover will be presented in court. "The documentation in court include bank statements and documents from Customs Service that are to be presented in court. Until then, we ask Nigerians to have patience."

19.16

Mr. Akintemi fired the first shot. He asked the President how long the honeymoon with Nigerians would last.

He asked: How are we doing with the fight against corruption?

The President responded, saying the country was doing very well considering the circumstances.

"Thirty years ago as Head of State, we collected those we perceived to be corrupt and put them in protective custody, until they prove they were not guilty

"At present, those suspected of being corrupt are innocent until they are proven guilty

"We have documents showing Nigerian crude oil was lifted illegally and proceeds are put into personal accounts instead of Government account.

"We are in court with suspected corrupt persons and we cannot comment until the court are through.

"We can only appeal to Nigerians to be patient."

19.12

The panel of interviewers are Kayode Akintemi (Channels TV), Ngozi Anyaegbulam (Media World International), Munir Dan Ali (Daily Trust) and Ibanga Isine (PREMIUM TIMES).

19.10

Welcome to our liveblog of President Buhari's maiden presidential media chat.

21.54

FULL TIME. Nigeria 2-1 Algeria

Nigeria emerges African U-23 champions!!!

CONGRATULATIONS to the Dream Team.

21.47

Increasingly frustrated Algeria's Houari Ferhani gets a yellow card for a rough tackle.

21.46

Nigeria inching closer to the title with less than three minutes left in the regulation period.

21.45

Another corner kick awarded to the Nigerian side. Again, it is poorly delivered. Match returns to normal mode.

21.44

Corner Kick poorly taken but results in a throw-in for the Nigerian side.

21.43

Nigeria gets a last minutes corner-kick.

21.42

Desperate measures as Algeria Coach brings in Oussama Darfalou (striker) for Abdelraouf Benguit (defensive midfielder). Nigeria still holding the lead.

21.34

Nigeria survives another close shot from a free-kick outside the 18 yard box. Nigeria 2 -1 Algeria

21.31

Another Nigerian substitution. Osimhen going out for Kawu Bature.

21.27

Our goalkeeper stops an Algerian penalty to keep Nigeria in the lead.

21.26

Anxious moment in the Nigeria box but goal keeper Daniel stays cool to catch the ball.

21.24

Nigeria's Usman Mohammed has also been yellow-carded.

21.23

Algeria's Ben Taharm gets a yellow card and he has been pulled out for Zakarya Haddouche to come in.

21.20

Now on the hour-mark, the Dream Team VI still holding on to their slim 2-1 lead.

21.17

Bad clearance by Nigeria defender Sincere gives Algeria a corner kick, that almost resulted in a goal but goal keeper Daniel to the rescue.

21.14

Osimhen gets a chance but fluffs his effort over the bar.

21.13

Etebo tries another dashing run but he has been tripped and referee says play on!

21.13

Algeria close to the equaliser but goal keeper Daniel makes an easy catch.. meanwhile Nigeria Captain Azubieke has been stretched out after suffering a bad tackle.

21.07

Second Half begins. With five goals to his name, Etebo is on course to be named as top scorer at 2015 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

20.48

End of first half. Nigeria 2 -1 Algeria.

Half time at the at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium, Dakar. Nigeria 2-1 Algeria.. An improved display from the Dream Team VI. It is safe to say unpaid wages before now took the shine off the team in earlier games.

20.45

Etebo from the center circles makes a solo run and scores to restore Nigeria's lead. Whoa! What a strike!

20.42

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOal!!!!!! Nigeria goes one goal up with a beautiful strike! Nigeria 2-1 Algeria

20.34

The Algerian goal was a defense error on the Nigerian side, an own goal. Nigerian defender, Oduduwa, nodded the ball into his net to help Algeria level up. This is the first goal that the U-23 have conceded in Senegal in the first half.

20.32

Goal. Algeria equalises.

20.31

27mins - The Algerians have started pushing forward now and becoming very physical in their tackles.

20.28

Nigeria's Ndifreke rolling on the pitch after a nasty challenge from the Algerians, the player now out for medical attention.

20.20

Pensive look on the Algerian fans in the stands.. there is still plenty of time to play no doubt.

20.19

12mins - Etebo takes off and runs into the Algeria box and brought down for a penalty.

14mins - The pressure has paid off as Etebo scores his fourth goal - all penalty kicks. The U-23 have been on top since the beginning of the match and deserve the lead.

20.16

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL Nigeria scores through a penalty kick. NIgeria 1-0 Algeria

20.09

7mins - The U-23 team seem to be really up for this as they are first to every ball but they should score with the team at this top form.

20.08

Nigeria looking for an early goal as team dominating early exchanges.

20.06

Nigeria on the front foot early on with first shot, first free kick and first corner kick.

20.05

Nigeria makes first attempt but Osimhen takes a weak shot. Bright start by Nigeria as Dream Team VI win free kick in a good position. Etebo ready to take the kick.

20.04

Nigeria elected to take the opening kick.

20.04

The two teams, Nigeria and Algeria on the pitch and the Nigeria National anthem taken first while Algeria followed.

20.02

A lot of noise at the Stade Leopold Senghor in Dakar, an electrifying final match in the offing.

Meanwhile South Africa has qualified for the Olympic Games after beating hosts Senegal 3-1 on penalties in the third-place clash.

20.01

Both Nigeria and Algeria look most likely to be going for an attack-minded game - judging by their respective line-ups.

19.59

While they now have their eyes on the top prize, this is how Nigeria and Algeria got to the final of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations

Road to the final

Nigeria

Group stage

Mali 2 Nigeria 3

Nigeria 2 Egypt 2

Algeria 0 Nigeria 0

Semifinal

Nigeria 1 Senegal 0

Algeria

Egypt 1 Algeria 1

Algeria 2 Mali 0

Nigeria 0 Algeria 0

Semifinal

Algeria 2 South Africa 0

18.01

Full time Nigeria 1-0 Senegal ... Dream Team VI through to Rio Olympics

18.00

Chance for Nigeria to take the lead but the game temporarily halted as medics attend to the injured Senegal goalkeeper

17.53

Thioune gets red card for stopping the ball with his hand and Nigeria gets a penalty.

17.28

The Nigeria midfield looking increasingly susceptible. We hope the Senegal team doesn't pounce on the loophole soon.

17.25

Nigeria defender, Sincere Seth, on the turf with a feared muscle strain.

17.25

Senegal makes their substitution too as Mendy comes in for Diagne.

17.22

Nigeria makes first substitution. U-17 prodigy Victor Osimhen in for God'sPower.

17.19

Another scoring opportunity fluffed by Senegal as Nigerian goalkeeper, Daniel, rises to the occasion again.

17.16

Coach Samson Siasia on his feet as situation still remains even here.

17.13

Second half under way as Senegal take the pass from the center circle.

16.56

HT: Senegal 0-0 Nigeria. Tepid game so far with Senegal guilty of throwing away many chances including a penalty.

16.55

Half Time Nigeria 0-0 Senegal.

16.54

Fantastic!!! Daniel dives the right way and stops the penalty kick.

16.54

Controversial penalty kick awarded to Senegal as goalkeeper Daniel is adjudged to have brought down a Senegal player.

16.47

Kufre almost gives Nigeria the lead but Senegal makes a last minute clearance off the goal line. Nigeria 0-0 Senagal

16.46

Usman Mohammed goes down in the box but no penalty for Nigeria.

16.45

Nigeria gets first free kick which is well taken by Etebo. Senegal's keeper gets his hands to it.

16.45

Nigeria's goalkeeper, Emmanuel Daniel, has so far been the best player on the Nigerian side with his daring saves.

16.43

Etebo takes Nigeria's second corner kick of the game but his delivery was very poor.

16.43

Half an hour gone at the Stade Leopold Sedar Senghor and it is goalless. Team Senegal have enjoyed the better chances though.

16.42

Senegal keep pushing for the opening goal, gets another corner kick.

16.41

Thunderous free kick by Senegal pushed away to corner by Emmanuel Daniel.

16.40

Nigeria's goalkeeper, Emmanuel Daniel, makes another point blank save to deny Senegal the lead.

16.40

Ismaila makes a dashing run from the left wing for Senegal but his shot calmly caught by Emmanuel Daniel.

16.39

The game has been quite physical in the early stages as both sides concedes free kicks against each other.

Expectedly, Senegal fans turned out in their numbers in the stands to cheer their team. the Dream Team VI have not performed badly so far.

16.38

Another chance for Nigeria but Kufre's shot form the right win stopped by the Senegal keeper.

16.37

Nigeria gets first free kick and well taken by Etebo but the Senegal keeper gets his hand to it.

16.37

Kick off!

16.11

INEC cancels election in Southern Ijaw

The Independent National Electoral Commission has cancelled Saturday's Bayelsa State governorship election in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area -- one of the state's eight LGAs.

The decision, which will soon be announced officially by INEC, means the elections are inconclusive.

INEC said the decision was taken because of violence, the abduction of electoral officials and ballot box snatching, according to details seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

The election will be conducted in due date.

Governor Seriake Dickson has a clear lead in the election, according to results announced so far by INEC.

Mr. Dickson, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, won in majority of the seven local government areas announced on Sunday by INEC.

His main challenger, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has so far scored the second highest number of votes.

15.59

From all indications, INEC plans to cancel the elections in Souther Ijaw LGA. Journalists are still cramped inside the Resident Electoral Commission's office waiting for a press briefing where the cancellation is expected to be announced.

15.19

As the Ooni retires to his palace, human traffic jam builds up at the entrance and those trying to exit the venue are stranded. It is in fact easier to pass through the eye of the needle than to go through the narrow exit gate opening into the Ooni's palace entrance.

15.11

As the Ooni departed, the crowd went wild. Many guests tried to touch him. There was a dangerous rush as security officers momentarily lost control.

Outside, praise singers and cultural troupes fall over themselves as they harass dignitaries for money.

15.04

Journalists covering the collation have just been invited into the INEC office for a press briefing on the situation in Southern Ijaw LGA.

Meanwhile, the two white Hilux trucks are still packed outside the collation centre, laden with th 24 ballot boxes they rushed into the centre. It is still unclear how the trucks managed to beat the heavy security outside the collation centre. The fate of the ballot boxes loaded behind the trucks is also unclear.

Tension remains and there are reports of protest in the town.

14.56

The National Anthem brings the coronation to a close. Guests began to depart even before the National Anthem ended.

14.52

Vote of thanks, closing prayers from both Christian and Muslim apostles said, signaling the end of the coronation ceremony. A leading Ife chief pronounces royal blessings and thanksgiving, followed by blessings and goodwill from other traditional rulers.

14.48

Strangely, the Ooni of Ife did not speak Yoruba throughout his 10 minutes speech. But as he rounded off his speech, he was greeted "Kabiesiooo".

14.43

Ooni receives staff of office.

14.42

The two Hilux trucks that is causing the stir at the collation centre are white. One has no number plate. The other has a Bayelsa State Government House license plate number BYGH 145.

People are now gathering outside the hall. A police AIG came in briefly to inspect the trucks. He left after the inspection.

It appears the ballot papers have not been counted and collated at the Local Government Level, from the way they are stacked on the Hilux trucks.

Some of the ballot boxes, at least three, has the inscription "Presidential" on it. Some, "Governorship". One has inscription Ijaw LGA, Amassoma Ward three.

There are 10 ballot boxes on one truck, and 14 on the other.

The three men who came down from the truck chanting war songs are no longer in sight. But one of the trucks has its driver on the driver's seat.

14.26

Two Toyota Hilux vehicles, carrying ballot boxes behind, just arrived the collation centres in Yenagoa, causing a stir. The drove in as if they were chased into the venue, screeching to a halt outside the centre. Three men came down from the vehicles chanting local war songs.

They claim they are from Southern Ijaw and had beat 'soldiers' firing at them to return the ballot boxes behind the vehicles. They do not look like INEC officials and everyone is dazed and not sure how to react. But there is a clear indication the ballot boxes will not be accepted.

14.16

"I admonish to be always be positive and not to criticize our leaders all the time so that there can be development," he said.

14.10

The Ooni has dedicated his staff of office to young people in Ife and the entire Nigeria.

14.09

"I thank God for bringing me to this throne. He's the King of kings," the Ooni said.

14.07

The new Ooni giving his first public speech. "It is a new dawn in Ife," he said.

14.02

Osun state governor, Aregbseola, presents staff of office to the new Ooni. He admonished him to unite the people and lead as a father.

13.32

Osun state governor, Aregbesola, rises to speak. He is cheered with music.

13.17

Traditional and cultural entertainment begin.

13.14

Vice President Osinbajo speaks

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to be virtuous and ensure his ascension is not just to make wealth and pleasure.

In his goodwill message on behalf of the Federal Government, the Vice President said the land of Ife was blessed with the choice of a young and virtuous son of Ife.

"As we celebrate with pomp and pageantry today, we are reminded of the great responsibility that is thrusted on you as the representative of the virtuous," Osinbajo said.

He asked the new Ooni to take the responsibility of leading the people on the path of virtue very seriously.

He prayed that God would give the monarch the wisdom and courage to lead the people.

13.02

Nembe LGA

Reg votes: 66,384

Acc voters: 18,799

APC: 6,974;

APGA: 15;

CPP: 03;

PDP : 10,768.

12.57

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, enters the hall amidst cheers. He walked in just as the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar was rounding off his good will message. Some who climbed their seats to have a clearer of the monarch fell down following a push around the procession.

12.55

The result from Nembe has just arrived and will be announced soon.

12.54

The Ooni enters for coronation.

12.45

To sing the Ooni's praise, Seyi Adedire, takes the stage and renders poetic lines to usher in the Ooni.

12.34

After the Muslim and Christian prayers, nows comes the Ifa prayer. Traditional worshippers rub metals in a noisy manner as part of their prayers.

12.27

One would imagine this is a purely traditional event, but Muslim and Christian prayers said to invite God's presence.

12.23

Journalists block traditional rulers' view. They complain and anchor begs that cameramen should give way. Some shift, but the job has to be done.

12.17

The rendition of Nigerian National Anthem was followed by the Ife Anthem, emotionally chorused by the guests.

12.11

The National anthem is rendered and the coronation is officially kicked off.

12.09

Bola Tinubu causes a stir, as he arrives with Rauf Aregbesola

12.08

The Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar II, and Olu of Warri, arrive, take their seats.

12.07

Heat tortures guests, no seats

The canopy collapsible hall, venue of the coronation of the new Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is hot and guest are enduring severe heat.

Although there are about 40 standing air-conditioners in the hall, the number of persons far exceeds the actual capacity of the hall.

Half of the guests in the hall have no seats, and all are using improvised hand fans to cool themselves.

11.50

Crowd problems as dignitaries enter. Pushing and stampede at entrance into the hall.

11.46

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrives as well as the President of the Liberian Senate, Amazolu Gala.

11.36

POLICE BAN RALLIES, PROCESSIONS in BAYELSA The Nigeria Police Force have banned any form of procession, rally, protest or demonstration throughout Bayelsa state. A statement signed by Deputy Inspector General Hashimu Argungu, on Monday morning, said intelligence available to the police indicate that "some disgruntled elements" were planning to foment trouble in the form of illegitimate rallies. Mr. Argungu warned the perpetrators to desist, saying the police was battle-ready to deal decisively with violators of the directive. The statement was distributed to journalists at the INEC collation centre in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital. A governorship election was held in the state Saturday. Results from six of eight local governments have been announced. Results from Nembe and Southern Ijaw are still being awaited. Incumbent Governor Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party is leading in the results so far released.

11.34

Only results from two local governments, Nembe and Southern Ijaw, are yet to be announced at the INEC head office in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital city. Returning Officers of these two local governments are yet to show up at the collation centre. Six local governments have been declared so far.

11.28

The results from NEMBE and SOUTHERN IJAW local government areas are still being awaited. INEC and security officials as well as journalist are packed in the INEC collation centre awaiting the remaining results.

11.17

Collation of results from the remaining local governments have just resumed.

11.10

OGBIA LGA

APC - 9, 106

PDP - 13, 051

10.42

10.41

Laying of red carpet earlier this morning.

22.06

Returning Officer announced that results from the remaining LGAs are still being collated and therefore the collation resumes tomorrow by 10:00 a.m.

20.57

APC and PDP agents struggle for the microphone. Their's exchange of words over who caused violence in Ekeremor LGA during voting. The REC called both agents to order and asked the to drop the microphone.

20.50

EKEREMOR LGA

12 Wards

Total no of registered voters 82, 783

Total no of accredited voters 24, 667

Total valid Votes 22, 664

Rejected Votes 634

Total Votes cast 23, 298

ACPN 7

ADC 5

APA 35

APC 7, 918

APGA 8

CPP 3

DPC 5

DPP 9

ID 0

KOWA 0

LP 4

MPPP 1

MMPP 4

PDC 3

PDM 44

PDP 14, 602

PPA 15

20.47

The PDP agent says election did not hold in Ward 3 and Ward 4, and Unit 12 in Ward 5 all in Brass. PDP is therefore calling for cancellation of results in those areas.

20.13

BRASS LGA

10 Wards

Total no of registered voters 55, 923

Total no of accredited voters 30, 397

Total valid Votes 28,616

Rejected Votes 592

Total Votes cast 29,208

ACPN 3

ADC 7

APA 46

APC 21, 755

APGA 23

CPP 9

DPC 5

DPP 11

ID 1

KOWA 0

LP 7

MPPP 0

MMPP 0

PDC 5

PDM 222

PDP 6,516

PPA 5

PPN 1

SDP 0

UPP 0

19.45

SAGBAMA LGA

14 wards

Total no of registered voters 84, 550

Total no of accredited voters 36, 892

Total valid Votes 34, 921

Rejected Votes 726

Total Votes cast 35,647

ACPN 10

ADC 16

APA 34

APC 5,382

APGA 12

CPP 1

DPC 11

DPP 23

ID 0

KOWA 1

LP 23

MPPP 2

MMPP 9

PDC 13

PDM 406

PDP 28,934

PPA 33

PPN 0

SDP 11

UPP 0

Election not held in 6 Polling Units.

APC state agent protested the election results of Sagbama. He said the election was marred by 'another party' carried out widespread violence and rigging.

"The result just read does not reflect the will of the people of Sagbama. Card readers were not used and the electoral officers resorted to manual accreditation. We are strongly calling for the cancellation of the election in Sagbama," he said.

19.42

APC agent stood up in the collation to question the credibility of the election results from Yenagoa. He said the election materials in the whole of Okpolo Ward 5 was hijacked by PDP with support of the JTF and taken to the Government House .

"I am surprised that the result from that ward wasn't cancelled," he said.

19.23

Yenagoa LGA

15 Wards

Total registered voters 135, 025

Accredited voters 44,751

Total valid Votes 40, 041

Rejected Votes 1,710

Total Votes Cast 41, 751

16 Units Polling Units Cancelled as result of snatching of electoral materials, violence and intimidation of electoral personnel. 5,390 votes cancelled in Yenagoa, said returning officers.

APC: 14,563

PDP: 24,258

19.13

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA

No of Registered Voters 39,748

No of Accredited Votes 15,755

Total Valid Vote 14, 926

Rejected Votes 601

Total Votes Cast 15,527

APC: 6,896

PDP: 7,619

19.09

The Rec says voting is still going on in some places, apparently referring to Southern Ijaw.

19.07

Everybody stood up for the Anthem. Prayer also said by a staff of INEC Headquarters. The Introduction of the collation officers has also been done. They include the Returning Officer for the election (Vice Chancellor, University Of Calabar; INEC National Commissioner, Mustapha Lecky; AIG Musa Daura; Bayelsa REC and others.

19.02

The returning officer has been introduced, he is the Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar, Prof. Zanu Akpagu.

18.59

The national anthem has just been redered, signalling the beginning of event - the collation of results.

18.56

INEC officials are seated at the collation centre in Yenagoa. They are about to commence the collation of results of the election from seven local government areas.

18.53

Inside the State Collation Centre, Yenagoa City Council Hall, Yenagoa, where INEC will be announcing the results of the Bayelsa governorship election.

18.37

Voting going on now in Southern Ijaw, no report of violence so far.

18.37

Voting still going on in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. Meanwhile, journalists representing several media houses across the nation are at the State Collation Centre, Yenagoa City Council Hall, Yenagoa, waiting for the announcement of the governorship election results by INEC.

12.46

News Alert! APC Plot To Rig Bayelsa Governorship Election Exposed! The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hereby alerts all concerned that the APC and the military have connived to rig the elections in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa state. This rigging is being coordinated by the same Army Major who supervised the killings yesterday. The Major has handed most of the sensitive materials to APC agents to fill and return as results in the evening. Southern Ijaw Local Government Area is the largest in the state and the APC wants to use this scheme to inflate result figures in favour of their candidate. Signed: Chief Olisa Metuh National Publicity Secretary

11.16

It's 11: 12am. Accreditation is yet to commence at the Southern Ijaw. There's report of tension in the local government area.

11.16

Chairman of the Southern Ijaw and the entire 17 councilors are PDP members. The member representing the area in the Federal House of Representatives and the four House of Assembly members representing the area are all PDP members. The APC deputy governorship candidate, Wilberforce Igiri and the state chairman of APC are from the Southern Ijaw.

11.06

Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, with 120, 827 registered voters, has the second largest number of voters in the election. Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa, has the highest number of registered voters - 139, 777. Therefore, votes from Southern Ijaw could decide who between Seriake Dickson and Tmipre Sylva will win the election. Most political analysts who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said Southern Ijaw is a stronghold of APC. But the Commissioner for Information in the State, Esuene Kikile said it couldn't be true that Southern Ijaw was APC stronghold when the political leadership of the area is in the hand of PDP.

10.44

Former SSG in Bayelsa State, Gideon Ekeowei said to have been arrested yesterday by security officers spotted this morning in Oporoama, the headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. Mr. Ekeowei is said to have physically traded words with Governor Seriake Dickson this morning at Oporoma.

10.15

The governorship election in Bayelsa State continues today, Sunday, in Southern Ijaw local government area where voting was postponed due to late take-off of the exercise in the area.

INEC PRO in Bayelsa, Ernest Timi has told PREMIUM TIMES that accreditation in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area commenced between 8am and 9am. Mr. Timi asked Nigerians to disregard the results being circulated on the social media. He said Nigerians should be patience and wait for INEC to officially release the election results.

10.05

The governorship election in Bayelsa State continues today, Sunday morning in Southern Ijaw local government area where voting was postponed because of the late take-off of the exercise in the area.

21.12

Former SSG in Bayelsa State, Gideon Ekeowei arrested by security officers. APC Publicity Secretary in the State, Nathan Egba, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Ekeowei who is a deputy director-general of the APC campaign organisation was arrested this afternoon during the election. Mr. Egba didn't disclose why the former SSG was arrested. "I am not aware if he has been released or not," he said.

20.29

PDP supporters poured into the street in Yenagoa to celebrate their victory at a polling unit in the area.

19.56

Algeria and Nigeria progress to semi final as Egypt lost 0-1 to Mali. Thanks for staying here with us. Good night.

19.55

Coach siasia has brought in Victor Osimhen for Junior Ajayi.. Oshimen was the MVP at the FIFA U17 World Cup but no action for Victor as referee blows final whistle.

19.54

Four minutes extra time to be played here in Dakar. Algeria attempts a fast counter-attack but could not get the goal they craved for.

19.49

Coach Siasia understandably still looking tensed as its not yet done and dusted for Nigeria.

19.48

Another chance for Nigeria but Etebo's close range effort parried for a corner kick. Yellow Card for Nigeria as Captain Azubike is booked for rough tackle.

Salah in for Quassama as Algeria make a change upfront.

19.42

Senegal U23 team and their officials are in the stands as they take a first hand look at Nigeria and Algeria, one of whom they are set face in the semis.

19.41

Chance for Nigeria but the Algeria defense make a frantic clearance.

19.35

Penalty appeal by Nigeria as Tingoli goes down in the box but referee waves play-on .

19.31

Regardless of their poor play, Nigeria has more ball possession 53% to Algeria's 47%.

19.31

Still 1-0 in the other game between Egypt and Mali. Nigeria still on course to qualify if it ends same way in the the two centers.

19.26

Another Nigeria change. Ebong Eyo out for Taiwo Awoniyi. Will Awoniyi finally live up to his billing? He has not been at his very best at this tournament so far.

19.24

54 - Sub for Nigeria as Tiongoli Tonbara comes on for Godspower Aniefok.

Improvement!!! This is the first time in three matches that Samson Siasia has not conceded a goal by the 55th minute.

19.14

51mins - Azubuike floors Mohammed Benkhemassa with a robust challenge with the Algerian needing treatment off the field.

19.11

49mins - Daniel makes a good save with his left leg from Abderrahmane Meziane Ben Taharm.

19.10

2nd half underway with the Nigerians trying to crank up some more pressure but the Algerians get the first corner kick of the second stanza.

19.02

APC supporters in Yenagoa move into the street to celebrate victory at their polling unit.

19.01

Results as announced at Ward 5, Unit 11, Finimamighafi compound, Yenagoa: PDP 86, APC 46.

18.48

Half-Time - Nigeria 0-0 Algeria. Not too many clear cut chances in the first half as the two sides seem to cancel themselves out.

18.47

INEC officials counting votes at Ward 5, Unit 11, Finimamighafi compound, Yenagoa.

18.45

40 mins - Very scrappy affair so far with the Nigerians giving away many fouls and the Algerians trying to milk some sympathy from the referee.

18.40

In the other match, Mali are 1-0 up against Egypt and as it stands Algeria and Nigeria will go through to the semis.

18.37

32 mins - Etebo nearly opens the the score with a near-perfect free kick that hits the upright and the goalkeeper makes teh save.

18.32

Results have started trickling from some polling units.

Results as announced at Ward 4, Unit 11, Agudama, Yenagoa LGA

APC: 115

PDP: 98

18.30

The Dream Team VI far from impressive so far. Match is still goalless.

18.04

Match underway and Algeria already with the first corner of the game.

Nigeria also get her first free kick of the game after an Algerian player was guilty of holding down Junior Ajayi

18.03

Nigeria is in traditional green jerseys while the Algerians are in all white. All is set for kick off now.

18.02

Both teams are on the pitch now and both rendered their national anthems.

17.30

Counting of votes begins in some polling units in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

17.29

Election in Southern Ijaw postponed

The Independent National Electoral Commission and the police have confirmed that election in some places in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area has been postponed due to the late take off of the exercise in the area.

INEC Director of Voters Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi and Police Commissioner, Operations, David Folawiyo, confirmed the postponement while speaking on a programme on the Nigeria Television Authority.

Mr. Folawiyo said, "We got word from Bayelsa that polling officials and electoral officials have met and have taken decision to continue tomorrow in such places where there was violence so that they don't go far into the night or enter in the night. The decision was taken by electoral official not the police."

15.30

Timi Alaibe has denied decamping to PDP. He also denied sending bulk text messages asking people to vote for the PDP. He alleges his phone number was cloned.

15.15

The Police has dismissed media reports that four persons were killed in Southern Ijaw. "No death has been recorded so far," the spokesperson of Police in Bayelsa state told PREMIUM TIMES. "We only have one person who was wounded in the area and we have made arrests."

15.06

Violence reported in Brass LGA. A house belonging to acting chairman of PDP in Bayelsa have been burnt down, reports say.

14.55

A TMG report indicating that no polling unit opened for commencement of election in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

14.52

15 more thugs arrested by the police and the JTF in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area over election violence.

14.50

Gov. Dickson's mother and wife's fingerprints were also rejected by the card reader.

14.21

David Folawiyo, Commissioner of Police, Operations, at the Police Headquarters, has denied that the election in Southern Ijaw where there was violent, had been cancelled.

14.16

Jonathan challenges INEC on poll, urges calm as card machines fail

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to correct the inherent challenges facing the in the ongoing election in Bayelsa.

He spoke when he, accompanied by his wife and some aides, were accredited at Ward 13, Unit 039 in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Mr. Jonathan said it was only by addressing the challenges, especially the malfunctioning of card readers that the election would be described as transparent and credible.

He urged voters to be calm and peaceful as they exercise their civil duty to the country.

"My only suggestion and advice is that people must be calm because it is a duty to perform for your country. I call for peaceful election and transparent and credible election. That is the hallmark of democracy."

13.51

Gov, Dickson laments malfunctioning of card readers, seeks probe of election violence

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has expressed dissatisfaction with the malfunctioning of card reader machines, which he said resulted in unnecessary waste of time and long queues at polling units.

He also demanded investigation into the outbreak of violence in some parts of the state, including Oporoama, headquarters of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area where at least one person was killed.

Speaking in his home town after he was accredited to vote, the governor, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the election, alleged that the security agencies knew the culprits and should bring them to book.

He said the security personnel looked away while criminals unleashed violence on the people.

Mr. Dickson said he was convinced that the federal-controlled security agencies did not create a conducive environment for voting to take place.

Mr. Dickson accused the rival All Progressives Congress of instigating the violence.

"I and my party have said time and times again while campaigning that the other side was preparing not for an election but for war," he said.

"They armed their thugs and in some cases protected by the police and security. The security agencies have all time to investigate and prevent what is currently going on. We are taking stock of all of this and we hope and expect that appropriate legal steps are taken against these notorious criminals who are unleashing terrible mayhem and violence on our fellow citizens, all in the name of politics.

13.27

Former President Goodluck Jonathan in his polling unit.

13.19

Only 36 percent of INEC officials arrived polling units before 7:30 a.m. -- TMG

13.14

According to TMG, only 20% of polling units were open at 10:00 a.m.

12.43

Accreditation started late, but it's going on peacefully in most polling units across the state. There are reports of gunshots in some parts of the state.

At Fambe Hall, Unit 2, Ward 5, Okutukutu, Yenagoa, the Presiding Officer said accreditation started late around 10 am because there weren't seats and table to work with. It's 10:15 am, five persons have been accredited so far. Accreditation is still going on peacefully, but slowly. The turn out of voters is low here.

12.01

Police officer talks to a crowd of voters in Ward 4, Unit 5 in Yenagoa.

11.58

Heavy tension reported in Oporoama, headquarters of Southern Ijaw LG. 4 reported killed after violence erupted. INEC is yet to distribute materials in that local government area.

11.57

In Ward 4, Unit 5 in Igbogene community, Yenagoa, accreditation is going on, slowly. The Polling Officer tells PREMIUM TIMES that only 19 persons have been accredited out of 582 registered voters.

One police officer in the polling unit says the voters here have been peaceful and orderly.

10.34

Ongoing Voters accreditation at unit 2, ward 5 in Yenogoa LG.

08.43

"What is at stake in this election, from my perspective, is the issue of stability. Bayelsa is one of the few states in this country where no governor has been re-elected to complete a second term, and because of that, in my view, our development has also been stunted. Since the creation of Bayelsa, we haven't had any governor do a full two terms. Each and every one of them has done one term; like D.S.P. Alamieyeseigha, a few days into his second term, his tenure was truncated, Sylva did one term, Goodluck Jonathan did just one, and Dickson is just completing his first term. This election is also a referendum on the performance of Governor Seriake Dickson and former governor, Timipre Sylva." - Information Commissioner in Bayelsa State, Esuene Kikile

08.31

"For PDP, I think pride is at stake in this election; now, you have a former president of Nigeria who is from this state and he is a member of PDP, and you have a PDP governor who stands the risk of losing re-election. On the side of APC, you have Timipre Sylva who believes that he was wrongly excluded from the race the last time," - APC Publicity Secretary, Bayelsa State, Nathan Egba.

08.01

The Police Public Relations Officer in Bayelsa State, Asinim Butswat, has told PREMIUM TIMES that the police was not aware of any violent attack that reportedly took place on Friday.

07.57

Cases of violent attacks were reported on Friday around some parts of Bayelsa. Commissioner for Information in the state, Esuene Kikile, told PREMIUM TIMES that armed thugs attacked PDP leaders and supporters in Okpoma community in Brass local government areas. "Some have machete cuts. One is in hospital, we cannot ascertain his condition yet," Mr. Kikile said.

He said he was informed around 4pm about the attack, but that it may have happened earlier than that.

Former chairman of Brass local government area, two special advisers to Governor Serieke Dickson .

were among those that were attacked, Kikile said.

Mr. Kikile however said that PDP was satisfied with the deployment of security officers and their conduct in the state so far.

07.54

The Publicity Secretary of APC in Bayelsa, Nathan Egba told PREMIUM TIMES that gunmen attacked APC governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva and three journalists, including a correspondent of the Punch newspaper, on Friday night in Odioma, Brass local government area.

One of the PUNCH correspondents covering the Bayelsa election confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the entourage of Sylva was attacked by gunmen. He said the journalists were rescued by soldiers.

Mr. Egba however denied the alleged APC's involvement in the reported attack on PDP supporters in Okpoma community, Brass local government area. He told PREMIUM TIMES that what he learnt was that some hired thugs had misunderstanding with those who hired them, and that that resulted in a violent confrontation among them. "It had nothing to do with APC, I can tell you," he said.

00.01

INEC Public Relations Officer, Ernest Timidi informed PREMIUM TIMES that all the election materials have been safely transported - from INEC headquarters in Yenagoa - to the different local government areas across the states, from where they will be distributed in the morning to the polling units in the wards.

21.55

50 local and foreign observers groups are said to have been accredited by INEC for the election. Women Arise deployed 146 observers. TMG has 300 stationary and 25 roving Quick Count observers.

21.55

Bayelsa State has eight local government areas, 105 Wards and 1,806 polling units.

21.53

The total number of voters registered by INEC for the governorship election in Bayelsa is 663,748 (six hundred and sixty-three thousand, seven hundred and forty-eight), INEC Public Relations Officer, Ernest Timidi told PREMIUM TIMES.

21.51

20 candidates are contesting for governorship election in Bayelsa State. The parties are (1.) ACPN, (2.) ADC, (3)APA, (4) APC, (5) APGA, (6.) CPP, (7) DPC, (8) DPP (9) ID (10) KOWA (11) LP (12) MPPP (13) NNPP (14) PDC (15) PDM (16) PDP (17) PPA (18) PPN (19) SDP (20) UPP.

20.54

Thank you for following this live blog.

20.50

Final whistle. Nigeria 2-2 Egypt.

20.48

Fantastic effort. New entrant Kawu almost made himself a hero but Egypt keeper denies it.

20.47

Three minutes added time has been given. Any late drama here?

20.47

Final sub for Nigeria. Kawu in for Junior Ajayi.

20.45

A rash challenge by Egypt defender on USMAN goes unpunished.

20.43

Captain of the Nigeria team hops out of the pitch.

20.42

Five minutes of normal time left. Will this end all squared?

20.39

Substitution (Nigeria): God'spower in for Stanley Dimgba

20.38

Mohammed USMAN of Nigeria on the turf again.

20.33

The second half has been Egypt all the way as they scored two goals inside six minutes.

20.31

Free kick for Egypt just outside the Nigeria box. Goal mouth scramble but danger temporarily averted by Nigeria.

20.29

M.fathy comes in for Rahman Ahmed. And he almost made and instant impact but his effort just inches away from going into the net.

20.27

A Nigerian defender Oduduwa with a light knock after making a crucial clearance.

20.24

Substitute Eyo yet to stamp his authority in this game. He just failed to connect a good pass in the Egypt box

20.24

Etebo gets in hot shouting match with the Egyptians.

20.19

The Egyptians seems to have found a weak link in the right side of the Nigeria defense. Amafuele concedes a free kick and gets a yellow card also.

20.19

Nigeria goal keeper Emmanuel Daniel gets a yellow card for time wasting.

20.15

Egypt looking for a third goal but ball hits the side net.

20.12

Substitution Ebong Eyo comes in for the largely disappointing Taiwo Awoniyi.

20.12

Etebo tries a shot from outside the box. Its been deflected and Nigeria takes their first corner kick in the second half.

20.10

Goal!!! Egypt get the equaliser as Amafuele scores a own goal now Nigeria 2-2 Egypt.

20.10

Nigeria looking for a third penalty as Etebo goes down on the box but referee says no.

20.06

The Egyptians have stepped up the tempo as they seek for a quick equalizer.

20.04

Goal!! Disastrous second half start for Nigeria as Egypt pull one back through their captain now Nigeria 2-1 Egypt

20.03

Egypt was at the 2012 London Olympics which Nigeria missed. Chances of making it to Rio Olympics looking bleak for the Junior Pharaohs at the moment.

19.58

Do you Know? Nigeria has made six appearances at Men's Olympics Football event. The first was in Mexico, 1968. Will Siasia and his team make it seven at the Rio Olympics?

19.53

Half Time Nigeria 2-0 Egypt, the Nigeria team gathers for their traditional prayers before heading to the dressing room.

19.52

Two minutes added time here in M'Bour.. Nigeria looking good to keep their advantage firm.

19.51

Coach Siasia up on his feet, the Nigeria gaffer sure knows the game is not yet done and dusted.

19.51

Nigeria gets a free kick after a rough challenge on two-goal hero Etebo.

19.50

Nigeria's Amafeuele being attended to my medics.

19.50

The Dream Team VI cruising again like they did against Mali. Hope they will not allow the North Africans play themselves back into the game.

19.49

19.49

Goal!!!! Etebo shoots a better penalty kick this time as he sends he Egyptian goalkeeper the wrong way.

19.48

Penalty!!!! another hand ball by the Egypt defenders.

19.47

Getting close to the half-hour mark and Nigeria currently enjoying a one-goal.

19.46

Egypt makes an appeal for a penalty kick but Referee: Antoine Essouma brushes aside.

19.44

Nigeria enjoying better possession so far as Dream Team VI have 58% compared to Egypt's 42%

19.43

Goal!!! Etebo steps out to take the kick. Not the best of kicks but Nigeria takes the lead.

19.42

Penalty!!! Egyptian captain booked for hand ball.

19.41

Fine save by Emmanuel Daniel as the Egyptians penetrate through Nigeria defense in search of the opening goal.

19.40

Nigeria getting the better chances so far. Junior Ajayi misses a chance to put the Dream Team Vi in front.

19.39

Egypt get two successive corner kicks but unable to make the most of it.

19.38

Four minutes gone Nigeria 0-0 Egypt

15.35

Gridlock as sympathisers and visitors depart. Motorists frustrated at street leading away from Ogbonicha, Audu's village.

Lucky Igbinedion and Rabiu Kwankwaso do the 3km trek as traffic snarl becomes more biting.

14.09

People are departing from grave site but a lot of sympathisers are still weeping profusely.

14.05

Suratul Fatiha, the first chapter of the Quoran has been rendered. Sympathisers dispersing.

13.59

Final prayers as Audu goes home.

13.50

Abubakar Audu buried. Now laid in grave as Imams offer prayers. Sands poured into grave amidst tears and sorrow.

13.47

Abubakar Audu not risen. Corpse set for Burial

13.39

Saminu Turaki and other APC leaders have arrived Ogbonicha in a helicopter.

13.19

Two young men engage in a fight over food.

Heavy security deployed at Audu's compound ahead of burial. The crowd here is insisting he is alive. ‎

Former governors George Akume, Abdulkadir Kure, Lucky Igbinidion and Rabiu Kwankwaso arrive, to pay homage. Dino Melaye has been with corpse since morning.

‎Dignitaries troop in to pay homage.

12.55

While jubilation over rumoured resurrection continues, burial is still fixed for 2.00 p.m. as grave diggers complete work.

12.40

The burial has been officially fixed for 2.00 P.M.

Imams retire to small mosque in compound as rejoicing continues however no one has confirmed seeing him.

Thousands troop into Ogbonicha as rumours of revival spreads. Rejoicing continues but Audu not in sight.

12.32

A mammoth crowd besieged the residence of the late Abubakar Audu as they await the corpse to be brought out of his room

‎Angry friends and relatives try banging hard at the door trying to force it open

‎Interesting twist as prophet seeks to pray for Audu's corpse and bring him back to life Security inside and family members would have none of it but angry youths break the door open

‎The prayer man has successfully been forcefully taken in by the wish of the crowd and they have all joined in the prayers for the resurrection of Audu with Holy Ghost fire renting the air as well as shouts of Allahu Akbar .

‎Dino Melaye and some family members came out through the back door to calm the angry crowd. While they are largely engaged in fervent prayers others are weeping loudly by the door

‎There is no word as to what the programme of burial is. No official word only a shut door and a waiting crowd Both Christians and muslims I meant to say

‎As men and women of faith engage in fervent prayers to bring Audu back to life others are digging his grave in one end of the compound

‎Uproar as news filters in that he has risen. No confirmation yet.

Grave diggers discouraged. Slow down work as people keep asserting that Audu is being revived.

‎Grave diggers redouble work as doubts spreads.

17.36

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Saturday's governorship election in Kogi state inconclusive. According to results declared by the Returning Officer, Emmanuel Kucha (Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi), Abubakar Audu of the All Progressives Congress scored 240,867 while Idris Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party garnered 199,514 votes. Mr. Kucha said the margin of votes between Messrs Audu and Wada was 41,353. And that the election was inconclusive because the total number of registered voters in 91 polling units, in 18 local government areas, where election was cancelled was 49,953. The returning officer said by INEC guideline, no return could be made for the election until supplementary election is held in areas where election was cancelled.

13.48

Ibaji LGA

Registered voters 66,563

Accredited voters 24,817

APC 11,427

PDP 10,572

13.26

Dekina LGA

12 wards

Registered voters 141,963

Accredited voters 52,344

APC 20,994

PDP 21,602

In Dekina LGA election was cancelled in several polling units, affecting 17,954 registered voters. The Collation Officer cited violence and dearth sufficient security personnel as grounds for the cancellations.

Dekina LGA is Governor Idris Wada's (PDP candidate) home town.

13.10

Lokoja LGA

10 wards

Registered voters 114,139

Accredited voters 30,756

APC 13,517

PDP 12,414

12.57

Bassa LGA

10 wards

Registered voters 51,526

Accredited voters 24,663

APC 11,815

PDP 9,258

Election cancelled in two units for over voting and card reader malfunctioning.

12.43

Igala-Mela LGA

10 wards

Registered voters 54,266

Accredited voters 20,953

APC 9,003

PDP 8,683

Election was canceled in three units across two wards.

12.22

Olamaboro LGA

10 wards

Registered voters 71,756

Accredited voters 24,429

APC 13,227

PDP 8,202

In Olamaboro LGA, four polling units were cancelled, affecting 2046 voters. In of the units at Olamaboro 2, the Collation Officer said "some individuals came in the name of party agents but overpowered the polling officers and started voting for those on the queue."

12.20

Ankpa LGA

13 wards

Registered voters 119,556

Accredited voters 45,967

APC 22,983

PDP 14,731

12.18

Ofu LGA

11 wards and 129 PUs

Registered voters 76,936

Accredited voters 32,311

APC 16,808

PDP 10,997

11.46

Omala LGA

11 wards

Registered voters 53,510

Accredited voters 22,545

APC 9,228

PDP 10,517

Due to snatching of ballot papers, card readers and other materials, six polling units were canceled in Omala LGA. The cancellations affected 2526 voters.

11.34

Kabba Bunu LGA

Registered voters 60,522

Accredited voters 19,620

APC 9,659

PDP 7,768

10.35

The REC just declared a 30 minutes' break. The collation exercise resumes at 11.00 a.m.

Results from 11 LGAs have so far been announced. APC is maintaining clear lead, having won in eight of the 11 LGAs whose results had been collated. See chart above fore how the parties stack.

10.28

In Yagba East, Ogele 05 polling unit was canceled after hoodlums attacked polling officers and destroyed the polling the booth, the Collation Officer has said.

10.25

Idah LGA

10 wards

Registered voters 48,762

Accredited voters 21471

APC 11,779

PDP 6,952

10.22

Yagba East

10 wards

Registered voters 35,322

Accredited voters 13,921

APC 7,129

PDP 5,368

10.05

Yagba West

14 wards

Registered voters 35,966

Accredited voters 15,902

APC 7,930

PDP 7,021

09.49

Okene LGA

11 wards and 266 PUs

Registered voters 117,132

Accredited voters 33,703

APC 14,786

LP 141

PDP 15,968

09.34

Ijumu LGA

15 wards and 79 PUs.

Registered voters 46,819

Accredited voters 18,199

APC 9,958

LP 25

PDP 6,040

09.16

Kogi-Kotonkarfe LGA

11 wards and 67 PUs

Registered voters 45,817

Accredited voters 21,834

PDP 9,316

LP 10

APC 10,426

08.58

Adavi LGA

11 Wards and 191 Polling Units

Registered voters 85,127

Accredited voters 30,993

APC 15,636

LP 1318

PDP 11,902

08.48

Ajaokuta LGA

Registered voters 52,441

Accredited voters 17,466

APC 8,581

PDP 6,903

LP 550

In Ajaokuta LGA, three polling units were canceled because of violence. The PUs are Ibiya South, Ituwa Opaja and Agbamila Ogodo.

08.35

Mopa/Moro LGA

Registered voters - 18,348. Accredited voters - 8,859

APC 3,888

LP 10

PDP 4,195

08.28

Ogori-Magongo LGA

Registered voters 14,387

Accredited voters 4,820

APC 1,931

PDP 2,601

No case of cancellation, the Collation Officer said.

08.18

Following the disclosure of the Collation Officer for Okehi LGA that one polling unit was canceled for over voting, the PDP agent, Mr. Adaga said he would be interested in the number of the registered voters.

In response, the Collation gave 403 as the number of registered voters.

08.15

Okehi Local Government

APC 10,170 PDP 8504

07.53

Finally, collation of results is about to begin. The Returning Officer, host Resident Electoral Commissioner, three National Commissioners and six other RECs are seated.

Results from Okehi LGA will be taken first. Mopa/Moro will follow.

Meanwhile, a PDP agent created a scene as he refused to leave the hall even though he had no accreditation letter.

He said he was there on the instruction of the Governor, Idris Wada.

07.34

While INEC says it can only accommodate one agent per political party in the hall where election results would be announced, PDP has four agents. The four PDP agents have taken attendance. But INEC has asked them to present one agent.

07.20

Scuffle Over APC Agent

A gorgeously dressed woman walks into the collation center citing an authority from the APC governorship candidate, Abubakar Audu, to act act as his agent at the center.

This created a little upset, as one person had been registered as the party's agent.

INEC announced that the parties should sort themselves out and ensure only one agent is produced for the exercise.

07.18

"We now have 16 results," the INEC official, anchoring the collation exercise, just announced,

This implies results of 16 LGAs have been processed at the Commission's ICT.

Tally of the results is expected to commence soon.

06.50

Collation of results has commenced. Collation Officers from 18 LGAs are ready to present with their results.

INEC officials have called the Collation Officers according to LGAs' to enter results into the Commission's database.

Agents of political parties are now taking attendance.

The conference room is extremely crowded with Collation Officers, party agents, journalists, local and foreign observers and INEC staff.

06.44

Good Morning.

Collation of results has commenced. Collation Officers from 18 LGAs are ready to present their results.

We are LIVE BLOGGING the annoucemnt of the results on this channel: Kogi Governorship Elections - Results Live Updates

00.04

INEC Postpones Collation To 6.00 a.m.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has shifted the collation of the Kogi governorship election results to 6.00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

"Collation of results can only commence when results from the local governments are available," Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hassan Pai, said.

"The results are not really here right now, so we have to shift it to 6.00 a.m."

Journalists are leaving to return in the morning.

We would suspend live updates till morning. Thanks for following. See you then.

22.54

Space Constraint: INEC staff Assail Journalist

A mild drama occurred at the Conference room of the Independent National Electoral Commission, venue for the collation and announcement of results, as an INEC staff and a journalist engaged themselves in a physical combat.

Matters came to a head when the INEC official simply identified as Austine, accused the journalist of disorganising the projectors he was setting up for the result presentation.

The space was tight and the sitting position of the journalist was too close to Austine's setup.

Austine urged the journalist to relocate, but the latter did not take it kindly as he felt insulted that Austine had spoken to him rudely.

"I will slap you now," and "I will kill you now," rent the air as they clenched their fist ready for combat.

Colleagues from the both divide came rushing in to save the whole room from being engulfed by violence.

Interestingly, nerves have calmed and both men are now going about their duties as if nothing had happened between them.

22.28

Insufficient Seats, Space, Threaten Smooth Announcement of Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission has provided only 37 plastic seats for journalists, party agents and observers at the collation center.

The commission is using its conference room, which is about 22ft by 20ft, too small to accommodate those who will be attending the event.

Cameramen, while trying to find spaces for their tripods, engaged themselves in a brawl. It took the intervention of some senior journalists to calm down the tempers.

Also, two journalists had a shouting match over who should take a particular seat.

Officials of the INEC appears to be busy over other matters, leaving the visitors to figure out how to cover the event within the limited space.

21.46

INEC To Declare Results As They Come

Kogi state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hassan Pai, has said that the results would be taken and announced as they trickle in from the local governments.

He said the commission was tracking the collation and movement of the results from the Registration Area Centres to the commission's headquarters.

Mr. Pai gave the hints as he entered the conference room to see preparations for the results collation.

"if we leave the results till tomorrow it will become too much to handle, so it is better to take the results as they come," he said.

No results have arrived,however, election observers and party agents are arriving.

21.13

Security Tight At INEC headquarters As Results Delay Coming

There is a tight security at the head quarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Lokoja, as it prepares to begin the collation of results from the 21 local governments.

Although the results are yet to come in, those entering the complex had to face strident checks and screening before being allowed in.

Roads linking the street where the INEC office is located has been blocked by armed police officers.

21.08

Group lauds early arrival of election materials

A Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, Quick Count, on Saturday said 75 per cent of the polling units in the Kogi governorship election had witnessed early arrival of election officials and materials. This is contained in a report issued to journalists in Lokoja by the group's spokesperson, Armsfree Ajanaku. It said INEC personnel and materials arrived 75 per cent of the polling units across the state by 7:30 a.m. The report also said accreditation of voters started at 9am in about 92 per cent of the total number of polling units visited by its observers. According to the report, there was 97 percent security presence across the polling units, adding that the APC and PDP agents record 95 per cent presence at the polling units.

17.39

Audu Defeats Wada in Tunde Ogbeha's Unit

It was victory for the All progressive Congress defeating PDP 200 to 158 votes at Lokoja Club, the unit of Former Senator Tunde Ogbeha.

Ogbeha incidentally is the Director General of Idris Wada Campaign Organisation.

17.14

Polling Units Results Collected So Far

PU 029, Zariagi ward, Adavi LGA. APC - 12, PDP -5, LP - 30, DPP - 1, Invalid - 1, Total - 49.

PU 15 Amole open space, Lokoja. APC: 148; PDP: 110; LP: 8; PPA: 5; APGA: 1; APA:1; PDC: 1. Invalid votes: 13: Accredited voters: 319.

Crowther Memorial College unit, Lokoja LGA. APC: 169; PDP:129: PPA: 5; LP: 7

Lokoja LGA_Ward A. SUBEB/SPEB POLLING UNIT : APC =193 PDP =129

Idah LGA, Ugwoda Ward, Ojaina unit 006 APC 39 PDP 39

16.42

INEC Cancels Elections Ayingba Polling Unit Over Ballot Snatching

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Kogi has cancelled the election in one unit in Itaja Ward in Ayingba in Dekina LGA after hoodlums snatched a ballot box in the unit.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that accreditation was still ongoing when hoodlums attacked the unit and stole sensitive materials.

Resident Electoral Commissioner,Halilu Pai, who confirmed the incident, said security Agents managed to bring the situation under control.

He said that INEC had decided that voting activities at the unit remained cancelled and the outcome would not count at the end of the day.

16.27

At Ibrahim Taiwo road polling unit, one Rabiu Alfa who represents ANKPA 11, was reported to have come to the polling unit with armed police officers, creating scene by openly sharing money to the voters.

15.42

In Lokoja, Voter Turn Out Woeful

In Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, there is a palpable evidence of voter apathy. The polling units monitored by PREMIUM TIMES showed less than 35 per cent turn out. For example at Agwan Rimi Unit, with 1340 registered voters, only 392 persons, 29.25 percent turned out to be accredited. Also, at Unit 014 LGA Secretariat under Ward A, only 243 of 1176 registered voters, 20.66 percent, turned up for accreditation. Also at unit 006, Ward B, only 368 voters turned up for accreditation, which is about 30 percent of 1227 registered voters. In the same vein, unit 001 Ward B had 1,477 registered voters, only 403, which is 27.29 percent came out to be accredited. One of the presiding officers noted that the figures only represented those who came to be accredited and nothing gives any assurance that all who were accredited would eventually come out tom vote.

15.41

Voting is still on going across Ofu LGA. At Ogbagbo 1 and 2, Aloji ward, voters were seen on queue in light atmosphere. They expressed satisfaction with process.

15.27

Voting has ended at PU 12 Crowther Memorial College, Ward A, Lokoja. Counting of votes is about to begin.

14.53

Calm returns to Wada's unit - Odu Ogboyaga 001, Odu Ward, Dekina LGA.

More copies incident form have been made available for details of those who failed biometric authentication. Also, we observed card readers are now working well. The Polling Officer had earlier promised Mr. Wada the machines would be fixed.

Yet, accrediation exercise is still on going, with more than 100 persons still on the queue.

However, at the neigbouring unit - Odu-Ogbaloto, voting has begun. Those who had voted said the exercise started 1.30pm.

14.38

At polling unit 006, Adankolo Primary School, Lokoja, Suleiman Abubakar, an agent of the APC alleges that the PDP agents are sharing money at the polling centre. Security agents on the ground are intervening. However, voting is in progress, peacefully.

14.37

Voting started in some Units in Lokoja. This is Crowther Memorial unit

14.13

At Ajikpome open space polling unit, Odu Ward 2, Dekina LGA, there are more than 300 voters still awaiting accreditation.

"But they are eager to vote and they have been calm," an observer from INEC, who identified herself as Sefiya, said.

According to the Polling Officer, two factors caused the delay.

First, one of the two card readers was not working initially. "But it was later fixed and the two are not working very well now," the PO said.

"Then, we are under staffed here," she complained. "We don't see other assistant presiding officers."

She also expressed fear that there could be nobody to "man the voting point when voting starts."

14.06

Fuel Tanker Crash, Hazard Scooping

A fuel Tanker crash into a mechanic workshop in Ajaokuta, while trying to avoid a broken down truck in the middle of the expressway.

The tanker which is loaded with PMS is leaking out while some youths around the area took out time to collect the leaking fuel.

A car belonging to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, ran into the situation and seized the opportunity to refuel from the scooped petroleum product.

The vehicle quickly zoomed off as it got enough to continue its journey, leaving the small community to the imminent danger of an explosion.

14.03

Voter Apathy In Smart Adeyemi's Town

There was low turn out of voters at Iyara, in Ijumu Local Government Area, where Smart Adeyemi comes from.

Residents attributed it to the fact that none of the major contenders had serious following in the area.

However, accreditation which closed some minutes ago, was peaceful and card reader problems were minimal and made little impact.

14.01

According to observers across wards in Kogi Kotonkarfe LGA, accreditation is still on going.

One of the observers, Rahman Ibrahim, said accreditation would end when the last person on the queue undergoes the process.

The observers said the exercise has been "peaceful", "hitch free" and "credible".

On the card readers, one observer said it had functioning well.

"But it is slow in some areas," another one added.

13.22

At polling unit 002 Karaworo South, Lokoja, with 1660 registered voters, accreditation is over. Accreditation is also over in most units in Lokoja.

13.18

Ita-Aja 1 polling unit, Anyigba, Dekina LGA. Just five persons left on the queue for accreditation. The situation is calm. Voters said the card reader did not malfunction. The Polling Officer said "all the card readers worked very well."

He said the voting will start 1.30pm.

13.15

So far, in Dekina LGA, PREMIUM TIMES observed that many voters failed biometric accreditation.

In such situation, INEC procedure requires that Polling Officers enter details of those who fail into incident form and they would be allowed to vote once they are electronically accredited by card reader and PVC.

However, in all the Polling units visited, only one incident form was provided per unit. Therefore, officials have to resort to using papers to enter voters' details.

13.12

Olofu open space polling unit 012, Anyigba, Dekina LGA. Accreditation still on going. The polling officer complained of biometric authentication failure for many voters. There is just one incident form. But the PO said sheet of paper was used to get details of those who failed biometric accreditation.

12.44

Money changing Hands

The ugly practice of financial inducements at polling units surfaced on Saturday as political parties secretly dole out currency notes to potential voters.

Premium Times observed a party official at Unit 001, Ganaja Ward 14, Ajaokuta, mustering funds for inward distribution.

The same incident was witnessed at Ganaja Unit 009, where the two major parties, APC and PDP were trying to outdo each other in money distribution.

12.35

Wada fails Card Reader accreditation

Governor Wada arrives for accreditation. He came with members of his family. Mr. Wada who went straight for accreditation without joining the queue. He failed electronic accreditation. He then had to fill the incident form.

Commenting, the governor said, "This is my polling unit. How can all the card readers be failing? Yet you have just one incident form. It is unacceptable. The whole world is watching this election."

His wife passed accreditation but her name was not in the voters' register. Mrs. Wada expressed dissatisfaction, saying "this is to manipulate the election."

11.11

At Polling Unit 021 Achai/Dogo street Adankolo, Lokoja, with 1389 registered voters, accreditation is in progress seamlessly.

At Family Health Centre Adankolo polling unit 5, Lokoja. Accreditation of more than one thousand voters is in progress at the moment. Security agents are on the ground, and there is no incident.

Odu Ogboyaga 001 unit, Odu Ward, Dekina LGA. This is Governor Wada's polling unit. Accreditation exercise has been hitch free like other places.

At 10.56 a.m. Mr. Wada is still being expected for accreditation.

10.50

At Odu-Ogbaloto unit, Ward 1, Dekina LGA, Patrick Shaibu, a PDP stalwart in the area, said the "only problem we are having is that the card reader machine is slow.

"Also, it can't read some voters' fingerprints but there is just one incident form here."

The Polling Officer, a female Youth Corp member, confirmed Mr. Shaibu's claims.

She said the card reader is "not very slow...just normal issue really."

The incident forms for those who failed biometric accreditation have been used up.

The Polling Officer said an order was been given to "get a sheet of paper for those whose fingerprints can not be authenticated."

10.35

Odu-Ogbaloto Polling Unit, Ward 1, Dekina LGA. "The situation is encouraging; no problem," a teacher said. The teacher added he would not mention his name because "this is a political situation" and "I don't want anybody to witch-haunt me."

Meanwhile this is the first polling unit in Dekina where police officials are sighted. They stand by the road, without interference in the process.

"if the situation continues like this, the election is well and credible," a voter, Jacob Awodi said.

10.20

Tension in Ganaja As Card Readers Close Accreditation

"Accreditation closed" is the reading of some card readers at Ganaja Unit 009, when fingers are placed on them for accreditation.

The polling unit which has seven voting points with 3773 registered voters is famed for violence.

As voters express frustration, the electoral officers are working hard to fix the problem.

"We have been here since morning and we have not accredited one person with the card reader because it will read the card but when you place your finger, it will say 'accreditation closed,' Bako Abraham, Assistant Presiding Officer in charge of Voting Point 1, said.

"We have called our supervisors, and they said they are sending an engineer, when that will be we don't know."

He said the incident form is the alternative but because almost every body might have to fill the for,, the unit might run out of the paper.

Voting point 4 is also witnessing the same problem, but waiting voters complained that the machine was tampered with and needed to be urgently fixed.

Meanwhile a good number of voters are sitting idle waiting until the machines begin to work again.

The apprehension is that given the history of the unit, officials are not certain if the voters will continue to be patient.

10.15

Ajiyolo-Ojaji Polling Unit 1 and Odu Ward 2, Dekina LGA. Accreditation is on going. Like other polling units so far visited in Dekina LGA, security officials are not on ground to monitor the process. However, the process is going on smoothly and voters expressed satisfaction.

10.09

In Ogbabo polling unit 1 and 2, Alobi ward, Ofu LGA, accreditation is on going and the turn out is high.

Barack 1, 2 and 3 polling units, Abocho ward, Dekina LGA. Accreditation on going. The situation here is calm, even with no security official present.

09.59

Contrary to the declaration of the Police that the military will have no role in the elections, military personnel were seen on Saturday mounting road blocks in Lokoja, the state capital. The personnel who were armed naval officials restricted movements and conducted searches as some motorists tried to make their way through the streets. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Leroy Sotonye, said on Friday that the military will only be called in only when there is an overwhelming security challenge.

09.42

Distribution of kits and electoral materials started about 7:20 a.m. at INEC headquarters on Marine road. Vehicles carrying electoral personnel are moving to different local government areas.

As observed by Situation Room the previous day, there are indications that welfare of security personnel deployed is not properly taken care of. Two of the police officers deployed to Dekina LGA, Idris Wada's LGA, were complaining over poor welfare.

"Oga you say make we go but nothing for bele?" one of the officers asked INEC staff leading the team to Dekina.

09.33

Card Reader Malfunction

Barely an hour into the accreditation exercise in the Kogi governorship election, some card reader machines have started malfunctioning.

At Polling Unit 015, Ward A in Lokoja, the electoral officers are having a hard task as one of the card readers won't recognize finger prints.

The Presiding Officer had put a call through to the operation room for a replacement.

But voters on queue were restless for a while but officials efforts to calm frayed nerves paid off. Accreditation however went on slowly.

At Polling unit 012, ward A, card readers are selecting the fingers they would identity making the process slow.

The problem of finger print recognition is widespread, and the affected persons had to fill the incident forms.

09.31

"There's security lock down in my local government" - Gov Wada

Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Idris Wada, has raised alarm over alleged "security lock down" in his Dekina Local Government Area.

Mr. Wada spoke through his Communications Manager, Phrank Shaibu.

"There is security lock down in Dekina Local Government since 5am by soldiers," he said.

"Voters can't go out neither can our party agents move. There are also cases of missing result sheets as identified by few of our agents that could find their way to INEC office in Dekina....The polling unit where the result sheets are missing is Ajetachi opposite Abochi Aji house and the polling unit of The DG of Audu's campaign."

Mr. Wada had alleged on Friday that a military officer, Isidore Amah, was deployed to Dekina LGA to "harass and intimidate" voters and work for the All Progressives Congress.

09.29

Kogi State governorship election has commenced in earnest as accreditation of voters began at 8am in parts of Lokoja, the State capital.

Turnout is encouraging but it is too early to predict as voters are still walking into the polling stations.

08.40

Audu, Wada, 20 other candidates in race for Governor

The Kogi governorship election slated for today (Saturday) is underway, with 21 candidates and their political parties vying to take over power and the Government House in the state.

There would have been 22 candidates, but the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Zainab Usman, announced her withdrawal from the contest on Friday night.

Ms. Usman, the only female in the race, withdrew and then asked her supporters to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Abubakar Audu.

Withdrawing on the eve of the election when it was too late to alter election materials, her name would definitely remain on the ballot paper as voters go to the polls.

Although two candidates are prominent, namely Idris Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party and Abubakar Audu of the All Progressives Congress, other parties such as the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Accord and 18 others have registered their names on the list of contestants for the coveted office.

While the two leading parties had profound rallies and campaigned throughout the 21 local governments and 239 wards of the state, the other parties managed outings barely noticed by the generality of the citizenry.

The Independent National Electoral Commission in the state has put the number of registered voters in the state at 1,397,786.

With 4,548 polling units across the state, there would be over 31,836 policemen manning the units if the words of the Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase is anything to go by.

The police boss had promised that each polling units would be manned by seven police officers, besides personnel of other security agencies also expected to be on duty.

The governorship candidates and their political parties are as follows:

Isah Yakubu Kamaldeen, AA

Dickson F. Fred, Accord

Ukenya Musa, ACD

Michael Abdullahi, AD

Usman Zainab, ADC

Odufu Cosmas Friday, APA

Abubakar Audu, APC

Akwu Umar Goodman, APGA

Yinka Cherry Oloruntoba, CPP

Philips Ezekiel Koleola, DPC

Abubakar Ibrahim, DPP

Ibrahim Adejoh, ID

Raji Ogirima KOWA

Philips Omeiza Ozovehe Salawu, LP

Mohammed Ibrahim Dangana, NCP Mallam Abdul Hussein, NNPP

Emmanuel Daikwo, PDC

Idris Ichalla Wada, PDP

Emmanuel Enesi Ozigi, PPA

Ojuh Godwin Hussein, PPN

Enema Paul, SDP

Saád Mukailu Yaro, UDP

08.24

Audu, Wada, 20 other candidates in race for Governor

The Kogi governorship election slated for today (Saturday) is underway, with 21 candidates and their political parties vying to take over power and the Government House in the state.

There would have been 22 candidates, but the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Zainab Usman, announced her withdrawal from the contest on Friday night.

Ms. Usman, the only female in the race, withdrew and then asked her supporters to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Abubakar Audu.

Withdrawing on the eve of the election when it was too late to alter election materials, her name would definitely remain on the ballot paper as voters go to the polls.

Although two candidates are prominent, namely Idris Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party and Abubakar Audu of the All Progressives Congress, other parties such as the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Accord and 18 others have registered their names on the list of contestants for the coveted office.

While the two leading parties had profound rallies and campaigned throughout the 21 local governments and 239 wards of the state, the other parties managed outings barely noticed by the generality of the citizenry.

The Independent National Electoral Commission in the state has put the number of registered voters in the state at 1,397,786.

With 4,548 polling units across the state, there would be over 31,836 policemen manning the units if the words of the Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase is anything to go by.

The police boss had promised that each polling units would be manned by seven police officers, besides personnel of other security agencies also expected to be on duty.

The governorship candidates and their political parties are as follows:

Isah Yakubu Kamaldeen, AA

Dickson F. Fred, Accord

Ukenya Musa, ACD

Michael Abdullahi, AD

Usman Zainab, ADC

Odufu Cosmas Friday, APA

Abubakar Audu, APC

Akwu Umar Goodman, APGA

Yinka Cherry Oloruntoba, CPP

Philips Ezekiel Koleola, DPC

Abubakar Ibrahim, DPP

Ibrahim Adejoh, ID

Raji Ogirima KOWA

Philips Omeiza Ozovehe Salawu, LP

Mohammed Ibrahim Dangana, NCP

Mallam Abdul Hussein, NNPP

Emmanuel Daikwo, PDC

Idris Ichalla Wada, PDP

Emmanuel Enesi Ozigi, PPA

Ojuh Godwin Hussein, PPN

Enema Paul, SDP

Saád Mukailu Yaro, UDP

08.11

Female candidate withdraws for Audu

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress, in Saturday's governorship election in Kogi State, Zainab Usman, has announced her withdrawal from the contest. Ms. Usman, the only female in the race, withdrew to pitch her tent with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abubakar Audu, according to a statement she signed on Friday. Mr. Audu is the only candidate that can take the state to the promise land, Ms. Usman said. She said the only visible developments in the state were put in place by Mr. Audu between 1999 and 2003 when he served as Governor. She added, " the successive regimes of the Peoples Democratic Party, have failed woefully in spite of the huge resources at their disposal. "(Therefore) I decided to dump my ambition and support Audu to move the state forward and continue from where he stopped in 2003. "I have thus direct all my supporters to go out and vote en masse for the APC and Prince Audu tomorrow."

19.22

How presidency, APC plans to rig Kogi governorship poll -- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government has pulled in partisan military operatives to assist it in rigging Saturday's Kogi state governorship election, "instead of allowing the forces to concentrate on their statutory role of providing peripheral security during elections".

The party said "intelligence" information available to it shows that some compromised military personnel led by a senior officer of the rank of a Colonel have been detailed by the Presidency to carry out specific assignments in support of APC candidate in the election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Olisa Metuh, in a statement on Friday, said the development was not only a recipe to civil disorder but also a clear invitation to total disruption of free and fair polls in the state if not immediately checked.

Mr. Metuh said, "Available intelligence shows that the deployment to Kogi state, of the Army Colonel, who is a known APC sympathizer is part of the fallout of last week's secret meeting coordinated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), where orders were issued to clamp-down on PDP members and supporters to pave way for some pliable INEC officials to manipulate the election in favour of the APC.

"Compromised troops have already been detailed to Dekina Local Government Area, the largest PDP stronghold in the state and home of Governor Idris Wada, where they have been instructed to create panic, strong-arm PDP supporters, frighten and scare away voters, ostensibly to deprive the our party of its expected large votes from the area.

"We are also aware of how the head of Security of APC candidate's Campaign Organization, a retired Army General, is coordinating the movement of partisan security operatives into other key local governments, including Igalamela, Ofu, Ankpa and Idah, to harass and frighten PDP supporters and provide a leeway for the APC to manipulate the election.

"The PDP also has information of the copious involvement of a retired police officer, who is working with some men of the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) in providing illegal arms, vehicles and cover for APC thugs who have been positioned to attack PDP supporters during the election.

"We find it absolutely shocking that President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government, a huge beneficiary of free, fair and credible election conducted by the PDP, would so early in the day, seek to corrupt the electoral system and willfully attempt to subvert the will of the people.

"The PDP however notes that no amount of force and intimidation can bend the will of the Kogi people from appropriately exercising their franchise and using every means within the law to protect their mandate.

"While we charge our members and the entire people of Kogi state to remain vigilant and continue to assert their constitutional rights and liberty, we also call on the security forces to note that their duty is primarily to the nation and its citizens, and as such must ensure that they do not become tools in the hands of anti-democratic forces seeking to truncate our democracy."

16.28

Police uncovers plans to import thugs, arms for Kogi governorship poll

The Police said on Friday said it has uncovered plots by some unknown persons to "smuggle in" thugs and ammunitions with the intention to disrupt Saturday's governorship election in Kogi State.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Leroy Sotonye, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Lokoja, the state capital, also said travellers going through the state would be restricted, screened and properly searched in order to forestall breakdown of law and order during the poll.

The police chief spoke as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and governor of the state, Idris Wada, alleged that one of the parties, the All Progressives Congress, had concluded plans to manipulate the election.

Mr. Sotonye, who was briefing journalists on the rules of the election, urged travellers to either postpone their journeys, seek alternatives routes or go by flight in order to avoid the inconveniences that might be experienced on Election Day.

"If you know you are going to travel through Kogi State, you are advised to either postpone, suspend the trip, go by flight or take alternative routes because you will be stopped by the police," Mr. Sotonye said.

"We have intelligence that some people are trying to smuggle in thugs and ammunitions and all sorts of things.

"You will be screened and searched. It will be a distraction to the police and we don't want to be distracted."

The DIG warned politicians and troublemakers to stay away from polling units and election area as the police were prepared to deal with offenders during and after elections.

According to him, "Our officers have been asked to use their phones to take pictures and videos of incidences so that such persons can be apprehended even after the election," the police boss stated.

"If we cannot arrest the culprits immediately, we can use the pictures to arrest them after the election and provide evidences to the Election Petitions Tribunal."

Mr. Sotonye said funds had been provided for police personnel involved in covering the election and deployment of the personnel had commenced in different locations.

He said the allowances would be paid into their accounts as soon as the full details of the list of personnel were ascertained.

He however noted that some of them might not receive the alerts until Monday because banks would not operate fully on Friday.

The police chief urged the electorate to be peaceful before and after casting their votes, warning those who had no business with the elections to stay at home.

PDP Accuses APC of Plans to Rig

Addressing journalists in the office of the state deputy governor's office on Friday, Phrank Shaibu, the Chief Communication Manager to Mr. Wada, claimed the PDP had uncovered a plot by the APC and its candidate, Abubakar Audu, to use military officers and thugs to "harass and intimidate" voters.

He also alleged that some electoral personnel had been compromised to ensure victory for the APC on Saturday.

According to Mr. Shaibu, a military officer in the rank of Lt. Colonel was deployed to Dekina Local Government Area, to "work in cahoot with the APC to intimidate and harass voters." Mr. Wada hails from Dekina LGA.

Mr. Shaibu further said the officer "is an experienced election contractor" with a history of "collaborating" with Mr. Audu.

"INEC Personnel Compromised"

Mr. Shaibu also alleged that some personnel of the Independent National Electoral Commission had been compromised by the opposition APC.

"We have uncovered acts of inducement and bribery by our challengers to compensate electoral officers," he said.

He said the Electoral Officer for Kogi Local Government Area, Chris Utile, on Thursday afternoon, dropped 40 trained ad hoc staff for new ones brought in two buses from Benue State.

"The (new) persons in question did not go through any training whatsoever. The changes were made Thursday afternoon," he said.Mr. Sahibu expressed regret that, "all these things are happening under President Muhamadu Buhari who became President in an election conducted under PDP government."

However, he vowed that, "we shall not lie docile and allow desperate elements to truncate the wish of the people."

When contacted, Mr. Utile told PREMIUM TIMES denied that he changed the staff of the Commission. "I don't even have that power, he said, adding "the list of my trainees is there for everybody to see. They should come and point to who is new in the list."

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Haliru Kpai, promised to investigate the allegations "that concern INEC."

16.04

Kogi Elections: Observer group raises concerns over police deployment, welfare

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room observing the governorship election in Kogi State has expressed concerns over the welfare of security personnel deployed for the election.

It also feared that the huge security deployment could become a state-motivated instrument for voter intimidation in Saturday's election.

In its preliminary statement on the election on Friday, the organisation said it was hopeful that security operatives would conduct themselves responsibly and adhere to civil and responsible terms of engagement under the rule of law.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, in charge of Operations in the Kogi election, Mr. Leroy Sotonye, had earlier clarified that police authorities had made funds available for allowances of its personnel deployed for the election.

The statement signed by Obo Effanga, on behalf of the 29 civil society organisations, noted that voters were highly mobilized and motivated to cast their votes on the Election Day.

"The Situation Room however hopes that, drawing from its experiences in previous elections, that this deployment, would not lead to state inspired voter and process intimidation and suppression," the statement said.

"The Situation Room also expresses concern about the arrangements made for the welfare of tens of thousands of armed security personnel drawn from other parts of the country.

"We have noted so far, that like in previous elections, there seems to be scant regard for the overall wellbeing and welfare of these officers of the state."

The Situation Room however noted that it was reasonably satisfied with the deployment and conduct so far of the security personnel to the state to ensure a safe, secure and peaceful election tomorrow.

It also observed that the electoral environment is charged and that there had been various allegations across the aisle on plans to rig the election.

The group noted the developments and called on all stakeholders, especially political parties to approach the election with responsibility and utmost respect of democratic standards as they could not afford to fail Nigerians.

"The Situation Room nonetheless urges the State Government to assure the electorate of their personal safety and urges voters to go out and peacefully cast their vote," the statement read.

"The Situation Room calls on INEC in its role as the EMB (Election Management Body) to fully acknowledge and make special arrangements for people with disabilities, the elderly and nursing mothers to help them exercise their franchise. This can be effected by giving specific instructions to INEC officials at the voting units.

"The Situation Room especially urges the digital public to be discerning in their reading of social media reports as experiences have shown that some of the reports may be replete with deliberate falsehood aimed at misleading the public.

"Finally, the Situation Room calls on all stakeholders in the election process to live up to the expectation of Nigerians and especially calls on INEC to deliver free, fair and credible elections in Kogi State."

Policemen were seen at the police command headquarters being deployed to their various locations for the election.

Trucks were overloaded with police personnel suggesting there might be serious logistical problems.

Majority of them were still waiting at the command to be conveyed to their respective destinations.

16.02

Army has no role in covering election - Police DIG

The Deputy Inspector General of Police deployed to oversee security for Saturday's governorship election in Kogi state, Leroy Sotonye, has said the Army would not be involved in providing security for the poll. "They will have no role in the election, unless I invite them when the law enforcement is unable to curtail the challenges, " Mr. Sotonye told journalists in Lokoja on Friday. The DIG is leading the security formations for the Kogi governorship election.

16.00

Police battle-ready to bring troublemakers to book -- Police Commissioner

The Kogi State Police Commissioner, Emmanuel Ojukwu, said on Friday that the military would be available to play its "constitutional role" in providing adequate security in Saturday's governorship election in the state.

He said while speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on the phone that his command had deployed "enough" police personnel to man all polling units and strategic places to ensure the election went undisrupted on Saturday.

"The military will be there to play its constitutional role," Mr. Ojuwkwu said.

"We have enough men to man all the polling units and relevant places to ensure law and order on Saturday."

He also warned trouble makers to stay away on Election Day as the security agencies would not hesitate to bring them to account for their actions in line with the law.

"Politicians must not approach the election as a do-or die-affair," he said.

"It is expected to play the game according to the rules. Losers always will have another day to win.

"For troublemakers, everyday they say is for the thief, but here, everyday is for law and order.

"The operation is led by the DIG and anybody who commits any offense will be dealt with according to the law."

15.55

Kogi Governorship Poll: PDP alleges APC's deployment of 15,000 Osun APC members to rig election

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday alleged that Governor Rauf Aregbesola, was planning to deploy 15,000 persons to Kogi State with the intent of rigging the elections in favour of the All Progressives Congress. A statement on Thursday by the party's spokesperson, Diran Odeyemi, said the plot was to use voters from Osun State who are APC members to garner votes for Abubakar Audu in Saturday's election. The statement said 15,000 APC members from Osun State had been mobilized and would be deployed to the different local government areas in the state, particularly those where Mr. Audu is popular. "We want the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Solomon Arase and the Director General of the Department of the State Security, DSS, Mr Kifasi to immediately act on this information and prevent the move by Osun governor to storm Kogi with APC members from Osun," the statement said. "We want to recall the arrest of some APC members from Osun state led by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Aregbesola on Inter Governmental Affairs, Mr. Waheed Lawal, on the eve of the 2014 Anambra state governorship poll by the eagle-eyed men of DSS in Imo state enroute Anambra state. "It should not also be forgotten the role played by Aregbesola in the failed efforts to unseat Governor Segun Mimiko in 2002 Ondo governorship poll and his financial efforts to return Dr. Kayode Fayemi to office as Ekiti state governor for another term last year June." The PDP called on President Muhammadu Buhari to impress it on security agencies not to be partisan in the discharge of their duties , adding that the gains recorded since the return of democracy in 1999 should not be allowed to be rubbished by a few persons in power. The party also called on eligible voters and stakeholder's in Kogi state to be vigilant and report any suspicious person to law enforcement agents.

15.03

Nigeria gets first corner kick. Oh no, it doesn't end in a goal.

14.56

Nigerian goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, pulls a great save off a free kick from Mbwana Samatta. Tanzania 0-0 Nigeria

14.52

The stadium here in Dar es Salam is not filled to capacity as expected. Songs of the Nigeria supporters club filtering through the stands.

14.49

Tanzania almost took the lead but Carl Ikeme, Nigeria's goalkeeper, provides a fantastic save. Carl Ikeme, he keeps the game at 0-0. Tanzania's Farid Musa was close to scoring for his team.

14.46

Oliseh squatting on the side lines, the Super Eagles Coach obviously wants an early goal. Emenike gets the first chance for Nigeria but he heads over the bar.

14.43

Throw-in on the far side for Tanzania again as they continue press forward for an opening goal. Both teams are still sizing up each other so far. Scoreline remains Tanzania 0-0 Nigeria

14.41

Tanzania also gets their first free kick ... a dangerous one but it is deflected to a throw-in.

14.39

First free kick of the game goes to Nigeria. Emenike brought down. Free kick taken and successfully blocked by the Tanzanians.

14.38

Tanzania has not won any match this year. Can they halt their poor run against Nigeria or will be the Super Eagles add to their woes?

14.36

Ahmed Musa in jersey Nos 7 is wearing the captain's armband. Enyeama missing. The coin has been tossed and Nigeria to take the kick off.

15.27

A leader of the APC, and former Lagos state governor, Ahmed

Tinubu, is notably absent from the meeting. Meanwhile, the chairman of APC governors forum and Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha arrived the secretariat late.

He arrived after both chairman John Oyegun and President Buhari had given their opening remarks.

Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, gave the opening prayer.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived at exactly 11am. He was received by APC National Chairman John Oyegun in company of Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Dogara and other top members of the party. Meeting has commenced.

Governors of Katsina, Lagos, Kano and Sokoto States have also arrived the venue of the APC meeting.

Senators Abdullahi Adamu, Dino Melaye, Rabiu Kwankwaso and the deputy governor of Kwara state, have arrived.

Security is tight around Blantyre Street, Abuja, where the APC's national office is located.

Over 100 personnel of the DSS, as well as soldiers and police, are positioned on the street, and within and outside the office block.

Military armoured vehicles are stationed at strategic locations in the area, while DSS marksmen are also atop high rise buildings nearby.

The security agents are however allowing flow of traffic, while those with proper accreditation are allowed into the APC secretariat without hassle.

Senate Leader Ali Ndume and Femi Gbajabiamila arriving for the meeting, moments ago. Meanwhile, Senator Kwankwaso who came in the same vehicle with Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano has left the secretariat in his private vehicle.

Ahmed Lawan arriving for the NEC meeting at exactly 9:54am.

Yakubu Dogara emerges House of Reps Speaker

Member of the House of Representatives have elected Yakubu Dogara, who represents Bogoro/ Tafawa Balewa federal constituency in Bauchi state, as the Speaker of the 8th Assembly.

Mr. Dogara defeated Femi Gbajabiamila, who represents Surulere federal constituency, Lagos state, in a keenly contested election.

Mr. Dogara scored 182 votes while Mr. Ggajabiamila polled 174.

Mr. Dogara is emerging the speaker against the wish of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, which had on Saturday conducted a mock election to choose Mr. Gbajabiamila as the party's official candidate.

Mr. Dogara and his supporters ignored their party and stated that they prefer to be beaten at the floor of the House.

His chances to win the post received a boost early Tuesday when the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, adopted him as its candidate and advised its members to vote for the Bauchi lawmaker.

Mr. Dogara was the chairman House Services committee throughout the life of the last assembly.

Voting has ended in the House of Reps' Speaker election. Those that nominated Gbajabiamila and Dogara have been invited to come forward to observe while sorting and ballot counting progresses.

Voting is still ongoing in the House of Representatives Speaker elections. It is now the turn of lawmakers from Karina State, North West, to vote.

13.29

House of Reps lawmakers have begun voting to elect either Dogara or Gbajabiamila as the Speaker. A ballot paper is provided to each member and they are expected to fill and cast their votes at the ballot box provided. Members are being called in groups, but they would vote individually.

Dogara accepted the nomination.

Mohammed Abdu from Bauchi also nominated Femi Gbajabiamila from Lagos for the office of Speaker.

The nomination was seconded by Shuaibu Philip from Edo state

Clerk of Nass Salisu Maikasuwa announced that 358 members are in attendance while one is sick.

Abdulmumin Jibrin from Kano nominated Yakubu Dogara for the office of Speaker.

He quoted section 60 of the constitution and the orders of the House of Representatives to nominate Yakubu Dogara.

The Nomination was seconded by Chike Okafor from Imo state

Roll call of members elect is completed by the Clerk of the House of Reps. Sani Omolori. Nomination of members seeking to be the new Speaker of the House to commence shortly.

12.57

Voting set to begin in the House of Representatives as the Clerk of the House, Sani Omolori takes roll call of members according to their states in alphabetical order. He began with Abia State.

While other Senators were sworn-in in batches, immediate past Senate President, David Mark was sworn in alone, as a mark of respect.

12.22

The House of Representatives are now getting set to elect their own principal leaders. Clerk of the National Assembly, Salisu Maikasuwa, has already moved to the green chamber to take charge of proceedings.

11.58

CONFIRMED: Ekweremadu elected Deputy Senate President

We can now confirm that the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has been re-elected into office as Deputy Senate president.

He defeated Ali Ndume of the APC. Mr. Ndume has accepted defeat.

There were 75 votes. Ekweremadu scored 50. Ndume scored 24. One invalid vote.

Voting concluded and officials are now sorting and counting the votes to decide who emerge as deputy to Saraki.

11.43

Controversial Senator, Buruji Kashama is also attending the Senate inauguration and cast his vote at about 11:45am.

Senators and others inside the red chamber applauded when his name was called.

CORRECTION

The election for the office of Senate Deputy President is still ongoing. Immeduate past deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, is contesting against Ali Ndume from Borno State.

Our earlier update indicating Mr. Ekweremadu had been elected unopposed was in error and is regretted.

Immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, is tipped to be re-elected. He was nominated by Abiye Sekibo from Rivers State. Mr. Ekweremadu is a member of the minority Peoples Democratic Party.

He is expected to win the race following a power sharing deal that had the minority but influential PDP back the new senate president, Bukola Saraki.

Bukola Saraki elected Senate President

Bukola Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State, has been elected the president of the eighth Senate.

Mr. Saraki of the All Progressives Congress, APC, defeated his party's preferred candidate, Ahmed Lawan, to emerge the Senate president.

He was nominated by Sani Yerima and seconded by Dino Melaye.

Mr. Saraki has been sworn into office.

A Former Governor of Lagos state and one of the national leaders of the APC, Bola Tinubu just arrived the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and lawmakers elected under the APC.

Mr. Tinubu arrived in company of the former Interim national Chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande. They are engaging some lawmakers who had already arrived ICC awaiting the arrival of Mr. Buhari for the meeting to commence.

Based on the announcement made earlier, the president is expected to arrive by 9am for the meeting, but he is yet to do so as at 9:26am.

The lawmakers are expected to drive to the National Assembly to vote for their principal leaders after the meeting.

Hundreds of police officers have cordoned the entrance to the National Assembly, as over 2,000 people pushing to have access. Journalists, essential duty workers and even some lawmakers have been denied access. There is a heavy security presence around the complex at Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

Final whistle. Nigeria's Super Falcons holds Sweden. Final scores is Nigeria 3-3 Sweden

Three minutes extra time. Will Nigeria hold-on or go for the winning goal?

Francesa Ordega with a cheeky finish secures equaliser for Nigeria Sweden 3-3 Nigeria.

22.42

22.38

Oshoala tries a back heel but she is already been flagged offside. 80'mins Sweden 3-2 Nigeria.

Nigeria close to getting an equalizer but Oshoala fails to get her kick right. Time tickling away, less than 20 minutes to go.

22.26

22.24

22.23

Sweden trying to extend their lead but SCHELIN is adjudged to be in an offside position.

Super-sub SEMBRANT puts Sweden back in the lead. The Super falcons were caught napping in the back line yet again.

Sweden makes first change ....SEMBRANT (in) comes off the bench to replace DAHLKVIST (out).

Oshoala completes the comeback. Sweden 2-2 Nigeria.

22.11

22.03

Second half underway!!!

22.02

POSSESSION Nigeria 50%-50% Sweden ATTEMPTS Nigeria 7-5 Sweden ON-TARGET Nigeria 1-2 Sweden FOULS COMMITTED Nigeria 1- 10 Sweden CORNER KICKS Nigeria 3-7 Sweden FREE KICKS Nigeria 10-3 Sweden

Its Half-time Sweden 2-0 Nigeria. Any hope for the Super Falcons in the second half?

Oparanozie makes the final attempt for Nigeria but her effort is well blocked.

21.47

21.40

21.39

Oshoala flagged offside as Ordega swings in a sweet cross for the Liverpool Ladies star.

Nigeria's greatest undoing has been how they defend set-pieces, Sweden really taking advantage of this noticed weakness.

FISCHER is the scorer for Sweden she is 30-year old with 131 international caps under her belt.

21.33

21.32

21.30

Ebere Orji fires the shot but it hits the Sweden wall, her rebound shot goes wide.

Oparanozie brought down in front of the penalty box and Nigeria gets a free kick in a vantage position.

21.29

Oshoala close to getting the equalizer her attempt goes across the face of goal.

Sweden takes the lead as Desire Oparanozie concedes an own-goal.

21.20

Already 16 goals have been scored at the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada. Will the Nigeria Sweden match produce more goals tonight?

Ebere Orji takes another corner kick but it goes straight into the hands of the Sweden goalkeeper

The Nigeria supporters' club quite vocal in Winnipeg singing He is miracle working God. Meanwhile Sweden have won back-to-back corner kicks, no threat for the Falcons defense so far.

21.09

Nice shot on target by Ebere Orji but Sweden keeper catches the ball.

Okobi brought down just outside the box, Nigeria have a free kick in a dangerous position.

Falcons putting pressure on the Swedes in the early exchanges and the Coach Edwin Okon is already on his feet dishing out instructions to the girls.

21.02

Both teams are out and ready for action. The Sweden anthem been rendered while Nigeria's anthem follows afterwards.

The homecoming ceremony in Otuoke has ended. A dinner is organized in Mr. Jonathan's honour at the Bayelsa State Government House. Thanks for following this update.

19.06

Otuoke - Bayelsa

Mr. Jonathan: "This is my homecoming. The village has grown a little."

He says his umbilical cord was buried in Otuoke.

"Today is historic, because since I left here, I've not spent some reasonable time here. But I'm coming home to rest now."

He thanks his ministers and the senators in attendance for accompanying him home.

"For 16 years, we've been part of this, contributing to societal development. We started from here and ended up in Abuja.

"For me and my wife, we thank you, we are part of you and we are one."

He says you don't need to be a president or governor to help the society.

"I remember when the president of Liberia gave me the highest honour in that country. When I was there, some of them were 80 something, 90 something, some in wheelchair. When they mentioned what these people had done, they were even more than me, a serving president.

"There was another lady who taught for 65 years in nursery and primary schools. You can imagine how many people that lady that contributed to their development."

He says it's not by a "big name" to contribute to the society.

"I thank my elders, traditional rulers, our women and youth. I want to appreciate three young Nigerians for trekking from Abuja. Another one trekked from Katsina.

"I want to thank you all very much."

With that, Mr. Jonathan ends his speech.

Otuoke - Bayelsa

The announcer calls on the three youth who trekked to Otuoke to honour Mr. Jonathan to come to the podium as the former president prepares to give his speech.

Mr. Jonathan asks them to explain why they decided to embark on this "world trekking."

Mr. Jonathan, "How many kilometres?"

John Oladele, "730 kilometres."

Mr. Oladele, "The main reason we trekked is to honour a man of people. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan is now allowing our mothers, fathers to trek out of Nigeria."

He says Mr. Jonathan conducted the best election in the country.

He says there are five reasons Mr. Jonathan is a man of peace.

"1. He came from a state that peace is reigning. 2. Loving people. 3. He was given birth by a peace loving mother. 4. He is blessed by a good wife, Mama Peace. 5. He's a symbol of peace."

Otuoke - Bayelsa

A mammoth crowd is pushing against the shut gates of the overcrowded Dame Patience Jonathan Square in Otuoke. Inside the Square, the Ogbu Egidi Cultural Troupe, brandishing machetes in their dance, entertain the former president and the audience. A local musician, Barrister Smooth, is also performing.

He admits he was worried about how he will be received at home and urges the people to work with him to develop the state and the country.

The event at Yenagoa has ended. The procession is now heading to Otuoke.

Mr. Jonathan: "The only thing I can do is to thank all Ijaw people, all Bayelsans, all Nigerians for giving me the opportunity to serve."a

He gives thanks to Mr. Alamieseigha and recalls how their paths crossed in the 1990's.

"I joined his campaign not because I was interested in politics. What made me join is that for those of who are from communities, we find it difficult to talk to people in government. I said if he wins, I'll know the people in government and if my community has a problem I'll know who to talk to."

He says he was already in bed at his home in Port Harcourt when Alamieseigha came to tell him about becoming the deputy governor.

"This period from 1999 till date, my people Bayelsans and Nigerians have given me the opportunity to serve from deputy governor to governor to vice president to president.

"I remain most grateful to all Nigerians. The best I can do now is to dedicate the remaining part of my life to peace building across the country."

He says President Buhari's comment that he "belongs to everybody" is a bold statement.

After a 15 minute play titled 'The Ambassador of Peace' by the Ijaw Council of Arts and Culture,' ehe event continued with Alfred Diete-Spiff, the Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, addressing the audience.

He says Awolowo whom he described as a great sage was president for one day while "our son" was president for over 3,000 days.

He breaks into a song: "Count your blessings name them one by one....

He says Nigerians have appreciated Mr. Jonathan and his style.

"I like your style, I don't know why."

"When the president came for his campaign, he said if you hate Dickson, you hate me too. They are two of a kind."

It is now the turn of Mr. Jonathan to speak.

The audience stands and cheers as he walks to the podium.

Governor Dickson: "To those who think Bayelsa is down, that the Ijaw Nation is down, it's too early for you to laugh. We may be down but not out.

"We want to assure you that Bayelsa as you know will always continue to be your home, I will always continue to be your governor, and you will continue to be our leader, our president."

15.48

Governor Dickson is invited to give the welcome remarks. Mr. Dickson says: "Our hearts are full. In one breath, there is a lot of gloom. But in another breath, we are grateful to all Nigerians that our brother and leader was given an opportunity to serve." He describes Mr. Jonathan as the "father of modern democracy in Nigeria." He says he felt emotional as he waited for the presidential chopper to land. "In the past three years I've always been conscious of the historic responsibilities that has been on my shoulder. A few moments ago, I had the opportunity, perhaps for the last time, of welcoming on your behalf the hero of our democracy. "I whispered to you at the Helipad that for three days, our brothers have been assembled here waiting to receive you and honour you. "For the past two days, all the elders of Bayelsa have been my guest. As we finish here, they'll join me to lead you to Otuoke."

Bayelsa

The announcer asks the live band to play a 'special number' for Mr. Jonathan and his wife. The former president and his wife are now dancing.

15.19

Bayelsa

At exactly 3:13pm, Mr. Jonathan walks into the hall, accompanied by his wife, Patience, to rapturous cheers and applause.

He is accompanied by Seriake Dickson, the Bayelsa State governor; and his wife.

The ceremony begins with a rendition of the National Anthem, followed by an opening prayer.

The music stops as the announcer walks onto the podium to kick-start the event. He describes Mr. Jonathan as a hero of democracy. "We want to thank Nigerians for supporting our son, we want to appreciate Nigerians for giving us, the state with the least population, the chance to lead for six years."

15.11

Bayelsa

Guests have continued to trickle into the capacity filled hall while a live band is thrilling the audience.

Viola Onwuliri, Minister of State for Education; Rufus Alkali, Special Adviser to Mr. Jonathan on Political Affairs; Mulikat Akande, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives; Idris Umar, Minister of Transport among others.

The hall erupted into cheers when Diepreye Alamieseigha, the first Civilian Governor of the state, walked in.

Kaduna: El-Rufai's inauguration ends abruptly as youth attack Emir, Chief Judge

The inauguration of Governor Nasir El-Rufa'i of Kaduna State ended abruptly on Friday after angry youth pelted some prominent indigenes of the state, including the revered Emir of Zaria, Shehu Idris, and the state chief judge, Teyimma Zaiki at the venue of the inauguration.

Read more here.

Rivers

In Rivers state, Nyesom Wike takes office.

Bayelsa

In Yenagoa, friends of Mr. Jonathan have begun to arrive the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, the venue of the civic reception.

Outside the venue, women groups chant 'Jonathan under rain or sun' as politicians' motorcade speed past.

13.55

Nasarawa

Governor Umaru Tanko Al - Makura and his deputy sworn in at the Lafia square as the duly elected governor of Nasarawa state. Mr. Almakura is taking the oath for his second term.

He promised robust health care system.

Former governors Abdullahi Adamu and Aliyu Akwe Doma attended the ceremony. The Peoples Democratic Party board secretary Walid Jibrin also attended.

Adamawa: Nggilari absent, Deputy Hands Over Government To Bindow

The handing over ceremony in Mamudu Ribadu Square, Yola was almost marred by the absence of the former governor, Bala Nggilari at the venue without any explanation.

His deputy later handed over the state to Umauru Jibirila.

Bayelsa

The mood in Otuoke is festive. Different dance groups at different locations are gyrating to the sound of their music.

Virtually all the hotels in the community are fully booked.

Parked outside Mr. Jonathan's villa are a military armoured personal carrier and about half a dozen patrol vans.

At the Dame Patience Jonathan Square, activities have also heightened with various youth and women groups loitering outside, waiting for the gate to be thrown open. Armed police, soldiers, and Civil Defence officers are manning the gate.

Lagos

The formal inauguration of Akinwunmi Ambode about to begin. With the arrival of outgoing governor Raji Fashola. In the picture, Fashola takes his official farewell salute.

Kebbi: Outgoing Kebbi Governor Dakingari, SSG absent at handing over

The outgoing Governor of Kebbi State, Saidu Dakingari, and the outgoing Secretary to State Government, Garba Kamba, were conspicuously absent at the swearing-in/handing over ceremony of the newly elected Governor, Atiku Bagudu, and his deputy, Samaila Yombe.

Ebonyi

Meet the new Ebonyi governor, Dave Umahi, and his wife.

Ebonyi

In Ebonyi state, Martins Elechi in his farewell address urged Ebonyians to forgive one another, come together and work to move the State forward.

He also urged the incoming government led by Engr Eave Umahi not to abandon the projects he started.

He received a standing ovation at the end of his address.

President Buhari now presenting his a inaugural address.

11.30

Bayelsa

Accreditation of journalists for Mr. Jonathan's homecoming ongoing at the state's Ministry of Information. Officials say "only 60" journalists will be accredited for the event.

Mr. Jonathan is expected to arrive in Yenagoa by 3 p.m., a ministry official said.

The crowd outside the Eagle Square have begin throwing objects at the squad pushing them back, but the soldiers are so far maintaining their cool and not using force.

11.25

Plateau State: Jang absent at the inauguration of Lalong

The sequence of events for the inauguration of Plateau State Governor elect commenced at about 11: 07 a.m.

The outgoing Governor Jonah Jang is absent and is being represented by his deputy, Ignitus Longjan, in what is reminiscent of Mr. Jang's inauguration ceremony.

In 2007, the then Deputy Governor, late Michael Botmang, handed over power to Mr. Jang.

The state's House of Assembly members elect are stranded as they arrived the venue after the governor elect was seated.

They were not recognized and have not been given a place to seat. They are still hanging in a coaster bus which brought them to the venue.

An APC Camel is also attending the swearing in ceremony.

11.11

President Muhammadu is now releasing white pigeons and balloons.

11.04

Crowd outside the Eagle Square after overpowering security agents.

As Goodluck Jonathan and Sambo prepare to depart Eagle Square the thousands of youth gathered near the Federal Secretariat. They overpowered the security and have made their way to the square.

They have however chosen to stand behind the fence to watch proceedings.

Nigeria has successfully transitioned. Muhammadu Buahri and Yemi Osinbajo are now officially the President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Their starts from Now. They will be in charge for the next four years.

10.51

Muhamadu Buhari has been sworn in as the new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in at exactly 10:46am on Friday May 29, 2015.

10.49

Now is the turn of Muhammad Buhari to be sworn in as President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces for the second time in his life.

Buhari's wife Aisha, also joined the party.

After signing the dotted lines, Osinbanjo is now the Vice President of Nigeria.

10.38

First to be sworn in is Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo. He was escorted to the podium by his wife. He has already taken his oath of office and that of allegiance.

10.36

10.33

The CJN Mahmud Mohammed and Chief Registrar Ahmed Saleh have now been called to take their positions to perform the swearing-in of President Buhari and his Vice, Osinbajo.

10.30

Opening prayers are now being offered by FCT Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Peter Akanji, on behalf of CAN president Ayo Oritsejafor. The deputy Chief Imam of the national Mosque, Ibrahim Bakari, offered the Muslim prayer.

10.24

Yobe

Delegations from Niger Republic, China and Republic of Korea (South) formed the large number of guests that are witnessing the ongoing swearing in of Yobe state governor Ibrahim Gaidam in Damaturu the state capital.

Gaidam is being sworn in for the second time after his first election in 2011.

Outgoing Yobe Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, on a ride while inspecting the military parade.

President Goodluck Jonathan has finally arrived at the Eagles Square. Any moment from now Messrs. Buhari and Osinbajo would be sworn in.

10.20

Bayelsa

In the streets of Yenagoa, there is no visible evidence that Mr. Jonathan would be returning to his home state - no flagpost banners along major roads and no billboards by political support groups.

However, at the venue of the reception, opposite the Bayelsa State Government House, hundreds of women have already gathered.

Muhammadu Buhari is yet to take his seat as he is going round the state box to greet guests.

09.53

Bayelsa

Unlike many states across Nigeria, there is no handover ceremony in Bayelsa State, but the outgoing President, Goodluck Jonathan, will be hosted to a civic reception in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Mr. Jonathan will first be received at Government House Helipad, Yenagoa, by Governor Seriake Dickson and top government officials, followed by the civil reception at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre.

The President will then proceed to his hometown in Otuoke where he will be received by Chiefs and his kinsmen.

PREMIUM will be bringing you live updates of Mr. Jonathan's reception events from Yenagoa and Otuoke.

President elect Muhammad Buhari arrived Eagles Square at exactly 9:40 a.m. the time of his arrival as stated in the programme of events.

09.42

Outgoing Vice President Namadi just arrived and is already standing on the stage ready to take salute but the musician at the other stage is not aware and kept singing.

09.30

Theodore Nguema, Equatorial Guinea president arriving Eagle Square for the inauguration.

After all dignitaries arrive the Eagle Square, events proper will begin with an opening prayer by 9:55 am after which the swearing in ceremony will take place by 10am.

The swearing in ceremony would be conducted by the Chief Justice of Nigeria to be assisted by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court.

The Vice President would be the first to be sworn in to be followed by the President.

Shortly after the outgoing president would congratulate the president and present copies of the Nigerian Constitution, The National and Armed Forces Flag to the incoming president.

After the presentation of the instruments, green and white balloons white pigeons will be released, followed by a 21 Gun salute.

After the salute, the former president and his vice would depart Eagles Square at about 10:55am.

As soon as they leave, the new president would inspect the parade and then read his inaugural address.

Closing prayer would be offered by 12:10pm and all guests would depart to the presidential villa for a luncheon scheduled for 1pm

The combined armed forces and police band is currently entertaining the gathering as more dignitaries enter the venue.

We observed that the security and logistics arrangements put in place is one of the best we've seen at government events in recent times.

07.37

Family members of Buhari and Osinbajo.

07.07

The traditional presidential inauguration Mercedes Benz arrive.

07.03

The combined band consisting of the Army, Police and others have just walked into the Eagles Square and are setting up their instrument. Military high capacity buses have also brought in Soldiers, Police, Navy and Airforce personnel who will carry out the inauguration parade.

Ushers are also here and are being assigned their assignment posts by planning officials on ground.

Based on the arrangements made by the inauguration committee, all guests attending the event have been directed to park their vehicles at the old parade ground in Area 10, Garki, the parking lot at Ministry of Justice in Central Area and parking lots of The Transcorp Hilton and Sheraton Hotels.

Buses have been provided to convey the guests from these spots to the Eagles Square.

Immediately after the new President and his Vice are sworn in, guests would be transported to the banquet hall of the State House for a luncheon at 1pm.

07.00

Security is tight in and around the vicinity of the Eagles Square. At the moment there are well over a thousand security personnel involving Soldiers, SSS, Polce, NSCDC, and many others.

Apart from the pavilions in the square, additional canopies and tents were provided both inside the main square and directly behind the grand stand.

Also large screen panels have been erected in and around the square so that guests can follow the event from wherever they are seated.

Another witness, Nna Bestman, a native of Ozuaha in Ikwerre local government, comes to testify.

He says one Uchenna Chinna was killed on election day by people in army uniform.

"When they shot Uchenna, he didn't die immediately, so on their way to the hospital he died. He was taken to the mortuary but they didn't attend to them that they should go and bring police report."

The Commission asks him again: "Did you see everything you claimed that you saw?"

He responds: "No sir."

He says the deceased was shot during an attack on Kerian Wobodo, the Chairman of Ikwerre local government.

He says the Chairman ran into the bush and escaped to a destination from where he called his driver to bring his car.

Mr. Bestman is the last witness to testify at the inquiry.

The Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Odinkalu, adjourns the hearing indefinitely.

The next witness, Andrew Onyegbule, from Ipo community in Ikwere local government

He tenders before the Commission, photographs of two persons killed at a polling unit.

He says he is asking the Commission to bring "these wicked people" to book.

He says the dead people were party members.

He says the deceased, Ikechi Dimkpa, was accused of snatching a bag and a mobile phone and was beating to death.

He says Soronnadi Dimkpa, his younger brother, was standing by and refused to intervene.

He says Ikechi Dimkpa belonged to APC while Soronnadi belongs to PDP.

He says one Kelvin Onyegbule, his brother but a PDP member, shot the boy on the leg.

"When it became obvious the boy is dead. The family ran to the police. Everybody was on the run and they couldn't arrest anybody.

He admits that there are divisions in his family because of PDP and APC.

The Commission asks if the village will punish his brother for shooting someone and the witness responds: "I don't think that will happen because they believe they are in charge. Even the paramount ruler of the community is a PDP member." 0 New

18.44

Ineye Jack, an APC House of Assembly candidate in Abonema in Akoku-Toru local government, is testifying.

He tenders a letter he wrote to Commissioner of Police.

"I want this honourable Commission to bring the perpetrators to justice and to also to ensure the protection of my life, my children, my wife and my loved ones."

He says he was attacked by hoodlums on 25th July 2014. He says when his attacker pulled the trigger, it ceased.

"I attributed it to God. I would have been a dead man by now."

"The matter was incidented that very day. On the 26th of July, a petition was sent to the Commissioner of Police."

He says unknown men again trailed him on 1st of February as he was going to his Borokiri home but luckily he got to a police checkpoint and they fled.

"Before the election, you must do primaries. And to do primaries you have to meet your delegates. That was what I was doing then."

He says he reported his attacker to the police and the police said they could not recognise him.

"And he is walking around in the community. Even this morning, he called me to threaten to kill me and my family."

He says he didn't vote in the election as he escaped to Port Harcourt early morning on election day.

He reiterates that his life and that of his family and that the Commission should take judicial notice of it.

The next witness, Chieme Chinweikpe, is testifying.

He says he is a legal practitioner and the State APC Legal and Policy Adviser to APC.

He says he wants the Commission to find out why the police refused to investigate complaints brought to them.

"I want the Commission to look at what we went through as citizens of this state. The police themselves are the execution wing of the PDP."

He says his party had envisaged violence from the PDP before the election.

"We approached the Commissioner of Police then, Dan Bature, that it would be appropriate to sign a peace accord.

"Overtime, we began to see that our major problem was not our political opponents but the Nigerian Police. When we complain to them, they will say their hands are tied."

The lawyer asks why it was expedient to provide security to PDP leaders during their rallies but deny same to the APC.

He says he used to be a "passive" member of PDP before joining the APC.

He says his interest in the inaction of the Nigerian Police.

"Outside political officer holders, for example, Ateke Tom has police officers attached to him and I'm not aware of any office he is occupying."

He says the First Lady on many occasions instructed the Commissioner of Police not to allow the APC hold a rally in Okirika.

He says on three different occasions that they got a permission to hold a rally in Okirika and in the morning of the rally, the First Lady will fly into Rivers State and their rally will be cancelled.

"On two of those three occasions, they threw dynamites and destroyed loudspeakers and chairs," the APC lawyer says.

"What happened is that each time our rally ground was dynamited, we were dogged, they know we will continue. Dame Patience will get signals and arrive the state and before we know it, the rally will be cancelled.

"When something is occurring repeatedly, you will be safe to conclude."

The Commission says it would not accept rumours during evidence.

The APC lawyer: "All these incidents climaxed to actual rally in Okirika. Few hours into the rally, hoodlums suspected to be sponsored by the PDP attacked people."

He says the major hotspots for cult violence in the River State are Okirika, Abua/Oduah, Odogbolu, and ONELGA.

Ugochukwu Ahiakwo, a resident of Omoku in ONELGA, is testifying.

He says he is a commercial bus driver.

He says he is an APC youth leader in the local government.

He tenders a photo of a car.

Mr. Odinkalu: "You are telling us to accept a photo of a Toyota Corolla to represent a Mercedes Benz, attached in your affidavit?"

Mrs. Oriye apologises to the Commission and says there's been a mix-up from the Secretariat.

The Secretariat says the witness could not find the picture of the Toyota Corolla.

The witness says he had stopped work in the community since after he was attacked.

16.36

The next witness, Okwudiri Ahiakwo, from Omoku in ONELGA (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area) comes to testify.

He says he relocated to Owerri since November 28, 2014.

He tenders before the Commission photographs of his building and car that were shot at in November last year.

He tenders another photo of a damaged building housing an APC office and says the building belongs to him.

"I was driving the car that night. After the shooting, I managed to drive the car to the house and parked it. They shot at the tyre of the car, the fuel tank, and the glasses.

The Commission tells him the photographs do not show the damages done to his car and building.

He says the building belongs to his father.

"They shot the building randomly. It affected the roof. I live on the first floor and there were tenants downstairs. Because of the shooting, all the tenants ran away."

He says he wants the Commission to help him rebuild the house.

He says the incident happened the day before the APC gubernatorial candidate, Dakuku Peterside, came for a rally at Omoku.

The Commission says the witness wrote in his statement that his car was "totally ridden with bullets." Yet the witness is struggling to point out bullet holes on his car.

Mr. Ahiakwo says the picture of the car was taken immediately after the shooting incident.

Mr. Odinkalu argues that the photograph the witness submitted about his car was not taken immediately after the incident. Mr. Ahiakwo reluctantly agreed, and says it was taken when he was told of the Commission's sitting.

The Commission reconvenes.

The fourth witness of the day, Vincent Otto, a native of Elelenwa in Obiakpor local government area, comes to testify.

He says he is "a successful businessman" and a politician.

He says he produces the "largest palm oil" in Rivers State.

He says he knows the people who demolished his property that but had not gone to court.

Mr. Otto's property, an hotel, was demolished during the expansion of the East-West Road.

He says the building was demolished first in 2012, he rebuilt in 2013, and demolished again in January 2014.

The Commission says they are dealing only with politically-motivated destructions.

But Mr. Otto says the demolition was a "deliberate act."

The Commission and Mr. Otto having contrary views on whether his building was demolished or not.

Mr. Otto says he personally demolished an area marked by the Ministry of Works in 2012.

He says they were paid compensation for the demolition.

The Commission seem not to be buying Mr. Otto's claim that his demolished building was politically-motivated.

The Commission asks him to read from a document from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

He reads, "Following your receipt of full payment of compensation of your property...."

Mr. Odinkalu tells him to excuse the Commission since he had received full compensation for his property in 2012.

Mr. Otto: "The way we are looking at it is not that way. After they marked red, everybody responded."

He says a GTBank and other buildings near his own were not demolished.

He says he was paid N50 million.

Mr. Otto insists his demolished building was political because it was singled out from other structures in the area.

The Commission advises him to file a suit at the High Court, adding that that was where to treat issue regarding a government employee who oversteps his brief.

The witness is discharged.

The Chairman calls for a 30 minute recess.

Testifying next is Bright Umunnakwe from Rumueprikom in Obiakpor local government area.

The witness steps out, his right arm enclosed in a plaster cast.

He says he works as a supervisor in a dredging and construction company.

He says he was a former ward chairman and currently the Chief Security Officer of APC in the local government.

He says if anything happens in the LGA, the matter would be reported to his office, and they, in turn, report to the police or the local government.

He tenders photographs showing injuries he sustained during an attack - he used his arm to block a machete aimed at his head.

He also tenders photos of other people attacked during an APC rally.

He says one Barrister Tasie Wike was also attacked.

He shows photographs of damaged buildings and properties.

Mr. Umunnakwe is submitting numerous photographs of party members in the local government whose properties were destroyed.

"I want to say that I've never experienced this kind of politicking in my lifetime and I hope it never happens again.

"Some of our members can no longer go home because they promised to kill them before the end of the year.

"My life is in danger and even after this Commission I don't know what will happen to me. We want the state government to come to our aid."

He says a member's building was damaged because he refused to leave APC for PDP.

The Commission argues that the building in question was among those demolished during a federal government road expansion and they were compensated.

Mr. Umunnakwe says he was not aware of that.

The Commission points out to the witness that the photograph of an incident he claimed happened on March 27th, the even of the presidential election, had January 23rd inscribed on it.

He says all the incidents happened "within the election period."

The second witness, Awola Briggs, is testifying.

He says he is a civil servant from Akoku-Toru local government area.

He tenders a photograph of the corpse of his nephew who was killed. He also tenders a photograph of the cult leader who instructed his boys to kill his nephew.

He says he was not present when the cult leader gave the order.

"Why I have the confidence to say that is that he was even boasting that he did and some of my relations who heard it and told me."

Counsel to the Commission, Mrs. Oriye, asks the panel to discharge the witness because most of his evidences were from hearsay.

The panel turns down the request.

The witness tenders a copy of the autopsy report showing the cause of death of his nephew.

He says he wants the Commission to assist the deceased's family and bring the perpetrators to book.

He says the deceased, 25 years old, was a bricklayer.

He says the his nephew's is over 80 years old.

He says he was told his nephew was taken to a waterside and was beaten with iron rods and cutlass.

He says he belongs to the APC, and so did his late nephew.

He says the nephew's murder was politically-motivated because PDP supporters intended to kill "staunch supporters" of APC.

Mr. Jack says the cult groups were hired by the PDP as thugs.

"If you were in Abonema that day, everybody was running for their dear lives."

He says his party stands for 'change' and will not hire a cult group.

The Commission is pressing the council boss to explain the meaning of 'boys' in his statement.

Mr. Jack, obviously reluctant to continue the discussion of the cult groups, responds: "This memorandum was prepared by a team. I sit here as council chairman and head of security. I may not be disposed to some of the things mentioned."

Mr. Odinkalu: "Mr. Chairman, who is a boy?"

Mr. Jack: "In a political scenario, they call 'boys.' It can be people in a political party. That's what they call 'boys."

He says it's possible for cult groups to co-habit even within one political party.

He says the cultists live among the people in his local government.

He says he would not want to say if the people in the community know the cultists and where they live.

He says Governor Amaechi was able to curtail the activities of the cult groups.

He says creating jobs for the youth would take them away from cult activities.

He says he is a "believer" with "faith in God" and, therefore, does not have 'boys.'

He says after the attack on the DPO at the polling station, Mr. Kayode, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Mr. Jack says the attacks were reported to the police but they did not act. "And that's why we are here."

He says the attacked member was taken to Abonema General Hospital for treatment.

He asks the Commission to investigate the attacks and to recommend solution to a lasting peace in Akoku-Toru local government.

He says the attackers also boasted by saying that Dr. Danagogo (Minister of Sports), Roland Sekibo, and others were their sponsors

"In my capacity as the leader of the party (APC) in my local government, all these things were reported to me," says Mr. Jack.

"And as council chairman, I witnessed some of these acts.

"Before the election, we uncovered a plot by the PDP to consistently use the police to intimidate and arrest staunch members of the APC and detain them before the election on trumped up charges."

Mr. Jack says those arrested, including Diepriye Briggs and Christian Don-Pedro, were released "immediately after" the election.

He says the arrests on trumped-up charges was a state-wide incident.

He says the Commissioner for Urban Development and the DPO of Abonema (who was escorting him) were beaten up at the polling unit.

He says the previous DPO was changed at around midnight and so the attackers did not know he was the DPO.

"They thought the DPO was escorting the Commissioner as his aide, they didn't know he was the DPO."

He says he doesn't have the "statistics" as to the number of non-APC members who also suffered violence during the election.

"From my observation as someone who was present in my local government, it is not possible that a member of any other party suffered violence."

He says before the election, he set up a curfew where security forces were supposed to take charge but they refused to enforce it.

The Commission is grilling Mr. Jack on why he's testifying as the leader of the APC in his local government and not as the leader of the entire local government.

Mr. Odinkalu, the Chairman of the Commission, tells him: "You are not the leader of APC local government. You are the leader of all the parties in Akoku-Toru."

Mr. Jack defends his actions by insisting that he had always played a neutral role in discharging his duties in the council.

"Before the election, like I said, what I did was to seek for a curfew in order to protect everybody."

He says he needs to consult his Chief Security Officer to know the names of the cult groups in his local government.

He then says there are Icelanders, Greenlanders, Deewell, Deebam.

He says the cult group had been in existence for over five years.

The first witness today is Fenibo Jack from Abonema in Akuku-Toru local government area.

He says he is the Executive Chairman of the local government.

He says there were destruction of their billboards and attacks on their party properties and offices.

The witness is taking a lot of time sorting out photographs of the destroyed properties and offices and injured members of his party, the All Progressives Congress.

18.43

Another witness, Ezekiel Nte, comes out to testify.

He says he wants the Commission to mandate the police to come to their aid because they were thoroughly beaten up.

He asks for a compensation of N4 million.

He says he knows one of the people who attacked him because he demanded for the election result sheet.

Mr. Nte is the last witness for today.

18.34

The next witness, Uzodinma Silas, a resident of Andoni, is testifying.

He tenders photographs of injuries sustained during the election.

"I want the Commission to bring those who inflicted the injuries on me to book. I also want the Commission to liaise with the government to compensate me."

He says his attackers were not from his community and he did not recognise any of them.

"I reported to the police but the policeman I saw on the counter was on mufti. He asked me to narrate what happened and I did. Then he told me to pay N30,000 for them to follow up the case. So I left"

He says he had not had a police case in the past but knows he was not supposed to pay any money.

He says he was not a party agent on March 28th but worked as one on April 11th, the day he was attacked.

"Some boys came in that morning and were chanting 'No PDP, no election. No Nyesom Wike, no election.' Everybody ran away including the people that wanted to vote."

He says he was not aware if election eventually held that day because he was "totally down."

"As I speak to you, I'm no longer receiving treatment but I'm still feeling pains because I was hit on the chest. A friend advised me to go for x-ray but I don't have money."

He says he had reported to his party but nothing had been done to assist him.

He says he sells wears and can no longer go out for his business because he can't stand under the sun and coughs out blood sometimes.

The Commission advises him to obtain a doctor's report explaining the amount of disability he is suffering.

Felix Ejechi, a resident of Omoku in ONELGA, comes out to testify.

He says he is from Ndoni town.

He says APC offices in the local governments were attacked on January 29th, April 12th, and April 13th.

"We were going to host the APC governorship candidate, Dakuku Peterside, for a rally in ONELGA. In the early hour of 29th, that was when they did all these damages. For three hours (between midnight and 3 a.m.) they were moving all round and police were there."

"I confronted the DPO on why they would allow those boys three hours to be destroying things and he told me the fire was too much and he had to take cover." He accuses one Uche Jeremiah of spearheading the April 13th attack.

He says they didn't retaliate and but adds that "it is unlawful to be lawful in a lawless environment."

"If the security agents in ONELGA are invited, they will tell you that the APC never took laws into their hands."

He says they wrote to the State Police Commissioner for protection "else they would resort to self-help."

He says though their letter did not get a response from the police, they still didn't resort to self-help.

He says he joined the PDP in 1998 and served two tenures as Councillor. In 2008, he was elected Chairman of ONELGA, and was re-elected again before the APC/PDP split.

He says Felix Obuah was Chairman of ONELGA while he was a councillor.

"The way forward is simple. All these perpetrators of violence must be brought to book. The police should no longer side one side. They refuse to do their work. I was told the DPO said he was posted there to work for PDP."

He says he left ONELGA "completely" since January.

The next witness, Ijeoma Mbamalu, comes out to testify.

She's carrying a little child - 11 months old.

She says she's a housewife and lived with her husband at Oprikom.

She says her husband was shot death.

"I ask for you people's help. That very day he wanted to go market before those boys come. The N100,000 he left, they took it away. As I told you, I don't have anything I'm doing. And my husband left me with a baby."

She says her husband is from Ozubulu in Anambra State.

"They took my baby that very night and throw him on the bed and told me to lie down

"They asked my husband to take them where the landlord lives and all the APC members in the compound. My husband said he doesn't know the landlord and he pays his rent through his lawyer. At this point they got angry and took my baby from me and threw him on the floor and told me to lie down.

"They took my husband outside and shot him three times."

She says her husband was a mechanic.

She says they heard shouts of 'kidnappers' outside but before

"They asked the party we belong and my husband said we don't belong to any party. They started searching the house maybe to look for any APC evidence. It was then they saw the money my husband wanted to take to market."

She says her husband would be 28 on August 25th and she'll be 21 in June.

"This year will make it four years we have been living in Oprikom. But we married in September 2013."

She says her mother is dead and her father is "very old."

She breaks down and weeps.

The Commission apologises.

She says she is not aware if anyone was arrested after the incident.

She says her husband had been buried last Friday in his hometown in Ozubulu.

"His people came that very day and took him."

The younger Mr. Poroma returns for his testimony.

He continues his explanation of the attack at his father's house when he hid beneath his car to watch.

"I wish the Commission to investigate and punish those who did these acts with a view to bringing an end to the violence in my community."

Another witness, Promise Amadi, is supported by clutches as he limps out to testify.

He says he resides in Elioparamuo in Obiakpor local government area.

(Photo of Mr. Amadi giving his testimony)

The next witness, Christian Alali, comes out to testify.

He says he lives in ONELGA and is a student of the National Open University of Nigeria.

He says he wants the Commission to assist him in rebuilding his destroyed building and that it would cost N5 million.

He says the building, which was burnt by hoodlums, was completed in 2000 and it housed 18 people.

The witness apologises and says he underestimated the cost of the damaged building.

He says it's now "N20 million and above."

He says all his tenants had left after the attack and the building is now empty.

He says he is a member of the APC.

The Commission says it's not "practicable" to spend N20 million to rebuild one room.

He says his dad is late and had willed the property to him.

Mr. Amadi, a welder, says he took to his heels when he heard gunshots while fixing a canopy.

"I saw PDP boys shooting, so I turned and they said 'Yellow man, you again!' They shot me and I ran to the backyard where I jumped the fence and fractured my leg."

He says APC are not liked in his community.

"I don't know any of them but they are PDP boys because some of them were telling me to remove that canopy."

He says it was his town boys that told him PDP thugs shot him.

He says more than three herbalists have tried to set the fractured leg, and that they had already extracted the bullet.

"I've spent up to 500 to 600,000 because after they removed the bullet, they still cannot set the leg well.

"I've sent messages to my party (APC) but no one has come for me."

He says currently things are quiet in his community because elections are over.

He says he's now finding it difficult to pay his children's school fees and asks for financial assistance.

The next witness, David Akio, from Abua/Oduah local government, is testifying.

He says his Mercedes car was destroyed by hoodlums.

He says he was beaten up and chased out of the local government by the thugs led by a Special Assistant to the Rivers State governor-elect.

"On that 27th of March, I was attacked in my father's compound. I don't know how my opponents monitored me and know I was in the community.

"I went into hiding and was smuggled out of the community on the 29th."

Mr. Akio, 44, says he returned to the community on the night before April 11th because he was a contestant for the House of Assembly election.

"After the 28th, most of the people that were chased out of the community returned. I was communicating with them and they said it's like things have cooled down."

He says after the second attack on the night he returned, he went to hide in the bush until the police rescued him.

He says he joined PDP in 1998 and had served as a Councillor under the party.

He says the violence in the local government before the election was not really political, but as a result of chieftaincy tussle.

He says the cult wars in the local government were "well separated" from political killings. He says the PDP uses the cult group and is not aware if APC also uses them.

He says the two popular cults in the local government are Icelanders and Greenlanders. "For the purpose of this election, both groups worked for one particular party."

He says the Greenlanders are headed by a member of the House of Assembly and both groups were "very active" during the election

The Commission reconvenes.

Mr. Poroma is recalled to tender a photocopy of the autopsy report of the man who was shot at his home.

The fourth witness for the day, Stephen Poroma, comes to give evidence.

He says he is a civil servant.

He says he was an eye witness to the incident at the Commissioner's home.

He says he heard the hoodlums shouting 'Where is the Commissioner? Where is the Commissioner?' And that if they had found him, they would have shot him.

The younger Poroma, 38, says he hid under the Hilux van in the compound and was able to identify all those involved in the attack.

"The vehicle was parked on the right hand side of my father's main building. They came from the left hand side, so when they came, I hid under the car because that was not their target."

There are issues with the witness's photographic evidence and the Chairman asks the witness to step down and sort them out.

Another witness, Austin Ahiamadu, steps out to testify.

Mr. Ahiamadu, the Chairman of ONELGA (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government) tenders photographs of destroyed APC offices in the local government.

He says as the chief security officer of the local government, he swore an oathe to protect the lives and properties of people in the local government.

He alleges that Felix Obuah, who is the state PDP Chairman, is responsible for the destruction of the properties.

He says that before he assumed office as Chairman in 2013, there were lots of violence and atrocities in ONELGA.

"The first step we took was to arrange a training, because unemployment became problem. ONELGA is the like the hub of oil and gas.

He says 52 youth were sent for training on welding, sewing, and so on. He also organised a peace concert in the council.

He says after Mr. Obuah won a court order as PDP Chairman, he began to flout his orders in the local government.

"We had a curfew from 6 in the evening that motorcycles should not be working. Because that's what they usually use for crime. Mr. Obuah came and gave instructions to the cyclists that they should operate beyond the curfew."

He says when they saw that the problem was too much, they sought the advice of traditional rulers.

Mr. Ahiamadu says the solution for the violence is for institutions to be strengthened and be alive to their responsibilities.

He says his government seeks his justice.

The second witness, Innocent Ogbuehi, comes out to testify.

He says he lives in Emohua local government and he worked as an electrical engineer before he was stopped by militants.

He says he wants the Commission to help him bury his 59 year old brother who was killed on election day.

He says his late brother was married with five children - oldest is 25 and youngest is seven years old. He says his brother was a farmer.

He says he reported to the police and they sent an Inspector to go with him to the crime scene.

He says the police Inspector was told to handover the matter and all the evidence to the State CID "and since then we have not heard anything from them."

He says his brother was shot while he was shaving in front of his house on the day of the gubernatorial election.

Mr. Ogbuehi says his brother was a strong member of the APC.

He says one Friday Ogbuehi led the attack and that the Mr. Friday is a member of their family.

"We have a pending land case in our family before the king."

He says Mr. Friday, 35, is his cousin.

The witness says he is now shouldering the responsibility of taking care of his brother's widow and children.

"On the 8th of April, he (Mr. Friday) came out to make a comment that the three boys who will kill my brother are in his phone."

He says he needs money for an autopsy because the money the police asked him to bring "is too much for me."

He says he also needs money for the upkeep of his late brother's family.

Mr. Poroma says the shooters were in their early twenties and "these are my boys who cannot afford one square meal. So how are the able to afford bullets?"

He says he had never had any dealings in the past with those boys, even when he was in the PDP.

He says in 2008 when he came into governance he tried hard to resolve the differences between the paramount ruler of his community and Monday Ngbor leading to the former being kidnapped.

"What triggered the recent violence in my community is as a result of a political leader who is trying to tell people in Port Harcourt that he is on ground and is able to deliver the community and even the local government."

He says the violence has festered because people don't get punished when they commit a crime.

"My hope is that there is a need for us to arrest the situation whereby the police will do what they are supposed to do."

The Chairman tells Mr. Poroma to go and provide documents he had promised to tender before the Commission.

He says "not less than" ten girls are raped every day in the state mostly by gangs.

He says the rape cases are not really political.

He says the man (Mr. Lekia) who was shot to death at his home had not been buried.

"The shooting took place around 6 a.m, even before the election took place. The police did not show up until about 2:30 p.m. So the body was right there in my house.

"At the time the incident took place, I called the DPO and he said he had been transferred. This thing happened in the morning, he was transferred in the evening.

"I now sent someone to go and report to the station because I did not have the number of the new DPO. The DCO did not come until 2:30 p.m."

Mr. Poroma says he lived abroad and only returned to Nigeria when Governor Amaechi entered office.

He says there were no INEC presence in his community on the two election days but results were declared.

He says the shooting started weeks before the election.

"I went to the king, we met with the DPO and a joint meeting was called between the APC and PDP leadership and we were made to sign a peace accord. To be responsible for any violence caused by any of our groups.

"Not quite three days afterwards, there were gun shots all over the community. Unfortunately, it's a community where young boys carry guns."

He says on March 27th, there was a meeting at his home and they agreed that party agents should report to his house early Saturday morning to collect their tags before moving to their respective polling units.

He describes as unfortunate the failure of the police to respond immediately ro his distress call, and says the shooting at his home lasted for over 30 minutes and it was "the most terrifying moment" of his life. "I was trying to call any number I can remember."

The Commission of Inquiry opens with the Chairman, Chidi Odinkalu, apologising for starting late. He says the private hearing "took longer than expected."

The first witness, Joe Poroma, steps out to testify.

He says he's the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation in Rivers State

He tenders photographs, including that of one Mr. Lekia who was shot in the neck in his home.

"The bullet went through his neck and shattered the window," he says.

He says he is seeking justice for the young man "that was cut short."

"It's unfortunate that on the day that this incident took place, it was precisely by 6p.m. I'm the leader of the APC in my ward.

"I want a proper investigation because that has not been done till now."

He says the gunmen also shot at his Hilux van and generator in his home and damaged them.

"Over 22 houses in the community were destroyed on that same day. They went through houses belonging to APC members, shatter your window, break your door.

"When the police came to arrest them, the trigger man was arrested, and unfortunately they outnumbered the police and the police abandoned them even the ones they handcuffed and ran away.

"They mobilised in so many numbers and the police were afraid and ran away."

He says the matter was reported to the police on March 28th, the say of the incident.

He says some of the hoodlums were ex-militants and "they have always been above the law. Unfortunately we have the untouchables and they are one of the untouchables."

He proceeds to name the name of the ex-militants: Monday Ngbor (the financier), Johnny Ngbor, Mwine Sunday (the trigger man),

He says Monday Ngbor is the leader of the PDP in his local government.

He says he was also in PDP before he was expelled three years ago.

He says the gang members call themselves 'Chief Monday Ngbor's Boys.'

Mr. Poroma says he doesn't have 'boys' but 'brothers.'

13.01

The Commission have spent the past one and a half hour listening to testimonies 'in-camera' from four witnesses on allegations of assault and kidnapping.

15.17

The Chairman of the Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, adjourns proceedings, says it would continue in Port Harcourt on Friday.

15.13

The third witness, Thankgod Igwe, comes to testify.

He says he is into "cleaning services."

Mr. Igwe, 38, says he was an APC party agent at his polling unit in Agbonchia during the presidential election

"On that very day, I discovered there is no result sheet when we started accrediting. As an agent, I have to ask about the result sheet, if there is no result sheet we don't know how this election will go.

"As an agent I said this election will not commence because there is no result sheet. There was a lot of argument between the PDP people and I

He says he identified some of the PDP boys as Ngoya Omere and Friday Ejire.

"We were there exchanging words. They said election must hold. There was a fight. They beat me up and blind my eyes. As you can see, my eyes is blind.

"Osarogo Oluji bring out something from his pocket and hit me on my eyes.

He says the police at the polling unit ran away as he screamed for help.

"There was no movement that day. Everybody started running. One of my brother ran to their house, brought a bike and carry me to a clinic. The clinic rejected me and directed me to one of the clinics at Elelenwa. They rejected me again. They now took me BMH. They kept me there 3-4 days before they moved me to surgery department.

"They said because my bp was high, they cannot take me to the theatre. After three days, they controlled my bp and took me to the theatre."

He says he was hospitalised from March 28th to April 10th. And that he did not participate in the governorship election.

He says he spent N200,000 on medical bills.

He says he is married with two children.

Mr. Olaka says as a youth leader, he uses "little stipends" sent from the palace to assist some of the youth.

"There is a way we are doing this batch by batch. The money comes from personal struggle and from well-wishers. And surveillance job for Shell."

He denies that the violence in the community had anything to do with contracts from Shell, and says his youth presidency elapses in August

13.38

The next witness, Walter Olaka, steps out to testify.

He says he is into community peace-keeping and currently the youth president of Ogale community.

He says he is a member of the APC.

"On the 28th of March, while I was at Unit 2, there was this complaint that since the result sheet is not available, some group of PDP members want to force pressure on voters to commence voting.

"I went there with the peace-keeping team and saw that they were actually demanding for result sheet. While I was still there, some PDP people came towards us.

"I heard one making a call saying that the youth president is here. After that phone call, not up to 30 minutes, we saw about three Hilux coming towards the market street with full headlight.

"When those people came out, first thing they did was they started shooting. We actually moved back. Since they didn't make harm in their shooting, we now went closer.

He says when they were moving closer, a soldier opened fire on them, shooting one Chris Nneji who was beside him.

"Initially when we ran away, those boys that made call moved closer to the hilux and were discussing with them."

"The person that was in that Hilux was Honourable Olaka Nwogu. I called the police that we just wanted to ask for result sheet and this is our experience."

He says after Chris was shot, he informed Inside Eleme, a newspaper, the DPO of Eleme, and the paramount ruler about the incident.

"The DPO sent Inspector Monday to the place. He told me he would be going back to the DPO to give him the report.

"What the police did was the DPO came in a Hilux and carried the deceased to Last Home mortuary. The corpse is still in the mortuary."

He says on April 16th, he was at home when a crowd of people came. "My sister and brother escaped gunshots. They were asking 'where is Presido?' They damaged the house windows."

He says they came the day Nyesom Wike was announced as winner of the governorship election.

He tenders photographs of damaged of his house, adding that they took away two motorcycles.

He says he knows Olaka Nwogu as a one time Chairman of Eleme local government.

"I know that anytime he comes into a contest, there must be a serious contest, by using intimidation and shooting of gun. That has been his style.

"In 2002, when he was in the House of Reps, I know he brought out a style by using J.O Nwogu who went around burning peoples' houses. Olaka has so much influence on military men.

He says J.O was the Eleme youth leader at the time.

"The police are with them that you don't have any room for questioning."

He says there has always been violence during elections in Eleme.

He says he would appreciate if the Commission can investigate the issues in Eleme and bring perpetrators to justice.

12.43

Loveday Obare, Counsel to Eleme local government area, says he would call three witnesses

The first witness, Marcus Tetenwi, says he resides in Alesa-Eleme. He says he is the Chief Protocol Officer of Eleme local government area.

He says he is a member of the APC.

He says that on March 28th, there was a controversy as to the result sheets and moments later, three Hilux vans drove into the area with soldiers and one Olaka Nwogu, who was inside one of the the vehicles, pointed at him.

He says he quickly ran to his home, wanted to use his car, thought against it, and ran away; returning later to see that the soldiers who had followed him riddled the vehicle with bullets. He says he called a photographer and journalists to cover the incident.

He says he heard several gunshots from where he was hiding.

He tenders before the Commission a photo of his vehicle after the gunshots

"That very day, they (Mr. Nwogu and armed men) actually took over the whole scenario with military men by intimidating and harassing people.

"They were chasing me because I was demanding for the result sheet."

He says Mr. Nwogu have "evil antecedents" in Alesa-Eleme community.

"I was hiding inside my house when they were shooting at my vehicle. My mum and other women came out shouting 'do you want to kill him like you have been killing others.' I think that made him to relent and they went away."

He says a lot of persons were also demanding to see the result sheet on that election day.

"They wanted to commence the election in the absence of the result sheet, but I insisted that if there was no result sheet there would be no election day."

He says the polling unit is about 300 metres from his home. He says his assailants were wearing military uniforms but he does not if they were actual soldiers.

He says he only complained to his party and not the police. "Because during that election, some of us were scared because there is conspiracy between the police and the military men to work with Olaka Nwogu."

He says Mr. Nwogu belongs to the PDP.

He says he became Chief Protocol Officer in 2008 and was not a member of a political party at the time. He says he joined the APC in 2013.

He says he doesn't know if there were cult groups in Eleme.

"Olaka Nwogu should be questioned because there is no time he is vying for position that violence that does not happen. He has a lot of pending cases all over the place."

Mr. Ogbuagu says guns had never been used in ONELGA before 2015.

"We have never recorded any murder during or after election."

He says the two chiefs that were murdered during the election - one in his early 70's, the other late 60's - could not have been members of cult groups.

"Even though we have suffered all that we have suffered, our joy today is that APC is not dead in Nigeria."

He says he does not have any "boys," as a devoted Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church.

"I have not had any case in ONELGA where they said these boys belong to Honourable Ogbuagu and are involved in cult activities. I only have APC supporters."

He insists there was no thuggery when the APC members were all in PDP.

He asks the Commission to assist the victims of the violence. "Today I don't have a place. All I worked for as leader of Council for two consecutive times, as Secretary of Council, as Member of Council at Federal Technical Education has gone. The government should come to my aid. I have a very big family and I need to make a home for them.

"Presently, I have relocated my family to Abuja.

"My house that was destroyed is valued at not less than N15 million. My house is a five bedroom bungalow with two parlours. If you value the materials in my house, not less than N10 million, my wife's expensive clothes - I invested heavily in my wife, my six children.

"My wife was kidnapped in December last year. That's why I moved my family to Abuja."

Another on-the-sight visit is slated for Thursday and sitting resumes on Friday.

The Chairman apologises that they can't take everyone today and calls for the last witness - for today - to testify.

Chijioke Ogbuagu, a resident of Omoku in ONELGA, comes out to testify.

He describes himself as a politician and contested the last election under APC for the State House of Assembly ONELGA Constituency 2.

He tenders photographs of his burnt house and two vehicles - a Kia Rio and a Honda Element. One photograph shows the corpse of one of his relatives who died after his house was "dynamited."

Other photographs show the burnt houses of his elder brother and a dead body of Sampson Ezekiel, a security man.

Another photograph shows a young man "murdered" at the APC office in the village.

He says nine people were killed in one day - on April 3rd (Good Friday).

"The killing started at Obrigom at late Chief C.N Adube's house, my political mentor. They finished from there and went to the APC office at Obrigom where they killed the boy. From there they moved to my community."

He says he was in Port Harcourt at the time.

"People saw them. It was not a hidden something."

"In Obrigom they killed seven persons. In Chief Adube's house, they killed six - Adugbue, three of his children, his security person...

"Two were killed in my premises. The one that was burnt to ashes, the bone has been gathered and buried. The Sampson Ezekiel was buried too, his body was taken from Nassarawa State because he's from there."

He says the violence in ONELGA began after the judgment that gave the PDP chairmanship in the state to Felix Obuah.

He accuses Mr. Obuah of sponsoring thugs to unleash the violence in their local government.

"As I talk to you, my supporters are no longer living in their homes. All of them have fled. Because the lives of APC members are not safe."

He says the police does not listen to APC members and that the DPO in his Omoku community is a PDP card-carrying member.

Mr. Ogbuagu says himself and Mr. Obuah were in good terms when they were both in PDP but fell out after the creation of the APC.

"They came out with a slogan: If you hear anybody shouting for change, stone him to death."

He says the way forward is that government must restore confidence that the people and their lives and properties must be protected.

"This operation that took place on the 3rd lasted for over three hours. In my house they said why they were not able to save anything was because the people set the house on fire and supervised the burning.

"The Commission should help us to ensure that the people who committed these violence would not go unpunished. ONELGA used to be a very sweet place that we enjoy 24 hours free light from Agip facility."

He says the "criminal issues" in Omoku have worsened in recent times.

The fifth witness, Suleiman Akany, a resident of Odaga-Abua, steps out to testify. He says he is a businessman and the Vice Chairman of APC in Abua-Odual local government. He says he was the APC Collation Agent for Ward 3 in his community on April 11th. He says he was beaten up for insisting to see the result sheet and the N270,000 he put in his bag was taken away. Mr. Akari says the police officers present were telling him to "shut up, that am I INEC?" He says he was rescued by his party members. He says the money in his bag was meant for the feeding of his family and that he didn't intend to share it at the polling unit because "everybody there is PDP." He says he had reported all the 30 people who attacked him to the police but they didn't do anything. "The police arrested one of the boys and released him the same day after Henry Ogini, a Director in NDDC, visited the DPO." He says there are two cult groups in Abua, Greenlanders and Icelanders, existing during the days of militancy in the Niger Delta.

16.40

The proceeding reconvenes with another witness, Akoghe Caleb-Ahmed, a Civil Defence officer and a native of Emoh in Abua/Odual local government, comes to testify.

She says her late husband, a businessman, was 40 years.

She says she has four children - 11, 8, 4, and 2 year olds - and all of them are in school.

She says the incident happened in her presence.

"I was pleading with the people, that I don't want to be a young widow. They said my husband is an APC member. I said 'please please, he will not do again.' Before I can finish they have shoot him down in the room.

"They finished and ran away. I call the police. He died on the way to the hospital. He was buried the next day."

She says she paid money to the police to retrieve her husband's corpse for burial.

"I'm afraid for my life because what I see that day was terrible. I don't recognise their faces but they were not wearing masks. They were just wearing face caps.

"One spoke Abua language. But the ones that came inside spoke English, that 'I think you are APC member.' I was shouting but everybody had run away."

She says the incident happened three weeks before the election.

She says she doesn't know if her husband occupies an official position in the APC.

She says she still works at the Abua Division of NSCDC.

"The first attack was on my husband. The other APC members in the community ran away, up till now some of them have not returned."

Mrs. Caleb-Ahmed says she wants a compensation of N20 million.

Mr. Wokocha says they had even written to the Inspector-General of Police on the activities of Ejima but nothing has happened.

He says firearms are easily accessible in the Niger Delta such as Ak-47, machine guns that stand on tripods, bazookas, and RPGs.

He says ONELGA was nearly as bad as it is in 2007 but the combined force of the Army, Navy, and Airforce brought sanity. And that since the state governor and the federal government had a falling out, the situation had become worse that in 2007.

"There is serious social dislocation in the local government as we speak."

15.13

Mr. Wokocha says the APC did not deploy any of the cult groups to work for the party.

"When the situation of continuous violence erupted in the community, we tried to dissuade the youth. They said the problem was nobody was taking care of them."

He says they tried to intervene by giving the youth N5,000 monthly to support them, and that there is a high level of unemployment in the community.

He says he heard from Agip "unofficially" that the Ejima runs a surveillance contract for them after he had threatened to continue using dynamite to blow up their pipelines.

He says the damage done to his house would cost N5 million to be repaired.

He says the peace - or lack of peace - in the local government is in the hands of the state PDP Chairman and that if he tells his gang to sheath their swords, there will be peace.

"The first thing I think ought to be done is for the police to live up to their responsibilities. If the people who are committing these crimes are brought to book, it will act as a deterrent.

"But if they keep getting away with it, people are forced to defer to them. About a week ago, emissaries were sent from my community chief to the Ejima for peace to be in the community. He told them they would have to pay for peace to be in the community.

"From what I gather, the community raised N1 million and sent to him. To me that is not a solution because the money will run out."

Mr. Wokocha says the monarchy should steer away from partisan politics.

"We have a very revered traditional ruler but it is difficult for him to be taking seriously because his children are involved in politics."

He says the hoodlums usually come in broad daylight in military fatigue, bare-footed, and unmasked.

"When they were marching to my house, people from the community called me. I quickly called the JTF Commander who told me he was on his way to Port Harcourt. I called the DPO who also told me he was on his way to Port Harcourt.

"But after the attack they found their way to my house to count the bullets the hoodlums expended."

14.59

The second witness, Augustine Wokocha, steps out to give evidence.

He says he is a civil servant in the state Ministry of Power.

He tenders photographs of "burnt down" houses of his house in the village, his chapel, and that of his Special Assistant.

He says he could not travel to the village immediately after the incident because there were several threats to his life.

He says a "PDP warlord" unleashed mayhem on APC members on March 22nd. He says Ejima Charles Ifedibia called him several times to tell him to join PDP or he'll "make life miserable for me."

Somebody whose actions had resulted in a number of deaths of APC members on behalf of the PDP

He says the PDP gubernatorial candidate gave his community N8 million purportedly to renovate the town hall, but that the money was meant Ejima's actions.

He says he was not present during the attacks but got feedbacks from the community.

"The attackers marched to my house chanting 'PDP power. No more APC.' Ejima says if we do not come to PDP we will continue to suffer this violence."

He says he invited the JTF (one Captain Bala) and the police and they confirmed to him that it was the Ejima who carried out the action.

"The only time he (Ejima) was ever arrested was when my mother was killed in cold blood in 2010. He came out from that detention and since then he had never been arrested."

Mr. Wokocha, who is the Commissioner for Power, says he had lost confidence in the police in the state.

He says the major problem between the PDP and APC in Omoku is because the former had vowed that the latter will never exist in the community.

He says all the people who were listed as part of those who attacked his house have not been arrested by the police.

He says he joined the APC in 2013.

He says the Ejima was not involved in politics hitherto and is a known criminal.

"After my mother was murdered, we arrested a number of people including this person. But he was not a suspect."

He says he believes his mother, Lucy, 67, who was kidnapped in 2010 was killed because of "a commercial transaction gone wrong."

He says four people were killed by the attackers and, as a result of that, many people fled from the community.

"My community is deserted actually. Obosi community. Since the last two weeks, not less than five other persons have been killed.

"A man, Odiwe Orije, was shot on his back, his wife, and their son was killed."

From the ongoing violence in my community, I can't say it's completely political. The feedback I get from the police is that it is inter and intra cult activities.

What the police have done in all of these instant is to go and recover corpse. They have not confronted the cults.

He says the cults in his community include Deebam, Deewell, Sailors, Vikings and that they had been existing well before the 2015 elections.

"The violence prior to the elections were political, that I can say for certain. The violence after the election is the result of criminal activities."

He says every time they go to report incidents to the police, they are detained at the station.

"When a chief was attacked the first time by one hoodlum called Chi boy, he reported to the police and the police arrested him and kept him for days."

Asivosuo Oriye, the Counsel for the Commission, says she is not allowed to address the Commission on matters outside the inquiry.

Mr. Aguma, the PDP lawyer, did not attend today's proceedings.

The argument over, the Commission calls the first witness, Austin Ahiamadu, who filed a petition over claims of arson and killings.

Mr. Ahiamadu says he is the Executive Chairman of ONELGA and a "politician" by profession.

The Commission says they do not have the original copies of Mr. Ahiamadu's evidence, only the photocopies.

The Council Chairman says he has a "medical issue" and can only return to the proceedings next week.

Mr. Odinkalu says the rules stops them from accepting photocopies of evidence.

"If we go ahead to accept law, we are manufacturing law, and we are not here to manufacture law. We can only step this down for now so the issue can be sorted out."

Mr. Nwofor says the Commission is not bound by the order. He also says the order had expired on May 2nd and was brought almost 10 days after it ceased to exist.

He quotes the Federal High Court Rules (2009), "No order obtained ex-parte shall last for more than 14 days after the party or person affected by the order has applied for the order to be varied or discharged. Or last for another 14 days after application to vary or discharge it has been argued.

"The judge had agreed for the respondents to respond by three days upon service. It means that until you are served there is nothing you can do. "

A member of the panel says that Mr. Aguma had insisted on Monday that a mere bringing the attention of the Commission is enough for it to stop sitting.

Mr. Nwofor says that was not how service should be done.

"The Federal High Court where he obtained the court order has rules on how to serve parties. You cannot be punished when you've not been served.

"All we have here is drama, not law. It is only law that can stop you. You should continue because there is nothing in law that should stop. And if you stop, it means you are shirking your responsibility which you are not known for."

13.57

On the issue of service, Mr. Nwofor says that service of any court process is fundamental.

"It is my submission on service that since the Commission was not a party to the suit ab initio, it is impossible to even be talking about serving it.

"Secondly, this order was gotten from the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt. And service of court processes is governed by Order 6 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2009. It states those empowered by the law to effect service and E.C Aguma is not one of them."

Mr. Odinkalu asks if the order also restrains the members from doing anything.

Mr. Nwofor says they did not come to the venue of the hearing on their own volition.

"You are here as a Commission. The judge who gave this order is not sitting as Justice Ganjuwa, he is sitting as the Federal High Court.

"I'm not addressing you as Mr. Odinkalu, I am addressing you as the Commission.

He says the PDP are shouting 'due process of law' but are violating the same 'due process' by not serving the court order properly.

"If you can't serve, you go for substituted service. That there is no proper service is one more reason why it cannot stand."

Ayo Obe, a member of the panel, says the Commission saw a photocopy of the court order on May 11th.

"In view of the failure of the plaintiff to serve the parties, what is your view regarding the subsistence of the order or has it been renewed or is there an expiry date?

Mr. Nwofor says parties must be served personally and asks if any member of the panel had been served. He says the PDP lawyer is not the one to serve the order because he is not a bailiff.

"What is the legal effect if a party who ought to be served is not served? Luckily, this question has been answered by the Supreme Court.

"The case of Ralph Uwazurike and 6 others versus AGF (2013) says: 'In the absence of service of the order, the respondent is not expected to obey it. An order not served on a respondent loses its potency and the respondent is not bound by it.'"

13.54

Mr. Nwofor reads from the Supreme Court decision: "A court of law has no power to make an order against the interest of a person who is not before it as such an order is not binding on the party."

He insists that the suit does not include the name of the Commission and yet the order is seeking to stop the Commission.

"It is a fatal error on their (PDP) part to have failed to include the Commission of Inquiry."

He says the court's interim order mentioned that it was restraining the 'Commission of Inquiry' who is not a party to the suit.

"The Commission is a separate body, it is existing in law before you appoint chairman or any member of it."

Mr. Nwofor cites another Supreme Court authority: "The only reason for making a person party to an action is so the person is bound by the order of an action."

He says Mr. Aguma wrote a letter to the Commission without copying his client.

Page one of that letter says: "The instruction of our client is that we bring to the attention of the Commission to the existence of a court order..."

"This is a clear and unmistakeable admission that the Commission exists. The truth staring us in the face is that the Commission is not a party in the suit and so cannot stop sitting."

13.53

P.A.I Nwofor, counsel to Rivers State governor and representing the State Attorney-General, says he wishes to address the Commission on the ex-parte order produced by Emmanuel Aguma, the PDP Counsel.

Mr. Nwofor starts by drawing the attention of the Commission to the instrument by which the Commission was set up.

"Looking at the first paragraph: In line 5 thereof that his Excellency first action was that he constituted and appointed a Commission of Inquiry," says Mr. Nwofor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

"Secondly, I submit that this Commission of Inquiry is, in law, a separate and distinct legal entity on its own having regards to the law under which it was set up, that is the Rivers State Commission of Inquiry Law cap 30, particularly Section 2(1).

"Having said that, I will go further to still refer to the instrument constituting this Commission, in paragraph 2, 'and for this purpose I appoint' and seven names were listed. The names listed in that paragraph are merely chairman and members of that entity called Commission of Inquiry.

"If it were not so, I humbly submit, then there will be no point in calling them members of the Commission. The Commission is a separate entity. If the Commission is not in existence, you cannot by any stretch of the imagination, you cannot be chairman or members of a non-existent entity.

"The purported order produced from the bar by E.C Aguma, counsel to the PDP.... Looking at the first page of that order, you will see that the parties are PDP designated as applicants and Professor Chidi Odinkalu, Samuel Egbe, and other members of the Commission, the state governor, the Nigerian Police, and others.

"My submission is that the parties in the suit in which this interim order was obtained does not include the Commission of Inquiry as a separate and distinct body. Looking at the representative capacity, you will see that the PDP formulated the following words: "for themselves and as Chairman and members of the Commission."

"I submit that this is not a suit against the Commission as a separate juristic body. An order of court is only binding on the parties in a suit, according to a Supreme Court decision."

The Commission are yet to begin today's sitting due to several delays.

First they had to move resumption time to 11 a.m. as a result of the suit at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt restraining their sitting.

The case did not come up at the court today because the judge failed to sit, Asivosuo Oriye, the Counsel for the Commission told PREMIUM TIMES.

Then the members of the Commission had to spend two hours at the Department of Security Services, DSS, headquarters meeting with the agency's Director.

Proceedings are about to start.

Thank You for following this live blog. Hearing sessions continues tomorrow.

17.44

Mr. Amadi says that after the election, no warrant of arrest had been served on him.

Mr. Amadi is the last witness to testify today.

17.23

Mr. Amadi says he petitioned the Rivers State Police Commissioner and the IGP - the former on the burnt houses and the latter complaining about the CP's plan to detain him.

"On April 1st, a team the IG sent from Abuja came and took my statement. The next morning, they were on their way to make arrests when the CP called them to abort the mission. The CP told them arrests would mean they are taking sides in a political situation. So they aborted the mission and promised to come back after the election."

He says when the hoodlums were burning his father's house, the police stopped the village vigilante group from intervening.

"They are PDP thugs because it was the same persons who came to tear my posters. The vigilante boys identified some of them. The boys mobilised from the house of one Ephraim Nwuzi, a known PDP member."

The panel is pushing the House of Assembly member real hard now.

He admits there was a petition "hurriedly concocted" by some PDP chiefs accusing him of murder of Mr. Asuquo.

He says the police did not invite him for questioning but, rather, the CP signed a detention order for his arrest.

"I was reliably told that the CP signed a detention warrant against me, which I immediately informed the governor. The governor quickly called the CP and he denied issuing any detention order and promised to get back to him. He never did."

The Commission asks him if he ever saw any detention order and he replies in the negative.

But Mr. Amadi insists the police planned to put him away.

The Commission tells him a detention order cannot be signed for someone who had not been arrested, and that a warrant of arrest is different from a detention order.

The Commission says it's bad for an "honourable" who had enjoyed police protection to accuse the police of bias.

Mr. Amadi says he was justified to accuse the police of bias because he had not enjoyed police protection and that they had locked him and other House members out of their offices at the House Assembly.

16.35

Victor Amadi, a member representing Etche Constituency 1 at the Rivers State House of Assembly, is testifying on alleged arson. He says he was informed on the night of March 20th by his brother that hoodlums came in a bus, numbering more than 40, to burn my uncle's house, my father's house. "I didn't want to look at it as a political issue, I want to see it as a criminal issue. "It's a build up issue. On 20th December, on my way to the village for a wedding, some of supporters came to inform me that some PDP thugs were brandishing guns and shooting. One of them actually shot himself... "On 20th of March, my father's house was burnt down." He accuses the police of being partisan in their investigations and urges the Commission to thoroughly investigate the incident. He says the PDP thugs were boasting that they had the state Commissioner at their beck and call. He says the police had not invited him over the death of Emmanuel Asuquo, which resulted six days after his supporters had a scuffle with him. He says one of the hoodlums named IBB called him on the phone and told him he was going to retaliate Mr. Asuquo's death.

16.15

Johnson Onunwa, another witness, steps out to give his testimony on allegations of arson.

He says he is a police inspector who works in Benin.

"My elder brother called me at about 8.45 plm and I was told that my house is burnt, including his and my senior sister.

"I asked what happened, they said it's because of this PDP-APC thing. I said I'm not a politician so why will they burn my house."

He says he wants the panel to investigate what led to the incidents.

He says he is not a politicians and he doesn't live in the community, but that two of his brothers are politicians.

"When I got home, I ask them for the police station where the case was reported. They said the elders in the community had intervened. And they said the case had been reported to the state CID."

He says his properties, including his motorcycle, were burnt in the fire.

15.40

Panel reconvenes with George Oreremie, 69, a Delta State indigene living in the state, stepping out to testify on alleged assault against him on January 10th.

He says some unidentified men rushed into a compound where himself and about 15 others were holding a meeting and attacked them.

"As soon as they came in, they started shouting 'We don't need APC in this Rumueme community. All of you here are APC and you will all die today.'"

"The next thing they start cutting us with cutlasses and weapons. They used cutlass on me and cut my head. I've never seen them and I don't know them. I'm not from the community so I don't know anyone."

He removes his hat and shows where the machete had been used.

He says he was hospitalized for ten days and had been going for medical check-up ever since.

"When they came to see me at the hospital, Tony Okocha, the Chief of Staff, said the police are not co-operating with the report and incidence."

He says he had lived in Rumueme for six years and only joined the APC two years ago, after it was formed.

"I don't know any of them (the attackers). It was my first time of going to that kind of meeting."

He says the attack had meant he would no longer be able to continue with his job.

"I used to be a Base Engineer until my company in Calabar shut down, before I came back to Port Harcourt. Before the injury, I do repairs for companies when they need me," adding that he's an experienced Marine engineer who repairs ship engines.

The panel Chairman asks what he wants the Commission to do for him and he replies:

"If they (the Commission) can give me a small contract to survive with... (He laughs). It's the purpose why we came."

He said it was the APC that paid his hospital bills.

15.38

Sitting will reconvene at 3pm.

14.41

The deceased's son, Justice Orikwowu, 19, takes to the witness stand. He says he was at home on the day of the incident. He says he saw his father's corpse at the police station. The panel chairman asks the young man: "Justice, what do you want to do with your life?" He replies: "My dad always wanted all of us to go to school. So I want to continue to go to school. I've always wanted to be an engineer."

14.35

Mrs. Ruth Orikwowu, the widow, is now testifying.

She says she is a house wife.

"That fateful day, as APC youth leader, he was a ward collation agent of the party. He went for the election. We are not on the same polling unit.

"In my own unit, I went to ease myself, when I came back, they said some people came in military fatique and told people to lie down.

"They came and carried my husband."

She says they had gotten information about an attack on their family in the past and they ran away.

She says it was at the police station she saw her husband's corpse.

She says she had been kidnapped in the past and kept in the bush for five days.

She says she fears for the safety of her life and that of her seven children.

"Please look at me. Seven children without a father. I am 41 years old, without anything.

"My husband served Rivers State government very well. So I'm pleading with this honourable court to assist. The house he was building he couldn't finish. We live in an uncompleted building."

She begs for assistance for the family.

Mrs. Orikwowu says she is an APC member, and that she could not tell the other APC members present at the place her husband was killed because it was a different polling unit from hers.

She says her eldest son had just finished writing WAEC, and that all her children, except the baby, are in school.

She says none of the APC leaders had come to assist her family or even pay a condolence visit.

She says she collapsed when the news of her husband's death was relayed to her.

Mrs. Orukwowu says she was kidnapped on 21st October 2012, during the flood, and her husband's car was burnt last year.

She says the kidnap was reported to the police but nobody was arrested.

"People should come to our aid. We have nowhere else to go, that's why I returned to the house. And if I take the children out of that place they cannot go to school again.

"We need safety from the government. If my husband is being killed by unknown people, who am I and my children."

14.30

Mr. Orikwowu says that on that fateful day, on the day of the governorship election, he spoke with his brother three times in the morning before he was killed.

He says his late brother, Clever, was an APC leader in ONELGA.

"What we gathered that armed men came and laid down everybody."

He says the corpse is still at the mortuary and that the autopsy is yet to be done but that the DPO. Had told them that it will be done.

He says his brother was 43 and had just graduated at UST and was preparing to go to Law School.

The deceased's wife, Ruth, and their seven children - the oldest child is 19 and the youngest is 11 months - are present at the proceedings.

14.29

Another witness, Isaac Orikwowu, steps out to testify. He is accompanied by a woman nursing a baby whose husband was killed during the election.

Mr. Orukwowu said he wrote the petition on behalf of the widow, who was married to his younger brother.

"When this issue happened, my elder brother informed me. I was in Port Harcourt. They told me he was killed on election ground when he went for accreditation.

"They said gun men went there, picked him out and shot him. At a community primary school, Ward 5, in ONELGA. I was not there."

14.28

Mr. Nwuchegbuo says some of the community heads had become involved in partisan politics. "I reported the incident to the community elders and they said they will look into the matter after the election. "Since that time till now, I've not heard anything from them. I didn't go the Onye-isi (head) Etche because he's is already a PDP member." He says APC members hardly defended themselves when attacked by PDP members. He says he had been in PDP earlier and only crossed to the opposition after Governor Rotimi Amaechi cross-carpeted. He says after he defeated one Emmanuel Asuquo in a councillorship election in 2008, the two families stopped speaking to each other. And things escalated after Asuquo died of "malaria and typhoid" as he was accused of being the killer. "In Etche, if you kill somebody, you can't come to the village for seven years. Since this incident, I have been frequenting the village to prove to them that I did not kill anybody." He says he built his burnt house in four months and it cost "at most, N5.5 million."

14.27

14.27

He says a corpse was brought to his house in the village and he was accused of killing the person. "I now called Okehi Police DPO, he said he is sending his men. After one hour, no police had come. It was later that I called the SSS and they went there but they said the number of people there were too much. "When I discovered the police were not ready to do any investigation, that was when I alerted the SSS." He says that the same people regrouped and came back on March 20th to burn the houses of Victor Amadi and that of his father.

14.23

A member of the panel says that the photos submitted showed that Mr. Nwuchegbuo's building was badly damaged but not burnt down.

14.21

Mr. Onuwna: "I didn't challenge them because they were in a group, I didn't know if they will kill me. When asked why he didn't report the incident to the police, Mr. Onunwa replies "When I saw my house burning, infact I faint. I'm a poor man, I know how many years I suffered to build that house." "I told one of my brothers, Paulson Opurum, to go and ask Macaulay Onyegbule Asuquo what I did to him and he said he'll annihilate all the members of his kindred. "Macaulay was the one leading the boys. He was the one who poured the fuel. They stayed till the fire burned before they begin to scatter the house. I was in hiding. "I know it was petrol they poured because one of that Onyegbule child do stay petrol. I saw the container they used, it is petrol."

12.51

Another witness, Loveday Onunwa, steps out to testify. He says he is a stock fish trader and resides at Rumuikpe, Ozuzu, in Etche local government. "I want this panel to tell the government to compensate. My house is burnt, I don't know what to do." During cross examination, Mr. Onunwa says he is not a politician. "I'm not a politician but two of my children are a politician. Chidi and Stanley. They are a member of APC. "Now I've run to my mother's house at Elele-Etche. That's where I live now." He says when he was informed they were burning his house, he rushed back from the market to see people pouring fuel on his house "and then the fuel catch." "After the fire was finished, they came back to break the walls." He says they burnt his son's and destroyed his sister's house.

12.31

Mr. Nwuchegbuo says the community only sent sympathisers to his family who told him the matter "is above them." "They told me before the election, that I shouldn't come home to cast my vote and I thought it was child's play. On that day I didn't come home to vote." Mr. Nwuchegbuo says the houses burnt include his own 6 bedroom bungalow, his father's 6 bedroom bungalow, and two other buildings consisting of four and three rooms. He says he started building his own house in 2009 and finished it in December last year. A member of the panel says that the photos submitted showed that Mr. Nwuchegbuo's building was badly damaged but not burnt down. Mr. Nwuchegbuo urges the panel to come and physically inspect the building.

12.28

Mr. Nwuchegbuo says he wants three favours from the Commission: 1. A proper investigation of the people who burnt my house. 2. A protection of my life through the police. 3. The government should be able to compensate me. "I've never associated with anything politics in my life because I'm a civil servant. "The burning of my house is political. My younger brother, Blessing Nwuchegbuo, is an ex-Supervisory councillor and, by the grace of God, the Secretary to the local government. "They said Blessing will not stay in the community to cast his vote. "The incident took place on a market day. My mother was in the market during the incident. She's with me in Port Harcourt now, including my sister and nephew. They don't have anywhere to live again."

12.17

The second witness, Kenneth Nwuchegbuo, steps out to testify. Mr. Nwuchegbuo, a teacher, says his house was burnt during the election violence. "I am here in respect of the burning of my house and my father's house. They are in Ozuzu in Etche local government. They were burnt on Thursday the 19th of March 2015." "I was in the school when I received a call from Mr. Godspower Opurum that he received a call from his wife and that he's at Elele, at about 5.30pm. That my father's house, my mother's house, including my own is being set down by some hoodlums. "He mentioned about 13 names who happened to be PDP members. "For security reasons, I didn't travel that moment. It was on the 20th I travelled. Somebody burning your house, you don't just go there, they can burn you if they see you." He tenders photos of the burnt houses before the panel.

12.15

Mr. Opurum ends his testimony by saying he would be willing to return to his community since the elections have ended. "I cannot change my mind about being a member of APC. I'll continue being APC. I don't have problem with anybody. That's not my system of politics, to be angry with people." #RiversInquiry

11.27

Mr. Opurum says he took photographs of his house that was burnt during election violence in the state. "I want the panel to help me so that I can rebuild my house," he says. He says he lived at Rumuekpe before his house was burnt. "My wife called me, I was at Elele. When I reached my community, I saw them burning Blessing Uchegbu's house. I ran back to my own house. "After that, they came to my own house. I had to dodge somewhere in my backyard to see them well. I saw them pouring fuel on my house. My wife and everybody has gone out." Mr. Opurum says he knows the people that burnt his house and could provide their names, if required. "They were many but I will mention few, Stanley Asuquo,... Ephraim, Ahamefule Nwobodo, and others." He says the incident happened on March 19th.

11.23

The PDP lawyer leaves the venue of the proceedings. Godspower Opurum, the first witness for the day, steps out to testify before the Commission. He says he filed a complaint before the Commission over allegations of arson.

11.23

Mr. Odinkalu insisted that the arguments would be taken on Wednesday. "The Commission does not confer lawfulness where lawfulness does not exist. What I suggest is, we are seeing this for the first time. We will hear arguments about this on Wednesday and listen to judicial authorities. "If on Wednesday we cannot continue, it means that all the records will be expunged." But the PDP lawyer stood his ground and asked to be excused from the proceedings.

11.21

There is a heated exchange between the PDP lawyer and the panel. Mr. Aguma objected to the adjournment on Wednesday on the grounds that the 14 day life span of an interim court order would have elapsed. And that the matter is also coming up at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt. "How do I participate in a proceeding where I have questioned its legality? When I'm questioning the competence of the Commission to proceed," he said. #RiversInquiry

10.34

The inquiry begins with Emmanuel Aguma, the counsel to the PDP, informing the Commission that there is a court order restraining the proceedings and that it is the duty of the panel to obey the court.

"I wouldn't want to be a part of a process that does not obey the rule of law, so I'm bringing attention to this. There's an order temporarily restraining proceedings here till a fixed date," said the lawyer.

Chidi Odinkalu, the Chairman of the Commission, said they had not been served the court's decision.

"We are accepting because you are an officer of the law," he said.

"We've not been served on us. But we are accepting from you.

"We are seeing this for the first time. Do you want a brief on this and we take an argument on this on Wednesday. So serious we need to place everyone on record."

There is now an argument over whether the Commission can continue today's proceedings and leave decision on the court order till Wednesday.

08.05

ABIA - Results

Grand Total

ACPN = 2323

APC = 10,244

APGA = 180,882

CPP = 348

KOWA = 95

LP = 801

NCP 99

PDC = 352

PDP = 264,713

PPA = 4381

UPP = 309

Summation of April re-run results as announced by INEC in Umuahia, the state capital.

Prof Ozumba, the state returning officer, at about 4:54am, while announcing the results and declaring the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okezie Ikpeazu, winner of the April polls said PDP pooled 264,713 while his closest rival and former Managing Director of Diamond Bank, Alex Otti, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) got 180,882 votes.

Both parties yet to make official statement on the conduct and outcome of the polls results.

Meanwhile, as at the time of this report, supporters of PDP in Umuahia, Aba and other parts of the state are in a great jubilation as fireworks rent the air.

22.57

GOMBE

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won re-run election in Kwami East state House of Assembly elections in Gombe state.

Announcing the results on Saturday night in Malam-Sidi, the Returning Officer, Salisu Umar, said that Ahmed Abubakkar of the PDP was elected with 10, 326 votes while Shuaibu Haruna of the APC came second with 8,979 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the April, 11 election in the constituency, there was no clear winner following the cancellation of the results of four polling units because of irregularities.

NAN also reports that the election was conducted peacefully (NAN)

21.13

IMO Results (INEC Declarations)

Nkwerre Local Government. Re-run held in two wards.

APC: 255

PDP: 164

Oru West

APC: 395

PDP: 129

Okigwe (re-run in two wards)

APC: 603

PDP: 76

Orlu (re-run held in three wards)

APC: 687

PDP: 179

Ihite Uboma (re-run held in one polling unit)

APC: 131

PDP: 66

Nwangele (re-run held in three polling units)

APC: 279

PDP: 55

Orsu (re-run held in three polling units)

APC: 471

PDP: 218

Njaba (re-run held in six polling units)

APC: 1095

PDP: 236

Obowo (re-run held in two wards)

APC: 697

PDP: 505

Owerri North

APC: 674

PDP: 620

Onuimo

APC: 412

PDP: 207

Ezinhitte Mbaise (re-run held at four polling units)

APC: 213

PDP: 715

Ihime Mbano

APC: 604

PDP: 393

Abo Mbaise

APC: 686

PDP: 939

Owerri West

APC: 1342

PDP: 793

Ohaji Egbema

APC: 1210

PDP: 996

Mbaitoli

APC: 3997

PDP: 2422

Oru East

APC: 7154

PDP: 118

Ngow Okpala

APC: 4150

PDP: 323

Isu

APC: 2773

PDP: 979

Isiala Mbano

APC: 1415

PDP: 1000

Oguta

APC: 5030

PDP: 1378

Ikeduru

APC: 786

PDP: 1022

IMO

Final results and ultimately, the winner of the governorship elections, is expected to be announced tonight at the INEC head office in Owerri. Our reporter on ground said all is set for the final announcements. We will bring details as it unfolds.

19.45

ABIA

On a general scale, party agents and voters agreeing that there were voter apathy unlike in the recent elections that were cancelled.

Aba residents, while thanking the Act Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, for sending police officers to Abia to ensure peaceful poll. They attributed the low turnout witnessed today to the overheated pre-voting day polity in the state.

19.25

IMO

Senator Hope Uzodinma of PDP, relatives arrested for fraud

By Nicholas Ibekwe

Excerpt: Some officials of INEC were also caught thumb-printing ballot papers in favour of one of the political parties.

Senator Hope Uzodinma of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been arrested for thumb-printing ballot papers at a private residence during the gubernatorial election rerun in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

Arrested alongside Mr. Uzodinma were his uncle and elder sister.

However, while his uncle and sister were detained, Mr. Uzodimma was released on personal recognition.

A top police source involved in providing security in the area told PREMIUM TIMES that soon after his release, Mr. Uzodinma's supporters in the area set bonfires on the road to prevent the police from taking his relations away.

The police had to call for reinforcement from the army and officials of the secret police, the State Security Service before the bonfires and hoodlums were cleared and his relations carted away to be detained in the state capital, Owerri.

Meanwhile, the rerun election in the local government was almost marred by pockets of violence and irregularities.

At Oru East Local Government Area, which has majority of the Polling Units where rerun election were held, some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were caught thumb-printing ballot papers in favour of one of the political parties.

Also arrested were fake INEC officials who posed as Returning Officers at the collation centre.

The Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini, who was among the INEC team deployed for the election, said the INEC officials were arrested at Umumma primary school Ward 10 Polling Unit 008, Polling Unit 003 and three others.

"Myself accompanied by the Assistant Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police have arrested poll officials in Oru East involved in mass thumb-printing and are now taken to owerri.

"Upon my suspicion, an imposter, who claimed to be lNEC staff without proof, acting as a presiding officer, l ordered his arrest and it was effected by the Police".

At Ozuh-Omuma, an agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bernars Nwaokoro, was shot by thugs and the ballot box of his unit hijacked.

Also, one Rex Anunobi was kidnapped from his home but was rescued by a team of Policemen led by one of the visiting Assistant Inspector Generals of Police to the state.

18.45

IMO

The collation centre at Oru East Local Government have armed itself to the teeth with at least 9 generators as vote tabulation is about to begin.

18.33

IMO

Electoral official returning materials and results to the Oru East Local Government Headquarters in Oru East.

18.03

IMO

Collation of election results have move to the Local Government level and is expected to arrive at the INEC office in Owerri soon. Our reporter is on ground and will keep providing updates.

IMO

A Nigeria army captain who briefly detained election observers in Imo state - Fidelis Mbah

17.06

IMO

16.49

ABIA

At GBO car park ward 20, out of 46 persons that were accredited, 40 voted. APGA leading with 34 votes and PDP 6 votes.

16.34

Taraba

Against all expectation the election has commenced very peacefully in Donga , Takun Maraba, Taraba.

In all the voting unit visited, voters came out in their numbers. The elderly were not left out as they came out to vote and even ensure peace.

"We are all out to ensure that there's peace," the Zaki of Tordamisa village , Zaki Dekala, told PREMIUM TIMES.

16.24

16.21

As most of the Polling Units voting in today's supplementary governorship elections begin vote casting, this is how the governorship candidates in Abia, Imo and Taraba stand based on results declared by INEC in the initial elections. Do you foresee any surprises?

16.04

ABIA

In PU 01/11/03/010,Amasator Osisioma LGA, security operatives are not allowing elections take place and have locked up INEC officers.

Voting has ended at 3.03pm in PU 15, Ward 13, Osisioma LGA, Imo State. Counting has started.

Updates provided by Situation Room

IMO - Results

First result from Imo

Central School Omuma

PU 006

PDP: 12

APC: 86

PU 007

PDP: 12

APC: 54

IMO

REC Mike Ighini, AIG and CP have arrested poll officials in Oru East involved in mass thumb printing and are now taken to Owerri, capital of Imo state.

The poll officials were arrested at Umumma primary school ward 10 p.u 008 ,003 and three other polling units.

15.11

IMO

Rex Anunobi, Leader of the coalition of political parties supporting the incumbent governor, Rochas Okorocha,was rescued by a team of police officers led by an Assistant Inspector General of Police after he was kidnapped by thugs allegedly loyal to Hope Uzodimma of the PDP.

15.09

ABIA

14.38

Ekiti

Low turnout in Ekiti as supplementary polls hold in 20 polling units

The supplementary election in 20 polling units in Ilejemeje State Constituency in Ekiti, was characterised by low voters' turnout on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had cancelled the state assembly election in the 20 polling units in the constituency due to violation of electoral law during the April 11 election.

The commission later ordered supplementary elections in the affected polling units on April 25.

As at 8:30a.m., most of the polling units visited at Ward 06 Iye 3, few voters were in queue for accreditation, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The situation was the same at PU 007 Imose-Ise, Owakuta PU 003 and Ise PU 006.

The process was however peaceful as the voters that participated in the election at the affected polling units in Iludun, Obada and Iye conducted themselves in peaceful manner during accreditation.

Voting materials arrived as early as 7a.m. and accreditation commenced at exactly 8a.m.

At exactly 10:30 a.m., 55 out of 139 registered voters have been accredited at PU 001 General Hospital, Iye.

INEC ad hoc workers in all the units visited was waiting for eligible registered voters to come out for the exercise.

Party agents of the two major political parties; the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People Democratic Party (PDP) were seen in all the polling units visited.

The restriction in movement was strictly obeyed as security operatives patrolled the areas to maintain peace and orderliness while some security officers manned each of the affected polling units.

(NAN)

IMO

Voters getting prepared to cast their votes at Central School Omuma, Oru East Local government.

TARABA

1.30 p.m. Accreditation has stopped in PU 20, Chanchanji Ward, Takum LGA, Taraba because the card reader's battery has ran down. PU 20, Chanchanji Ward, has 1,342 registered voters and 3 Voting Points. Meanwhile, accreditation has ended in PU 34/16/08/009, Zing AI Ward, Zing LGA, Taraba. Voting has commenced. Updates provided by Situation Room.

13.29

TARABA

Accreditation is going peacefully in Donga town, at Asibiti ward all the units visited the process was going on amidst security present.

In Gayam Unit 007, Kofar Gremelu unit 007 INEC officials told our reporter that the card reader failures are more than success in all the units.

However agents of both parties has expressed satisfaction in the process so far.

One emerging issue here in Donga town is that there are many voters on queue waiting for accreditation.

13.20

Imo

Accreditation were still on at Okigwe road primary school as accredited voters, seen discussing in clusters, were waiting for voting to commence so that they can cast their votes.

13.19

IMO

At PU 008, Ozuh-omuma, Oru East, the polling unit of Senator Hope Uzodinmma of the PDP, APC agent Bernard Nwaokoro was shot and ballot box was hijacked by suspected He survived. Police have arrested the suspected PDP thugs.

13.19

Abia

Meanwhile, major markets like Ariaria Int'l market are open for business, but a trip around the city shows that most business owners, fearing the unknown, locked down their shops, while others willing to take chances are open for business, though complaining of no or low patronage.

13.18

ABIA

At Umuosu ward A, unit 007 in Umuahia south, accreditation has started but in unit 13 the registered voters sheet has been tampered with as numbers 146549-147989 couldn't been seen.

Meanwhile, major markets like Ariaria Int'l market are open for business, but a trip around the city shows that most business owners, fearing the unknown, locked down their shops, while others willing to take chances are open for business, though complaining of no or low patronage.

13.13

Imo

13.12

Abia

13.11

Imo

13.09

Abia

Confusion as INEC officials declare that elections would no longer be holding at PU 11, AFUGIRI Ward, UMUAHIA NORTH LGA, Abia state.

Card Readers have malfunctioned at PU 5 & 6, Oloko I Ward, Ikwuano LGA in Abia state and voters are getting agitated.

12.48

ABIA

As at 12 noon, no INEC officials is present at PU 01/02/09/003, Gloucester Ward, Aba South.

At PU 11, AFUGIRI Ward, UMUAHIA NORTH LGA, there is confusion as INEC officials declare that elections would no longer be held.

12.34

Taraba

INEC officials arrived at 9:57 a.m and accreditation still on-going in PU: 34/07/02/019 Jalingo LG.

Card readers working perfectly in PU: 24/03/03/004 Donga LG.

Imo/Abia

PU 01, Uvuru II Ward, Aboh-Mbaise LGA, Imo state has 708 registered voters

12.15

Abia

Just like the new IG promised, there is heavy presence of policemen and other security agencies in Aba, the commercial city of Abia State.

Movements remain restricted around Opobo junction, Water Side Bridge, Aba South, Aba North and Osisioma LGA headquarters, among other places.

Abia

Voting began at 10:20am. Low turnout of voters in PU: 01/02/01/013, Eziukwu ward, Aba South LG - Reclaim Naija

11.10

Voting began at 10.29 am. PU: 16/11/06/003 in Imo State. There has been smooth accreditation and security presence noted - Reclaim Naija

10.32

Taraba

PDP candidate in the Taraba governorship election, Draius Ishaku, and his wife during their accreditation moments ago.

10.13

INEC said three national commissioners have been deployed to the each of the states, where Supplementary Election is holding, on supervisory duties.

09.53

09.34

Accreditation started at 8am most of the polling units visited in Taraba. At Gahweton ward, Unit 004, the exercise stared smoothly with many voters ready to go through the accreditation once it started.

Amongst the earlier accredited voters was the PDP candidate, Draius Ishaku.

Security personnel where also present providing security for everybody.

One of the INEC staff at the 004 unit in Gahweton ward told PREMUM TIMES that everything is moving fine as at the time filing this report.

23.12

JIGAWA

Hadejia APC- 28,143. PDP-5,798

Roni APC- 15,273. PDP-9,882

Gagarawa APC-12,382. PDP-11,696

Kiyawa APC-22,628. PDP-22,818

Gwaram APC- 38,655. PDP-29,378

Auyo APC. 19, 254. PDP 18,081

Babura APC 36,911. PDP 18,542

Buji APC 13,570. PDP 17,220

Gumel APC 19,921. PDP 6,197

Miga APC 10,993 PDP 13,531

Birnin-Kudu. APC. 45,258. PDP. 31, 166

Jahun. APC. 29,785. PDP. 26,563

Gwiwa. APC. 13,547. PDP. 15,842

Taura. APC. 24,448. PDP. 18,912

Kafin Hausa. APC. 33,045. PDP. 25,983

Ringim. APC. 30,984. PDP. 32,861

Dutse. APC. 38,437. PDP. 24,462

Malam Madori. APC. 25,458. PDP. 14,485

Kirikasamma APC. 19,659. PDP. 16,931

Yankwashi. APC. 12,089. PDP. 6,393

Kaugama. APC. 23,737. PDP. 14, 403

Kazaure. APC. 24,828. PDP. 7,004

Guri. APC. 15,343. PDP. 13,898

Maigatari. APC. 20,649. PDP. 20,230

Suletankarkar APC. 23,964. PDP. 19, 886

Birniwa. APC. 22, 423. PDP. 16,833

Garki. APC. 27,167. PDP. 22,485

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Jigawa state scored a total of 647, 351 votes, while the ruling People's Democratic Party ( PDP) led by Sule Lamido scored 479, 843.

22.43

Borno State

Mafa LGA, 10,734, PDP 59

Nganzai, APC 3,696, PDP 74.

Kukawa APC 12,486 PDP 293

Dikwa APC11,168 PDP 210

kalabalge APC 10,474 PDP 68.

Kaga, APC 10,414, PDP 105

Guzamala APC 8,361 PDP 12

Magumeri, APC 10,038 PDP 367

Gubio, APC11,487 PDP 107

Abadam APC 7,070 PDP 61

Marte APC 6,388 PDP 301

Mobbar APC 6,979 PDP 218

Monguno APC 9,840 PDP 31

Askira-Uba APC 26,313 PDP 2,023

Bayo APC 17,968 PDP 1,985

kwaya-kusar APC 18,078 PDP 1,620

Jere APC 62,069 PDP had 1443

Damboa APC 36,308 PDP 165

Biu APC 51,621 PDP 781

Gwoza APC 40,459 PDP 723

Konduga APC 17,051 PDP 952

Maiduguri APC 140,428 PDP 5,976

BAUCHI

Warji APC 18,560

PDP 11,630

GANJUWA APC 38,228

PDP 12,389

Kirfi APC 20,305

PDP 8,069

DASS APC; 18,526

PDP: 6,820

MISAU APC: 29,096

PDP: 13,074

BOGORO APC: 9,914

PDP 16,908

ALKALERI APC: 34,746

PDP: 13,133

T/BALEWA APC 40,708

PDP: 19,589

Itas Gadau APC: 22,655

PDP: 17,795

TORO APC: 74,134

PDP: 19,108

Jamaare APC 14466

PDP scores 7643

Shira APC 28189

PDP 13146

Bauchi APC 116729 PDP 22298

Ningi APC 48051

PDP 15053;

Dambam 19357 APC

PDP 4382;

Zaki

APC 22519

PDP : 20827

Giade

APC 16285

PDP; 9241

Gamawa APC :24581

PDP: 18704

Darazo APC 27930

PDP 12405

Katagum

APC ; 30005

PDP 20397

Bauchi

APC has won in 28 out 31 seats of the state House Assembly in Bauchi

The State House of Assembly election in Bauchi state out of 31 seats APC won 28, PDP won in only 2 while PDM got 1 seat.‬

However the All Progressives Congress got the majority seats in the Bauchi state House of Assembly held on Saturday.

16.57

RIVERS

Abua/Odua PDP 46,392 APC 790

Asari Toru PDP 32,150 APC 566

TAI PDP 32,988 APC 2,219

Omuma PDP 10,735 APC 3,376

Eleme PDP 3,079 APC 10,522

Ahoada West PDP 15,575 APC 13, 175

Andoni PDP, 70,317 APC 5, 278

Onelga PDP 67,864 APC 9,532

Opobo/Nkoro PDP 2,345 APC 5,455

Ahoada East PDP 14,100 APC 4,011

Gokana PDP 62,218 APC 734.

Ogu/Bolo PDP 33,559 APC 742.

Obio Akpor PDP 224,888 APC 9,844

Oyigbo PDP 7,559 APC 6,529

Akuku Toru PDP 64,498 APC 3,010.

Okrika PDP 47, 891 APC 1631

Port Harcourt City APC 24,367 PDP 82,289

Ikwere APC 10, 555 PDP 23, 511

IkwereEtche LG APC 6, 488 PDP - 33, 954

Dagema LG APC 1, 244 PDP 31, 103

Asari Toru APC 566 PDP 32150

Bonny LGA APC 5, 822 PDP 10, 156

Khana APC 185 PDP 72, 505

Final Result of gubernatorial election in Rivers State

Dakuku Peterside of APC 124,896 Nyesom Wike of PDP 1, 029,102. Nyesom Wike of PDP was returned as governor-elect for Rivers State by the Returning Officer, Orumense Faraday

Taraba

Jalingo (APC-37714; PDP-19047; SDP-1282);

Ardo Kola (APC-13,042; PDP-14,041; SDP-662);

Lau (APC-13,096; PD-20,598; SDP-613);

Gassol (APC-42888; PDP-12527; SDP-827)

Zing (APC-5,224; PDP-28,005; SDP-675).

YORRO APC 6936 PDP 18,696, SDP 297

Gassol LGA APC --42,888 PDP 12,527 SDP 827.

YORRO LGA APC 6936 PDP 18,696 SDP 297

GASHAKA APC 9882 PDP 7120 SDP 60

Bali LGAS APC: 23,263 PDP:13,314 SDP:109

Ussa LGA APC:12,772 PDP:13,229 SDP:779

Karin-Lamido LGA APC:21,023 PDP36,455 SDP:1676

WukariLGA: APC:16,268 PDP:64,608 SDP:19,312

Kurmi LGA APC:3,759 PDP:17,369 SDP:370

Ibi LGA APC:14.859 PDP:55,647 SDP:911

Takum LGA APC:13,306 PDP:26,979 SDP:2,133

15.40

Adamawa

1. Maiha Local Govt

APC 15,497 PDP 2,296 SDP 1,361 PDM 38

2. Yola South

APC 31,155 PDP 6,820 SDP 7,430 PDM 1,656

3. Michika

APC 6,509 PDP 3,323 SDP 7,729 PDM 331

4. Madagali

APC 3,805 PDP 2,367 SDP 5,596 PDM 127

5. Girei

APC 16,056 PDP 2,829 SDP 8,183 PDM 976

6. Song

APC 18,276 PDP 4,330 SDP 13,700 PDM 1,816

7. Lamurde

APC 8,306 PDP 5,223 SDP 12,229 PDM 1,388

8. Yola North

APC 41,171 PDP 2,888 SDP 13,531 PDM 797

9. Hong

APC. 17,483 PDP 2,546 SDP 21,173 PDM 1,104

10. Numan

APC 10,947 PDP 5,005 SDP 12,722 PDM 997

11. Mayobelwa

APC 22,687 PDP 6,495 SDP 11,707 PDM. 3,534

12. Gombi

APC 14, 684 PDP 2,397 SDP 8,965 PDM 626

Plateau

MIKANG Local Government Area.

APC=12512. PDP=11522.

BASSA Local Government Area.

APC=28770. PDP=34341.

SHENDAM Local Government Area.

APC=40464. PDP=14476.

BARKINLADI Local Government Area.

APC=13151. PDP=56933.

LANTANG north Local Government Area.

APC=25202. PDP=23045.

JOS EAST Local Government Area.

APC=15356 PDP=7752

KANKE Local Government Area.

APC=18458. PDP=23118.

RIYOM Local Government Area.

APC=7253. PDP=37793.

KANAM Local Government Area. APC=41512 votes. PDP=30466 votes.

MANGU Local Government Area. APC=74981 votes. PDP=28509 votes.

PANKSHIN Local Government Area APC=33364 votes. PDP=23493 votes.

BOKKOS Local Government Area. APC=35689 votes. PDP=16111 votes.

JOS south Local Government Area.

APC=31706 votes. PDP=93963 votes.

LANGTANG south Local Government Area.

APC=13663 votes PDP=19061 votes

QUANPAN Local Government Area.

APC=27472 votes PDP=19965 votes

Wase Local Government Area

APC = 27,844 votes PDP = 18,634 votes

Jos North Local Government Area

APC = 117,443 votes PDP = 61,391 Votes

Gombe

Funakaye APC 18,09, PDP 21,210

Kwami APC 17,43, PDP 22,014

Gombe APC 33,062 PDP 27061

Shongom APC 9409 PDP 14,571

Dukku APC 12,543 PDP 22,326

Billiri APC 10,448 PDP 30,332

Kaltungo APC 10,448 PDP 26,209

Nafada APC 6,721 PDP 15,408

Yamaltu Deba APC 30695 PDP 33,488

Akko APC 30336 PDP 43,066

14.03

Kebbi

Aliero APC 14,958 PDP 7,113

Bunza APC 20,087 PDP 10,335

Kalgo APC 13,057 PDP 8,478

Zuru APC 22,224 PDP 10,218

Fakai APC 12,186 PDP 7,791

Argungu APC 28,132 PDP 14,165

Gwandu APC 20,982 PDP 10,767

Yauri APC 17,035 PDP 11,548

Sakaba APC 12,905 PDP 8,416

Jega APC 37,137 PDP 16,184

Shanga APC 15,973 PDP 15,795

Bagudo APC 15,804 PDP 17,240

Dandi APC 25,285 PDP 16,876

Ngaski APC 17,226 PDP 11,335

Augie APC 22,020 PDP 15,599

Arewa APC 30,855 PDP 18,631

Maiyama APC 24,299 PDP 14,448

Suru APC 21,579 PDP 24,034

Koko/Bese APC 22,077 PDP 14,327

Birnin Kebbi APC 56,615 PDP 26,673

Danko/Wasagu APC 26,940 PDP 13,470

13.23

Sokoto

BINJI

APC 17,153 PDP 5,975

SOKOTO SOUTH

APC 49,153 PDP 19,421

BODINGA

APC 25,413 PDP 12,179

ISA

APC 19,626 PDP 15,695

SOKOTO NORTH

APC 42,977 PDP 17,202

TURETA

APC 14,851 PDP 9,235

KWARE

APC 23,073 PDP 10,041

GWADABAWA

APC 33,227 PDP 11,788

WURNO

APC 23,137 PDP 6,876

SILAME

APC 20,335 PDP 7,800

DENGE SHUNI

APC 28,006 PDP12,244

RABBAH

APC 19,481 PDP8,846

SHAGARI

APC 26,197 PDP10,126

GORONYO

APC 29,095 PDP 12,760

TANGAZA

AP C 21,542 PDP 9,991

GUDU

APC 13,843 PDP9,925

SABON BIRNI

APC 40,016 PDP 18,769

TAMBUWAL

APC 53,703 PDP14,746

KEBBE

APC 23, 243

PDP 6, 913

WAMAKKO

APC 41, 863

PDP 13,284

GADA

APC 38, 547

PDP 13, 654

YABO

APC 18, 361

PDP 8, 429

ILLELA

APC 30, 926

PDP 13, 175

13.09

Lagos

A Mr. Agoro, PDP agent, complained that 10000 voters were accredited manually and that he was surprised the LGA Returning Officer did not reflect this in his report.

He called for the cancellation of the result.

The returning officer said there was no case of manual accreditation as all card readers worked optimally.

Mr. Agoro then announced his party would demand the digital evidence of the said accreditation.

The State RO, Prof. Oluwole asked him to write a formal complaint for investigation.

13.02

Lagos

Ibeju Lekki LGA

AA 08 ACD 36 ACPN 54 AD 101 APC 14696 APGA 14 KOWA 03 LP 04 MPPP 02 NCP 05 MMPP 12 PDP 11292 PPA 24 PPM 03 UPN 02

Badagary

AA 37 ACD 86 ACPN 63 AD 250 APC 27086 APGA 52 ID 22 KOWA 25 LP 48 MPPP 12 NCP 14 MMPP 79 PDP 22664 PPA 91 PPN 19 UPN 42

Lagos Island

AA 10 ACD 94 ACPN 60 AD 244 APC 34232 APGA 25 ID 11 KOWA 10 LP 09 MPPP 09 NCP 12 MMPP 45 PDP 16111 PPA 59 PPN 11 UPN 10

Lagos Mainland LGA

AA 32 ACD 70 ACPN 91 AD 268 APC 31836 APGA 69 ID 18 KOWA 22 LP 29 MPPP 23 NCP 156 MMPP 63 PDP 26889 PPA 102 PPN 25 UPN 15

Eti Osa

AA 18 ACD 40 ACPN 77 AD 177 APC 28082 APGA 48 ID 9 KOWA 10 LP 07 MPPP 11 NCP 18 MMPP 65 PDP 24486 PPA 87 PPN 12 UPN 10

Ifako Ijaye

AA 36 ACD 154 ACPN 148 AD 333 APC 46485 APGA 105 ID 116 KOWA 17 LP 16 MPPP 20 NCP 38 MMPP 85 PDP 26898 PPA 92 PPN 24 UPN 36

Oshodi Isolo LGA

AA 18 ACD 54 ACPN 76 AD 212 APC 42835 APGA 50 ID 11 KOWA 11 LP 74 MPPP 07 NCP 70 MMPP 72 PDP 43904 PPA 79 PPN 10 UPN 16

Ajeromi Ifelodun

AA 171 ACD 253 ACPN 257 AD 318 APC 42954 APGA 116 ID 35 KOWA 134 LP 25 MPPP 130 NCP 150 MMPP 124 PDP 52596 PPA 189 PPN 38 UPN 26

Amuwo Odofin LGA

AA 16 ACD 61 ACPN 94 AD 170 APC 26349 APGA 131 ID 08 KOWA 08 LP 97 MPPP 19 NCP 21 MMPP 40 PDP 35168 PPA 78 PPN 10 UPN 11

Ikeja LGA

AA 30 ACD 70 ACPN 87 AD 225 APC 33178 APGA 154 ID 12 KOWA 11 LP 06 MPPP 06 NCP 21 MMPP 63 PDP 26419 PPA 57 PPN 6 UPN 8

EPE

AA 07 ACD 45 ACPN 112 AD 183 APC 31498 APGA 18 ID 06 KOWA 04 LP 258 MPPP 01 NCP 09 MMPP 30 PDP 13405 PPA 35 PPN 09 UPN 23

Ikorodu LGA

AA 44 ACD 149 ACPN 185 AD 445 APC 52061 APGA 58 ID 27 KOWA 28 LP 60 MPPP 20 NCP 38 MMPP 80 PDP 35259 PPA 148 PPN 18 UPN 28

SURULERE

AA 27 ACD 104 ACPN 126 AD 547 APC 51404 APGA 80 ID 38 KOWA 18 LP 54 MPPP 23 NCP 40 MMPP 92 PDP 54202 PPA 139 PPN 14 UPN 14

Shomolu

AA 22 ACD 88 ACPN 99 AD 346 APC 43642 APGA 325 ID 22 KOWA 08 LP 19 MPPP 16 NCP 18 MMPP 78 PDP 37078 PPA 115 PPN 21 UPN 21

Mushin LGA

AA 473 ACD 436 ACPN 210 AD 478 APC 60220 APGA 80 ID 41 KOWA 25 LP 24 MPPP 16 NCP 32 MMPP 93 PDP 38620 PPA 95 PPN 28 UPN 93

Agege

AA 36 ACD 146 ACPN 98 AD 352 APC 46909 APGA 51 ID 41 KOWA 19 LP 338 MPPP 17 NCP 65 MMPP 67 PDP 32885 PPA 119 PPN 22 UPN 30

Ojo

AA 43 ACD 104 ACPN 87 AD 258 APC 31910 APGA 210 ID 29 KOWA 19 LP 118 MPPP 10 NCP 25 MMPP 79 PDP 34693 PPA 96 PPN 17 UPN 32

Kosofe

AA 37 ACD 128 ACPN 143 AD 389 APC 53890 APGA 65 ID 20 KOWA 13 LP 80 MPPP 18 NCP 38 MMPP 96 PDP 40253 PPA 120 PPN 12 UPN 64

Alimosho

AA 92 ACD 331 ACPN 242 AD 607 APC 90558 APGA 116 ID 43 KOWA 32 LP 40 MPPP 16 NCP 60 MMPP 123 PDP 67480 PPA 151 PPN 20 UPN 34

12.50

Ebonyi

OHOAZARA

APC. - 364 APGA. - 92 LP. - 2307 PDP. - 32,402

EZZA SOUTH

APC. - 2135 APGA. - 186 LP. - 8,457 PDP. - 18,095

IVO

APC. - 346 APGA - 229 LP. - 6497 PDP. - 11,729

EBONYI

APC. - 1249 APGA - 621 LP. - 12431 PDP. - 14,229

AFIKPO NORTH

APC. - 446 APGA - 289 LP. - 9406 PDP. - 15,519

AFiKPO SOUTH

APC. - 307 APGA - 267 LP. - 3456 PDP. - 28,380

ABAKALIKI

APC. - 1255 APGA - 804 LP. - 16,670 PDP. - 18,779.

ONICHA

APC. - 620 APGA - 143 LP. - 4229 PDP. - 41,428

IZZI

APC. - 214 APGA. - 355 LP. - 25,218 PDP. - 26,399

ISHIELU

APC. - 11348 APGA. -1139 LP. - 7958 PDP. - 19,177

IKWO

APC. - 864 APGA. - 354 LP. - 19649 PDP. - 38,168

EZZA NORTH

APC. - 5731 APGA. - 493 LP. - 2643 PDP. - 10,337

OHAUKWU

APC. - 2704 APGA. - 12,999 LP. - 5896 PDP. - 15,285

12.20

Imo

Ahiazu Mbaise LG

APC: 10,080 PDP: 25,063 APGA: 655

Ideato North LG

APC: 21,997 APGA: 785 PDP: 4,961

Abo Mbaise LG

APC: 4,883 PDP: 55,516 APGA: 506

Ideato South LG

APC: 32,708

APGA: 338 PDP: 2,317

Nkwerre LG

APC: 11,597 APGA: 243 PDP: 3,737

Nwagele LG

APC: 11,723 APGA: 471 PDP: 5,780

Njaba Local Government

APC: 15,630 APGA: 490 PDP: 5,332

Owerri Municipal LG

APC: 10,138 APGA: 2,085 PDP: 6,700

Okigwe APC: 12,920 APGA: 770 PDP: 4,950

Oru West APC: 15,212 APGA: 1,057 PDP: 4,465

Owerri North APC: 13,493 APGA: 7,498 PDP: 8,746

Ihite Uboma APC: 11,152 APGA: 393 PDP: 7,600

Ehime Mbano

APC 15,594 APGA 800 PDP 12,934

Mbaitoli

APC 21,504 APGA 1,317 PDP 10,154

Oguta

APC: 17,094 APGA: 597 PDP: 22,410

Ngor Okpala

APC: 14,756 APGA: 1,401 PDP: 15,106

Orlu

APC: 27,244 APGA: 922 PDP: 4,936

Isi Ala Mbano

APC: 13,071 APGA: 676 PDP: 13,925

Owerri West APC: 11,828 APGA: 1,935 PDP: 7,980

Obowo

APC: 13,321 APGA: 690 PDP: 7,587

Ikeduru

APC: 17,451 APGA: 2,423 PDP: 13,785

Ezinnite APC: 7755 PDP: 29,677 APGA: 468 Oru East APC: 11,189 APGA: 163 PDP: 1878

11.57

Benue

Governorship

Gwer East PDP 12,657 APC- 23,831.

APA LG PDP 7,582 APC-7,132

OKPOKU LG PDP 10,849 APC 7,209

OJU LG APC 16,948 PDP- 10,491

VANDEKIYA LG APC 33,075 PDP-15,228

OTUKPO LG APC 15,715 PDP- 14,519.

TARKA LG APC 14,888 PDP-3,517

Gwer West LG APC 11,844 PDP 13,033

LOGO LG APC 8,852 PDP-26,967

Katsina Ala PDP 25,841 APC-17,266

GBOKO PDP 17,042 APC-55,002

USHONGO PDP 13,122 APC-24,199

ADO PDP 7,123 APC-6,618

GUMA PDP 26,917 APC-11,545

KONSHISHA PDP 8,268 APC-31,410

UKUM PDP 9,471 APC-13,735

KWANDE PDP 19,132 APC-33,701

OHIMINI PDP 6,135 APC-6,294

11.53

Kwara

Governorship

Oke Ero APC 6631 PDP 3815

Asa APC 18363 PDP 6186

Isim LG: APC 5525, PDP 4209

Oke ero LG: APC 6631, PDP 3815

Ekiti LG: APC 6269 PDP 4398 LP 299

Offa LG: APC 18569 PDP 4778

Ilorin South LG APC 21220 PDP 11439

Pategi LG APC 16335 PDP 3033

Irepodun LG APC 14, 970 PDP 7, 380

Edu LG APC 22963 PDP 9229

Ilorin East APC 25700 PDP 10923

Moro APC 16614 PDP 6330

Two wards cancelled to incidence of overvoting

Ifelodun APC 25528 PDP 8086

Ilorin West APC 53284 PDP 18196

Asa APC 18363 PDP 6186

Baruten APC 18734 PDP 9374

11.19

Kaduna

Kaduna North: APC: 106,915, PDP: 12,465

Kaduna South: APC: 120,535, PDP: 15,665

Jema'a APC: 39,760, PDP: 45,272

Ikara: APC: 37,521, PDP: 16,836

Giwa APC: 48,240, PDP: 14,196

Chikun APC: 36, 920, PDP: 27,248

Igabi APC: 88,361, PDP: 20,180

Kubau APC: 53,934, PDP: 14,034

Kagarko APC: 24,846, PDP: 15,413

Sabongari APC: 61,107, PDP: 12,504

Kudan APC: 31,563, PDP: 11,025

Makarfi APC: 37,759, PDP:11,084

Soba APC: 55,836, PDP: 15, 413

Kajuru APC: 18,522, PDP: 21,296

10.10

Ogun

Ewekoro LG: APC 1075,PDP 3275,SDP 400

Remo North: APC 7365,PDP 6567,SDP 923

Ijebu-Ode: APC 10570, PDP 11381,SDP 571

Odeda: APC 10637,PDP 3633,SDP 1367

Abeokuta North: APC 22740,PDP 6371,SDP 1439

Ijebu North East: APC 5992,PDP 6780, SDP 587

Abeokuta South: APC 35511,PDP 10288,SDP 1792

Obafemi-Owode: APC 16333,PDP 6637, SDP 1237

Ikenne: APC 11085,PDP 8686,SDP

Ifo: APC 28596,PDP 5818,SDP 1464

Imeko-Afon: APC 8253,PDP 12412,SDP 938

Odogbolu

APC 10129,PDP 10430,SDP 1286

Ijebu North: APC 14317,PDP 18787,SDP 2084

Ado-Odo: APC 36108,PDP 13736,SDP 3083

Egbado South: APC 10844,PDP 12915,SDP 2650

Ipokia:

APC 16240,PDP 16877,SDP 1453

Sagamu: APC 18491,PDP 14011,SDP 978

Ogunwaterside: APC 8465,PDP 7470,SDP 730

Ijebu-East: APC 8990,PDP 9408,SDP 730

Egbado North: APC 15594,PDP 16001,SDP 1511

09.52

Plateau state Update

Andrew Ajijah

None of the results from the 17 Local Government Areas of Plateau State has been announced as at 9:10 a.m on Sunday in spite of early conclusions of voting in most polling units in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES visited the INEC headquarters in the state on Sunday and observed that the stage for collation and announcement of results was still being set.

However, returning officers from seven out of the 17 council areas of the state have arrived at the INEC secretariat waiting to be called upon to declare their results.

So far, the state has been calm, waiting for the declaration of the governorship and State House of Assembly results.

So far, the state has been calm, waiting for the declaration of the governorship and state House of Assembly results.

09.26

Nasarawa

Akwanga local government area

Governorship APC 18,234 PDP 6,268 APGA 5,427

State Assembly

Akwanga south

PDP 2,516 APC 7,669 APGA 2,435

Akwanga North

PDP 4,949 APC 4,704 APGA 342

Akwanga local government area

Governorship

APC 18,234 PDP 6,268 APGA 5,427

State Assembly

Akwanga south

PDP 2,516 APC 7,669 APGA 2,435

Akwanga North

PDP 4,949 APC 4,704 APGA 342

09.18

Kano

Some Guber Election results as been announced at each local government by INEC Returning officers Albasu

APC 36, 262 PDP 5, 124

Dambatta

APC38, 159 PDP 8, 064

Kunchi

Apc 22, 365 PDP 4, 225

Garko

APC 23, 364 PDP 4, 136

GARUN MALAM

APC 23, 364 PDP 2, 521

Sumaila

APC 37, 805 PDP 4, 725

Gaya

APC 29, 410 PDP 6, 937

Tofa

APC 23, 028 PDP 2, 521

KIBIYA

APC 27, 237 PDP 5, 835

AJINGI

APC 27, 263 PDP 6, 500

KABO

APC 34, 044 PDP 9, 051

GEZAWA

APC 31, 919 PDP 8, 661

GABASAWA

APC25, 842 PDP 5, 966

09.16

KEBBI STATE

By Abdullahi Garba ALIERO LGA (COMPLETE) GOV: APC14,958 PDP6,923 HA: APC14,600 PDP7,533

S/FADA I WARD GOV: APC2,589 PDP685 HA: APC2,419 PDP767

S/FADA II WARD GOV: APC2,079 PDP830 HA: APC1,884 PDP968

DANGALADMA I WARD GOV: APC2,138 PDP832 HA: APC2,101 PDP861

DANGALADIMA II WARD GOV: APC1,073 PDP630 HA: APC1,063 PDP640

DANWARE WARD GOV: APC1,296 PDP530 HA: APC1,263 PDP510

R/BAUNA WARD GOV: APC1,344 PDP525 HA: APC1,336 PDP522

KASHIN Z WARD GOV: APC1,260 PDP1,108 HA: APC1,382 PDP1,469

SABIYAL WARD GOV: APC1,321 PDP691 HA: APC1,307 PDP753

JIGA B WARD GOV: APC979 PDP629 HA: APC975 PDP580

JIGA M WARD GOV: APC879 PDP463 HA: APC870 PDP463

ZURU LGA (COMPLETE RESULT)

State house PDP 10,361 APC 21,928. Governors PDP 10,218. APC 22,224

09.03

Kaduna

Results available from 19 LGAs in Kaduna State

By Abdullahi Garba,Kaduna

Birnin Gwari: APC 29191, PDP 9981.

Chikun: APC 28785, PDP 13004,

Igabi 35457, PDP 9445.

Ikara APC 31375, PDP 14914.

Jaba APC 2464, PDP 3540.

Jama'a APC 12739, PDP 13222.

Kaduna North, APC 48467, PDP 6827.

Kagarko, APC 17485, PDP 11087.

Kajuru, APC 2484, PDP 2378.

Kaura, APC 7978, PDP 10527.

Kauru, APC 12934, PDP 12029.

Kubau, APC 30560 PDP 6544.

Kudan APC 12617, PDP 2873.

Lere APC 52922, PDP 21781.

Makarfi APC 29414, PDP 8789.

S/Gari APC 60781, PDP 12398.

Sanga APC 12640, PDP 8056.

Soba APC 52228, PDP 12050.

Zaria APC 33515, PDP 10358.

TOTAL APC 514036, PDP 189903.

08.33

Oyo

AFIJIO

APC-5087

ACCORD-4590

PDP-1735

SDP-433

LABOUR-3746

SAKI EAST APC-4746

ACCORD-2955

PDP-1598

SDP-28

LABOUR-3078

EGBEDA LG APC- 1349

ACCORD-15811

PDP-2625

SDP-2418

LABOUR-2097

ORELOPE LG APC- 4730

ACCORD-3802

PDP-1452

SDP-572

LABOUR-6255

OGBOMOSHO SOUTH Apc- 3571 Accord- 2097 Lp- 19351 Pdp- 1647 Sdp- 224

IWAJOWA Apc- 7990 Accord- 2980 Lp- 1478 Pdp- 4198 Sdp- 719

OLUYOLE Apc- 11903 Accord- 10535 Lp- 1542 Pdp- 1953 Sdp- 1687

AKINYELE Apc- 12367 Accord- 14703 Lp- 3671 Pdp- 2478

ONA ARA Apc- 7434 Accord- 8887 Lp- 1592 Pdp- 2512 Sdp- 891

IBARAPA NORTH Apc- 5317 Accord- 4509 Lp- 3842 Pdp- 3373 Sdp- 776

ATIBA Apc- 10396 Accord- 3734 Lp- 7656 Pdp- 1396 Sdp- 587

IBARAPA CENTRAL Apc- 5084 Accord- 5921 Lp- 2187 Pdp-3201 Sdp- 826

ATISBO

Apc- 7132 Accord- 3257 Lp- 2562 Pdp- 2339 Sdp- 1956

KAJOLA Apc- 13436 Accord- 2827 Lp- 3544 Pdp- 6123 Sdp- 1205

ISEYIN Apc- 19547 Accord- 8410 Lp- 4136 Pdp- 1663 Sdp- 1504

ITESIWAJU Apc- 5661 Accord- 1404 Lp- 2805 Pdp- 4773 Sdp- 822

IBADAN NORTH WEST Apc- 12491 Accord- 9826 Lp- 4413 Pdp-2164 Sdp- 3959

IDO Apc- 10912 Accord- 8194 Lp- 2856 Pdp- 1724 Sdp- 1292

OYO WEST Apc- 10, 337 Accord- 5865 Lp- 3771 Pdp- 1416 Sdp- 690

OYO EAST Apc- 10037 Accord- 8472‎ Lp- 2765‎ Pdp-1393‎ Sdp- 785‎

ORIRE Apc- 7014 Accord- 3836 Lp-9543 Pdp-3978 Sdp- ‎2815

SURULERE Apc-5284 Accord- 4052 Lp- 9675 Pdp-2575 Sdp- 676

23.05

Taraba

Jalingo: Barade, Kofar Bashir Mai Lamba 004

Governorship

APC: 574 PDP: 9 SDP: 10 DPP: 1 PDM: 1

House of Assembly

APC: 423 SDP: 127 PDM: 5 PDP: 33 DPP: 1

Jalingo Senator Aisha Polling Unit. Lamorde Primary School

APC 972 PDP 27

Jalingo 1 Kofan Lawan Tela Anguwan Rariya

Governorship

APC 546 PDP 12 SDP 8

House of Assembly

APC 381 PDP 63 SDP 96 PDM 33

Jaling Bayan Gidan Lawan

Governorship

APC 553 PDP 4 SDP 6 PDM 3

House of Assembly

APC 289 PDP 71 SDP 159

Gassol LGA: Wuryo Ward Njiddawo 2

Governorship

APC: 340 PDP: 21

House of Assembly

APC: 330 PDP: 19

Mutum-Biyu Ward(A) Polling Unit Julde (1) Polling code 006

Governorship

APC 332 PDP 36

Mai Zare 2

Governorship

APC 390 PDP 09 SDP 11

House of Assembly

APC 244 PDP 11 SDP 133

Maizare 1

Governorship

APC 331 PDP 2 SDP 5

House of Assembly

APC 191 SDP 140 PDP 13

22.56

Kaduna

Unit 25 protocol polling station Kabala Costain Kaduna

Governorship PDP 73 APC 289

Unit 35 PDP 45 APC 275

Unit 30 PDP 31 APC 409

Unit 29 31 APC 250

22.46

Ogun

AIG Lawal Tanko with some service chiefs during election monitoring in Ogun State

22.44

Lagos

As of now, we only have security operatives and journalists here. There's no political party agent around and no sight of the INEC REC and RO. Despite voting ending quite early in most parts of Lagos, no result has arrived yet from any of the 20 LGAs, including Mainland LGA, the home of INEC office.

22.43

Nasarawa

Agwade Pri Sch. Polling Unit, Code 013. Dudduguru Ward: Obi Local Government Area

Governorship APC 387, PDP 79, APGA 67

House of Assembly APC 381, PDP 95

22.38

Lagos

INEC ready for collation of results in Lagos, waiting for results from LGA collation centres. The mood here is festive, with food from INEC's kitchen and Ayefele's music blaring from a speaker set up by the FRCN transmission.

22.36

Nasarawa

PU 008 Tudun mangoro emir palace Lafia APC 320, PDP 100

20.25

Kaduna

Kinkinau ward Kaduna South. Governor: Apc 364 PDP 1

polling unit 016, Kwarbai B' ward Zaria: Governor: APC: 330 ,PDP: 87;

Shaba ward 1 polling unit 002 Kaduna North LG, Governor APC 285 PDP 43.

19.06

Kwara

The Minister for National Planning, Dr. Sulyman Abubakar suffered a landslide defeat at his polling Unit 006, Ajikobi Ward in Ilorin.

Result:

Ajikobi Ward

Polling Unit 006

Governorship

APC:291

PDP:56

House of Assembly:

APC 282

PDP:63.

At Unit 005

Gov poll:

APC:297

PDP:24.

House of Assembly:

APC:281

PDP:25

19.02

Oyo

Governorship result from Nnamdi Azikwe Hall,U.I. Ibadan North LGA

APC 101 Accord 38 SDP 27 Labour 24 PDP 2

Polling unit 12 ward 11

18.59

Kwara

Alanamu Ward, PU 24

Governorship poll: APC:194, PDP: 60.

House of Assembly

APC: 198 PDP: 58

Polling Unit 025

Governorship poll: APC: 223 PDP: 78

18.57

Lagos

Result of PU 014, Ward 03, Oshin Street, Ikeja Governorship APC - 60 PDP - 108 State Assembly APC - 63 PDP - 99

18.53

Oyo

Governorship result in Ward 11 Ibadan south west lga

Units 12 13. 14

Accord ‎. 28. 24. 16

APC. 78. 64. 96.

Labour. 19. 9. 12

Sdp. 14. 6. 10

Pdp. 15. 14. 2

House of assembly results

Units. 12. ‎ 13. 14

Accord. 33. 18. 15

Apc. 78. 64. 89

Labour. 19. ‎ 9. 13

Spd. 14. 6. 12

Pdp. 14. 14. 2

18.51

Kaduna<

Governorship Election:

Babban Dodo, Zaria 05 polling unit: APC 209 PDD 26.

Zaria City A/juma PU020 APC 291 PDP 53

Zaria A/juma pu016 APC 397 PDP 48

18.47

Lagos

Result of PU 014, Ward 03, Oshin Street, Ikeja

Governorship

APC - 60 PDP - 108

State Assembly

APC - 63 PDP - 99

18.38

Kano

Gwarzo LG Yanbashi ward

APC 180 PDP 36

Yangurza ward APC 203 PDP 86

Kutunbuli ward

APC 91 PDP 9

B/Waje ward APC 137 PDP 25

Zango ward APC 180 PDP 59

Zango B ward APC 131 PDP 63

18.36

Taraba

Voting has ended in most polling unit and counting has begun across the state. The Peoples Democratic Party is in an early lead . The local government council where the PDP is leading are: Wukari,Taken, Dunga, Ussa, Karim-Lamido ,Yorro, Zing ,Kuremi and Jalingo.

18.33

Kaduna

Journalist and members of the All Progressives Congress were chased out by thugs at the Ashafa Gida the Polling Unit of Ibrahim Ali, the Commissioner of Education in Kaduna state. The only police officer at the polling unit also was absent during the attack. At Kauru LG -Kkagoro ward PU 003 and PU 004, thugs destroyed all election materials and over powered the security operatives at the centre. At PU 002 and 003 in Kidankin ward in Giwa LG, PDP thugs chased all APC and other parties delegates and took over the ballot boxes. Police were able to repel thugs at SMC ward, college road, Kaduna when thugs attacked the Centre

18.33

IMO

Owerri North LGA

Emekuku Ward 1

PU 002

APC: 18

PDP: 09

APGA: 63

PU 007

APC 58

PDP 38

APGA 30

18.29

Imo

Emekuku Ward 1 Owerri North LGA PU 007. APC 58. PDP 38. APGA 30

18.26

Kano

Result from some units in kano

Sumaila Gala ward 006 APC 197, PDP 3

Dala Kofar ward 024 APC 61 PDP 13

Dala dogon nama ward APC 386 PDP 185

005 booth APC 222 PDP54

Nassarawa Tudun Murtala APC 155 PDP 39

Warawa LG Kadawa 004

APC 177 PDP 79

005booth APC 161 PDP 57

18.19

Oyo

Keep in mind that the Guber election is a 4 horse race.

Governorship result at unit 18 ward 10 Ibadan South west LG

Accord- 51 Pdp- 9 Sdp- 5 Labour-17 Apc-155

Guber result at unit 19 Accord- 47 Pdp-. 7 Sdp-. 10 Labour- 27 Apc-. 139

Guber result at unit 20 Accord- 40 PDP- 9 SDP-9 Labour-17 APC-116

Guber result at unit 21 Accord- 49 PPD- 15 SDP-6 Labour-16 APC-130

House of assembly result at Units

Units 18. 19. 20. 21

PDP 10 10. 10. 22

‎SDP. 3 3. 6. 7

LP 20 18. 8. 18

Ac‎cord 38 46. 46. 46

APC 145 134. 117. 121

18.14

Lagos

Governorship election result at Governor Babatunde Fashola's polling unit:

APC - 270 PDP - 132

Governorship election result at Jimi Agbaje's polling unit:

APC - 124 PDP - 88

18.13

Oyo

Some Polling Unit results from Ibadan South West Local government Area

Governorship result at unit 18 ward 10 Ibadan South West LG

Accord - 51

PDP - 9

SDP - 5

Labour - 17

APC - 155

Guber result at unit 19

Accord - 47

PDP - 7

SDP - 10

Labour - 27

APC - 139

Guber result at unit 20

Accord - 40

PDP - 9

SDP - 9

Labour - 17

APC - 116

Guber result at unit 21

Accord - 49

PDP - 15

SDP - 6

Labour -16

APC - 130

House of Assembly result at Units

Units 18 19 20 21

PDP 10 10 10 22

‎SDP 3 3 6 7

LP 20 18 8 18

Ac‎cord 38 46 46 46

APC 145 134 117 121

17.51

Kaduna

PU-30 Ahmed Aminu street Kawo New Extension :

Governorship APC =381. PDP =22

HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY =395 PDP=9

Manchester Road G.R.A Zaria PU017 Governorship

APC - 189 PDP - 11

PU 009 Kofar Gidan Sarkin Badiko APC 188 PDP 17

Result of U/Sarki Ward023 Kad gov:APC. 328 PDP;24.

Governorship. PU 032 Gabasawa Ung Rimi Kaduna North. PDP 31- APC: 270

44 Hospital Ward 017. Apc 94, PDP 40

17.48

Lagos

Result of Bola Tinubu's polling unit at Alausa, Ikeja. Governorship APC - 230 PDP - 62 AD - 01 State Assembly APC - 233 PDP - 60

17.46

Ogun

Moslem School 03 Governorship Result

17.43

Lagos

Result of PU 011, Ward 03, Oshin Street, Ikeja (Result sheets attached) Governorship APC - 046 PDP - 105 State Assembly APC - 50 PDP - 100 APGA - 02

17.38

Imo

Governorship Result. Amucha Ward 2 Unit 007. Njaaba Local Government APC: 63 PDP: 42 APGA: 1 PPA: 1 Governorship Result. Amucha Ward 2 Unit 006. Njaaba Local Government APC: 71 PDP: 41 Umaka Ward 3 Unit 008 Njaaba Local Govt. APC: 10, APGA: 5. PDP: 481

17.23

Lagos

Result of PU 012, Opebi Road, where some PDP agents had attempted to stop the counting of the votes. Governorship PDP - 50 APC - 126 State Assembly PDP - 47 APC - 130

16.58

Lagos

2nd result of PU 017 Joseph Street, off Opebi Road Governorship PDP - 69 APC - 66 House of Assembly PDP - 65 APC - 67

16.44

Lagos

Result of PU 017 Joseph Street, off Opebi Road Governorship APC - 51 PDP - 50 House of Assembly APC - 55 PDP - 44 APGA - 1

16.39

Imo

Governorship Result. Amucha Ward 2 Unit 007. Njaaba Local Government APC: 63 PDP: 42 APGA: 1 PPA: 1

16.31

Ogun

Governor of Ogun State and the APC gubernatorial candidate, Ibikunle Amosun, during his accreditation.

16.30

Imo

Governor Adams Oshiomhole casts his ballot at Unit 1, Ward 10, Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area in the Edo State House of Assembly election, on Saturday. Governor Adams Oshiomhole speaks to reporters after casting his ballot at Unit 1, Ward 10, Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area in the Edo State House of Assembly election, on Saturday.

16.25

Ogun

Akin Odunsi, the Social Democratic Party Governorship Candidate casting his vote.

16.22

Adamawa/Lagos/Plateau

Adamawa Voting has been completed at voting centre for Internally Displaced Persons. Sorting is now ongoing at PU 002/13/16/002 Lagos At Ward K PU003 & 004 Ifako-Ijaye Lagos, voting commenced at 1.45 p.m. Plateau State LG:Jos South. P/Unit: Old Govt. House. P/Unit No:023. Ward: 3 Du B ward. Voting ended at 3:05 p.m.

16.17

Lagos

Police are still trying to settle the problem at the Opebi Road polling unit. The voters are insisting that their votes must be counted.

According to Emmanuel Williams, a voter, everything had been going on well without irregularities.

"But now when they want to count the votes, the PDP agents are trying to misbehave.

"They are arguing, they don't want them to count it. No issues since. Why now when they want to count the votes?"

Another voter, Adeyemi Ayodeji, said that the party agents had been at the polling unit since morning and they didn't complain.

"Some of the ballot papers used actually belong to Oshodi-Isolo but whether that is the case or not, we have been here since morning and we are waiting for our votes to be counted," he said.

"Unfortunately, these are PDP agents having these issues, not APC. So we want a situation where our votes should be counted. We don't care whether it's a ballot paper from somewhere or not."

16.10

Nasarawa

Senator Abdullahi Adamu casting his vote at GRA polling unit Keffi

15.52

Ogun

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo casting his vote.

15.50

Lagos

There's chaos at the polling unit at Opebi Road after some PDP agents allegedly stopped the counting of votes. The agents claimed that some ballot papers from Oshodi-Isolo and Ikeja were used to vote at the polling unit. Police have arrived and formed a blockade around the ballot box. Voters are chanting "count out votes."

15.48

Oyo

‎Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, just cast his vote at unit 20, Ward 10 alongside his wife and children. He commended the electoral process and optimistic and gave INEC 85 per cent pass mark. is a lie, journalism is the vehicle" Abimboye 2015.

15.42

Kano

The All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party supporters clashed. They burnt ballot papers at Karan Mata ward, Madobi local government, Kano state. According to a voter, everyone disperse the PU. No harm befell anyone. Madobi is the Local Goverrnment of Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

15.32

Oyo

At Nolende in Ibadan, a little bit of violence is building up with thugs attempting to attack each other. Voting is, however, on-going at the polling units as there is quite a large turnout of voters in Nolende, Oke Ado, Odi Olor, Oke Pad, Oopo, Beere areas of Ibadan.

15.32

Nasarawa As at 1.45 p.m. voting started in most part of Keffi, Doma, Lafia, Keana and Akwanga Local government areas of Nasarawa State. The exercise was peaceful.

15.30

Oyo

Labour Party's Alao Akala casts votes at Ward 10 unit 13‎ at Ogbomoso. Voting has also commenced in Ogbomosho, Stadium Ward 3, PU 27 with Low turnout of voters compared to the Presidential election‎. ‎Meanwhile, the Oyo state Gov is yet to cast his vote as at 3 p.m.

15.30

Sokoto

Speaker, House of Representatives and Governoship Candidate of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, casting his Vote at his PU, in Sokoto

15.26

Kwara

Abdul Wahab Oba, the Chief Press secretary to the Kwara State Governor, joins other voters at Oke Igbonna. He says there is no opposition in Kwara as it were and he is sure of a landslide win having seen the card readers work near perfect. He advocated for electronic voting going forward

15.21

Gombe

Gombe Governor, Ibrahin Dankwambo arriving his polling unit, PU 05 at Herwa Gana ward in Gombi metropolis to be accredited

15.19

Kwara

Senator Gbemisola Saraki casting her vote at around 2:45 p.m. at Ode Opobiyi polling unit‎, Ilorin west local area of Kwara State.

15.17

Lagos

Hoodlums on a motor bike have snatched a ballot box at a polling unit PU 014 in Epe. INEC have cancelled the election there.

14.52

Taraba

There were mixed reactions from the people of Suntai Ward when Governor Danbaba Suntai, for the first time since his accident, came out in the public to cast his vote.

Mr.Suntai who was driven to his Mamman 012 unit in Suntai ward at about 1: 30 p.m. was the last person to be accredited and the first person to vote.

The process of accreditiation and voting was inside his Lexus Jeep. He was greeted with cheers and tears.

A resident of the town, Henry Bala, told PREMIUM TIMES that he is happy to see Mr. Suntai.

14.38

Akwa Ibom

The governorship candidate of APC, Umana OKon Umana, has just called for the cancelation of the governorship election in Akwa Ibom State. He cited election irregularities as the reason for the call. According to Mr. Umana, election materials at his polling unit was incomplete. He said only 450 ballot papers were brought to the polling booths while there were 1570 registered voters. The situation almost degenerated into a riot before the police in the local government area came to take the officials away so that angry voters do not pounce on them.

14.37

Imo

According to the Army Chief in Imo State Lanre Bello some thugs who stole ballot materials in Okwelle in Onuimo Local Government Area were involved in a road accident as team of soldiers were chasing them to retrieve the materials. He said the thugs were badly injured.

14.36

Oyo

A presiding officer of a polling unit in Otun Agba Akin area of Moniya, Ibadan, has barred a PREMIUM TIMES and The Cable reporters from interacting with electorates and the Independent National Electoral Commission officials.

A youth corps member told the reporters, Michael Abimboye of PREMIUM TIMES and Ibrahim Alawode of The Cable, ‎ that the INEC presiding officer at the unit does not want the media at the venue.

Despite efforts by security agents to calm the corps member down, he wouldn't budge insisting that he won't recognise or allow media officials at the polling unit.

One of the voters, an elderly woman, informed the reporter that the INEC official was rude and arrogant to some electorates during the March 28 Presidential election.

14.22

Nasarawa

Voting has commenced in the Emir's palace and Lungu Wambai polling units in Lafia local government area and it is generally peaceful

14.22

Katsina

President Elect, Muhammadu Buhari, and Wife getting accredited

14.20

Nasarawa

Voting has commenced at Government College in Keffi Local Government Area, Nasarawa state. People queue up to cast their vote but unlike during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, they do not seem to be tensed.

14.19

Gombe

Election has commenced in almost all polling units across Gombe state. We are also yet to receive any report of any major incident in terms of violence. There also has been no known case of card reader malfunctioning.

We are presently in Kashere town in Gombe South and voting is in progress in PU 002 at Kanon Kashere in ward 04. We also observed that people are on queue and voting is in progress in Tumu and Pindiga towns of Akko local government area. We also observed that turn out of voters are higher in the rural areas compared to Gombe metropolis.

14.17

Benue

As at 1: 37 p.m., voting commenced in most parts of Ohimini, Otukpo, Agatu Logo, Ushongu Guman and Gboko Local Government Areas of Benue state.

14.14

Maiduguri Update

Low voter turnout recorded in Maiduguri

Unlike the March 28 presidential election, the voter turn out at various polling units in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

Most polling units visited by our reporter had low number of voters while some others had nobody on queue.

Governor Kashim Shettima visited his electoral unit located at Lamisula Jabarmari ward at about 10am

14.12

Lagos

"I guess you all will be wondering who I voted for," Jimi Agbaje said before casting his vote.

13.57

Plateau

Ast at 1: 25 p.m. voting commenced in most parts of Jos south, Barkin ladi, Langtang north and Wase Local Government areas of Plateau.

13.51

Bayelsa

President Goodluck Jonathan casts his ballot for the election of members of Baylesa State House of Assembly.

13.45

Bauchi

Poor turnout mars Governorship and State House of Assembly election in Bauchi. However, there are multiple political party agents, sometimes up to five, representing one party, instead of one as it was during the last election. INEC officials finished accreditation of voters in many polling booths as early as 12 p.m. as against 1 p.m. in the Presidential election.

13.44

Kwara

Voting has commenced in the polling booths.. Here is Baboko ward pooling unit 3 in Ilorin Kara state.

13.38

Plateau Update

Again, Card Reader failed to capture the thumb print of the Governor of Plateau state, Jonah Jang, and his wife Talatu.

Mr. Jang in an interview after his accreditation said "but the good thing is that I will exercise my franchise with the provision of the manual accreditation."

Mr. Jang was accredited few minutes before 1:00 p.m. and is waiting to cast his vote.

13.29

Akwa Ibom

In Ibesikpo Asutan Ward 1, there were allegations of people coming in to cart away election materials. Specifically, in units 1 and 2, materials did not arrive as at 11:40 a.m.

And in unit 9, voters were seen around, they alleged that a serving Commissioner in the State, Uwem Ita Etuk, who is the commissioner for Local government and chieftaincy affairs in the state, came with thugs who shot sporadically in the air and carted away the materials

13.18

Benue

Accreditation of voters has ended in most parts of Makurdi town, the Benue state Capital. Voters have been asked by INEC to queue for voting.

Also, in Gwer West, council area of the state, accreditation has also ended, voters are waiting to commence voting

13.14

Lagos

Jimi Agbaje just came out to cast his vote.

13.04

Plateau

Accreditation completed in Langtang North

At Zambou-dian polling unit in Langtang North of Southern Plateau state, accreditation was completed at 12:05 p.m.

But at Pajat polling unit, there was a clash between supporters of APC and PDP. The situation was brought under controller by security officials.

In Jos South, the Council Chairman, Peter Vwangdung, whose biometrics were rejected during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, once more had his biometrics rejected.

He had to be accredited manually and went on to call for disuse of card reader machines.

The chairman said that a polling unit close to his polling station that had 800 registered voters only eight people had received their Permanent Voters' Cards at the end of distribution of PVC's in the state.

12.58

Rivers/Abia

Rivers: INEC says no fake materials at polling booths in Rivers. Umuko ward 3 unit 002. Still in Ikwerre, card reader not working. Abia: Accreditation yet to start as at 12:00 p.m in PUs 13-21 in Agbor II Ward, Aba North LGA, Abia State

12.57

Ogun

Police AIG, other Security heads set out to monitor polls in Ogun

An Assistant Inspector General of Police from the Force Headquarters, Lawal Tanko, and other heads of security agencies in Ogun State have set out to monitor the election across the state.

The Security heads, alongside heavily armed operatives, left the Police Officers mess located Government Reservation Area,GRA, in Abeokuta, after a briefing from the AIG, and are now moving from one polling booth to another to ensure compliance with the order.

They include, Director of State Security Services,National Drugs Law and Enforcement Agency, NDLEA,Nigeria Immigration Services,Federal Road Safety Commission,FRSC, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC,Customs, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, National Intelligence Agency, NIA and Nigeria Prisons Services.

The Command Public Relations Officer,Muyiwa Adejobi, has also released hot lines for residents/voters to lodge any complaints from any of the polling booths or any other areas that might be experiencing difficulties. The phone numbers are 08081770416,08123822910.

12.50

Jigawa

Jigawa APC Gubernatorial candidate, Muhammad Babura, being accredited in his town Babura

12.48

Lagos

At Jimi Agbaje's polling unit at Ashanti area of Apapa, the INEC officials sit idly waiting for people to come for accreditation.

Kayode Aruwayo, the PDP House of Assembly candidate for Apapa Constituency 1, said that the process has been very peaceful so far "but we are observing that the turnout is low compared to the presidential turnout."

"I can't say really what's really responsible for the low turnout but I want to believe that the same way people were shouting 'change' at the top, they wanted 'change' at the ground too, but the turnout is now low.

"The only place we have a case of the card reader being slow or not accepting (fingerprints) is at Queens Barracks, polling unit 005. Every other place, very fast. My own took me about 3 - 4 seconds for my accreditation."

12.42

Adamawa

Despite the hazy weather being experienced in Adamawa State, electorates since the early hours of the day, trooped out to the various polling units to cast their votes during the Governorship and State Assemblies polls Saturday.

In some areas, INEC officials arrived as early as 7a.m., while hundred displaced persons of Michika and Madagali were said to have slept at the INEC designated IDPs voting centres.

There are about five designated IDPs voting centres in Mautech Yola, Ribadu Square, Ramat College,Lamido Zubairu and Kwanan Waya.

As at 9:30am hundreds of prospective voters in Yola and Jimeta have been screened including the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, former national chairman of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bamanga Tukur, among others.

"No, problems, people are abiding, many have since been screened as at 9:40pm. "We are yet to record any hitch," said an election observer identified as Abubakar Musa.

12.16

Kano Update:

Kano Deputy Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been accredited at his village Ganduje of Dawaken Tofa

12.11

Oyo

At most polling units in Akinyele LGA, accreditation has been completed due to the good working condition of the card readers.

‎At Sasa, an Hausa community in Akinyele LGA, there is a relative good turnout of voters as accreditation continues.

Meanwhile, at Bodija, an elitist area of Ibadan, there is very low turnout of voters here.

12.09

Ogun

The police AIG and other service chiefs set out for election monitoring in Ogun

12.08

Anambra

There is low turnout in Nnewi, generally. Accreditation is yet to commence in areas like St. John of the Cross Egbo and Cathedral Church of St. Mary.

There is nothing going on at Ozubulu and Oraifite both in Ekwusigo LGA. Some INEC staff were sighted are without materials. One of the voters in Ozubulu that gave his name as Dom alleged that a PDP chieftain, Emeka Offor, arrived Ozubulu with some thugs and disappeared with voting materials.

Turnout in Ekwusigo remained generally poor.

11.41

Benue

There was an incident in Terkaa Local Government Area of Benue state, Friday evening, when INEC officials were transporting election materials. Suspected hoodlums snatched three cartons of electoral materials and set them ablaze. The incident affected delay in distribution of electoral material in most polling unit within the council area.

11.40

Lagos

The National Coordinator of Pan Yoruba organisation, Oodua Peoples Congress,‎ Gani Adams, being accredited for the Governorship/State assembly elections this morning at his Ward B2 polling unit in Soba/Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

11.35

Rivers

Additional reports from Rivers suggest that those who beat up the Channels TV reporters are not soldiers but political thugs.

11.34

Lagos/Enugu

Lagos: At polling Unit 014, Ward 8 of Ikeja, Lagos at 10 a.m. only 24 out of registered 480 voters have been accredited. The Ogudu area of Lagos witnessed minor skirmishes between PDP and APC earlier today. Security officer intervened to douse strayed nerves Enugu: Enugu East LGA, Ward 09, PU: 26- No Card reader as at 10:28 a.m.

11.33

Rivers

David Iyofor, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rotimi Amaechi, has just issued a statement saying his boss' telephone number has been cloned.

He said, "This is to inform members of the public that the Telephone numbers of the Governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon CHIBUIKE Rotimi Amaechi has been cloned and the criminals who did the cloning are using his phone numbers to send out fake text messages to people not to come out and vote.

"Please that text message is not from Gov Amaechi. The Governor's position remains that Rivers voters should come out to vote today. People should disregard that fake text message."

11.29

Plateau

Malfunction of card reader in Langtang south In Langtang south, about 50 per cent of the card readers are not functioning. Langtang south has about 66 polling units out of the 4041 polling units of the states.

In Jos South, of the 450 registered voters at GSS Canader polling unit, 200 have been accredited as at 11:25 a.m.

But INEC official contacted at the polling unit said most voters are having challenges in getting therir thumb prints read by the card reader. They have had to engage in manual accreditation of voters.

The gubernatorial candidate of the People's Democratic Party, Gyang Pwajok, was accredited at about 10:40 a.m at the Alikazuare polling unit. He has gone back home and is expected to return when voting commences.

11.27

Adamawa

Adamawa PDP governorship candidate Mallam Nuhu Ribadu undergoing accreditation at his Bako ward in Yola South local government

11.24

Adamawa/Edo/Imo

Adamawa: Cross section of voting points for Adamawa state, Michika LG, Wabilimi Tili, Ward 7 polling units - 02/13/16/001-007. Edo: Faulty card reader at PU: 12/06/04/007, Esan West LG, Edo state Imo: Owerri Municipal PU-001/002 W-1, Government House Owerri: INEC Officials arrived at 9.00 a.m.

11.23

Rivers/Delta/Imo

Rivers: Security agents mounted road blocks on Ikwere Road, Rumuigbo, Port-Hacourt Delta: PU10/18/07/001,Udu LG, Delta as at 8.45 a.m, no INEC official, material or security agent Imo: PU 003, W 03 LGA: Obowo-, Imo State: INEC observers came at 9.14 a.m. Accreditation began at 9:35 a.m. There were five party agents and three security agents present.

11.19

Kebbi

Malfunctioning Card Readers has stalled the commencement of accreditation despite early arrival of officials in many Polling Units visited in Zuru, Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

At the two voting points of Zegdari Polling Unit, thumb prints of most of the voters were rejected necessitating the filling of Incident Form for about 60 per cent of voters.

Unlike the Presidential election, the Governorship and State Assembly exercise witnessed low turn-out of voters.

The Independent National Electoral Commission officials are operating from their motorcycles since there are no furniture.

"We arrived here before 7 a.m. We couldn't get chairs and table to work on," the Presiding Officer said. The INEC PRO, Abdullahi Kebe, when contacted, said the issues are already receiving attention.

11.14

Oyo

Accreditation continues across Oyo state

In Ogbomoso, the Labour party gubernatorial candidate and former governor of the state, Alao Akala was accredited by 8:30am.

Ogbomoso, which is the home town of Akala remains remains peaceful ‎as accreditation continues.

There is a massive turnout of voters in Ogbomoso and Ibadan areas of Oyo state.

Also, other governorship aspirants, Rasheed Ladoja, Social Democratic Party's Seyi Makinde ‎and Peoples Democratic Party's Teslim Folarin have all gone for accreditation as the state governor, Abiola Ajimobi is yet to go for accreditation.

‎ At Beere, a violence prone area of Ibadan, Military men have seized dozens of motorcycles for flaunting the no movement order. Thugs were also seen hanging around the various polling booths in Beere.

11.02

Lagos

So far it's been a peaceful and orderly exercise in most polling units visited from Victoria Island to Ikeja. But turnout has been low in most polling units, compared to that of the presidential election. There are also fewer security agents and roadblocks across the state

11.01

Plateau

Shortage of electoral materials in Pankshin

In Pankshin, Local Government Area of Central Plateau state, INEC officialS said there have insufficient electoral materials in a polling unit at the centre of the town in Pankshin. Our source say there are few electoral materials compares with the number of registered voters.

The INEC official who asked not to be named said "in Pankshin, we have a situation that needs to be addressed. We were given 700 ballot papers to be use for 1000 voters, so if the turnout to be massive, we may have shortage of materials."

Voters turned out at Mangu, Bokkos, Kanam and Kanke Council Areas, all in Plateau senatorial district.

10.55

Kano/Ogun/Oyo

Kano: Accreditation in progress at Kano State, Gezawa LGA, Babawa Ward 01, PU12. Ogun: PU: 27/19/03/003 Remo North LG Osun State, there is a faulty card reader. Oyo Ibadan South-East Oyo state, Ward 12, PU: 18: Card reader not reading thumb prints.

10.54

Jigawa

Accreditation is still going on at Yankawshi local government, Jigawa state, Karkana PU ward.

10.52

Kano Update

Shahuci Ward Kano, low turnout, and at the moment all voters present have been accredited

10.51

Kaduna

Verification of voters in Sabongari Tudun Wada, Kaduna. Things seems to going on smoothly.

10.50

Akwa Ibom

In Ibiono Ibom, Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East in the National Assembly, Ita Enang reported that electoral materials in his unit, Ikot Akpan Nya Ididep, and all other polling units in the area were carted away at about 9 a.m. by armed agents of the Peoples Democratic Party. They left only the photocopies of the result sheets.

10.48

Akwa Ibom

In Etoi Ward 4, Unit 4, which is Methodist Primary school, people have come out, but the materials and officials have not arrived as at 9: 50 a.m. Tensions are high as all the youthat the Polling Unit say they are eager to vote the ruling PDP out of office.

10.47

Jigawa

Very low turnout in Hadejia town. This a polling unit at the secretariat.

10.44

Lagos/Rivers/Ebonyi

Lagos: Ongoing protest in Ogudu, Kosofe LGA over stolen ballot papers at 10: 01 a.m.

Rivers:Observers reporting incident of sporadic shooting at Ikuru Town, Andoni LGA Rivers state.

Ebonyi:Afikpo South LGA Ebonyi state, Oso Ward II, PU 003: Sensitive materials being transported have allegedly accosted by thugs

10.35

Rivers Update

Observer on the field reports that the houses of Rivers State Commissioner of Women Affairs house, INEC and some police vehicle have been burnt.

10.33

Benue

Low turnout of voters in Naka, Benue In Naka, headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue state, there are few voters who came out for accreditation. A voter, John Kwaghtamen, who has been accredited, told our reporter via telephone that INEC officials are waiting for voters.

10.32

Kano Sheka Polling Unit in Kano. INEC officials have not arrived. People waiting

10.30

Gombe

Accreditation started on time in all the polling units visited so far. It is also going on smoothly. However, a strange hazy weather is being experienced in Gombe metropolis which has affected voter turn out. But we also observed that people are beginning to troop out to the polling units as the sun continues to rise.

Voters are seen queuing and getting accreditation in Jeka da Fari and Dawaki wards, where the candidates of the two leading parties, PDP and APC would vote respectively.

We however, gathered that there is large turn out of voters in Billiri, Kaltungo and Shongom local governments in Southern Gombe district.

10.26

Plateau

Accreditation going on in Jos north Haruna Hadeja street polling unit 013

10.25

Nasarawa Update

About 236 rejections were recorded so far in some unit 003 of Alushi Ginda ward of Nasarawa Eggon.

But the exercise was orderly as people are accredited and those rejected by the card reader their names written in the incidence forms.

10.20

Plateau Update

There is high turnout of voters at Laduradu, polling unit of the governor, Jonah Jang. At the deputy governor's lodge, Ignitus Longjan, at Rayfeild in Jos south LGA, the situation is the same. The turnout is also high.

Voters were seen on a long queue waiting to be accredited. A voter, Pam, appealled for more hands at the polling unit to hasten the process.

10.19

Benue

Low turnout in Benue

At VIP polling unit in North Bank, Makurdi in Benue state, very few voters have come out for accreditations.

A voter, Terhemen Francis, who spoke with our reporter who said has been accredited said INEC officials are waiting for voters.

The situation is similar at the Kanshio polling unit also in Makurdi along Otukpo road.

10.18

Lagos/Ekiti Updates

Lagos: PU 075 Ward Ejigbo is still awaiting INEC officials.

Ekiti: Polling Unit 003, Isapa Ward, Ekiti L.G.A Card Reader suddenly stopped functioning.

At Polling Unit 5, W3, Ikpoda LG, Edo, PU opened 7.15 a.m. but accreditation is yet to start because card reader is showing the previous accreditation.

Accreditation start at 8:00 a.m. at 004/10/13,005/10/13,002/10/13,003/10/13 at Iyin Ekiti without issues.

10.11

Kaduna Update:

The turn out in Kaduna is low especially when compared to the Presidential election turnout. There are people at many polling unit visited including those in Kawo road, Kawo, Lere street Unguwan dosa, Aliyu Dilli road, Dosa. Others visited were those at Uguwan Shanu and Unguwan Kanawa and Hayin Banki. All in Kaduna North Local Government.

Officials of INEC arrived at the PU earlier than in the Presidential election. Polling unit As at writing this report some PU started accreditation as early as 9: 00 a.m.

10.06

Kwara Update

Accreditation ongoing in Ilorin metropolis. Fewer complaints about the card readers, however, there is noticeable a low turnout especially at Ward 009 Government secondary school, Ilorin.

10.03

Kaduna

At Barnawa New Extention Polling Unit, Kaduna South, All INEC officials at this PU and other PU visited have commenced accrediting of voters. PUs at Barnawa shopping Complex, Narayi Sabin Tasha at Chikun Local government has INEC officials accrediting voters and and every thing is goin on well so far.

10.02

Osun

Gunmen believed to be working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) early today took over the Town Hall Polling Zone in Ilase-Ijesa, Obokun Local Government, State of Osun, to scare away prospective voters.

Though a detachment of Police and other security agents came to the scene to restore order during which the thugs dispersed, the gunmen returned shortly after the law enforcement agents departed. Sporadic gun shots were heard shortly after this which forced many prospective voters scampering to safety.

The Osun APC Situation Room calls on security agents for more vigilance.

09.55

Plateau

Too few voters present at NUJ polling unit in Jos

There are no voters at the Nigerian Union of Journalists polling unit in Jos. Officials of INEC posted to the centre are seated and doing nothing.

One of the official approached for interview declined to speak. An electorate who has been accredited at the NUJ polling unit said the INEC officials were waiting for the electorates.

09.51

Kano/Plateau Update

#Kano: LGA Gezawa, Ward Babawa 01, PU 012 accreditation started on 8:40 a.m.

#Plateau Jos South, PU 024, Ward Dashik 2 INEC Officials arrived at 7:00 a.m and started accreditation at 8:00 a.m.

#Plateau Jos South, PU 024, Ward Dashik 2 accreditation still in progress

09.49

Rivers

The Commissioner for Information, Ibim Semenitari has just gone on air to debunk a claim that Governor Rotimi Amaechi sent a text asking people to boycott the election.

She urged the people to go out and vote, saying Mr. Amaechi is not responsible for the message.

09.48

Rivers

A soldier has just seized our reporter's phone at Okirika and deleted all the pictures he took showing the movement of electoral materials to the area.

He is currently at the military checkpoint on the road leading to the home of an ex-militant commander, Ateke Tom.

09.46

Nasarawa State

Accreditation has commenced at Alushi medical centre unit 004 of Alushi Ginda ward of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government of Nasarawa State.

However, there are some misgivings as some people are complaining over allegations of rigging plans in favor of a particularly political party.

Chris Aroma, a voter in the unit, said he was chased out by some people who insisted that he most vote for PDP. But generally, the accreditation was fast as people were accredited within a minute.

09.40

Imo/Edo state

Imo: PU-013, Ward number 13, Ehime Mbano LGA. - Two INEC officials showed up, without materials. Edo: As at 8.41 am, accreditation yet to start at PU 09, Ward 3, Ore Edo LGA, because INEC officials were setting up barricades for crowd control.

09.38

Lagos State

The polling unit at Akin Adesola Street.

09.33

Kaduna State

The turnout in Kaduna is very low compared to the presidential election turnout. People are seen in many PUs visited, including, Kawo road, Kawo, Lere street Unguwan dosa, Aliyu Dilli road, Dosa.

Others visited were Uguwan Shanu, Unguwan Kanawa and Hayin Banki, all in Kaduna North Local Government.

Officials of INEC arrived the PUs much more earlier and some have begun accreditation

09.32

Plateau State

Voters are not visible at the NUJ polling unit in Jos; officials of INEC posted to the centre are seated without doing anything.

One of the officials approached for an interview declined comment, but an electorate who has been accredited at the NUJ polling unit said the INEC officials were waiting for the electorates.

09.31

Plateau State

Accreditation of voters has commenced in 11 polling units visited within Jos north and South.

It was also observed that the card reader machine was functioning in most of the polling units visited.

However, there is low turnout of voters in the poling unites visited, compare to the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

09.25

Imo State

Accreditation has commenced at Emmanuel College Azuzi Ward 2 and at Uzi Primary School Azuzi Ward 4. At Uzi Primary School, the card reader is working in 6 out of 7 polling units. The card reader of PU 6 is not functional.

09.25

Rivers State

PREMIUM TIMES has just spotted an armored tank conveying electoral material to Okirika, home to Patience Jonathan, wife to Nigeria's president.

A total of 18 political parties are fielding candidates for the election. In Rivers State.

09.23

Rivers State

Gunshot heard at Buguma in Asari Toru LGA. Someone is said to have been shot and beheaded in the area. A Rhythm Radio correspondent is reporting that huge smoke is bellowing from the sky from the area where a youth is said to have been shot and beheaded.

09.10

Ogun State

Our first report of malfunctioning Card Readers recorded in Ogun.

Accreditation has commenced in many polling booths in the State, with some members of European Union Election Observers moving round to assess the situation.

However, some Card Readers have failed to capture fingerprints of voters. In one case, a female voter at a booth in Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta, was shocked when the card reader stated that, she has been accredited, when she had not.

There is also a heavy presence of security operatives,stationed in strategic locations in the town, which include points of entry.

Voters, apparently in high spirit, are trooping out gradually to the polling booths, while INEC officials are taking the time to educate them on the need for a peaceful exercise.

09.04

Kano State

PU 020, ward 38, Kano, Tarauni. INEC officials arrived at 7:40am. Accreditation started 8:10a.m.

09.03

Rivers State

Over 50 soldiers have taken over the Old GRA residence of Nyesom Wike, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The troops charge at anybody found on William Jumbo Street, which is located near Government House.

09.01

Rivers State

Security operatives are becoming restless in Port Harcourt as they have started harassing people including accredited electoral monitors including journalists.

PREMIUM TIMES and other journalists monitoring the elections have been stopped and thoroughly searched even with their ID cards and INEC reflective jackets. The atmosphere is becoming so charged and the situation may scare voters from coming out to vote.

While security operatives, especially soldiers are harassing people within two kilometer radius of the Government House, Port Harcourt, most parts of the state are left uncovered. From the Presidential Hotel Junction to Eleme Junction, PREMIUM TIMES could not find strong presence of security operatives.

08.56

Kano State

Kano Municipal, Kankorofi Ward, PU 05. No security personnel in sight as at 8:21am

08.55

Plateau State

Jos South Local Government. P/Unit: Old Govt. House. PU No:006. INEC staff arrived 6:25am. Accreditation began at 8:00am with working card readers

08.50

Lagos State

The weather in Lagos is clear and a lot of people are seen trekking to their polling units for accreditation.

INEC staff have already arrived and accreditation have begun at some polling units across Ikotun, Ago Palace Way, and Surulere. So far, no complaints about the card reader. At Area M, Idimu, police arrested some Okada riders for violating the no-movement restriction.

08.39

Imo State

Suspected fake policeman infiltrates Inec Office in Owerri. Tear gas fired. Distribution of materials suspended and journalists barred from gaining access to the Index premises.

08.29

Oyo State

Card Reader accreditation success at Ward 11 Ibadan South West Accreditation has began at the various polling units in Ward 11 of Ibadan -South West LGA. At unit 18, 19, 20 and 21, accreditation is by done by the card reader only. Party agents are closely supervising the process and taking down the numbers of accredited voters. So far the card reader is working successfully. Security operatives - police officers and NSCDC are also on ground at these polling units

08.11

Oyo State

INEC officials have also arrived at Ward 7, unit 3 and 4, in Ido LGA and electorates are waiting patiently for accreditation to begin.

08.06

Oyo State

7:10. INEC officials have arrived at unit Unit 18, 19, 20, 21 of Ward 11, Ibadan South west local government and there is an early turnout of voters who are already queuing for accreditation. Accreditation however hasn't began. Oyo state Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, will vote here at Unit 20. Canopy arrangements has also been made available for voters.

22.01

Borno

LGAs: 27 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,799,669 ACCR VOTERS: 544,759 AA:145 AD:392 ACPN:243 ADC:201 APA:878 APC:473,543 CPP:310 HOPE:88 KOWA:158 NCP:107 PDP:25,640 PPN:143 UDP:31 UPP:41

17.48

Delta

LGAs: 25 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES:14 REG. VOTERS:2,044,372 ACCR VOTERS:1,350,914 AA:1473 AD:735 ACPN:916 ADC:888 APA:478 APC:48,910 CPP:813 HOPE:166 KOWA:311 NCP:670 PDP:1,211,405 PPN:393 UDP:354 UPP:261

17.34

Sokoto

LGAs:23 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,663,127 ACCR VOTERS: 988,899 AA: 249 AD: 714 ACPN:535 ADC:762 APA:3482 APC:671,926 CPP:1894 HOPE:283 KOWA:475 NCP:686 PDP:152,199 PPN:605 UDP:269 UPP:180

16.10

Taraba

LGAs: 16 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES:14 REG. VOTERS: 1,374,307 ACCR VOTERS: 638,578 AA:962 AD: 586 ACPN:811 ADC:320 APA:1306 APC:261,326 CPP:1,033 HOPE:161 KOWA:153 NCP:876 PDP:310,800 PPN:680 UDP:224 UPP:439

15.59

Edo

LGAs: 18 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,650,552 ACCR VOTERS: 599,166 AA: 159 AD: 450 ACPN:1284 ADC:512 APA:709 APC:208,469 CPP:325 HOPE:22 KOWA:175 NCP:516 PDP:286,869 PPN:729 UDP:160 UPP:72

15.22

Yobe

LGAs: 17 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,077,942 ACCR VOTERS: 520,127 AA:101 AD: 213 ACPN:164 ADC:112 APA:632 APC:446,265 CPP:329 HOPE:67 KOWA:104 NCP:120 PDP:25,526 PPN:101 UDP:30 UPP:32

15.10

Bauchi

LGAs: 20 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 2,053,484 ACCR VOTERS: 1,094,069 AA:131 AD: 173 ACPN:232 ADC:189 APA:964 APC:931,598 CPP:391 HOPE:46 KOWA:128 NCP:207 PDP:86,085 PPN:128 UDP:29 UPP:37

14.59

Benue

LGAs: 23 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,893,596 ACCR VOTERS: 754,634 AA:315 AD: 254 ACPN:1464 ADC:539 APA: 945 APC:373,961 CPP:567 HOPE:115 KOWA:105 NCP:683 PDP:303,737 PPN:439 UDP:66 UPP:74

14.37

Kebbi

LGAs: 21 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,457,763 ACCR VOTERS: 792,817 AA: 214 AD:450 ACPN:361 ADC:472 APA:2685 APC:567,883 CPP:1794 HOPE:213 KOWA:448 NCP:519 PDP:100,972 PPN:547 UDP:207 UPP:238

14.27

Zamfara LGAs: 14 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,484,941 ACCR VOTERS: 875,049 AA:125 AD:290 ACPN:290 ADC:294 APA:1310 APC:612,202 CPP:655 HOPE:14 KOWA:122 NCP:404 PDP:144, 833 PPN:374 UDP:93 UPP:68

14.17

Adamawa

LGAs: 21 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,518,123 ACCR VOTERS: 709,993 AA: 495 AD:595 ACPN:1166 ADC:1012 APA:1549 APC:374,701 CPP:819 HOPE:267 KOWA:752 NCP:1212 PDP:251,664 PPN:1163 UDP:289 UPP:334

13.00

Rivers

LGAs: 23 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 2,324,300 ACCR VOTERS: 1,643,409 AA: 1066 AD: 1104 ACPN:525 ADC:1031 APA:513 APC:69,238 CPP:577 HOPE:542 KOWA:2274 NCP:565 PDP:1,487,075 PPN:492 UDP:303 UPP:156

12.35

Cross River

LGAs: 18 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,144,288 ACCR VOTERS: 500,577 AA: 279 AD: 709 ACPN:514 ADC:749 APA:532 APC:28,368 CPP:381 HOPE:237 KOWA:312 NCP:930 PDP:414,863 PPN:864 UDP:289 UPP:1487

12.25

Gombe

LGAs: 11 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,110,105 ACCR VOTERS: 515,828 AA: 104 AD: 169 ACPN: 192 ADC: 247 APA: 773 APC: 361,245 CPP: 407 HOPE: 46 KOWA:97 NCP: 227 PDP: 96,873 PPN:157 UDP:25 UPP:37

12.24

Bayelsa

LGAs: 8 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 605,637 ACCR VOTERS: 384,789 AA:45 AD:69 ACPN:38 ADC:116 APA:70 APC:5,194 CPP:44 HOPE:18 KOWA:52 NCP:95 PDP:361,209 PPN:62 UDP:20 UPP:35

12.12

Lagos

LGAs: 20 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 5,827,846 ACCR VOTERS: 1,678,754 AA:1795 AD:4453 ACPN:3038 ADC:2072 APA:2177 APC:792,460 CPP:1125 HOPE:255 KOWA:1000 NCP:1430 PDP:632,327 PPN:1041 UDP:269 UPP:244

12.10

Niger

LGAs: 25 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,995,679 ACCR VOTERS: 933,607 AA: 307 AD: 403 ACPN:441 ADC:614 APA:2006 APC:657,678 CPP:1264 HOPE:198 KOWA:305 NCP:550 PDP:149,222 PPN:449 UDP:116 UPP:118

11.51

Ebonyi

LGAs: 13 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,071,226 ACCR VOTERS: 425,301 AA: 426 AD: 1133 ACPN:1214 ADC:2704 APA:2452 APC:19,518 CPP:2345 HOPE:989 KOWA:913 NCP:1890 PDP:323,653 PPN:1168 UDP:624 UPP:4859

11.45

Jega, the INEC chairman has replied to the allegations made by the PDP agent, Goodsday Orubebe, and the process is set to continue. Collation will continue with Ebonyi state.

11.32

The agent has hijacked the process but the INEC chairman is keeping calm so far.

11.30

"Professor Jega please go to your office," the agent says in a loud voice. He is demanding that before the process continues, the INEC chairman must leave the collation centre and set up a committee to investigate alleged cases of fraud in Kano.

11.28

"Let the world know that Jega is partial," the agent says, holding his ground and threatening to disrupt the process. Jega is seen making a phone calls.

11.25

The PDP agent in the INEC collation centre in Abuja, visibly agitated, accuses the INEC chairman of partiality and said his party has lost confidence in the process.

23.10

Plateau

LGAs: 17 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,977,211 ACCR VOTERS: 1,076,833 AA: 178 AD: 279 ACPN: 391 ADC: 406 APA: 618 APC: 429,140 CPP: 237 HOPE: 56 KOWA: 138 NCP: 693 PDP: 549,615 PPN: 554 UDP: 54 UPP:29

23.07

Imo

LGAs: 27 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,747,681 ACCR VOTERS: 801,712

AA: 533 AD: 757 ACPN: 956 ADC: 1617 APA: 2236 APC: 133,253 CPP: 733 HOPE: 157 KOWA: 158 NCP: 784 PDP: 559,185 PPN: 414 UDP: 264 UPP: 1917

22.56

Akwa Ibom

LGAs: 31 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,644,481 ACCR VOTERS: 1,074,070

AA: 1600 AD: 474 ACPN: 443 ADC: 608 APA: 384 APC: 58,411 CPP: 412 HOPE: 192 KOWA: 160 NCP: 381 PDP: 953,304 PPN: 324 UDP: 224 UPP: 144

21.41

Abia

LGAs: 17 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES:14 REG. VOTERS:1,349,134 ACCR VOTERS:442,538 AA:315 AD:448 ACPN:2194 ADC:569 APA:2766 APC:13,394 CPP:1046 HOPE:125 KOWA:173 NCP:745 PDP:368,303 PPN:424 UDP:213 UPP:330

21.36

Anambra

LGAs: 21 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,963,427 ACCR VOTERS: 774,430 AA:547 AD:475 ACPN:1259 ADC:534 APA:2303 APC:17,926 CPP:1279 HOPE:357 KOWA:311 NCP:887 PDP:660,762 PPN:537 UDP:286 UPP:1121

21.26

Kaduna

LGAs: 23 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 3,361,793 ACCR VOTERS: 1,746,031 AA:218 AD:273 ACPN:424 ADC:546 APA:1611 APC:1,127,760 CPP:824 HOPE:105 KOWA:176 NCP:754 PDP:484,085 PPN:549 UDP:79 UPP:78

21.21

Kwara

LGAs: 16 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,181,032 ACCR VOTERS: 489,360 AA:248 AD:520 ACPN:817 ADC:438 APA:1165 APC:302,146 CPP:910 HOPE:118 KOWA:214 NCP:394 PDP:132,602 PPN:325 UDP:81 UPP:102

21.16

Katsina

LGAs: 34 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 2,842,741 ACCR VOTERS: 1,578,646 AA:183 AD:283 ACPN:402 ADC:498 APA:1671 APC:1,345,441 CPP:976 HOPE:47 KOWA:215 NCP:330 PDP:98,937 PPN:254 UDP:117 UPP:72

21.10

Jigawa

LGAs: 37 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,815,839 ACCR VOTERS: 1,153,428 AA:394 AD:587 ACPN:540 ADC:375 APA:2527 APC:885,988 CPP:1,553 HOPE:337 KOWA:423 NCP:548 PDP:142,904 PPN:853 UDP:338 UPP:197

21.03

Kano

LGAs: 44 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 4,943,862 ACCR VOTERS: 2,364,434 AA:426 AD:708 ACPN:778 ADC:657 APA:2770 APC:1,903,999 CPP:1,552 HOPE:292 KOWA:288 NCP:697 PDP:215,779 PPN:485 UDP:234 UPP:156

20.14

Lagos Presidential Result

Amuwo Odofin LGA

Total no. Of Registered voters: 275,981 Accredited voters: 77,518

AA 48 ACPN 95 AD 152 ADC 61 APA 60 APC 24,612 CPP 36 HOPE 07 NCP 61 PDP 39,291 KOWA 62 UDP 05

Total valid votes: 64,537 Rejected votes: 2,392 Total votes cast: 66,929 Grand total of all 20 LGAs APC - 792,460 PDP - 632,327

19.21

Lagos Presidential Results

Somolu LGA Total no. Of Registered voters: 284,620 Accredited voters: 86,933 AA - 53 ACPN - 210 AD - 310 ADC - 163 APA - 119 APC - 45,297 CPP - 53 HOPE - 21 KOWA - 75 NCP - 77 PDP - 32,501 PPN - 50 Total valid votes: 78,955 Rejected votes: 2,806 Total votes cast: 81,761

19.20

Lagos Presidential Results

Apapa LGA Total no. Of Registered voters: 170,266 Accredited voters: 45,556 AA - 134 APC - 23,818 HOPE - 09 PDP - 17,328 PPN - 38 ACPN - 36 APA - 69 CPP - 35 NCP - 18 UPP - 07 KOWA - 07 Total valid votes: 41,554 Rejected votes: Total votes cast: 42,995

19.19

Lagos

Just before the result for Apapa LGA was read, the PDP agent said he was objecting to the results at Apapa LGA. "Hoodlums came to hijack the results. So the collation was not done at the collation centre." But the Collation Officer, Prof. Adewole, said the collation was done within this premises under the supervision of the agents to ensure that lives are secured. Nobody hijacked the result, the CP is here. It is on record that the PDP candidate congratulated the winner. The officials were taken away to the police station and from there they were brought here. No collation was done anywhere but at this INEC office.

19.18

Lagos Presidential Results

Kosofe LGA Total no. Of Registered voters: 410, 971 Accredited voters: 101,231 APC -56,170 KOWA - 78 NCP - 90 PDP - 33,945 PPN - 46 UDP - 11 UPP - 15 Total valid votes: 91,231 Rejected votes: 3,774 Total votes cast: 94,987 Mushin LGA Total no. Of Registered voters: 342,615 Accredited: 114,957 APC - 60,778 PDP - 33,377 Total valid votes: 99,478 Total votes cast: 102,615

17.42

Akwa Ibom

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS IN AKWA IBOM - 1,644,481; TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS - 1,074,070; Final Result: AA - 1,600,AD- 443; ACPN - 474, ADC- 608, APA - 384,CPP - 412, APC -58,411, HOPE -194,KOWA - 160, NCP - 381, PDP - 953,304, PDM - 327,UDP- 224, UPP - 144.

16.12

Nasarawa

LGAs: 13 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,222,054 ACCR VOTERS: 562,959 AA:40 AD:74 ACPN:95 ADC:105 APA:310 APC:236,838 CPP:131 HOPE:4 KOWA:48 NCP:222 PDP:273,460 PPN:164 UDP:23 UPP:33

16.02

Oyo

LGAs:33 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 2,344,448 ACCR VOTERS: 1,073,849 AA:6331 AD:6282 ACPN:8979 ADC:5000 APA:4,468 APC:528,620 CPP:6,674 HOPE:839 KOWA:1,312 NCP:1895 PDP:303,376 PPN:2842 UDP:1069 UPP:3665

16.01

Abuja FCT

LGAs: 6 Area Councils NO of POLITICAL PARTIES:14 REG. VOTERS:886,573 ACCR VOTERS:344,056 AA:139 AD:240 ACPN:342 ADC:288 APA:674 APC:146,399 CPP:347 HOPE:83 KOWA:165 NCP:473 PDP:157,195 PPN:269 UDP:95 UPP:96

15.44

Ondo

LGAs: 18 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,501,549 ACCR VOTERS: 618,040 AA:386 AD:1237 ACPN:2406 ADC:1227 APA:1139 APC:299,889 CPP:1012 HOPE:184 KOWA:223 NCP:846 PDP:251,368 PPN:734 UDP:184 UPP:221

15.33

Osun

LGAs: 30 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS:1,378,113 ACCR VOTERS:683,169 AA:377 AD:1667 ACPN:1731 ADC:937 APA:1306 APC:383,603 CPP:1029 HOPE:132 KOWA:255 NCP:767 PDP:249,929 PPN:599 UDP:124 UPP:159

15.28

Kogi

LGAs: 21 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,350,883 ACCR VOTERS: 476,839 AA:700 AD:427 ACPN:1089 ADC:761 APA:1001 APC:264,851 CPP:967 HOPE:144 KOWA:190 NCP:399 PDP:149,987 PPN:476 UDP:180 UPP:156

15.27

Enugu

LGAs: 17 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 1,381,563 ACCR VOTERS: 616,112

AA: 433 AD: 269 ACPN:479 ADC: 478 APA: 715 APC: 14,157 CPP: 237 HOPE: 110 KOWA: 203 NCP: 761 PDP: 553,003 PPN: 407 UDP: 1,623 UPP: 290

15.26

Ogun

TOTAL REG VOTERS:1,709,409 VALID VOTES: 533,172 VOTES CAST: 559,613 REJECTED VOTES:26,441 AA:584 AD:1,927 ACPN:3072 ADC:1364 APA:1930 APC:308,290 CPP:978 HOPE:332 KOWA:432 NCP:815 PDP:207,950 PPN:4,339 UDP:562 UPP:597

15.22

Ekiti

LGAs: 16 NO of POLITICAL PARTIES: 14 REG. VOTERS: 723,255 ACCR VOTERS: 323,739

AA: 94 ACPN: 534 APC: 120,331 CPP: 330 HDP: 94 KOWA: 108 NCP: 377 PDP: 176,466 PPN: 388 UDP: 60 UPP: 145

14.55

Nasarawa

The Peoples Democratic Party has lost the Nasarawa South Senatorial District seat to the All Progressives Congress APC - 95,760

PDP- 91,981

14.05

Lagos Presidential Results

Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA No of Registered voters: 347,037 Accredited voters: 106,039 APC - 37,716 PDP - 57,494 AA - 191 Total valid votes: 96,386 Rejected votes: 3,396 Total votes cast: 108,082

14.03

Lagos Presidential Result

Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA No of Registered voters: 347,037 Accredited voters: 106,039 APC - 37,716 PDP - 57,494 AA - 191 Total valid votes: 96,386 Rejected votes: 3,396 Total votes cast: 108,082

13.59

Bayelsa Presidential Result

Results of presidential election in the five LGAs declared so far in Bayelsa Kolokuma/Opokuma: total valid votes cast: 21, 070 PDP 20,633, APC 402 Nembe: Total valid votes cast: 31,600 PDP 30,950, APC 557 Ekeremor: Total valid votes: 61,507 PDP 61,012 APC 374 Yenagoa: Total valid votes cast; 47,973 PDP45,429, APC462 Ogbia: Total valid votes cast: 51,292 PDP 50,754 APC 214 Five LGAs so far released

13.53

Lagos Presidential Result

Eti-Osa LGA

No of Reg voters: 297,596 Accredited voters: 55,310 AA - 37 ACPN - 78 AD - 85 ADC - 58 APA - 107 APC - 28,188 CPP - 42 HOPE - 08 KOWA - 80 PDP - 21,480 Total valid votes: 50,303 Rejected votes: 2,262 Total votes cast: 52,565 Lagos Island LGA No. Of Registered voters: 178,322 Accredited voters: 50,802 AA - 22 AD - 174 ACPN - 96 ADC - 59 APA - 74 APC - 33,242 CPP - 27 PDP - 13,002 Total valid votes: 46,696 Rejected votes: 1,496 Total votes cast: 48,192

13.42

Kogi Presidential Result

1. Ogori Mangongo LGA---APC 2321, PDP 1934 2. Adavi LGA---APC 22659, PDP 7,767 3. Okehi LGA---APC 17,801. PDP 5808 4. Yagba West LGA---APC 6231 , PDP. 6639 5. Igalamela-Odolu LGA--- APC 6075 , PDP 7285 6. Idah LGA--- APC 10445 , 6113 7. Mopa/Moro LGA -APC 3881 , PDP 2793 8. Bassa LGA--- APC 7412 , PDP 9964 9. Dekina LGA ----APC 18189 , PDP 13885 10. Kabba BUNU--- APC 8737. PDP 9009 11. Ibaji---APC 6076 , PDP 13358 12. Kogi LGA--APC 15358 , PDP 2735 13. Olamaboro LGA---APC 10419. , PDP 7788 14. Ofu LGA ---APC 12998. , PDP 9204 15. Ajaokuta----APC 12197. , PDP 8139 16. Omala----APC 7378. , PDP 7857 17. Lokoja---APC 24658. , PDP 5112 18. Yagba East---APC 7013. , PDP 3856 19. Ankpa---APC 21806. , PDP 10742 20. Okene---APC 34293 , PDP 3728 21. Ijumu LGA---APC 8904, PDP 6271

13.17

Lagos Presidential Result

Oshodi-Isolo LGA AA - 104 AD - 224 ACPN - 163 ADC - 121 APA - 136 APC - 42,585 CPP - 55 HOPE - 15 KOWA - 60 NCP - 116 PDP - 48,878 PPN - 79 UDP - 17 UPP - 18

13.11

Lagos Presidential Result

Agege LGA AA - 92 ACPN -272 AC - 246 ADC - 147 APA - 163 APC - 54,611 CPP - 58 HOPE - 47 KOWA - 74 NCP - 57 PDP - 25,596 PPN - 56 UDP - 31 UPP - 20

13.08

Lagos Presidential Results

Surulere LGA AA - 54 AD - 275 ACPN - 159 ADC - 126 APA - 155 APC - 52,798 CPP - 59 HOPE - 25 KOWA - 84 NCP - 84 PDP - 58,649 PPN - 73 UDP - 10 UPP - 17

12.55

Lagos Presidential Result

Ikeja LGA APC polled 29,893 against the PDP's 23,836 Badagry LGA AA - 67 AD - 159 ACPN - ADC - 58 APA - 103 APC - 24,137 CPP - 50 HOPE - KOWA - 22 NCP - 42 PDP - 23,296 PPN - 19 UDP - 07 UPP - 02

12.18

Katina Presidential Result

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Muhammadu Buhari, has won in his home state of Katsina with a landslide. The returning officer for Katsina State, Jibrin Amin, a professor, who announced the result on Monday, said Mr. Buhari polled 1,345,441 votes, while President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party got 98,937 votes. Details of the results, per local government, will be provided soon.

12.11

Presidential Results of Taraba State

10 out the 14 local government areas In LAU LGA , APC --12,588. PDP --18,250. Yoro LGA , APC --7,050, PDP --16,908. IBI LGA , APC 12,970, PDP--3,221. KARIM LAMIDO LGA. APC ---8,098, PDP ---21,419. SARDAUNA LGA .APC --26,982, PDP --20,462. GASHAKA LGA. APC --8,972, PDP. 5,500. ARDO KOLA LGA .APC,13,653, PDP. 12034. BALI LGA. APC. 20,269, PDP. 12,276. WUKARI LGA. APC .11,875, PDP. 64,610. KURMI LGA .APC .2,763, PDP. 13,011. ZING LGA . APC. 5,617, PDP. 23, 045. GASSOL LGA APC . 43,426. PDP.8,169. Total score: APC-168, 646; PDP-218, 905

11.50

Breakdown of Presidential Election Result in Nasarawa State

Obi APC -12, 543 PDP- 22, 693 Keana APC-7, 515 PDP- 8, 813 Doma APC-12, 903 PDP-19, 178 Kokona APC-14, 500 PDP-23,682 Awe APC-13,855 PDP-9,954 Keffi APC-26,796 PDP-9,735 Nasarawa Eggon APC-7,574 PDP-44, 825 AKWANGA APC-10, 823 PDP- 15, 992 Nasarawa APC-29,796 PDP-19, 889 Toto APC-19, 917 PDP-14, 230 LAFIA APC-53, 008 PDP-51, 633 KARU APC-15, 099 PDP-22, 711 Wamba APC-12,958 PDP-8,353

11.45

Adamawa Presidential Results

Madagali PDP: 4,997 APC: 3,331 Lamurde APC: 7,322 PDP: 17, 919 Michika Local Government PDP: 6,762 APC: 3,527 Maiha APC: 15,432 PDP: 2,603 Hong Local Government APC: 17, 365 PDP got 16, 662. Mayo Belwa APC: 24,483 PDP: 17, 789. Yola South Local Government APC: 39,019 PDP: 10,988 Yola North LGA APC: 47,139 PDP: 13,790 Toungo LG APC: 6,891 PDP: 4,239 Mubi North APC: 20,641 PDP: 12,964. Shelleng APC: 14,656 PDP: 9,053 Guyuk APC: 9,575 PDP: 19,808 Song PDP: 18,495 APC: 17, 354.

11.38

Sokoto Presidential Results

SHAGARI LG. APC...26,696. PDP....6,396. KEBBE LG. APC...22,235. PDP...3,802. ILLELA LG APC..33,847. PDP..8,287 GUDU LG. APC...13,811. PDP...7,744

11.34

Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission has released one of two remaining results of the presidential elections held in the six area councils of Abuja.

The latest result released on Monday at the Government Secondary School, Garki INEC collation centre was for Bwari Council.

Details of the results showed that the Peoples Democratic Party polled 26,324 votes to beat the All Progressives Congress, which scored 18,185 votes.

The result of the Abuja Municipal Area Council was still being awaited as at 11. 30 a.m.

The Commission had late on Sunday night released the results from four of the Councils, including Abaji, Gwagwalada, Kwali and Kuje.

The latest results means President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP has won in two area councils, while Muhammad Buhari of the APC has won in three.

11.24

APC wins Bosso/Paikoro federal constituency in Niger

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Salihu Shadafi of the All Progressives Congress, the winner of the Bosso/Paikoro Federal constituency election in Niger State.

Godwin Nsofor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, announced the result in Minna on Monday.

He said Mr. Shadafi scored 59,256 votes to beat Abdullahi Kwato of the Peoples Democratic Party and Abdulazeez Alfa of the Social Democratic Party, who polled 16,938 and 15 votes respectively.

"Having fully satisfied the provisions of the Electoral Act and having the highest votes cast, Shadafi won the election," Mr. Nsofor said.

He said the result should be taken with all sense of responsibility by both the winner and losers.

(NAN)

10.10

Kebbi Presidential Result

Kebbi APC in clear lead with 19 out of 21 LGAs

By Abdullahi Garba who is in Birnin Kebbi The All Progressive Congress (APC) is in a clear lead in the Presidential election with 19 out of the 21 Local Government of Kebbi State results so far collated on Monday by the State collation officer,Pro Mohammed Lawal Ahmadu at the collation centre in Birnin Kebbi.

The 19 LGAs are: Aliero : PDP 3,671. APC 16,211 Augie : PDP 4,760.APC 25,790 Arewa: PDP 9,607 APC 31,849 Argungu: PDP 2,510. APC 37,588 Bagudo : PDP 6,636. APC 18,196 Bunza: PDP 2,240.APC 27,357 Birnin Kebbi : PDP 5,299 APC 74,440 Danko/Wasagu: PDP 5,511. APC 28,758 Maiyama: PDP 5,300.APC 25,333 Fakai: PDP 3,947.APC 12,426 Jega: PDP 2,977.APC 44,219 Gwandu: PDP 2,887.APC 28,253 Sakaba: PDP 2,898.APC 13,814 Kalgo: PDP 2,042.APC 17,663 Ngaski: PDP 3,803 APC 21,929 Zuru: PDP 7,920 APC 22, 469 Shanga: PDP 8,342 APC 16,477. Suru: PDP 7,447 APC 29, 366 Koko/Bese: PDP 3,120.APC 25,530 The result of Yauri and Dandi LGAs are still being expected. ENDS

10.04

Nasarawa state final presidential result

Jonathan defeats Buhari in Nasarawa

APC 236,838 PDP: 273,460

Presented by state returning officer Abdulmumin Hassan Rafindadi

09.57

Sokoto Presidential Results

Tambuwal LGA

APC: 48,900 PDP: 11,048

Wamakko LGA

PDP: 6,719 APC: 46,736

Tureta LGA

APC: 12,648 PDP: 6,121

09.45

Official Oyo state presidential result (final), as announced by INEC. APC- 528,620 PDP- 303, 376 AA- 6331 ACPN-8979 AD-6282 ADC- 5000 APA-4468 CPP-6674 HDP-829 KOWA- 1312 NCP- 1895 PPN-2842 UDP-1069 UPP-365 Total valid votes-881352 Total rejected votes- 47254 Total votes- 928, 606. Total accredited voters 1,073,849

09.30

Oyo Complete Presidential Result

Oyo west

10 wards, Registered voters 54986, accredited voters 24944.

APC- 16431; PDP- 5381; Total valid - 21812; invalid- 2481.

‎Atisbo LGA

10 wards: Registered voters- 42934; Total votes 176‎30; Valid votes- 16401.

APC- 9090; PDP- 6392;

‎Saki East LGA

11 wards, Total no of reg votes- 34423; no of accredited voters- 15252.

APC- 7208; PDP- 5368; Kowa- 12.

‎Iwajowa LGA

10 wards, No of reg voters 38598; no of accredited voters 18685

APC- 8715; PDP- 7385; Kowa- 19;

‎Ona Ara LGA

Here is the local government of the Oyo state PDP gubernatorial candidate, Teslim Folarin and the Minister of State for FCT, Jumoke Akinjide.

PDP- 7175, ACP- 12291

Ibarapa East LG

10 wards, 140 units

PDP- 7009; APC- 10482 KOWA- 15.

Atiba LGA

10 wards; total registered voters- 61857; accredited votes- 27306; total vote 2502

APC- 16755; PDP- 6443; Kowa 34.

Ido LGA

Apc- 17235; Pdp - 6538, Kowa- 37.

Valid votes- 25, 742; rejected votes 1425; Total vot‎es- 27,167.

Kajola LGA

PDP- 11045; APC- 14538

Votes cast 26131; rejected 404; ‎total votes- 26535; accredited voters 27169.

Afijio LGA

‎PDP- 8001; APC- 5738;

10 wards; registered voters 27704; accredited voters- 16346; total votes 15747; valid votes- 15009.

Orelope LGA

APC- 9425; PDP- 5384;

Valid votes- 15729; rejected 698; total votes 16427; registered voters 36570; accredited- 17345

‎Irepo LGA

APC- 10,380; PDP- 4979;

Valid votes- 15777; rejected votes- 683; total votes 16460.

Itesiwaju LGA

APC- 7257; PDP- 7605, kowa- 27

Valid votes- 15577; Rejected- 727; total votes- 16304; Wards- 10; Registered votes- 34012; accredited- 16761

‎Iseyin Lga

APC- 24075; PDP 10569

Valid votes- 36986; rejected- 2785; total votes 39771; Wards- 11; registered voters- 84111; accredited voters- 406777

Oyo East LGA

‎APC- 17,105; PDP- 6326

Orire Lga

APC- 10,161; PDP- 13,238

Saki west Lga

APC- 25965; PDP- 7008

‎Lagelu Lga

APC- 15,547; PDP- 7,366

Surulere LGA

APC- 7448; Pdp- 12,793.

Ibarapa central LGA

APC‎- 8857; Pdp- 6671

Ibarapa west LGA

APC- 10178; PDP- 6357

Ogooluwa LGA

APC- 6034; PDP‎- 7697

Ogbomoso South LGA

APC- 5984-. PDP- 15,521

Egbeda LGA

APC- 24123; PDP- 10,141

Ibadan South east LGA

APC- 27,470; PDP- 10994

Ibadan North east LGA

APC- 30312; PDP- 15946

Ogbomoso North LGA

APC- 10,472; PDP- 19339

Olorunsogo LGA

APC- 6572; PDP- 5789

Ibadan north west LGA

PDP- 10751; APC- 19929

Ibadan South west LGA

APC- 42232

PDP- ‎15073

‎Ibadan north Lga

APC- 46298

PDP- ‎18040

Ward 10, unit 10, election wasn't concluded due to faulty card reader.

Akinyele LGA

APC- 22408

PDP- ‎10357

Oluyole LGA

APC- 19642

PDP- 6956

08.04

Oyo Presidential Election Results

Ibadan South west

APC: 42232 PDP: ‎15073

‎Ibadan North LGA

APC: 46298 PDP: ‎18040

Akinyele LGA

APC: 22408 PDP: ‎10357

08.01

Ondo Presidential Election Results

Akure North

PDP: 7,817 APC: 13,092

Akure South

PDP: 18,125 APC: 50,411

Ifedore

PDP: 8,031 APC: 13,459

Ilaje

PDP: 15,692 APC: 14,907

*Returning officer for the LG narrated how hoodlums stormed where coalition exercise was going on and carted away the results been put together. Both the APC and PDP agent condemned the act and requested for thorough investigation. One of the hoodlums have been apprehended by the Police while the results presented was gotten from the copy already given out to the law enforcement agents before the hoodlums wrecked havoc.

07.38

Sokoto Presidential Election Results

Binji LGA

APC: 16,478 PDP: 4,722

Gwadabawa LGA

APC: 34,929 PDP: 5,029

Wurno LGA

APC: 24,414 PDP: 3,948

Sokoto South LGA

APC: 48,900 PDP: 11,048

Sokoto North LGA

APC: 44,705 PDP: 8,687

07.20

Lagos Update

The Lagos State Collation Officer announced at about 2a.m. that collation of the presidential results will resume by 8 a.m.

The announcement, however, did not go down well with Rahman Owokoniran, the PDP agent, who said they suspected foul play in some local governments.

"In Lagos West senatorial district, the results are not being collated at the collation centre, it was taken elsewhere.

"We are not comfortable and I don't think it will be acceptable. Badagry they said we won but by the time they took it to some riverine areas and came back, we lost by about 200-300 votes."

The Collation Officer's remark that he was disappointed with Mr. Owokoniran's comments and his failure to watch his party's votes infuriated the party agent.

"There are no results in 10 local governments in Lagos West. Whether you are disappointed or not, I don't care," Mr. Owokoniran said.

Tokunbo Afikuyomi, APC agent, noted that all manner of complaints arise during an election.

"I think it's importnant we understand there are processes. To come and be making allegations about results being tampered with without any shred of evidence is not decent.

"I am saying that unless there is any evidence. For example, in Apapa, I have issues but I will wait until we get there."

An agent for the PPN also raised concerns that results are not yet ready 24 hours after voting ended in most local governments.

"We are beginning to feel uncomfortable with the trend. In a particular local government, results are not being collated at the collation centre but elsewhere."

Mr. Owokoniran responded by submitting two petitions from the party, adding that they have documents and facts to back up their claims.

Akin Orebiyi, the state REC urged all parties to "exercise some patience between now and when they arrive. Whether they like it or not, they will turn up here."

"The state collation centre is not a turf for any form of fighting whether physical or verbal and we will not hesitate anybody who does that to excuse us.

"Our job here also entail as collation centre we wait for them to come and see if they'll present anything different," he said, adding that copies of election results are always given to party agents, the senior police officer present, a presiding officer, and one pasted on the wall for the public.

Mr. Orebiyi attributed the delay to the volume of work being done by the INEC officials.

"We are collating, for the first time in years, results of three elections in one day. Means they are doing thrice what they ought to be doing. Lagos remains the most populated, it still has the highest number of PVCs, second to Kano," he said.

07.20

Lagos Presidential Election Results

Lagos Mainland LGA

APC: 33,898 PDP: 23,857

06.59

Oyo Presidential Election Results

‎Ibadan North APC: 30,312 PDP: 15,946

Ogbomoso South APC: 5,984 PDP: 15,521

Egbeda APC: 24,123 PDP: 10,141

Ibadan South east APC: 27,470 PDP: 10,994

Ibadan North east APC: 30,312 PDP: 15,946

Ogbomoso North APC: 10,472 PDP: 19,339

Olorunsogo APC: 6,572 PDP: 5,789

Ibadan north west APC: 19,929 PDP: 10,751

Saki East APC: 7,208 PDP: 5,368

00.40

Kogi Presidential Results

Ogori/ Magongo: APC-2,321, PDP-1,934; Adavi: APC-22,659, PDP-7,767; Okehi: -APC- 17,801, PDP- 5,808; Idah: APC-10,445, PDP 6,113; Mopamuro: APC-3,881, PDP-2,793, and Dekina: APC-18,189, PDP-13,835 Yagba West -APC-6,231, PDP-6,639; Igalamela: Odolu APC-6,075, PDP-7,285; Bassa-APC 7,412, PDP-9,964; Kabba/Bunu: APC 8737, PDP-9009; and Ibaji:APC 6076, PDP-13, 358

00.37

Ondo Presidential Results

Akoko North-East

PDP President: 10,348

APC President: 18,894

00.36

Lagos Presidential Result

Full Results for EPE LGA

AA - 15 AD -110 ADC - 64 APA - 30 APC - 19,179 NCP - 25 ACPN - 87 KOWA - 10 PDP - 16,400

00.32

Lagos Presidential Result

Ibeju-Lekki LGA AA - 11 AD - 55 ACPN - 46 ADC - 27 APA - 30 APC - 12,016 CPP - 15 HOPE - 02 KOWA - 04 NCP - 07 PDP - 10,812 PPN - 07 UDP - 05 UPP - 05 "Election in Ibeju-Lekki was free and fair."

00.29

Lagos Presidential Result

Epe LGA Election conducted in all the 19 wards. AA - 15 AD - 110 ADC - 64 APA - 30 APC - 18,779 LP... Midway into announcing the results, the local government collation officer stopped. A few minutes later, phone and internet signals were lost, and the INEC REC left the Collation Centre. Minutes later, signals returned. And they moved to the next local government.

00.26

Lagos Presidential Results

Ikorodu LGA AA - 44 AD - 337 ACPN - 238 ADC - 146 APA - 140 APC - 49,901 CPP - 63 HOPE - 07 KOWA - 38 NCP - 55 PDP - 29,604 PPN - 75 UDP - 11 UPP - 12

23.50

Ondo

Okitipupa PDP President: 19,035 APC President : 17,495

23.11

Lagos

The agent representing Accord Party has been asked to leave the state collation centre. Femi Akinbiyi, Lagos INEC PRO, to party agents: "If your party is not contesting, you have no business being here." 14 political parties participated in the presidential election.

23.08

Lagos

Collation of state results about to commence at the INEC office in Lagos. Everyone, including journalists, has been asked to introduce himself/herself

23.06

Lagos

Collation of state results about to commence at the INEC office in Lagos.

Everyone, including journalists, has been asked to introduce himself/herself.

22.50

Sokoto

Goronyo LGA.....APC 28,950.....PDP 7664. Denge Shuni LGA....APC 31,036..........PDP 6,918. Kware LGA...APC 25,286. PDP...6,918.

22.33

Ondo

Ondo East PDP President: 8708 APC President 5,922

22.22

Ondo

Ese Odo

Registered Voters: 53,981

Accredited Voters: 34,165

PDP President: 24,943

APC President: 4,002

The Agent of APC alleged that ballot boxes were carted away in the local government. He was swiftly countered by the PDP agent who said making such claims at the point of collation is frivolous as only security agents can ascertain if ballot boxes were actually carted away.

The collation officer attested that there was ballot snatching in Apoi 2 ward and Arobo 2. According to him the results from the volatile units were not included.

22.08

Ondo

Akoko South-West

PDP President: 15,490

APC President 25,336

Ile Oluji/Okeigbo

PDP President: 13,652

APC President : 12,338

22.01

Oyo

Saki west Lga

APC- 25965; PDP- 7008

‎Lagelu Lga

APC- 15,547; PDP- 7,366

Surulere lga

APC- 7448; Pdp- 12,793.

Ibarapa central

APC‎- 8857; Pdp- 6671

Ibarapa west

APC- 10178; PDP- 6357

Ogooluwa LG

APC- 6034; PDP‎- 7697

21.59

Ondo

Odigbo

PDP President: 19,315

APC President 18,655

Ile Oluji/Okeigbo

PDP President: 13,652

APC President : 12,338

21.43

Ondo

Akoko South-West PDP President: 15,490 APC President 25,336

21.25

Ondo Presidential Election Results

Akoko South-East

PDP: 6,769 APC: 7,245

Idanre

PDP: 12,290 APC: 12,654

21.18

Cross River

Armed police officers have sealed off the roads leading to the INEC headquarters in Calabar.

Elections in Cross River State where concluded yesterday with only a few centres delayed till Sunday.

"In my ward in Odukpani, we started actual election around 3 p.m. so it was directed by INEC we should continue today (Sunday). We have since submitted our results," said Etim Ikpeme a resident.

21.16

Osun Update

Tension has engulfed Ile-Ife, Osun State, following the alleged disappearance of the Electoral Officer, EO, of Ife Central Local Government Area.

The EO, whose name is given as Mr. Awolusi is alleged to have absconded with results of the elections in the area.

Electoral Officers head the operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission at the local government levels.

The action of the Ife Central EO is said to be holding down the announcement of the final election results in the area.

The APC incumbent senator representing Ife/Ijesha senatorial district, Olajide Omoworare, and the former governorship candidate of PDP in Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, are from the Ife Central local government.

21.12

Ebonyi Presidential Election Results

Ezza North LGA

APC: 3844 PDP: 21691

Ezza South

APC: 1065 PDP: 23257

Afikpo South

PDP: 19071 APC: 430

21.05

Ondo Presidential Election Results

Owo LGA

PDP: 13,757 APC: 27,290

Irele LGA

PDP: 11,639 APC: 9,969

21.00

Ebonyi Presidential Election Results

Izzi LGA

APC: 1111 PDP: 36018

20.53

Bauchi

Some Bauchi youth defy curfew to wait at INEC office for election results.

They accuse the state government of imposing curfew on Bauchi town to allow its agents falsify the results. They say the state capital was not among areas attacked Saturday or Sunday, and should not be under a curfew.

Security agents are cautious pushing the youth at INEC office back.

Many residents however stay indoors, not necessarily because of the curfew but for fear of Boko Haram attacks, our correspondent says.

20.33

Ondo

Ondo West PDP President: 20,243 APC President 18,923

20.26

Ebonyi Updated

Prof Joseph Ohanekwu, Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka is the state collection officer. ABakaliki AA 32 ACPN 75 AD 135 ADC 256 APA152 APC 1388 CPP255 HDP 108 KOWA 65 NCP 202 PDP 24524 PPN 106 UDP53 UPP 559 TVV 27910 RVs 2874 TVsC 3078 Ohaozara LGA AA 19 ACPN 23 AD 18 ADC 46 APA 34 APC 941 CPP 49 HDP 14 KOWA 29 NCP 53 PDP19812 PPN 42 UPP125 TVVs 21212 RVs 599 TVsC 21811 Ivo LGA: AA 14 ACPN 30 AD 32 ADC 62 APA 43 APC 540 CPP56 HDP 28 KOWA 29 NCP 58 PDP 15241 PPN 36 UDP 30 UPP 121

20.08

Nasarawa

Keana LG APC:7,515, APGA: 01, PDP: 8,813, LP:01

19.53

Ebonyi

Result for Abakaliki Local Government Area was presented by Gloria Okorie. She said one ward, Amagu Enyigba, was canceled because of problems of missing ballot papers. APC 1388 PDP 24524

19.51

Ondo

Ose LG PDP President: 13,466 APC President 11,300

19.48

Kano

More results from Kano as announced by the state collation centre, Muhammad Hamisu. TOFA=APC 27,184, PDP5,622 RANO=APC 28,678, PDP, 5259 WUDIL=APC 39,503, PDP,3,539 BUNKURE=APC 28,599, PDP, 7,039 MAKODA=APC 25,284, PDP, 4,225 GEZAWA=APC 38,976, PDP,3,988 GARUN MALLAM=27,818, PDP5,604 KURA=38,680, PDP,7,975 KUMBOTSO=APC 71,795, PDP,2,632 DAWAKIN TOFA=APC 44,117, PDP,3,516 AJINGI=APC 32,155, PDP 1,712 MADOBI=APC 31,733, PDP7,718 KABO=APC 39,293, PDP 3,957

19.47

Ogun

Ijebu-East Parties: AA 14, ACPN 86,AD 73,ADC 52,APA 57, APC 9,109, CPP 37,Hope 10,Kowa 6,NCP 26, PDP 10, 045,PPN 110,UDP 10,UPP 17 Egbado North; Parties AA 49, ACPN 341, AD 122,ADC 85,APA 15, APC 14,169,CPP 75,Hope 18,Kowa 35,NCP 70,PDP 10,491,PPN 471,UDP 52,UPP 48, Ijebu North LG Parties: AA 32,ACPN 122, AD 109,ADC 87,APA 49, APC 14,410,CPP 39,Hope 2,Kowa 22,NCP 41,PDP 20,500, PPN 185,UDP 17,UPP 25 Ifo Local Govt: Parties: AA 38,ACPN 203,AD 162,ADC 107,APA 95, APC 27,353, CPP 37,Hope 15, Kowa 18,NCP 41,PDP 8,645, PPN 107 ,UDP 31,UPP 24 Egbado North: AA 67, ACPN 323 APA 230, APC 16,459,CPP 153, Hope 43,Kowa 58,NCP 73,PDP 13,408, PPN

19.46

Ondo Presidential Election Results

Akoko North-West

PDP: 12,048 APC: 17,997

19.45

More Ogun results

Ijebu-East APC 9,109,PDP 10045, Egbado North; APC 14,169, PDP 10,491, Ijebu North LG APC 14,410, PDP 20,500, Ifo Local Govt: ,APC 27353,PDP 8,645, Egbado North: APC 16,459, PDP 13,408,

19.38

Ebonyi

The collation of results for the presidential and parliamentary election is about to begin in Ebonyi State with Professor Joseph Ohanekwu, Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, as the Collation Officer for the state. The exercise is taking place at the state headquarters of INEC in Abakaliki.

19.24

Kwara Presidential Election Results

Asa LGA

APC: 16,696 PDP: 7,664

Ilorin East LGA

APC 27,986 PDP 13,091

19.17

Osun Presidential Election Results

Egbedore LGA APC: 9565 PDP: 6465 Ayedaade LGA APC: 13560 PDP: 9466 Odo-Otin LGA APC: 13545 PDP: 10229 Ifelodun LGA APC: 16830 PDP: 9826 Ede North LGA APC: 15709 PDP: 9853 Ejigbo LGA APC: 17302 PDP: 10387 Ede South LGA APC: 12068 PDP: 6889 Osogbo LGA APC: 35344 PDP: 11562

19.06

Oyo Presidential Election Result

‎Iseyin LGA

APC: 24075 PDP: 10569

Oyo East LGA

‎APC: 17,105 PDP: 6326

Orire LGA

APC: 10,161 PDP: 13,238

19.04

Nasarawa Senatorial Election

Philip Gunkya, the PDP candidate, has won Nasarawa north senatorial district with 32,761 to defeat Sam Allu of APGA who polled 32,310

19.02

Nasarawa Presidential Election Results

Obi LGA APC: 12,543 PDP: 22,693

18.18

Oyo Presidential Election Results

Irepo LGA

APC: 10,380 PDP: 4979

Itesiwaju LGA

APC: 7257 PDP: 7605

18.05

National Assembly results from Ekiti State Senate

Ekiti North PDP: 50, 023 (Duro Faseyi), APC; 35, 376 (Olubunmi Adetunbi) LP: 2,316(Ayodele Akinbowale) and ACPN: 257 (Ojo Ajayi). Ekiti Central PDP: 54,459 (Fatimat Raji-Rasaki); APC: 41, 607 (Gbenga Olofin), LP: 4, 626, ACPN: 388 (David Oyenibiowo) and SDP: 153 (Ayowole Adekola). Ekiti South PDP: 62, 344 (Biodun Olujimi), APC: 37,932 (Anthony Adeniyi), LP: 3,315 (Oni Lucas) and ACPN: 315 ( Awe Olatunji).

House of Representatives

Ikole/Oye PDP: 24, 129(Kehinde Agboola), APC: 17, 768 (Abimbola Daramola), LP: 443, AD: 84 and ACPN: 64. Ido-Osi, Moba/Ilejemeje PDP: 23,585 (Aina Thadeus), APC: 15,834 (Robinson Ajiboye) and LP: 2, 574. Ado-Ekiti/Irepodun-Ifelodun PDP: 35,494 (Ayodele Oladimeji), APC: 19,412 (Eniola Ajayi), LP: 3,161, ACPN: 111, APA: 097, CPP: 034 and PDC: 019. Ijero/Ekiti West/Efon PDP: 27,658 (Oni Olamide), APC: 20,083 (Ojo Oladimeji) and LP:717. Emure/Gbonyin/Ekiti East PDP: 25, 648 (Awodumila Julius), APC: 17,473 (Faparusi Oyedele) and LP: 3, 392.

17.54

Ekiti Presidential Election Results

Ekiti East LGA

APC: 8,274 PDP: 11,922

17.41

Oyo Presidential Election Results

Ido LGA

APC: 17235 PDP: 6538

Kojola LGA

PDP: 11045 APC: 14538

Afijio LGA

‎PDP: 8001 APC: 5738

Orelope LGA APC: 9425 PDP: 5384

17.04

Results of House of Reps for Lagos Island local government

Constituency 01

Dolapo Badru APC 15,389

Lukman Oladipo PDP 5,732

Constituency 02

Yakub Balogun APC 16,437

Rahman Salawe PDP 7,305

16.59

Oyo Presidential Election Result

Atiba LGA

APC: 16755 PDP: 6443

16.33

Kano Presidential Results

The Kano Presidential Result Collation Officer, Professor Muhammad Hamisu, has announced results of seven local government areas of the State.

KIBIYA LG = APC23,000, PDP 4,999

GABASAWA LG = APC 31,000, PDP 8,840

ALBASU LG = APC 34,000, PDP 3,047

BAGAWAI LG = APC 28,755, PDP 8,159

KUNCHI LG = APC 24,542, PDP 2,921

TSANYAWA LG = APC 32,662, PDP 4,819

GAYA LG = APC 38,085, PDP1,888

16.26

Oyo Presidential Election Results

Ona Ara LGA

Here is the local government of the Oyo state PDP gubernatorial candidate, Teslim Folarin and the Minister of State for FCT, Jumoke Akinjide.

Result:

PDP: 7175 APC: 12291

Ibarapa East LG

PDP: 7009; APC: 10482

16.05

Oyo Presidential Election Results

Iwajowa LGA

APC: 8715 PDP: 7385

15.57

Ogun Presidential Results from Six Additional LGAs

Odogbolu LG

APC 11,623 PDP 11,405

Ijebu-North LG

APC 7,638 PDP 6,163

Abeokuta-North LG

APC 21,213 PDP 5,742

Abeokuta South LG

APC 35,878 PDP 10,062

Ogun Waterside LG

APC 7,076 PDP 8,063

Ado Odo/Ota LG

APC 37,385 PDP 15,252

15.47

Nasarawa state-Keffi-Kokona - Karu federal constituency results so far

Keffi Local Government Area PDP- 11, 330 APC- 24, 336

Kokona local government area PDP-23, 600 APC-10, 492

15.15

Buhari leading with landslide in 10 LGAs of Borno

By Ola' Audu

Results for the presidential election is being collated at the headquarters of the INEC in Maiduguri of which the opposition candidate, General Muhammadu Buhari is so far leading in about 10 local government areas that have been announced.

The result for the two major contending parties APC and PDP is as follows

Marte Local government APC scored 4262; and PDP got 242 votes.

Kala Balge local Government area APC - 1766; PDP - 98 votes

Askira-Uba Local government APC - 5220 and PDP - 1308 votes

Ngala Local government APC 2,764; PDP -241 votes

Kukawa Local government APC scored 5662; and PDP - 230 votes

Mobbar Local Government APC polled 4487; PDP - 108 votes

Abadam Local government area APC scored 2657; PDP - 70 votes

Nganzai Local government APC got 3,521; and PDP got 211 votes

Kaga Local government area APC scored 6133; PDP got 202 votes

Mafa Local government area APC polled 7,140; and PDP got 178 votes

Most of the above local government areas voted at the IDP camps

15.08

Oyo Presidential Election Results

Saki East LGA

APC: 7208 PDP: 5368

15.05

Oyo Presidential Election Results

Atisbo LGA

APC: 9090 PDP: 6392

14.55

Senatorial result Keffi local government area

PDP 14,335 APC 21,709 APGA 661 LP 22

14.43

Oyo Presidential Election Results

Oyo West LGA

‎Results are now trickling in from OYO state.

Our correspondent, Michael Abimboye report:

‎"At the high table at the collation centre here are the Resident electoral commission, R.O Akeju and Returning Officer, Prof Ayobami T Salami, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University.

Others are State director of the SSS, Okpo Joseph; representative of the state Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, and an NSCDC official, Famuyiwa Taiwo.

Results:

APC: 16431 PDP: 5381

14.30

Elections hold Sunday at 20 polling units in Plateau

Voting is ongoing in 20 polling units of Plateau State where the process was inconclusive as a result of technical hitches experienced with card readers.

Some residents shunned church service and trooped out in their numbers to exercise their civic right.

The polling units where elections were still ongoing cut across nine local governments areas of the state.

At one of the polling units in Riyom Local Government Area, women, youth and the aged were keen to participate in the process.

The Head, Voter Education and Publicity of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Plateau, Imahearoebo Osaretin, said that "election in those areas could not hold on Saturday because of some challenges.

"Some of these polling units that elections are currently taking place have difficult terrain which posed challenge to us, as our officials couldn't get there with materials on time.

"Another reason why we could not hold election in those areas on Saturday was the challenge of card reader and bad network, as we couldn't reach our officials to communicate them when the new decision came on the use of voters register.

"But as you know, we had earlier made provisions for such exigencies in our plans, so the shift in the elections to today (Sunday) will not affect or delay us in any way." He explained further that all those casting their votes at the moment were accredited on Saturday, hence, they would just be voting.

(NAN)

13.57

Ondo

Although voting ended in all of Ondo State on Saturday, official results are yet to arrive at the state collation centre in Akure.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner assured that the process though dragging is going on well and the needed announcements will be made in 'no time.

"We can only announce results that we have in our custody. Once they are in from the respective collating centers, we will surely announce the figures," he said.

Having formerly fixed announcement of results for 12 noon, INEC officials have moved the time forward to 4 p.m. as some even doubt that it may take longer than that.

Meanwhile, the party agents especially those of the two major parties, APC and PDP have been sighted in the INEC premises to monitor proceedings. Also there is the heavy presence of the police including mobile police officers as well as officials of the Nigerian Army and Civil Defence Corps.. Two Armored tanks are also stationed at the entry and exit road to the INEC office.

13.33

Ogun

Ogun Presidential results Remo North: APC 6,164, PDP 9,278, Ewekoro LG; APC 9,626, PDP 3,227 Obafemi-Owode: APC 15,207, PDP 5,786, Imeko-Afon: APC 7,657, PDP 12,153 Sagamu LG: APC 15,761, PDP 17,263 Ijebu-Ode LG: APC 14.043, PDP 8,962,

13.28

Nasarawa Presidential Election Results

Keffi LGA PDP 9,735 APC 26,797

13.06

Osun Presidential Election Result

Olorunda APC: 23342 PDP: 7958 Boluwaduro APC: 5288 PDP: 4413 Ila Orangun APC: 11576 PDP: 7647 Boripe APC: 12152 PDP: 7457 Ife North APC: 8369 PDP: 7921 Atakumosa West APC: 6639 PDP: 4734 Ife South APC: 9,793 PDP: 9,283 Ife East APC: 12,513 PDP: 15,520

12.53

Ekiti, Ijero LGA

Presidential Result The white master result sheet was abandoned due to the threat to the lives of the collating officers, they ran for their lives and only escaped with the pink duplicate sheets. But after the matter was raised at the INEC office the agents of the political parties agreed the the results and their signatures on the duplicate sheets is authentic and the result should be announced. The problem arose because the duplicate result copies did not go round and this led to disagreement. The returning officers said he was almost stabbed and gunned down. However, agents of the PDP and APC said there was no fight between them and the election went well peacefully in the local government before the issue of duplicate copies arose. Result: APC: 9,498 PDP: 13,420.

12.37

Second day Voting ongoing in 4% of Polling Units - TMG

Transition Monitoring Group estimates that only about 4 percent of the polling units extended election to a Second Day.

12.29

Lagos

The collation of results of Saturday's election in Lagos is still ongoing at the various collation centres across the state. At the state INEC secretariat in Yaba, few people are seen moving around in the premises. But there are over a dozen armed security agents stationed around the secretariat. An official said the place would become a beehive of activities in the evening when final results from all the centres would start coming in. INEC state officials have not arrived for final collation Security officials mount a barricade on the road leading to the state INEC secretariat

11.39

Ogun Update

The results of the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ogun State have started arriving the state headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, in Abeokuta. The results for each of the 20 local governments are to be displayed on a projector. Several local and international observers and journalists are also seated for the elections. The State Collation Officer, Duro Oni ,who is Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos, has ordered collation officers of each local government to start the public announcement in alphabetical manner. However, not all the collation officers of local governments have arrived the venue.

10.25

Ekiti

Ekiti is still awaiting the results from Ekiti East LGA and Ijero LGA. Presiding officers are yet to arrive. But PDP has won 14 out 14 announced LGAs so far.

10.21

Ekiti

Ise Orun Local Government APC 5,675 PDP 9,158 Ikole LGA, Ekiti APC 10,026 PDP 13,306 Gboyin LGA APC: 6,334 PDP: 8,792

10.10

Ekiti

Ekiti South West LGA

APC 7195

PDP 10,220

09.34

Nasarawa

09.17

Ekiti

Ado Ekiti

APC 14,414 PDP 25,411

09.14

Ekiti

Ekiti West LGA, Ekiti

APC 8001 PDP 10,003

09.09

Ekiti

Emure LGA

APC 5,353 PDP 6,822

09.08

Ekiti

Ileje Meje LGA

PDP 3799

APC 3000

IREPODUN IFELODUN

APC 7,970 PDP 11,395

09.03

Nasarawa

08.58

Nasarawa

08.56

Ekiti, Ikere LGA

Ekiti Presidential Result APC 7,990 PDP 14,091

08.50

Nasarawa

AlMakura street polling unit Lafia Buhari APC 517, Jonathan PDP 140,

08.45

Ekiti, Oye LGA

Presidential Result: APC 8574 PDP 11,262 RESULT OF UNIT 11 WARD 11 CANCELLED DUE TO OVER VOTING

08.39

Ekiti, Moba LGA

Presidential result

APC 7492 PDP 8687 ACPN 22 AD 26 ADC 19

08.37

Nasarawa

08.35

Ekiti

Efon LGA

PDP 5699

APC 3,103

IDO OSI LGA APC: 7433 PDP 12,479

(Ongoing)

08.34

Nasarawa

08.32

Kaduna

08.30

Gombe

23.40

Gombe

23.38

Lagos

23.33

Kaduna

23.26

Kaduna

23.24

Jigawa

23.20

Lagos

PU 067, Akunne Street, Old Ojo Road, Lagos: President: PDP - 192 APC 35 Senate: PDP 183 APC 39 Reps: PDP 188 APC 38

23.18

Sokoto

23.17

KADUNA

Nasir El-Rufai wins own polling unit [Polling Unit 024 Anguwar Sarki Ward, Kaduna North] Presidential Election: APC-430, PDP-11, APA-1, AD-1, VOID - 3

23.06

OYO

At Unit 9, ward at Sabo, an Hausa community, Presidential result is Apc 152, pdp 28.

Result from Unit 26, ward 11 Ibadan north east‎ LGA. Counting of result ended by 8: 05pm.

Presidential: Apc 155; Pdp 39; SDP 1.

‎Senitorial: ‎Apc 112; Pdp 25; SDP 8; LP 16; Accord 56‎.

House of Rep; ‎Apc 116; Pdp 34; SDP 4;Accord 42; LP 8

23.01

OYO

Result from Unit 26, ward 11 Ibadan north east‎ LGA.

Presidential: Apc 155; Pdp 39; SDP 1.

‎Senitorial: ‎Apc 112; Pdp 25; SDP 8; LP 16; Accord 56‎.

House of Rep; ‎Apc 116; Pdp 34; SDP 4;Accord 42; LP 8

22.56

Akwa Ibom

22.52

Akwa Ibom

22.50

Kaduna

21.58

OGUN

APC wins ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's polling unit [Unit 2, Ward 11, Shokori, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State] Presidential: APC-100, PDP-16; Senate: APC-93, PDP-8; SDP-15; PPN-2. House of Reps: APC-98; PDP-8; SDP-12.

21.58

Ekiti

Unit 09, ward 11, Isan Ekiti(Fayemi's polling booth) Presidential: APC.. 140 PDP...24 Senate: APC...135 PDP...21

21.53

Ekiti

Unit 09, ward 11, Isan Ekiti(Fayemi's polling booth)

Presidential (APC.. 140, PDP...24) Senate(APC...135, PDP...21)

21.43

Benue

Anshange Apa polling station, Gboko: HOR (APC:190, PDP:22) SENATE (APC:186, PDP:28) PRESIDENT (APC:187, PDP:23)

21.35

Benue

Polling Unit 004 HUDCO II North Bank Makurdi, Benue State HOR (APC:164, PDP: 73) Senate (APC: 171, PDP: 75) Presidential (APC:178, PDP:65)

21.34

Lagos

PU 067, Akunne Street, Old Ojo Road, Lagos:

President: PDP - 192 APC 35 Senate: PDP 183 APC 39 Reps: PDP 188 APC 38

21.32

Abuja Polling Unit 008 Area 2 shopping complex Abuja President (PDP: 234, APC: 302) Senate (PDP 213, APC:306)

21.26

EKITI

Unit 09, Ward 11, Isan Ekiti [Former Governor Kayode Fayemi's polling booth] Presidential Election: APC - 140, PDP - 24 Senate: APC - 135, PDP - 21 House of Reps - APC - 142, PDP - 22

20.23

Abuja

House of Representatives Senatorial Presidential

19.53

A Special Assistant on New Media, Reno Omokri, is urging Nigerians to avoid "false expectation". "Learn from 2011," he tweeted. "Avoid the crisis of false expectations. ONLY @inecnigeria is empowered to announce results. Wait for them #Nigeriadecides"

19.51

Abuja

AP plaza polling unit

PU 37/06/04/180

HOUSE OF REP PDP-161 APC-232 APGA-21 FRESH-1 LABOUR PARTY-11 APA-1 ADC-1

SENATORIAL PDP-178 APC-237 APGA-5 ADC-1 PPA-1

PRESIDENTIAL APC-235 PDP-200 KOWA-1

19.43

Abuja Polling Unit 017 in Life Camp, Abuja. Voting has been concluded but counting could not continue because of darkness. But a patriotic voter volunteered his generator. Lighting has been set up and ballot sorting underway.

19.18

Ekiti Shot APC supporter in stable condition

19.16

katsina

Katsina: All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, casting his vote at exactly 5 p.m. in his polling unit PU 003 in Daura

19.08

Sokoto

19.07

Ekiti

19.01

Lagos

Results are out at Polling Unit 008 Epetedo, Igbosere Street, in Lagos Island President Apc 62 Pdp 61 Senate Apc 70 Pdp 52 Reps Apc 61 Pdp 52 Chants of 'Sai Buhari' rents the air.

18.59

Lagos

At Polling Unit 047, Alausa, Ikeja, where Mr. Tinubu voted. President APC - 180 PDP - 55 Senate APC - 181 PDP - 53 Reps APC - 178 PDP - 53

18.57

Lagos

18.57

Ekiti

Ward 009 Unit 009 Ado Ekiti

Presidential

PDP 140 APC 59

SENATE:

PDP 135 APC 67

REPs

PDP 138 APC 61

18.52

Akwa Ibom

The Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Candidate, Udom Emmanuel and Wife Martha were among those who voted in the Presidential and National Assembly elections. He voted at his Unit in Awa Ward 1, Onna Local government area.

18.51

Edo

Edp: Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State casting his ballot at Ward 10, Unit 1, Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area, at 5:58 p.m.

18.41

Oyo

As vote counting continues across Oyo state, PREMIUM TIMES has gathered that fight has broken out at some polling units in Egbeda Local government in Ibadan, Oyo state

18.40

Oyo

Following a mild fight at Born Photo area of Oke Ado, Ibadan, earlier in the day, soldiers and a police armoured personnel carrier have arrived the area. Vote counting is currently ongoing.

18.36

Kaduna

18.14

Kano

18.11

Oyo

Result at Unit 32, Ward 2 Ibadan South West LGA House of Reps APC- 23; LP- 9; ACD- 3; PDP- 9; Accord- 20; AD-2; null and void- 6 Senate Accord- 25; PDP- 8; Labour- 8; APC- 25; null and void- 6 Presidency APC- 39; UPP- 1; AD-3; AA-1; ACPN- 4; PDP- 19

18.10

RIVERS STATE

Election materials started arriving polling units from 9.am. PREMIUM TIMES was at Tombia Road polling unit, GRA, Port Harcourt at 9.20 am. Over 30 voters had already arrived and were waiting for the arrival of INEC officials.

At Oroworukwu Town Hall, D-Line Port Harcourt, PREMIUM TIMES spotted a PDP poster on the wall of the building which is under construction. The town hall is used at a central distribution center for all the units in D-line.

Electoral officials were loading materials into buses guarded by security agents including the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Prisons, Nigerian Customs Service and Nigerian Immigration Service.

At Ikwere Local Government, home of the state governor, PREMIUM TIMES ran into Governor Rotimi Amaechi at Omuanwu Ward, Omute Playground Unit. At the unit, Mr.Amaechi was told that INEC has supplied all the materials except the result sheets. The voters argued that they would not be accredited until the result sheets are brought to the centre.

Responding, a visibly angry Mr. Amaechi said INEC is deliberately undermining the electoral laws by not supplying result sheets in the local government area.

"You can see that the result sheets have not been brought here. The same thing is happening all over the local government area," said Mr. Amaechi.

"We have therefore resolved not to be involved in the election until the result sheets are brought.

"This is my local government area and this is happening. The same thing is happening all over the place."

After talking to journalists at the unit, Mr. Amaechi, who drove himself in a bullet-proof BMW jeep, turned and drove towards his family compound in Obima but was stopped by a detachment of troops led by the Commander of the 2nd Brigade, Nigeria Army, Bori Camp, Brigadier General Essien Essien.

A minor altercation ensued between Mr.Essien and the governor over the legality of Mr. Amaechi moving around with a convoy while election is going on.

Mr. Amaechi told the army boss the problem voters were encountering in the area and noted that as the governor of the state, he has the right to make sure that elections are conducted within the ambit of the law. "Brigade Commander, why are you mountings two road blocks near my father's compound," he said.

"Are you being sent by President Jonathan to kill me? I had told the world that President Jonathan is trying to kill me and I am saying it again."

Mr. Essien denied being given any instruction to kill anybody and asked the governor to go back to his home and stop moving about.

"His Excellency, we have instructions not to allow people who are not duly accredited not to move around during the election," Mr. Essien said.

"That is why we are advising you to go back to your house and wait there until the election is over."

The brigade commander also told the governor that the military was not blocking his house, adding that they had instructions to ensure that law and order is maintained.

The argument became a bit heated when the governor said he was going back to Government House on Port Harcourt to wait until the result sheets are brought for him to come and vote.

When Mr. Essien insisted that the governor must go back to his family house and wait, Mr. Amaechi said he would not, adding that the Brigade Commander can arrest him if that is what he wants to do.

Putting out his two hands in front towards the Brigade Commander, Mr. Amaechi said, "Arrest me if that's what you want to do or allow me return to Government House I'm Port Harcourt.

"There is nobody in this house. It is my father's house. I don't have a house in my village."

After about 12 minutes of argument between the two, Mr. Essien allowed Mr. Amaechi to drive back with his convoy to Port Harcourt but advised him not to stop anywhere along the road to monitor the election.

18.09

Lagos

Results are out at Polling Unit 008 Epetedo, Igbosere Street, in Lagos Island President Apc 62 Pdp 61 Senate Apc 70 Pdp 52 Reps Apc 61 Pdp 52 Chants of 'Sai Buhari' rents the air.

18.06

Plateau

Unaccredited voters vote in Plateau Some registered voters who could not be accredited were allowed to vote in some parts of Plateau State. One of such voters narrated her experience at the polling unit at Apata in Jos North Local Government Area. "I was having my temporary voter card. When it was announced that people should queue for voting, I joined and was given three ballot papers and I voted," the female voter, who asked not to be named, said. Another voter in the same unit said, "I attempted accreditation twice, but the card reader rejected me. But when it was said all those with PVCs should come and vote, it was an expressway, I voted without hindrances." Due to the challenges caused by the card readers, rather than resort to the manual accreditation, voters with their cards simply queued, were issued ballot papers and voted. Meanwhile, at the end of voting at the Nigeria Union of Journalist NUJ polling unit, Governor Jonah Jang who is contesting the Senate for Plateau north lost to All Progressives Congress' Eunice Sambo by 16 to 22 votes However, President Goodluck Jonathan defeated Mohammadu Buhari in the polling unit by 26 votes to 16 with 8 invalid votes.

17.50

Taraba

Residents insist on voting. Most people in Jalingo, the capital city of Taraba State, journeyed to their villages to vote a candidate of their choosing. Jalingo looked like a ghost town with few vehicles on the streets.. In Takum town, a lot of their indigenes living outside the town came "home" says Johnny Ande, who resides Jalingo but travelled to Takum to vote. "l want to be part of history in the Nigeria project, my vote must count that is why I am home to my village, he said. "I came to vote for my President and my Senator so that I can tell my children someday that I voted during the election," another returnee, Mary Odah, said. The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Daraius Ishaku, urged people to be law abiding at his polling unit at Gawatun. Accreditation started really late in parts of Taraba.

17.46

Kastina

Accreditation still on going at Buhari's polling unit in Daura.

17.41

Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, speedily drives out of his polling unit minutes before the release of results in the unit.

17.28

Ogun

Counting of votes has commenced in many polling units in Ogun State. As at 4.30 p.m., many of the centres had started collation and counting of the votes while voters waited patiently to witness the process Agents of the various parties were also seen at the polling units. Long queues of voters were, however, still seen in some polling units at 4:45 p.m.

17.24

Lagos

Nigeria: INEC approves postponement of elections in some areas The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has approved the postponement to Sunday of elections in some polling units where accreditation was challenging. Two of the polling units affected by such postponement are at Iyalla Street in Alausa, Ikeja, where the presiding officer announced the postponement because card readers were not working and there was no back-up. It is not yet clear the full details of polling units affected by such postponements and total number of voters that could be affected. However, in a statement via its twitter handle @inecnigeria on Saturday evening, the electoral agency stated that "in PUs where accreditation was suspended to the next day in accordance with the guidelines, arrangements will be made for voters to vote tomorrow, subject to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010." The statement also gave permission to electoral officials to do manual accreditation of voters when card readers are causing problems. Saturday's elections are to elect a president and members of the federal parliament in Africa's largest country. The presidential elections is seen as one of the closest in the nation's history and is mainly between the incumbent President, Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress.

17.20

Lagos

Voting is almost coming to an end at the Polling Unit 006 at Moloney Street in Lagos Island. About half a dozen people left on the queue to cast their votes. A party agent said the exercise went on smoothly . INEC officials arrived early and no issues with the card reader.

16.47

Report from Bida in Niger State A voter, Dr. Hafsat Shittu, wrote in as follows: "648 persons registered in this unit. More than half have not been accredited. Only 91 have been accredited, 49 incidence forms. Prospective voters are being told to fill incidence forms. "The Supervising Officer (Jibril) is here with me, he says we should continue accreditation. It is 4.16 pm, voting has not started. People are restless... "Dr Hafsat Shittu [Bida]

16.35

Lagos

Voting at two polling units at Iyalla Street in Alausa, Ikeja, has been postponed until Sunday, because card readers were not working and there was no back-up. At polling Unit 021, Adedoyin Street, Ogba, Ikeja, accreditation has ended but voting material are yet to arrive. There is no security official in sight. Eniola Michael, a resident, said he did his accreditation around 9 a.m. "Up till now we are still waiting for ballot papers. All of us here. A lot of people came from far place just for them to do their accreditation, and wait till 1 and do their voting. But they are still waiting. Nothing is being done. "We asked them (INEC officials), they said they are waiting for the ballot paper, that we should keep calm and the ballot paper is coming. You can see this is after 4 and movement starts by 5, when are we going to vote. "The card reader was perfect." The INEC presiding officer at the polling unit said they were waiting for the ballot paper. Asked if they were not supposed to resume with all the materials, the official said he was not authorized to "disclose that information." "The only thing I can tell you is that we are waiting for the ballot papers. If you need other information, you should meet the PRO." Some voters who were drenched during the downpour complained that the rain washed away the voting ink on their fingers.

16.26

Delta

Voting commences in parts of Delta, accreditation ongoing in others Voting started as scheduled in many of the polling stations in Delta State in the presidential and National Assembly elections. The Assistant Presiding Officer in Ward 8 Unit 1, Winifred Emesiani, told the News Agency of Nigeria that accreditation ended at 12.30 p.m. while voting began at 1 p.m. in the unit. Voters started casting their votes at St. John Bosco Catholic Church (Ward 6) Unit 8, Asaba at 1.30 p.m. At Ogeke Square Ward 6 Asaba, the Presiding Officer, Walter Asukwo, said that voting started at about 1.15 p.m. In Anwai Primary School Unit 15 in Oshimili North, voting began at 1.30 p.m. while it started at Abuedo Wards 7 and 8 in Ubulu Ukwu, Aniocha South council area at 1.45 p.m. In Ekuredo Ward 1, Unit 4 in Warri South Local Government Area, voting started at 1.40 p.m. while in Ward 3 Owa-Oyibi, Agbor, Ika North-East, it started at 1 p.m. Accreditation was, however, still going on at Boji Boji Owa Ward 8, Unit 6, in Ika South as at 1.30 p.m. Also, in Ugba Primary School Ward 4, Onicha Olona, Aniocha North Local Government Area, some voters had yet to be accredited at 2.50 p.m. At Umuegbe Primary School Ward 6 Unit 1in Abigborodo, Warri North Local Government Area, accreditation was still going on as at 2.20 p.m. (NAN)

16.26

Abuja

Voting is still ongoing at LEA Primary sch Wuse Zone 2

16.24

Lagos

Voting has closed and counting has started in polling unit 002/002a, Ward G, Amuwo Odofin LGA,Lagos.

16.23

President of the Senate, David Mark, has cast his vote in his hometown, Otukpo Ward 1, polling centre, Benue State.

16.13

Oyo

At Egbeda LGA, voting commenced in most polling units at about 3:30 p.m. following late closure of accreditation while voters in some polling units in Lagelu LGA were accredited manually following the failure of the card readers to work. At Iwo road, soldiers were seen punishing some offenders. Soldiers were also spotted around Gbagi market. Also at the polling unit in Iyana church and olodo, voting commenced at about 3:50 p.m. as voters complained about INEC officialss late arrival.

16.06

Borno

Queue of voters at an internally displaced persons (idps) camp during the presidential and national assembly elections in maiduguri on saturday (28/3/15). [caption id="attachment_179703" align="aligncenter" width="526"] QUEUE OF VOTERS AT AN INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS (IDPs) CAMP DURING THE PRESIDENTIAL AND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS IN MAIDUGURI ON SATURDAY (28/3/15).[/caption]

16.04

Bauchi

Gov. Isa yuguada of bauchi (r), being accredited during the presidential and national assembly elections at baba sidi polling unit in bauchi on saturday (28/3/15) [caption id="attachment_179704" align="aligncenter" width="526"] GOV. ISA YUGUaDA OF BAUCHI (R), BEING ACCREDITED DURING THE PRESIDENTIAL AND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS AT BABA SIDI POLLING UNIT IN BAUCHI ON SATURDAY (28/3/15)[/caption]

16.02

Ekiti

Voting almost completed at Ward 9 Iworoko, Irepodun/ Ifelodun local government.

16.01

Niger

Former head of state, retired gen. Abdulsalami abubakar (l) and former military president, retired gen. Abrahim badamosi babangida, during the presidential and national assembly elections at uphill polling unit in minna on saturday [caption id="attachment_179705" align="aligncenter" width="224"] FORMER HEAD OF STATE, RETIRED GEN. ABDULSALAMI ABUBAKAR (L) AND FORMER MILITARY PRESIDENT, RETIRED GEN. ABRAHIM BADAMOSI BABANGIDA, DURING THE PRESIDENTIAL AND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS AT UPHILL POLLING UNIT IN MINNA ON SATURDAY (28/3/15).[/caption]

15.58

Lagos

Inec Officials Moving Election Materials To The Riverrine Areas Of Lagos State During The Presidential And National Assembly Elections On Saturday [caption id="attachment_179706" align="aligncenter" width="526"] INEC OFFICIALS MOVING ELECTION MATERIALS TO THE RIVERRINE AREAS OF LAGOS STATE DURING THE PRESIDENTIAL AND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ON SATURDAY (28/3/15)[/caption]

15.58

Lagos

At Polling Unit 014, Oshin Street, Alausa, Ikeja, an INEC official lifts up an empty box to show the voters it is empty.

"Due to time factor, everybody with a number should queue up. We are about to start voting," said the official.

At the centre, accreditation was done manually and prospective voters were issued numbers.

There was no electronic accreditation.

Daniel Ukpebor, a resident, said it was because the only card reader working at the polling unit would not be enough to serve the almost 100 people.

"What is happening here today should not happen on governorship election. We will not find it funny," said Mr. Ukpebor, a businessman.

15.54

Abuja

Voting has started at Games Village polling centre aat 2.50 p.m. Apart the incident of voters who were not allowed by security operatives to get to polling centres outside the residences, the exercise was very orderly and peaceful.

15.43

Kaduna

Vice president Namadi Sambo and wife Amina getting accreditated at their Kabala polling unit. Kaduna this afternoon

15.40

Niger

Voting has commence in Elwazir estate PU in Bosso Niger state

15.38

Cross River

INEC stops use of card readers in Cross River The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has directed its officials in Cross River to stop the use of card readers. The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Okey Ezeani, said the directive became necessary due to several complaints across the state on the card readers. "From the look of things, it means we might even not use the card reader during the other elections," he said. "IRS (is) a machine, it can fail anytime. Instead if disenfranchising voters I have directed them to stop using the card readers." Meanwhile, some electoral officials in charge of Akam Ward in Ikom Local Government Area are said to have absconded from their polling unit. The officials reportedly fled the polling units amidst reports that there were plans to lynch them and do away with the electoral materials by agents of a political party. Despite restriction of vehicular movement across the state and heavy deployment of security operatives, there are fears across the state of safety of voters. At about 1:15 p.m., voting had commenced across many polling units in the state. However, in Obubu, the PDP governorship candidate and senator representing Cross River North, Benedict Ayade, complained of late accreditation. As at 2 p.m., voting was yet to commence.

15.37

Adamawa

Atiku Casts His Vote

15.36

Benue: Voting commences in Benue

As at 3:11 p.m, voting had commenced in many parts of Benue State, particularly in Makurdi, the state capital.

Many voters in most polling units at the North Bank area of the state have voted. A voter, Francis Terhemen, said "I had my accreditation since at about 10 a.m. this morning, now we are back on queue to cast our votes. Most people have voted."

Generally, the card reader was said to be effective in most parts of the state.

15.22

Rivers / Kogi

River (a flashpoint state): Observers report that the ballot box for Ward 7 Unit 7 in Bugama has been taken away forcefully by unidentified persons. Kogi: Esor Kabba PU. Ward B: 004. One card reader for approximately 700 voters!

15.16

Akwa Ibom

The Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, arriving at a polling unit at Awa Iman in Onna LGA, Akwa Ibom State.

15.10

Accreditation has ended in most parts. We have moved LIVE UPDATES to one dedicated to reporting the voting process. Thanks for following.

15.09

Enugu

The old, sick and the disabled are allowed to vote first in Polling Unit 001 PPSI udi, udi LGA Enugu state.

15.08

Ondo

Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko casts his vote alongside his wife and 90 year-old mother

15.06

Plateau

Voting has commenced in most polling units in Jos. The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Gyang Pwajok, has voted. However, accreditations is still on at most polling units within the state capital, Jos. In other polling units, electoral materials have been distributed.

15.06

Ondo

Voters jostle for free drinks in Ile Oluji Olumi in Ondo State

15.04

Lagos

It has started to pour down in Ikeja, Lagos Island, and other parts of Lagos. But voters are defying the rain, queuing up to cast their votes. Voting materials are yet to arrive at some areas in Ejigbo, Isolo local government. It has been a peaceful exercise so far.

15.02

Lagos

An old man fainted due to the long queue at Ward C, Ifakoijaiye polling Unit 15

15.00

Katsina

At almost 2pm, accreditation was still going on at ward 3,PU 003 in Daura where the candidate of the ABC, Muhammad Buhari, will vote. So many people are still on queue, officials say there are 724 registered voters in the unit, and all those who have been on queue must be accredited before voting will commence.

14.52

Akwa Ibom / Lagos / Rivers

At PU 01, S/Iman Ward, Etinan LGA, Akwa Ibom, the Perm Sec of Etinan LGA has snatched all the card readers.

At PU Opposite 167 Abaranje Rd. 077, Ikotun/ijegun 04, Alimosho 03, Lagos, no card reader is working.

Police arrests a PDP agent with fake result sheet at PU006 ward3 Opobo/Nkoro LGA, Rivers State.

14.49

Rivers

Voters waiting patiently for voting to commence at a polling unit in Port Harcourt City on Saturday.

14.48

Obasanjo has voted.

14.47

Oyo Voting set to commence in Surulere LGA Oyo state. Ward 8, polling unit 3.

14.46

Abuja

Voting commenced at Polling Unit 007 Kado, Abuja at 2:15 p.m and at AP Plaza Wuse 37/06/04/018 in the presence of security personnel and party agents.

14.41

Lagos

It has started to rain at Alausa, Ikeja, but the voters defy the light showers to cast their votes. Voting is still ongoing.

14.37

Kano

Card reader couldn't be accessed as password is not available at polling unit Rugar kuka 2 box 012- Danmaliki- Kumbotso- Kano state

14.37

Lagos

The card reader has stopped working at Polling Unit 028A,ward G,Amuwo odofin, Lagos. Meanwhile, at PU 002A and 002B,ward 8, Akinyele LG,Oyo state, no extra card reader battery was brought and the power is almost off. The officials are banking on the community for generator.

14.37

Lagos

Voters reject use of incident form as alternative means of accreditation at polling units 009/008 Alakija

14.36

Borno

Voting started at 002 Michika II IDPs at yelwa secondary school Yola at about 1.36 p.m.

14.35

Lagos

#Lagos: Accreditation closed at 1 p.m at Polling Unit 002/002a, Ward G, Amuwo odofin LGA. The total number of voters accredited is 320 out of 868 registered voters. At the polling unit 010 at AMUWO Odofin L.G.A, accreditation stopped at 1:17 p.m.

14.29

Edo

Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State being accredited with the card reader at Ward 10, Unit 1, Iyamho on Saturday.

14.25

Data from Transition Monitoring Group (TMG)'s Quick Count analysis shows 91% of Polling Units had card readers present and ready for use as at 12:30 hrs.

14.23

Plateau

Card readers not functioning in parts of Plateau

The card readers provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission are not functioning in most parts of Plateau States.

The Deputy Chairman of Barkinladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Zaka Gyang, who said he has monitored the election in five polling units, told PREMIUM TIMES that "most people might be disenfranchised because the card readers are not working"

"In one of the polling unit with 600 voters, only two were accredited in three hours; other polling units I visited are not having the card reader," he said.

"I am of the opinion that INEC should allow those with PVCs to vote, should the card reader fail."

At about 10: 50 when our reporter visited polling units at Takpan Fanlo, Mzerin and Nyefem, Tasun 010, all in Barkinladi Local Government Area of the state, the card readers were not functioning.

Also, the card readers at Central and Southern Plateau State were not functioning.

A voter at the Takpan Fanlo, Gyang Habila, lamented. "We are disappointed with the card reader, this may disenfranchise most of us. This is apart from most of those who could not be issued their PVCs."

PREMIUM TIMES observe that in Jos South, Barkinladi and Jos North Local Government Areas of Plateau state, voters are also experienced difficulties.

At the Hill Crest poll unit in Jos south, along Plateau hospital road, the officials of INEC posted to the polling unit, at about 10 a.m. could not operate the card reader device. The card reader had to be returned to the INEC office for probable replacement.

The electorates at the polling unit were stranded, yet they patiently waited for the return of the card reader from INEC office in Jos.

Meanwhile, at the Plateau Hospital round-about, about 600 meters away from the said polling unit, the card reader was functional. It was, however, slow, with a voter spending about three minutes for accreditation.

In some polling unit in Jos North Local Government Area, particularly, within Angwan Rogo area, INEC officials were not present, electorates were seen waiting.

However, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Gyang Pwajok, was accredited between 9:30 a.m at Alikazaure polling unit.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner in the state, Nasiru Oki, said the Plateau command deployed 4000 personnel across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

Similarly, the spokesperson of the Plateau State Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps in the state, Naomi Chiskak, said the cops deployed 2851 personnel to provide security during the election.

There were high turnout of voters in all the council areas visited.

14.17

Oyo

Voting started at 2:08 p.m. at Polling Unit 20, Governor Abiola Ajimobi's polling unit with 251 accredited voters. At nearby unit 21, a total of 249 voters were accredited as at 1:30 p.m.

14.16

Oyo Accredited voters waiting to vote at Governor Abiola Ajimobi's polling unit 21 in Ibadan. ‎A total of 249 voters were accredited as at 1:30 p.m.

14.09

Katsina

It is almost 2pm now and accreditation is still going on at ward 3,PU 003 in Daura where the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Muhammad Buhari will vote. So many people are still on queue. Officials say there are 724 registered voters in the unit and all those who on queue must be accredited before voting will commence.

14.08

Lagos

As at 1.37 p.m., accreditation is yet to start at polling unit 24/13/07/053. Omole Phase II. The card reader was taken for repairs with no replacement.

14.07

Lagos

The card reader at polling unit 015 Satellite, Lagos is delaying the accreditation process. It went off after accrediting 100 people.

14.05

Plateau

Two card readers were deployed to Jos south behind fototek2 with no spare card reader and no spare battery.

14.04

Lagos

The card reader has stopped working and accreditation had stopped at Polling Unit 028A, Ward G, Amuwo odofin, Lagos. At PU 002A and 002B,ward 8, Akinyele LG,Oyo state, the battery of the card reader is almost dead and there are no extra batteries. The officials are banking on the community for generator to charge the battery..

14.02

Abuja

Voting started at exactly 1.47 p.m. at the AP plaza polling unit.

13.54

Lagos

As at 1.37 pm, accreditation is yet to start at polling unit 24/13/07/053. Omole Phase II. The card Reader taken for repairs with no replacement.

13.49

Lagos

Voting has commenced in many polling units in Bariga area of Lagos.

13.47

Niger/Akwa Ibom/Plateau

The New London polling unit- 007-Suleja in Niger state is experiencing lots of unverified fingerprints; filling the incident forms. The INEC officials arrived 8.45 a.m at Village Square PU 001, Ikot Idem Nsit, Asang ward 5, Akwa Ibom. Accreditation commenced from 9 a.m. with card readers working properly. PU 31-05-10-042 Dogon Dutse, Jos still awaiting INEC officials at about 10.42 a.m.

13.25

Ekiti

Voters at Ward 006, Unit 005 Eleyinmi Compound, Ado -Ekiti, already queuing up to vote 30 minutes before voting starts. They said they do not mind staying in the blazing sun for the next 30 minutes.

13.17

Bayelsa President Jonathan being briefed about the card reader failure by Baritor Kpaghih, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Bayelsa. He was manually accredited in his ward 13, unit 39, Otuabula in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area.

13.15

Ogun Governor Amosun with wife on que alongside other voters for accreditation at Ajura polling booth in Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state

13.14

Edo an INEC electoral official paints the left thumb of Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo state after his accreditation

13.13

Edo

Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State being accredited with the card reader at Ward 10, Unit 1, Iyamho on Saturday.

13.10

Nasarawa

At 12:51 p.m., materials were yet to arrive the Marmara primary school of Laminga ward of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

13.07

Plateau

At Jos south polling unit, early card reader malfunction was fixed and accreditation began at about 9.30 a.m.

13.07

Lagos

There is also a peaceful accreditation going on in Lagos, Ifako Ijaiye with properly working card readers.

13.06

Lagos

At Ward K PU 003/004 Ifako Ijaye LGA Lagos, the accreditation is going well as the voters are behaving responsibly.

13.05

Kano

While other polling units are lamenting about thet delay and long queues, there is no queue at 020 J-Z Kano. The cards are collected and ticked.

13.00

Ogun

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed satisfaction over the accreditation process in Abeokuta, the Ogun capital. Mr. Obasanjo expressed his view at his Ward 11, Unit 22, Olusomi Compound Polling Centre at Oke - Sokori in Abeokuta where he was accredited for the election. The former president, who arrived the centre at about 10.10 a.m., was accredited between 10.16 a.m. and 10. 17 a.m. He told journalists after his accreditation that he was impressed with the process and the orderly conduct of the people.

12.47

Plateau

Card reader fails to capture biometrics of Plateau State Governor Jonah Jang and his wife, Talatu. As at about 12: 27 pm, the duo was yet to be accredited. Speaking to journalists shortly after the card reader machine failed to authenticate him, Mr. Jang said "I am disappointed in the process, since the card reader can reject the number one citizen of the state." Those without PVC's at the governor's polling unit in protest non issuance of PVCs.

12.43

Lagos/Oyo

INEC arrived by 10:30 a.m and accreditation started by 10:55 a.m. in Polling Unit 01,Olanrewaju street, Area 7 satellite Amowu- Odofin Lagos. Challenges with finger prints accreditation and no incidence form at Polling Unit 1, Ward 13, Lagelu Local government, Oyo-State.

12.42

Ekiti

Voters at Eleyinmi Ado Ekiti waiting for the commencement of voting after being duly accredited.

12.31

Plateau

The INEC officials and Materials arrived at 11:30 a.m. at Jos North local government area, especially Naraguta B ward. Shaka PU, Giring ward, Jos South lga, the officials and Materials arrived at 10:00 a.m but people are still awaiting accreditation. #Lagos: The accreditation is going on smoothly with the accreditation process being completed within 10 seconds at Ibeju Lekki local govt, ward 09, PU: 006.

12.27

Abuja

The religious folks are not left out, these reverend sisters were seen ready to get accredited at the Area 2 shopping complex in Abuja.

12.20

Oyo

At Sabo, the Hausa community in Ibadan, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that ‎accreditation began late as well. As at 11: 49 a.m, accreditation is still ongoing as there is a large turnout of voters. The card readers are not fully working with officials resorting to manual- checking of names on a printout paper. The community is, however, not media friendly as they warned against taking of photographs.

12.18

Abuja

There is still no sign of INEC officials at Lugbe King of Kings secondary school and Katampe II polling unit Mpape Bwari, area council, Abuja.

12.15

Ondo

There are police officers keeping tabs on voters in Ondo State but soldiers are conspicuously missing as ordered by the courts

12.04

Ekiti

Accreditation completed in most of the polling units in Oye Ekiti.

11.37

Nasarawa/Cross-River

The card readers in Giza, Keana LG of Nasarawa state card readers has malfunctioned and voters await replacement.

The card reader malfunction has been rectified in Polling Unit 10 Ward 9 Calabar South and accreditation is ongoing.

11.30

Cross-River

Election materials still being distributed to Adhoc staff in Calabar, Ikot Ishie ward 6 (08/06/002) which is delaying accreditation. At Polling Unit at 10 ward 9 Yong Edema Calabar South, accreditation opened at 8:00 a.m. but have card reader issues.

11.15

Lagos

While four card readers and four spare batteries were provided at the Alakuko court hall 005 Ifako Ijaye Lagos state, the card readers at Giza, Keana LG of Nasarawa state, have malfunctioned. The accreditation is going on peacefully at Polling Unit the 083 in Ijegun, Lagos state despite the late arrival of the INEC officials. Accreditation commenced at 8am at Majidadi B' PU Kfn Alh. Ladan and still on going smoothly as well.

11.13

Lagos/Nasarawa

While four card readers and four spare batteries were provided at the Alakuko court hall 005 Ifako Ijaye Lagos state, the card readers at Giza, Keana LG of Nasarawa state, have malfunctioned.

The accreditation is going on peacefully at Polling Unit the 083 in Ijegun, Lagos state despite the late arrival of the INEC officials.

11.11

Rivers

Amaechi at polling unit in Ikwere Local Government Area where accreditation is yet to start at 10.50am due to the non supply of result sheet by INEC.

11.09

Rivers

Peaceful accreditation ongoing at polling unit 001, Omagwa in Rivers State.

11.05

Bayelsa

President Jonathan returned to his polling unit with his wife, Patience, amidst heavy security to re-try his accreditation. He was accredited manually via the incident list. Attempts to match his finger prints with the card readers failed.

11.02

Anambra

As at 10:58 a.m. accreditation is yet to commence at St. Mark's Anglican Church Nnewichi Nnewi. INEC staff are present but are only giving numbers to voters present.

11.02

Kano

Accreditation is yet to commence at Kwalli polling station, Kankarofi ward, Kano municipal, Kano. As at 10:45am. INEC officials were yet to arrive.

11.01

Oyo

Accreditation is going on smoothly at popular places in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. Accreditation going on at polling centres along Ring Road and in Molete a‎rea of the city with military personnel stationed at flashpoints. ‎Soldiers were seen at Challenge roundabout, Molete roundabout and the popular Iwo road roundabout‎.

11.01

Kano

Accreditation is yet to commence in Kwalli polling station, Kankarofi ward, Kano municipal, all in Kano as at 10:45am. INEC officials are yet to arrive.

11.00

Abuja

Adhoc INEC staff arriving polling unit 006 at Area 2 shopping complex Abuja to start accreditation moments ago.

10.53

Anambra

Accreditation is yet to commence as at 10:41 am at St. John of the Cross Catholic church Egbo Uruagu Nnewi

10.47

Katsina

The card reader brought by polling officials at Karamnawa unit of Bare ward in Bare local government has failed to read voters at PU 011. The officials arrived the unit at 9:41am and could only accredit two voters after 45 minutes. They have gone back to the local government headquarters to get a replacement.

10.47

Rivers

A voter being verified with a card reader at Ward 12, unit 5, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

10.45

Katsina

Aisha Buhari getting accredited in Daura

10.44

Taraba

Kofar Wakilin Tasha Jalingo: accreditation started on time and there are no reported cases of card reader failures yet.

10.43

Kano

Long queue at Muhammadu Rabiu polling centre Kano. In Dala local government, accreditation is ongoing.

10.43

Lagos

Accreditation has begun at Polling Unit 011 at Arowojobe Street, Oshodi. A check of the accreditation time shows a range of 11 seconds to 1 minute 5 seconds per person. At a nearby polling unit, some voters whose cards couldn't be read were asked to wait by INEC officials.

10.41

Cross-River

Although the Polling officers at Calabar, ward 4, PU 110 arrived at the appropriate time, faulty card readers delaying accreditation.

10.40

Nasarawa

Materials have been distribution across the ten wards of Doma local government area and accreditation started around 9.30am. No incidence of card failure has been reported so far. In Kofar Madaki polling unit of Madaki ward, over 100 people have so far been accredited and so far the exercise has been peaceful.

10.40

Jos

At Daship2 024-Zawan B-Jos South, Plateau state, only one card reader is being used with no spare batteries.

10.39

Kano

Voters queuing for accreditation in Danwere ward kano

10.38

Adamawa

Voters have shown a high level of enthusiasm as many trooped out to the various polling units as early as 6 am and waited for the electoral officers to arrive. Many people trekked long distances to their various polling units following the ban on movement of vehicles. The security situation is also calm as police and military patrol vehicles are seen combing the major streets of the state capital. Also, buses and pickup trucks approved to convey IDP's were seen busy conveying the displaced persons from Madagali and Michika Local Government areas to their voting centres across the state capital. As at 8:30 am, most polling centers had started accreditation exercise while in some while materials arrived some of the polling units late. Similarly, the card readers in most of the polling units were working smoothly as many accredited voters said they did not encounter problems with the machines while being accredited. Reports from Gaya Lamurde and Sabon Layi in Mubi North local government have indicated that as at the time of filing this report (9:40am) materials were yet to arrive the polling units although it was reported that the exercise was going on smoothly in other parts of the local government. However, reports from Ganye, Numan, Shelleng, Maiha, Girei, Song, Lamurde and Mayo-Yola Local Governments showed that things were going on smoothly except for late arrival of materials in some places.

10.35

Rivers

Voters queuing for accreditation in polling units in Mile One area in Port Harcourt

10.34

Nasarawa

In kofar Hausa primary school polling unit 002 and 003 in Keffi local government, accreditation started around 9am. It takes three to five minutes to clear one person.

10.32

Abuja

Accreditation started at a polling unit located at OAU quarters, Wuse 2, at 9.40am. Voters arrived as early as 5.00am. When INEC officials finally showed up, they did not arrive with, instead they came with a register. The INEC official then read out the names on the register before voters were accredited. It appears so many prospective voters were not listed. "We are not aware of this,we do not know why we can't locate their names on the register. Its not our fault, it's the fault of INEC," an INEC official said.

10.30

Edo

At 9:42am at New Era college, Oredo ward 07, Edo state, no INEC officials and materials were provided.

10.29

Bauchi

At Makama Sarkin Baki Ward, the Polling Unit 045, 047, 060- Bauchi state there is no military in sight in the center at Rariya primary school.

10.28

Jos

At Latya polling unit, Du ward, Jos South lga, Plateau, there have also been failures of finger print accreditation capture.

10.26

Rivers State

Peaceful accreditation ongoing at polling unit 001, Omagwa in Rivers State

10.24

Oyo

As at 9:53, INEC officials are yet to arrive some polling centres in Ibadan south west local government. No INEC officials sited at Unit 070, ‎71, 72, 62, 80, 81, of Ward 12, Ibadan South West Local Govt. Electorates trooped out en mass to various polling centres and are eagerly waiting for officials. No security operatives are at these centres also. Accreditation has begun in a few polling centres. At unit 045, 046, 047, ‎ward 12 of Ibadan South West Local Govt, voters trooped out en mass and the card readers are working well here. The weather if fine but sunny.

10.24

Cross River

There are lots of complaints from many polling units about the card readers not working properly like Ntiero, Calabar, Ward 1, Cross River 16 and PU 006 Ward 9, Calabar where accreditation is still yet to start.

10.21

Bauchi

No Polling Unit in Soro, Ganjuwa LG in Bauchi state, has INEC officials as of now.

10.21

EKITI At Iworoko Ekiti, Irepodun Ifelodun LGA, voters are gathered outside waiting for the arrival of INEC officials and materials

10.20

Lagos

The All Progressives Congress , APC, has raised the alarm over suspicious, election-related activities being carried out at the Federal Government Press on Mobil Road, opposite Coca Cola, at Ajegunle, Lagos. In a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Lai Mohammed, the party said workers at the facility were sent home early on Friday, apparently so it can be made ready for use today (Saturday, March 28th) for a 'presidency' assignment.

10.18

3 card readers fail to accredit Jonathan

Three voter card readers have failed to read President Goodluck Jonathan's biometrics and accredit him for voting at the Otazi playground polling centre in his home town, Otueke, Bayelsa State.

Mr. Jonathan arrived Polling Unit 13 at about 9. 20 a.m. He is yet to be accredited at 10 a.m. as three different card readers failed to capture his biometrics.

Patiently waiting for a fourth card reader, a sweating Mr. Jonathan said he was not worried. He said he will wait as the malfunction might just be a little delay.

"President Jonathan is just one person, so if we have problem with one person, as far as the elections is going on well nationally," he said. "I'm not worried, there might be a delay, my interest s that we conduct a credible election."

He also said no sacrifice is too much for Nigeria. He encouraged other voters to be patient with INEC in getting their accreditation done.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Attahiru Jega, had said that if the card reader fails to capture a voter's biometrics, the commission's staff at the polling units will resort to manual accreditation.

10.11

Abuja

Soldiers are said to have barricaded the Abuja-Kuje road turning back journalists and observers heading to the town. A witness said even European Union observers were blocked at a military checkpoint at Dantata on the way to Kuje. One of the journalists locked said he has information that some ruling party politicians are plotting to rig in the town.

10.10

Katsina

Its 9:41, and polling officials are just arriving at Karamnawa PU 011 in Bare ward of Bare local government Katsina.

10.06

Lagos

At 10am, there is still no sign of INEC officers at the polling units in Agege area.

10.04

Adamawa

In the absence of security officials , the accreditation still running peacefully at PU: 002 michika - IDPs PU Yola town, Adamawa state.

10.03

Abuja

Accreditation began at exactly nine minuites ago at 9:50 am at Polling Unit 34 Nig 99 Sec, NICON Insurance Wuse, Abuja.

09.58

Zamfara

No election materials have been provided at Damba polling units in Gusau LGA, Zamfara state. The voters are still waiting in queues.

09.57

Jos/Katsina

The card reader in Polling Unit 31-06-06-018 Jos south, Plateau state has malfunctioned and is waiting for replacement. Also, the reports from Katsina suggest that fingerprint authentications are being declined

09.55

Nasarawa

Accreditation yet to commence in Jigirya, kawaji ward in Nasarawa LGA of kano state

09.55

Oyo

At Polling Unit 003c, 003A and 003B, 003, Oluyole extension Ibadan, there is only 1 police woman present and no military. The accreditation commenced at 8am using card readers without a spare battery.

09.53

Abuja

Voters are still yet to begin at the Polling Unit at Lugbe King of Kings Secondary school FHA.

09.51

Nasarawa As Nigerians goes to the poll today, their was massive turn out in Nasarawa state as people troop out as early as 6am. In kadarko polling unit of Tudun Kofa ward of Keffi local government voters, have lined up since around seven o clock waiting for the INEC officials. When premium times visited Tudun Kofa ward headquarters Officials were seen distributing materials while NYSC were seen waiting to move to their various centers. However in Agwan mission polling unit of Agwatashi of Obi local government area, despite the fact that the officials came around 8am. The card reader refuse to work.

09.51

Cross-River

Polling Unit at Ikot Eneobong 006, Ward 9 in Calabar opened at 7.30am. Accreditation has not started because an INEC official informed the voters that the card readers is undergoing some network problems

09.47

Delta

House of Reps election in Ethiope East and West Constitutency in Delta postponed due to shortfall in ballot papers, says Aniedi Ikoiwak, the REC

09.47

Plateau

PU18 Yekwa shendam LG, plateau state. Queeing as INeC official were just arriving

09.41

Nasarawa

There is a large turnout at several polling units in Nasarawa State. At Kadarko polling unit of Tudun Kofa ward of Keffi Local Government voters, voters have lined up since 7am waiting for INEC officials. When PREMIUM TIMES visited Tudun Kofa ward office of INEC, officials were seen distributing materials while NYSC waited to deploy to their various centres. At Agwan mission polling unit of Agwatashi of Obi Local Government area, the card reader refused to work despite the early arrival of officials.

09.40

Cross-River/Abuja/Adamawa

The card readers are not functioning at Polling Unit 7, Ward 3 in Calabar. Meanwhile, the card readers at GSS Wuse Zone 3 are working perfectly well. Its taking each individual a minimum of 40 seconds to accredit one person. Accreditation began at 8:30am in ward 2 (EC30A) PU Numan LGA Adamawa state.

09.40

Ekiti

Large turnout of voters at Baba Femi' House. Unit 007. Isan Ilafon Ilemosho, Onye LGA. INEC officials and corps members say they have not experienced any issues with PVCs or the card readers. Accreditation still on going.

09.38

Lagos

Voters waiting for INEC officials sorting out election materials in Eti-osa, Ilasan Housing Estate, Lagos. Accreditation yet to commence.

09.36

Jigawa

The people of Jahun in Jigawa state still waiting for Inec officials at a polling unit in Jahun

09.34

Kaduna

INEC officials yet to arrive, Gabasawa polling unit in Anguwan Rimi Kaduna State, a prospective voter tells PREMIUM TIMES. "Hello, at our polling unit we are yet to see Inec official. Gabasawa polling unit, Anguwan Rimi Kaduna" the voter said.

09.31

At UNIBEN, the polling unit opened at 7am but INEC official arrived the venue at 8:26 a.m.

09.27

Lagos

It's almost an hour now and INEC officials are yet to arrive at the polling centres in Festac Town and Ago Palace Way, Okota. Voters are standing idly around polling units. At Alli Dada Street, Okota, Ademola Adeko, a resident says they had been waiting for INEC officials since 7 a.m. "People will get frustrated when they don't see them," said Mr. Adeko, a retired Engineer. "That is the problem, they always come late. I want you to tell them, they should come in time. So when they come, there won't be people sitting around trying to foment any trouble."

09.25

Adamawa

The accreditation process is peaceful and going on smoothly at Ward 2 (EC30A) Polling station, Numan - Adamawa State

09.23

Bauchi

At Makama/Sarki Baki in Bauchi state, the number of voters in that area exceeded between 701 to 900 which prompted them to create another voting point created.

09.20

Abuja

The polling unit at AP plaza Wuse 2 has started accreditation at exactly 9:15am

09.19

Oyo

Around Gbekuba area, Ward 12, in Ibadan South West Local Government, INEC officials were yet to arrive as at 8:45 when PREMIUM TIMES visited. Electorates, discussing the delay, vowed to challenge the result if they are unable to vote eventually. Also at unit 067, 068, 069 ward 12 Ibadan South west local government, INEC officials have yet to arrive as at 9:07. Electorates are also worried at this polling centre. Meanwhile, INEC officials have started accreditation at unit 1 ward 1Atiba LG, Oyo state.

09.11

Katsina

Muhammadu Buhari, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC being accredited at his polling unit.

09.08

Oyo

At Ward 11 in Ibadan south west local government, INEC officials ‎have arrived and are setting up to start accreditation of voters.

At units 18-21, where Governor Abiola Ajimobi is expected to cast his vote, officials have arrived. Security personnel are also on ground.

At ward 12, Unit 39 at Ibadan South-West Local government, INEC officials are yet to arrive.

Residents who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said there were speculations that INEC has shifted the polling unit to Government College.

"We voted here in 2011, we registered here, we got our PVC here but we can't find INEC here today. We cannot take this," one man, who gave his name as Adejumo, told our reporter.

09.08

Abuja

The polling unit at AP plaza Wuse 2 has yet to start accreditation. INEC officials arrived at 8.32am and are about to set up. Voters arrived as early as 7.00am to pick up numbers.

09.02

Ekiti

A voter in wheelchair display his voters card after completing his accreditation at Ido-Osi in Ifaki local government, Ekiti.

08.59

Ondo

At the governor pooling unit, the situation reports on the road indicates that accreditation of electorate have began. At Unit 24 Adepetu ward Ondo West local government, the turn-out on queue is impressive and peaceful for now.

08.55

6:30am, Saturday morning, security agents are seen around the entire city of Calabar. Late Friday, police commissioner, Okey Ezeani, had in a press statement announced a curfew between the hours of 6am and 7am. Presently, election materials are yet to arrive as all polling booths as at this time are empty. The streets are deserted, residents remain indoors

08.45

Katsina

The APC presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, and his wife, Aisha, have been accredited in his hometown, Daura.

08.41

Katsina

At 8:32am, INEC officials were collecting election material at Mazoji town in the outskirts of Dara, the hometown of General Muhammad Buhari, in Katsina state.

08.41

Accreditation ongoing at Unit 2 Ward 3, Ifaki 1. Ido \Osi local govt.

08.40

At AP plaza Wuse 2, PU/37/06/04/180 is yet to start accreditation. The INEC official arrived at exactly 8.32am and are about to set up. Voters arrived as early as 7.00am to pick up numbers before accreditation begins proper.

08.37

At Iworoko Ekiti, Irepodun Ifelodun LGA, voters are gathered outside waiting for the arrival of INEC officials and materials

08.34

The Independent National Electoral Commission has postponed House of Reps elections in eleven federal constituencies in Jigawa State. The posponment follows insufficent supply of sensitive election materials including ballot papers and result sheets for the election. The postponement does not affect the presidential and senate election in the consituencies. The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Halliru Aliyu Tambawel announced the postponemnt Friday night at INEC headquarters in Dutse The affected constituencies are Dutse/Kiyawa, Ringim/ Taura, HadeJia/Kafin Hausa/Auyo, and Jahun Miga federal Constituencies of Jigawa state, others include Gumel/Maigatari/Sule tankarkar/ Gagarawa, Kaugama/Malam-madori and Gwaram Federal constituencies. Babura/Garki, Birnin Kudu /Buji, Birniwa/ Guri/Kirikasamma and Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/'Yankwashi. The resident electoral commissioner said the Presidential and senatorial elections will hold as scheduled in all the 27 local government areas in the state.

08.21

It's a mostly cloudy morning in Lagos, temperature is 28 degrees Celsius. The roads are deserted and military checkpoints dot strategic locations around the city. Prospective voters are seen moving in groups to their polling units. At Old Ojo Road, dozens of voters have assembled at most of the polling units waiting for INEC officials who are yet to arrive. Valentine Okonkwo, a resident of Old Ojo Road, says he expects a peaceful election. "My expectations for today's election is that those coming to cast their votes would be as orderly as possible, and steer clear of trouble. "Maybe for a little logistic reason INEC officials are yet to get to this place and I hope they get here soon so we start accrediting people for their votes."

08.10

At Polling Unit 008, Area 2 Shopping Complex by the library in Abuja, voters have gathered and are waiting for INEC staff to arrive. Voters have given themselves queue numbers ahead of INEC's accreditation.

20.19

Thanks gor following this blog. It Ends.

20.18

In his closing remarks, the presaident assured Nigerians that elections would be conducted and a new president sworn in on May 29. He argued that it is better for INEC to conduct an election eberyone woukd be happy with.

20.16

The president is asked if he has confidence in INEC as presidently constituted. He answered sayimg he appointed everyone at the management level of INEC.

20.14

The president is asked to comment on his opponent for the 2015 general election. The preaident responded it was an unfair question. He however mentioned that he has recieved more criticism that Muhammadu Buhari on social media.

20.10

The president is asked what he will do differently if he wins. He said most of the problem he had in the past is related to perception and not concrete. He did not really say what he would do differently.

20.07

The president, still answering questions on security said Boko Haram is faceless and factionalized.

20.02

The president is asked if he would hand over if he loses the next election. "If the elections are conducted and I lose, of course, another president would be sworn in," the president said. He argued that Nigeria is more important than any individual.

19.58

The president is asked where he bought arms for the coming onslaught on Boko Haram. He said they managed to get from other sources other than America.

19.57

We have convicted more corrupt people than ever. It is just that Nigerians are confused on what the difference is between stealing and corruption.

19.57

The state of the N1 billion security loan and funds confiscated in South Africa. He said the government have not started disbursing the N1 billion loan. With regards to the .3 million arms money seized in South Africa, he said the money does not belong to Nigeria, technically. He added that the matter was in court.

19.56

Chibok Girls: I belief the story of Chibok Girls will get better in the next few weeks, but don't quote me. We are working with our neighbours, we will comb the whole of that place Partying after abduction? It's unfortunate that people play politics with the issue of Chibok girls. It's not like that elsewhere. In other countries, political boundaries collapse in the face of terror attacks, not so in Nigeria.

19.53

"It is not actually my quotation. I quoted the former Chief Justice," as he continues to defend his previous comments on corruption and stealing.

19.51

The president is asked to clarify his previous comments that "stealing is not corruption" He said he made that statement quoting the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Dahiru Mustafa, who explained to him that his analysis of corruption cases in Nigeria showed that most of such cases were theft. He argued that referring to stealing as corruption minimizes the crime. "Ole (thief in Yoruba) should be called Ole and given that treatment," the prewsident said. "Let us communicated properly. The word corruption, we have abused it."

19.42

Questioning moves to the issue of the president's perceived weak support especially as it relates to the missing Chibok girls. "Just give us some times," he said, responding to questions seeking the state of the girls at the moment. The president is optimistic the girls would be rescued with the new military collaboration with neighbouring countries. "I believe the story would be different in a few weeks," the president said. "We would recover them alive." With regards to his weakened political base, the president said "in politics, there are only permanent interests."

19.38

The president is asked if election would hold should the military fails to eliminate Boko Haram in six weeks. The presidents said the new dates are scrosanct and a new president would be sworn in by May 29. He argued that the goal is not to totally eliminate Boko Haram but to make adequate security arrangement for the election.

19.33

The president is asked why he frequents churches for campaign but never visited mosques. He responded by saying he does not receive invitations from Muslims.

19.31

The next question is about hate speeches and political violence by both opposition and ruling party members. The president explained that "some people" get carried away by the political play and exude these violence. He blamed aides and associates of key political actors for the hate speeches and political violence. He did not categorically condemn the hate speeches or war threats or politically-motivated violence. "We will make sure things are done so that nobody goes to war," the president said when he pressed for categorical stance on the war threats by ex-millitants should he lose the elections. He argues journalists have responsibility to ensure the unity of the country.

19.31

"Those who pelted my convoy during my campaigns in the Northern part of the country were ignorant. If INEC conducts the election poorly, it will be on my head."

19.28

"Attempting to attack the president is treasonable offence.The president is protected by soldiers, not just the police. People get carried away and make some provocative statements."

19.26

The level of misinformation, especially from young people is high

19.26

I have never thought about removing INEC Chairman, though I have the constitutional power to do so

19.25

On Jega: I wish Jega were here, I could have asked him to answer whether I have confidence in him Yes those who called for his sack may be close to me, but they express their own opinion. More than 80 per cent of those who sponsor messages on our behalf we don't even know them. People use the reschedule of election to misinform Nigerians.

19.24

In the next four weeks Nigerians will see the difference in the security intervention in the North- Jonathan

19.24

Do you have confidence in Jega to conduct the 2015 elections? The president said he wished Jega was seated by his side to answer the question. One of the interviewers interjected that he (Jega) is watching. He blames his supporters for rumours about Jega's resignation. "I have not told anybody that I will remove Jega," he said. He explained that if there are obvious reasons to remove Jega, he would rely on "constitutional" provisions that gives him powers to sack whoever he appoints.

19.18

The president is asked why he thinks the war against Boko Haram can be won in six weeks even though the war had raged for six years. The president said he has just acquired new weapons, and gotten support of neigbhouring countries to fight Boko Haram. He mentioned that Chad waited for African Union approval, which they recently got too. He also mentioned that the issue of security is beyond Boko Haram. The president said it runs into dangerous signals of youth restiveness.

19.12

The presidential media chat has started. It was opened by a brief speech by the president. Questioning have swiftly moved into the postponed elections. The president sought the understanding of the international community over the postponed elections. He said the kind of scenarios where elections are postponed for the sake of perpetuating power is not the case in Nigeria.

20.22

FULL TIME: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City.

20.19

Man City almost the got the winner... Chelsea defence caught napping as Milner almost secured a late goal. The match enters the last 3 minutes of extra time.

20.14

82nd minute Aguero out Dzeko in for Man City. Cahill in for Chelsea.

20.10

Stoppage in play as William receives treatment on the pitch 79 minutes gone.

20.08

City having more of the ball in the second half, will they make that count?

20.08

Drogba is inside now, in place of injured Williams.

20.06

Lampard replaced Fernando. City Coach pulled off Fernando to avoid a second booking that would amount to a red card. Now 75 minutes gone

20.04

Three players warming for Chelsea and City.. who comes in to rescue the day? Lampard just came in for Man City.

19.55

Frank Lampard getting set to be introduced into the game ... Will Mourinho bring in Drogba too? Drogba is warming up too. Scoreline is still one all.

19.48

Ramires and Jesus Navas locked in argument... Nothing in terms of chances for either side in this second half so far.

19.44

Silva becomes the first player to be booked with a yellow for the match.

19.38

Scond half begins. With the two goals in the final five minutes of the first half, both Coaches are likely to make changes as the second half.

19.22

Mourinho will definitely be angry with his team as they failed to keep the lead. But fair result for both sidesat the end of first half. Chelsea 1-1 Man City. Let's hope for a better second half display from both sides

19.18

Half Time Chelsea 1-1 Man City

19.15

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!! Man city levels with a fantastic goal from Sylva.

19.13

Remy converted a beautiful cross from Hazard to put Chelsea ahead with 4 minutes left to play in the first half.

19.12

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!! Chelsea scores.

19.06

The absence of Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas in the Chelsea team is obviously coming to bare.

19.00

So many swear songs from Chelsea fans against Frank Lampard this evening. Not the best way to welcome a legend.

18.59

Aguero does not look his usual self just yet, the Argentine still struggling to find his feet.

18.53

The reverse fixture between these two sides back in September ended 1-1, with former Chelsea hero, Lampard, getting a late equaliser for 10-man City. Will he be the one to do the magic again today?

18.51

Chelsea wins first corner of the evening but failss to convert.

18.44

Ten minutes already gone..... Still goalless at Stamford Bridge.

18.42

First chance comes in for Fernandinho. He tries to drill a shot across goal, but it deflects wide for a corner.

18.41

Kompany wins another tussle with Loic Remy as both team size up each other in the early exchanges.

18.34

Man City starts tough as Hazard is charged down by Fernandinho but ref says play on.

18.33

Man City takes the kick off and action is underway at Stamford Bridge.

18.29

Frank Lampard is back at Stamford Bridge. How will the fans treat one of their legends who now is in the enemy's camp? Will the English midfielder wreck his former team today? So many questions this evening.

18.21

Unfortunately Nigeria's John Obi Mikel will not be playing any part in today's game; he was not listed in the starting line up so also he is missing on the bench.

Kick-off is around the corner, what is your prediction?

Subs Chelsea: Cech, Ake, Drogba, Cahill, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Brown.

Subs Man City : Zabaleta, Dzeko, Kolarov, Caballero, Lampard, Jovetic, Boyata

15.33

Professor Felicia Oyekanmi said that the symposium did not consider gender balance, seeing that it has an all male panel.

She expressed happiness that academics are standing up against poverty.

"The issue of politicians telling lies is not a Nigerian factor alone. You who are voting will have to understand that politicians will always tell lies."

Mrs. Oyekanmi noted that studies showing that there is a "feminization" of poverty - women getting poorer at a faster rate.

"We have to put into perspective that poverty does not affect everybody equally."

The symposium moves into a question and answer session.

15.08

Dapo Olorunyomi, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, PREMIUM TIMES newspaper.

Speaking on 'Investigative Journalism as Tool of Social Restoration,' he said that poverty entails excluding people from economic, social, financial and other powers.

He said despite the government's report on the growth of the economy, an IMF recent report has questioned if something is wrong with our data.

"If you have growth of 9 to 12 percent in the Agricultural Sector, you shouldn't be talking about this level of unemployment."

He also identified Nigeria's central challenges as corruption, insecurity, unemployment, democratic consolidation, and poverty.

"The choices or lack of choices that people are making in positions of authority is leading to growth or the challenges we are having in the economies of the country."

Mr. Olorunyomi said that Nigerians are dealing with a governance structure that is in dissonance.

"Amatya Sen, another Nobel laureate, says without a professionally functioning media cannot solve the problem of poverty.

"In any modern society, the media has a key role and that role is to provide a democratic audit.

"The media is the only institution in the constitution that holds the government accountable. We are not having a virile media that is taking investigative reporting serious."

Sam Omatseye, Chairman of The Nation's Editorial Board, presenting his book 'In Touch' to the Mass Communication Department, University of Lagos.

"I'm giving the book free of charge to students of University of Lagos. I hope you read it," said Mr. Omatseye.

"The purpose of this book is to dislodge intellectual poverty."

He said that people who own 70 percent of Nigeria's resources have no brains.

"That is the tragedy. Those people who are at the top are people without brains.

"Money has become the Holy Grail of the journalism profession as well as the society as a whole."

14.30

Innocent Chukwuma said that too many people are getting away with impunity in the country.

He accused the electoral management body, police, and judiciary of a multi agency penchant for criminal conduct.

"They are in cahoots in what could be described as an organized crime, with people who have turned our national patrimony to serve their own selves.

"The judiciary today constitutes the greatest stumbling block to the democratic process in Nigeria. When state institutions descent to the arena, you wonder what kind of democracy you will have.

"In terms of procedures for deepening democracy, we have not made so much progress.

"When you are told that Nigeria is progressing in terms of economy, one of the things economists are battling today is economy without jobs. The poverty index is actually increasing."

Mr. Chukwuma finishes to a rapturous applause from the audience.

14.07

Just like his articles, Mr. Aribisala's speech is generating a lot of heat in the hall.

"I wonder why I was invited to this gathering," he begins.

"I had a problem with an earlier position here which is a call to radicalism. In a university of this stature, you make a call to rationality. You ask for people to think.

"If you have a situation where a man is running for president without a school certificate, you are going to get poverty.

"I have never voted in this country. But I am going to vote this time.

Mr. Aribisala further stated that his letter of invitation to the event read 'Nigerians have not reaped the dividends of democracy.'

"This type of statement should not come from a thinking university. We cannot say that in 16 years, Nigerians have not reaped a dividend of democracy, that is a poverty of thinking," he said.

"If campaigns are not bankrolled by political godfathers, there will still be corruption. That's not a reason why there is corruption.

"So many things are wrong with the govt of Goodluck Jonathan, but let us be balanced, in the years of Goodluck Jonathan, the Nigerian economy has been growing by 7 percent.

"The third fastest growing economy in the world is Nigeria.

Mr. Aribisala's speech causing a a major stir - grumbles and applause - in the hall. People are divided over his statistics.

"Nigeria is now the 23rd largest economy in the world. The preferred destination for foreign investment in Africa, over the past three years," Mr. Aribisala continued.

"Nigerians are now the third largest producer of films in the hall. Nigeria is now Guinea Worm free.

"You don't tackle corruption by sending people to jail for 300 years. Corruption is tackled at the institutional level.

"As academics, you need to be balanced.

"Corruption is not the primary cause of poverty in Nigeria. If there was no corruption, there will still be poverty."

Mr. Aribisala finishes with an applause from the audience.

14.03

In his keynote address, Akin Oyebode, a Professor of International Law and Jurisprudence, noted that elections in class societies afford the masses a chance in selecting their executioners.

"Admittedly, contestants for political power especially in transnational societies and peripheral economies such as in Nigeria are [want] to indulge in the belief that they are operating on a level playing field where the most able or competent contestant...

"A process that looks more like a bazaar where those with larger wallets will carry the day over those with better ideas and manifestoes."

Mr. Oyebode said that Nigerians should be made aware of the various factions and fractions of the political class.

He cited Arthur Nzeribe's infamous phrase of matching the opponent "money for money, rice for rice, stockfish for stockfish."

"The Nigerian political system is up for grabs and politics here is reminiscent of the Hobbesian war of nature where the victor takes no prisoners.

"Political parties here constitute a severe problem of choice for the electorates.

"The necessity to put a ceiling on campaign cost is borne out of the fact that public service should really not cost an arm and a limb.

"What we have is plutocracy masquerading as a democracy - a government of the rich by the rich for the rich.

"The rich here are scandalously demonstrating their opulence because they have their own private airport, private road, private borehole, private electricity...

"Each rich man is his own private local government."

Mr. Oyebode also said that the legal framework for financing election campaigns appear ineffective and hollow.

"The electoral act of 2010 sets a limit of 1bn for presidential elections, 200 million for governorship election, etc.

"Severe sanctions are set out for violators of this act.

"All the provisions have been rendered little more than paper tigers."

13.07

Professor Akingbade recalling with nostalgia how, in the 1970s in Unilag, himself and seven others, including Ebenezer Babatope, Akin Oyebode, late Niyi Popoola, came together to form an organized, radical public discourse on public affairs.

"It was a radical group on campus. That was the era of the military.

Although the group folded up in 1979, it laid down the foundation for the radicalism of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

"There used to be a culture of radicalism in Unilag. It is not irresponsible radicalism. One hopes that there could be a revival, a rejuvenation of this kind of things," Mr. Akingbade said.

The next session is a drama presentation titled SID - Stomach Infrastructural Department - by the Theatre Arts Deparment of Unilag.

12.51

Professor Adebayo Ninalowo starts his speech by berating Nigerian journalists.

"By the time some journalists are accepting a fee to collaborate in some form of calumny rather than engaging politicians to tell us what they will do.

"They will say this one did not bring out his wife to the public, they are asking for GCE, Cambridge evidence. We have somebody who lays claim to having a doctoral degree at the apex of the polity, I won't say governance. Irrespective of that we are still talking about poverty."

By the way, Femi Fani-Kayode was billed to be one of the guest speakers today. But he is conspicuously absent.

Mr. Ninalowo also said that he had a problem "deconstructing" the title of the symposium.

"The title talks about looming tsunami of poverty. I had to go to the dictionary to assure myself if indeed I have a proper understanding of what looming means. Looming connotes something that is not immediately happening whereas tsunami appears to be a metaphor for crisis...

"Where will somebody get the money to come and donate billions to campaign. It is corruption?

"Admittedly, there is no where in the world that there is no corruption, but Nigeria is a special case because that which we condemn morally, we practice all over the place."

12.26

Professor Ralph Akinfeleye said that the programme was being covered live by Radio Unilag, with a listening audience of "over 60 million people."

"This is the first outing of ASAP in West Africa. It is so unique particularly as we move towards the zero hour of election 2015.

"My remarks will be based on political reporting and the tsunami of protocol journalism."

Mr. Akinfeleye said that ASAP is not focused merely on material poverty. It also focuses on poverty of the intellect, of the mind, good character, good leadership, professional integrity, politics without bitterness, political intolerance, journalism of conscience (which has now changed to protocol journalism).

"It is important for journalists to liberate themselves from poverty," he said.

"Journalists are watchdogs but in Nigeria, some of the watchdogs have been infested with rabies, and need anti rabies. And the anti rabies can be provided by the NUJ, NGE, Nigerian Press Council, etc.

"It is expected that the watchdog be seen as providing a representative picture of the society. Anchoring their reportage on the concept of truth.

"Based on recent findings, we know that Nigeria with a 165 million people 671 licensed radio and television stations."

He broke it down as 219 FM Stations, 90 AM Stations; 372 TV Stations - 217 licensed and 117 cable stations.

And 450 newspapers and magazines.

"Political reporting is reporting politics whether with or without bitterness. It is as dirty as politics itself. And sometimes the reporters are as dirty as the politics they report. They are duty bound to explain the political process, who is contesting, etc.

"They must not cover the event of political thugs, event of some of our political advisers who to my mind have sold their conscience.

"It appears to me that as we move to the 2015 election, some of the political advisers of nearly all the political parties have gone beyond their bounds. They have moved from creation of interests to disciples of confusion. From disinformation to propaganda and unnecessary muck-raking.

"If the political reporters for 2015 are doing their job, they should advise and call political advisers to order. And if they refuse, they should be sent to the Septic Tank Department of Aso Rock."

12.04

With Femi Aribisala's short opening prayer, the programme begins.

In his opening remarks, Professor Babajide Alo, representing Rahman Ade Bello, the Vice Chancellor, VC, of University of Lagos; apologized for the Mr. Bello's unavoidable absence.

Reading from the VC's prepared speech, Mr. Alo said that 2015 is a remarkable one in a number of ways, including meeting of MDG targets, an election year in Nigeria, and a year of focusing on how to curb hunger across the globe.

The Unilag VC described hunger as a "formidable threat."

"Political parties contesting elections in Nigeria also have come up with strategies to combat hunger... Universities play a role of drivers and enablers of transformation.

"The theme of today's seminar is relevant to the very rich tradition that the unilag is known for.

"Universities all over the world, and Unilag is not an exception, through robust research have always played a crucial role with which existential poverty is addressed. They have also provided the needed human capital that drives growth and development in a country.

"As at this week, the university of Lagos has become the number 1 university in Nigeria, by external assessors."

18.30

We have come to the end of the LiveBlog. Thanks for following.

18.01

Final results

Rabiu Kwankwaso: 974 Rochas Okorocha: 624 Sam Nda Isaiah: 10 votes

17.10

Atiku congratulates Buhari, says he deserves to win

The statement reads:

"I am very confident that you will provide the needed leadership to turn this country around. I have no doubt that you will work with dedicated and qualified Nigerians to protect our citizens, improve our economy, create jobs, improve education, reform governance and fight corruption. You will indeed bring the change Nigerians have been yearning for. Once more, congratulations.

"I congratulate the other contestants, namely Governors Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Rochas Okorocha as well as the erudite Sam Nda-Isaiah. You have all demonstrated your commitment to democracy by participating in this transparent process and by campaigning vigorously across this country.

"I thank our delegates for their sacrifices and their commitment to democracy. In particular, I thank those who voted for me for your faith in me. However, since we came up short, we have to now rally behind General Buhari to help him prevail in the coming Presidential election.

"The APC has demonstrated, through the transparent process, the Party's commitment to democracy and rule of law. It has demonstrated its respect for people and their choice through the ballot box.

"I sincerely thank the Convention Committee for putting together a hitch-free convention.

"My dear friends, we have voted, a winner has emerged. I pledge my commitment to this Party, and to campaign vigorously for our candidate, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates to ensure victory in the 2015 elections.

"I call on all other contestants and our party's rank and file to unite behind our candidates at all levels to ensure that the PDP is defeated, so Nigerians can have real change.

"I will hand over to Gen. Buhari for his review and possible implementation my policy document which was developed in line with the party's philosophy.

"Long live APC!

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Thank you all and God bless!"

16.31

Although Buhari's votes are still being counted, Atiku Abubakar, one of thr contestants have tweeted a congratulatory message to Buhari. Congratulations General Buhari. The delegates have spoken, you fully deserve the victory -AA

15.06

After the counting of his ballots, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, scored a total of 954 votes. out of the 7214 ballots. The electoral officials are proceeding with counting of the ballots of Muhammadu Buhari next.

14.36

The sorting of the ballots has just been completed. Now officials are about to commence counting of the ballots earned by each aspirants. They are starting with the box of ballots earned by Atiku Abubakar.

14.35

Vote sorting is still ongoing at the Teslim Balogun stadium centre of the APC presidential primary election. Votes for each candidate are sorted into unique boxes - one for each candidate. Proper vote counting will commence after the sorting.

10.49

Abubakar Kawu Baraje, who has been announcing the names on the ballots, has now transferred the role to Boss Mustapha.

The sun is really up here and the sorting is being done under the sun.

Mr. Baraje has however chose to remain by the side of Mustapha as the sorting continues.

10.45

Abubakar Kawu Baraje that have been announcing the names on the ballots have now transferred the role to Boss Mustapha.

The Sun is really up here and the sorting is being done under the Sun.

Baraje however chose to remain by the side of Mustapha.

10.42

Buhari in early lead

With over 1,000 ballots sorted, out of the 7, 214votes at the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, a former Head of State, Muhammadu Buhari, has earned more ballots than his four other challengers.

Coming a distance second is the Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who seems to be performing way beyond expectation and appears to have earned more votes than former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is generally regarded as the most experienced politicians among the lots.

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, is also putting put some contest but he clearly lies in a distant fourth position behind Mr. Atiku, who seems to have gotten the third highest votes at the moment.

Not entirely surprising in fifth place is the Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, who clearly is the less experienced politician of the lot.

Mr Nda-Isaiah is yet to get a ballot so far.

It is however early to award victory to any of the candidates at this time as there are still thousands of ballots to count.

Sorting is still on going and PREMIUM TIMES will continue to update you with happenings at the venue.

09.56

So far Muhammadu Buhari and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso are ahead of the other three candidates, followed by Rochas Okorocha and Atiku Abubakar.

Sam Nda-Isaia's name is yet to be called.

09.20

Contents of a smaller transparent ballot box being turned into a bigger transparent box before being sorted.

09.06

The smaller ballot boxes are now being ferried to a location close to the big ballot box.

Each ballot box is accompanied by two fully armed mobile police officers.

09.02

The sorting process will involve putting all the contents of the transparent ballot boxes into a giant transparent box.

After which the ballots will be sorted based on aspirants votes and be placed into separate black boxes.

Once all ballots are sorted, the content of each of the black box assigned to each aspirant will then be counted.

08.49

The poll has officially closed. Agents assigned to each of the 40 transparent ballot boxes have been directed to lock the boxes.

Returning officers for the five aspirants have also been asked to approach the boxes.

Each aspirant was given a chance to nominate‎ two returning officers.

08.47

Now it is the turn of Taraba to vote. The state contingent is being led by Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan, the only female gubernatorial candidate of the APC.

After Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara will be the two final states to vote before sorting and counting begin.

08.44

Some of the delegates from states that have already voted are leaving the Teslim Balogun Stadium even before voting is concluded. Most of the delegates stayed up all night and may either be leaving to catch some sleep or to freshen up after a tedious night.

Unlike the delegates from most states, the delegates from Sokoto are mostly middle-aged men. They are taciturn and have trooped to the ballot area without funfare to cast their votes.

08.36

The last state on the list, Zamfara is currently voting. The state's delegation is led by the Governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

Voting proper began at about 2am, which means the states took approximately ‎7 hours to completes the voting processes.

The sorting and eventually counting is however not expected to take too long.

Already, the Mobile Policemen in the arena has taken strategic position around the large transparent Ballot box to be used for sorting.

08.26

Now it is the turn of Taraba to vote. The state contingent is being led by Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan, the first female gubernatorial candidate in Nigeria.

After Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara will be the two final states to vote before the next stage of sorting and counting begins.

08.04

The two states of Osun and Oyo are almost done with their voting. Plateau and Rivers have been asked to get ready and approach the voting area. Rivers contingent is led by the state Governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

If Plateau and Rivers eventually complete voting, we will be left with only three states -- Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara.

Part of Sokoto state contingent is the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal.

Mr. Tambuwal, like Senator Barnabas Gemade, are attending their first APC National Convention. They both recently crossed from the PDP to the APC.

We can sight the Speaker from here already leaving the state box to go and meet the delegates from his state to be called upon for voting. He seems anxious to vote.

07.38

Ogun state is now set to vote, led by their governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

Ogun is the only state which came to the National Convention with a full compliment of drummers and musicians. They have been singing and dancing nearly all night.

At some point, Governor Amosun himself joined in the dancing and merry making.

Ogun also came fully attired in two different sets of Ankara material.

Closely following Ogun is Ondo state, followed by Osun, led by Governor Rauf Aregbesola, and Oyo by Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

07.36

After Lagos, delegates from Nasarawa and Niger states delegates were called to vote.

Before being called, we noticed that Governor Tanko Almakura called out delegates from the state to an isolated spot at the stadium, perhaps for a last minute decisive meeting.

Sam Nda-Isaiah is from Niger state and is therefore leading the contingent from the state to the voting booths.

07.22

Governor Babatunde Fashola is now leading delegates from Lagos state to go vote.

We have noticed an increase in the pace of the voting process, perhaps to make up for lost time. We have basically just 10 more states to go as far as voting is concerned.

Immediately after voting, the electoral panel will begin the task of sorting the ballots and then counting accordingly.

07.21

Governor Babatunde Fashola is now leading delegates from Lagos state to go vote.

We have noticed an increase in the pace of the voting process, perhaps to make up for lost time. We have basically just 10 more states to go as far as voting is concerned.

Immediately after voting, the electoral panel will begin the task of sorting the ballots and then counting accordingly.

07.18

Senator Bukola Saraki, in blue flowing babanriga, with matching hat, is leading delegates from Kwara state to vote.

07.05

Delegates from Kebbi State have been called upon to come cast their votes.

They are headed to the ballot area in a single line amidst loud singing and chanting by the vociferous red caps wearing supporters of the governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

06.59

A crowd of supporters and journalists just accompanied Buhari to cast his vote as Katsina State delegates were invited to cast their votes.

Due to the number of voters following him, what could have been a minor stampede was averted by the intervention of security men.

06.23

The voting at the APC primary is still on. States are filing out alphabetically to vote. Kano has just finished voting. Katsina is next...

03.15

There are nine boxes of ballot papers with each box containing 1000 ballot papers, making a total of 9000 ballot papers. Pictures and names of aspirants are printed based on alphabetical order. Mr. Fayemi said pictures were collected from the aspirants before being used for the election He said 7214 delegates were accredited for the election. He also said the process is simple, as states will be called based on alphabetical order to use the forty desks and voting booth to cast their votes. Delegates are expected to collect ballot papers, go into the booths to cast their votes secretly and then come out to drop the ballot papers into the transparent ballot boxes provided. He also said delegates must ensure they thumbprint all ballot papers and then return to their seats in their state section. At the end of the exercise, all the ballot boxes would be uploaded into giant ballot boxes before being sorted and counted.

03.11

Voting proper about to commence with the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Kayode Fayemi, inviting delegates from Abia to come cast their votes.

02.34

Chairman of the electoral panel, Kayode Fayemi, now showing the agents of the five aspirants and representatives of other relevant bodies the sealed ballot papers. He also showed it to delegates and others at the election venue.

02.28

Speeches over. Voting is just about to begin. Delegates may vote in state batches.

02.27

Excerpts from Okorocha's speech

I am very happy to be part of this history making event. We are the last hope of Nigeria and today we must get it right. We formed APC believing that coming from our small parties, we stand a chance. We are here gathered for the love of our nation. We are here to provide for nigeria the much needed dividends of democracy. There is nothing wrong with the Head of State, but there can be something wrong with the State of the head. I celebrate General Muhammadu Buhari who is today 73 years old, and Atiku is today 68 years old and Kwankwaso who is 52 years old. Jonathan is 57, Barack Obama 53, Rochas Okorocha is only 52 years old. Nigeria of today is different than Nigeria of 1960s. I am here to sing a different song, that of unity. We are here to give Nigeria a good cheque; a good leader. I offer myself to offer service as the president of Nigeria. Political power can only be justified when use for the good of the common man. "My people, my people" When I say to Nigerians, I will make education free, Nigerians will believe me, because I have done it before. I am a child of poor parentage, I hate poverty and what it brings. Today destiny has brought to your shoulder to change the fate of this nation, you must do it well, not on the basis of sentiment. Vote for me and I assure you that the Nigerian Naira will be equal to the dollar. My people My people.

02.17

Excerpts from Sam Nda-Isaiah's speech

APC has a divine responsibility to win the election next year. This is not the country you want your children to grow in. I want to tell you why I'm the best candidate. I fit the slogan of the party, which is change. I don't think that there is a better candidate than me. Nigerian wants a new generation to step forward to lead the nation. I'm the only one with a clear plan. I'm the only one that have come with big ideas. That's why I believe I'm the best. This country is too divided. And there is no country that is as divided as this country that can make progress. That's why I want to come with big ideas. Any leader that cannot secure its people has lost its right to lead. I'm going to achieve it as the person who takes the job of the commander-in-chief seriously. In this country, we still have soldiers who I believe are the best in the world. If they are well armed, Boko Haram would not be a match for them. I'm talking of the kind of big ideas that would eliminate unemployment in the country, the kind of big ideas that if we call ourselves the biggest oil producer in the continent we would not be importing oil.

02.12

Sam Nda-Isaiah and Rochas Okorocha have also spoken to delegates. Mr. Okorocha spoke fervently about his young age of 52 and his views on free education. See excerpts of the two speeches below.

02.08

Excerpts from Kwankwaso's speech to delegates

I congratulate the National Convention planning Committee for doing a good job. "The environment has been made so good to allow the delegates to vote for persons whether they collect money or not. In the next few minutes, voting will start and I belief the delegates will vote for the best aspirant to fly the flag of our party. From 2011, education has been free at all levels in kano state. The government is feeding children in all public schools, five times a week.. We have the most lighted city in Nigeria today.. Kano was able to establish IPP which produce 35MW for the city of Kano. With Kwankwaso as president, we will do whatever what it takes to move education forward. As a former Minister of Defence, I am wondering what is happening to our armed forces who were doing extremely well. Our administration will provide all that is needed to the armed forces to return its glory.. I will use my experienced relationship as a legislature to work harmoniously with the Legislature.. As a former governor, I will also work in harmony with all governors... Our administration will ensure the reduction of corruption. We have done it in Kano and I see no reason why we cannot do it at the centre... We will work hard to ensure peaceful co-existence and stop our citizens from becoming refugees in their own country and neighbouring nations.. Delegates should support the right candidate and I belief the right candidate is Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

01.49

Buhari spoke after Atiku.

Know that the hopes and destiny of Nigerians are with you and they expect you to play a credible role. I expect you to do the same. I seek to be the next president of our beloved nation because I feel I have something to offer our great nation at this time.. I am ready to lead Nigeria to its rightful future. I have always serve Nigeria to the best of my ability.. I am not a rich person, thus I cannot give you dollars to purchase you, but the fate of this nation is not for sale.. What I will give you is my commitment, and service. For the past six years Nigeria has moved backward.. We are a nation afflicted by endless crisis. PDP cannot save us.. It is now time for change.. PDP government may say it needs more time and continuity, but what we need is change. To solve Nigeria's problems. we need leadership with integrity and strength.. The next leader should not just mouth change but live it.. I own no foreign account or companies benefitting from government contracts.. I am what you see before you; a simple man who belief in serving Nigeria and God.. In the past I led a war against indiscipline. Today, I will lead a battle for hope.. You cannot trust the corrupt to end corruption. . Failure and incompetence does not deserve continuity.. Make no mistake as is always the case, for those who seek to bring change, it will not be easy.. I will govern Nigerian in accord with the constitution and rule of law.. I will tolerate no regional, religious or ethnic balance.. I will select the best Nigerians in my government.

01.39

Excerpts from Atiku's speech

By the end of this convention, you would have elected a presidential candidate. That is not the main reason that I'm here. Nigerians want change and they want change because they are fed up with the PDP government. They are tired of the crushing level of unemployment. They are tired of poor electricity. They are tired of the dangerous PDP mathematics, a dangerous maths where 16 is greater than 19. They are tired and disgusted by the siege of power and the tear gas of our speakers on the orders of the same executives that deceived the speaker to reconvene the assembly on issues of national importance. Nigerians are tired of the dead traps called road. They are tired of the collapse of the public school system. You came here because you believe in change. You believe that our hopes and dreams can become a reality. You believe that our great country can set a standard for all of Africa to see. Change for a better Nigeria and Nigeria for all as the candidate of our great party in 2015. Today we would demonstrate that every vote counts. The APC is offering something we have never had in a long time. We would have the chance to replace a party with a party that knows what to do. A party that understands that education should not only be accessible but delivers what it takes. The nominee you are about to elect must be a person trusted by all across all ethnic groups in the country. Distinguished delegates, fellow Nigerians, I continue to speak out for democracy. I've been a successful entrepreneur creating jobs empowering men and women.

01.34

Atiku Abubakar has just finished his speech to the delegates where he told them that any of the aspirants is better than the incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan. He wishes to be elected, claiming he has the qualities of a good leader, but he asks the delegates to use their best judgement.

01.25

President Goodluck Jonathan has accepted the party's ticket. He also announced he will be re-running for the office with his "tested and loyal" Vice President, Namadi Sambo, as his running mate.

01.11

With the speech making over, all five aspirants appear on stage for a photo op before voting begins. As it appears, no aspirant stepped down for another.

01.04

Youth Leader, Dasuki Jalo, said today is historic because the APC will elect its first presidential candidate. He said the Youtth will support whoever emerge as the candidate of the party in today's primary.

00.52

The National Woman Leader of the APC, in her brief remark said the APC must get it right and urged the delegates to reflect deeply before casting their votes. "We cannot afford to fail because history will be unkind to us if we do "I urge the women of our great party to rise up to the challenge and make possible, democracy to take firm root in Nigeria." "remember the pains and agony of the thousands without jobs.

00.50

Senator Danjuma Goje in his brief remark said that what is happening tonight is an indication of the seriousness, determination and commitment of the APC to take over Government in 2015. "I call on all our members not to be intimidated. Do like the people of Osun. Anywhere you go in this country, people are yearning for change because they are fed up with insecurity and bad governance." Goje also called on the people to vote and protect their votes until results are announced. "The convention we are witnessing today is the best organised since 1999"

00.49

Audu Ogbe's goodwill speech followed Tinubu's.

Mr. Ogbe began by thanking the delegate for making it to Lagos to "engage on debate, exchange views, descend and then ascend."

He also prayed to God that the best among the five aspirants emerge tonight.

He also welcomed his kinsman, Barnabas Gemade who recently joined the APC.

He asked the delegates if there is anyone that is so blind he cannot see the disaster coming.

He also asked if there is anyone deaf or unconscious than cannot see the biggest threat facing Nigerians as a people.

"60% of our people below the age of forty have no jobs," he said.

"Oil is at per barrel and it is to stop this disaster that is before all of us that we are here.

"You are here to take one of the most important decisions of your life because we are going to win the election in 2015.

"Once you make up your mind come and cast your vote.

"God bless all of you and as you go back after this convention give support to all leaders who will emerge"

00.43

Excerpts from Tinubu's Speech

Tonight a special energy is in the air. Many of us have attended political convention before none would remain the same but this is different. I can see the hands of history on us guiding us to achieve something for our nation in the period of crisis. We are here to pick a captain that will secure our nation. You would hear something inspiring, it is the voice of change, it is the voice that would lead us to win the election come 2015, it is the voice of North South West East of Nigeria, it is the voice of christians and muslims, it is the voice of determination, it the voice of our children, telling us of their dreams. During this convention the history of our nation is to be rewritten for the better. You have come from all parts of nigeria to conduct a solemn task. You came here as a part for new Nigeria of new dreams and new hope. You would do it differently from what they are doing in Abuja by the other party. I trust you that you would rise to perform your duty. You cannot avoid to look history in the face and turn back from it with shame. The convention must be performed with openness and according to the dictate of fair play. We have conducted ourselves in the same manner. APC we are the cure. Llet our behaviours show that we would cure. Let's tell Nigerians that today they might despair but help is on the way. Let that which you heard here be recorded as a high moment of the party. Let the convention be remembered for ever as the one Nigerian moved further from despair. If we do this not only shall we here the voice of change we shall also hear the trumpet of victory. Nigeria would change. Change for the better. The economic doom that stares Nigerian in the face shall be cured by APC.

00.33

The economic doom Nigeria now faces will be wiped away by the APC cure - Tinubu Tinubu has just delivered his goodwill message. Like others, he advised party members to support whoever wins.

00.28

The Speaker of The House of Representatives, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to gave the next goodwill message.

Mr. Tambuwal began his remarks by commending the National convention planning Committee and all delegates for leaving their comfort zones to come and work for the progress of Nigeria.

"Together we are yet again making history. the coming of the legacy party is a big sacrifice, but it is worth it.

"The most credible alternative to what we have in Abuja today is the APC"

"APC is the party for today, tomorrow and the Future.

"All Nigerians committed to democracy and the peaceful co-existence of this country should come together to vote our the malfunction and incompetent administration that we have in Abuja today.

"We all need to get a Nigeria that we can all call our own, not what is happening today where some part of Nigeria is being taken away by Boko Haram.

"the APC can and will arrest this situation almost immediately after coming into office.

"To all aspirants, we shall come together and work in unison to face the challenge ahead of us.

"Nigerians should come out en masse and support the candidate of the APC.

"What we have witness in the last six years is very sour inner mouth, we must come together to salvage Nigeria".

00.22

Excerpts from Ogbonnaya Onu's speech

I'm very happy and highly honoured to stand before you on this special day that history is being made. for 16 year we have seen that the the problem they inherited they have been unable to solve them. A time for change has come and APC is the vehicle which nIgeria will use for that change. there is great hope that with APC in government we would be able to secure our great country. thee young in Nigeria hope is on the way change is coming. we are already doing this in many of the states that we control. the difference between the AOC and the PDP is the difference between light and day. I called on Nigerian to make a choice of continuing the the way it has been in the past 16 years. if that is not desirable nigerian should vote for the APC. Nigeria should vote for the APC. This is the first time that an opposition party controls 14 states and out of those 14 states we control the two most populous Lagos and Kano. What is happening today is an eye opener for most people. This is a party that means well for our great nation. as the chairman of the screening committee I want to assure Nigerians that these men have what it takes to take nigeria out of its present problems. I thank you so much and may the Almighty God bless our APC and bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

00.03

Just before the voting starts, there will be goodwill messages. First, from former chairman of the ANPP, Ogbonnaya Onu. His will be followed by Bola Tinubu, Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal, and two others.

23.58

Muiz Banire, the national Legal Adviser of the APC has coordinated the ratification of the Manifesto based on Article 13 (1). Dikko Umaru seconded the motion moved by the National Legal Adviser. The legal Adviser put the question to the crowd and the Ayes had it.

23.56

23.55

Excerpts from Oyegun's presentation

" Let me begin by welcoming Chief Bernabas Gemade, who is attending his first National Convention of our great party as a member".

" Only one of five aspirants will be elected, yet all are winners because they have all pledged to work with the winner as if they are the flag bearer.

"They are winners because they love Nigeria and our great party, more than they love their individual aspiration.

" As you proceed to exercise your power today, I want you to do so with every sense of responsibility because you are engaged with a historical responsibility.

"Know that this vote you cast may change your future and the future of Children yet unborn.

"

23.48

Chairman of APC, John Oyegun, is currently delivering his speech. He is mainly presenting the party's manifestos, just as he boasts that all the APC presidential aspirants are better that the incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan.

23.45

Excerpts from Fashola's speech

My duty today is simple yet is the one that excite me greatly. As I welcome you to Lagos I'm welcoming you to change. I welcome you back to the epicentre of nationalism. to the home of change. I welcome you back to where the plan of nigerian was hatched as a place of possibility.

Because I believe that promises must be kept. The list of promises are long as the list of disappointments. if we go through some of these promises you will discover that none of them have been fulfiled.

There was promise to complete the Second Niger Bridge, there was a promise to resuscitate all industries in Kano. there was a promise to reduce the importation of importation. There was the promise to complete the road leading to the Muritala Mohammed Airport.

There was a promise to complete Ilesha water scheme, there was a promise to play politics without bitterness. As if the promises were not bad enough, they have lost parts of Nigeria and in spite of these that party and the president are coming back and making more promises.

Today we all have the responsibility to replace promises to promises that can be actualised.

One man would have that opportunity to implement that manifesto and bring the change we desire. what we have promised to do is important. we gather to elect the potential leader for the most populous nation in Africa.

23.40

Excerpts from Ogbonnaya Onu's speech

I'm very happy and highly honoured to stand before you on this special day that history is being made. For 16 years, we have seen that the the problem they inherited they have been unable to solve them. A time for change has come and APC is the vehicle which Nigeria will use for that change. There is great hope that with APC in government we would be able to secure our great country. The young in Nigeria hope is on the way change is coming. We are already doing this in many of the states that we control. The difference between the APC and the PDP is the difference between light and day. I called on Nigerians not to make a choice of continuing the way it has been in the past 16 years. If that is not desirable, Nigerian should vote for the APC. Nigeria should vote for the APC. This is the first time that an opposition party controls 14 states and out of those 14 states, we control the two most populous -- Lagos and Kano. What is happening today is an eye opener for most people. This is a party that means well for our great nation. As the chairman of the screening committee, I want to assure Nigerians that these men have what it takes to take Nigeria out of its present problems. I thank you so much and may the Almighty God bless our APC and bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

23.29

"I am pleased to inform that all our presidential aspirants are eminently qualified to bring about the change we all desire in our country" - Fayemi

23.21

The Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, kayode Fayemi is now giving his welcome remark.

"Convention is a good opportunity for the APC to demonstrate its democratic credentials. "Today we will show the spirit of sportsmanship and the love for the greater good that has been the pillars of this party. "Today we will show Nigerians that it is possible for patriots from all nooks and crannies of this contrite congregate to determine an outcome on a crucial issue. "We will leave this venue stronger and more united as a party. " APC represents the first real opportunity for an opposition party to mount a viable challenge for power."

23.08

Olabiyi Durojaiye and Bala Na'Allah now offering the opening prayer.

23.07

APC convention begins proper with the rendition of the National Anthem!

23.03

General Muhammadu Buhari and Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have also just arrived venue of the Primary election. Kano Deputy governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had earlier announced Kwankwaso was returning to Kano after two female suicide boombers caused mayhem in the state.

22.48

The national Chairman of the APC, John Oyegun and one of the presidential aspirant Rochas Okorocha just arrived Teslim Balogun Stadium.

22.47

PDP amends its constitution with more than two-thirds of votes cast at National Convention, Chairman of Electoral Panel, Ken Nnamani, declares

22.45

PDP National Chairman, Adamu Muazu, urges all unsuccessful aspirants to show understanding as Nigeria can only develop when all stakeholders remain united.

22.37

Speaker Aminu Tambuwal, returning to the State Box after going to exchange pleasantries with delegates from Sokoto State.

22.27

Buhari writes APC delegates, "I don't have dollars to give you but I will give my all to Nigeria"

My Dear Delegates, As you gather for our convention, please remember that history, change and the hopes of Nigeria are there with you. They are there to ask you to perform according to your best judgment and patriotic conscience. I also ask you to do the same. We seek a new Nigeria. It starts with us. It starts today. I have placed myself before you seeking your help to nominate me as your standard bearer for our progressive party, APC. Personal ambition does not drive me in this regard. I seek to be the next president of our beloved nation because I believe I have something to offer Nigeria at this time of multiple crises. Insecurity, corruption, and economic collapse have brought the nation low. Time is past due that we work together to lift Nigeria up. I am ready to lead Nigeria to its rightful future. I have always served Nigeria to the best of my ability. I have always tried to give more to the nation than it has given me. This is the principle of service that has guided my public life. Thus, I am not a rich person. I can't give you a pocketful of dollars or naira to purchase your support. Even if I could, I would not do so. The fate of this nation is not up for sale. What I will give you, and this nation is all of my strength, commitment, sweat and toil in the service of the people. What I can give you is my all. I do not intend to rule Nigeria. I want to democratically govern it with your help. I seek a Nigeria where Christians and Muslims may practise their faiths in peace and security; a Nigeria that is just and where corruption no longer trespasses into our institutions and national behavior and a Nigeria where our diversity could be used for our national prosperity. Nigeria is our home. Let us now turn it into the great nation we know it can and should be. I thank you all Muhammadu Buhari (RTD) GCFR

22.23

One of the five aspirants; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has arrived the venue of the convention.

21.55

Members of the National Working Committee of the PDP whose appointments were ratified at the convention have taken the oath of office.

21.34

A documentary of the achievements and projects in APC governed states is currently showing on large screens in the stadium.

21.24

Second round of relieve for Police Officers guarding the ballot boxes is happening now.

21.22

Convention ratifies the appointment of Adaamu Mu'azu as the PDP national chairman and that of the national secretary, Wale Oladipo. Mr. Mu'azu was ratified with 2,672 votes. 11 votes were voided while there were 8 no votes. Ken Nnamani announced the overall result after Mr. Ikimi read the votes from each state, Counting of votes to ratify Adewale Adeyanju's appointment as national auditor is in progress.

21.13

Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso returns to Kano, from the APC presidential primary in Lagos, after two female suicide bombers killed at least six people in the northern city, Kano Deputy Governor Abdullahi Ganduje says. Mr. Kwankwaso remains in the race for the APC presidential ticket nonetheless, Mr. Ganduje adds.

20.55

A member of the Election Sub-Committee, Tom Ikimi, is reading the result of the election to ratify the PDP national chairman, national secretary and national auditr, state by state.

20.36

Also part of the "hailing" group are the governors of Nasarawa Tanko Almakura, Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun, Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, and Adams Oshiomhole of Edo

20.30

Some Governors Including Kashim Shettima of Borno, Babatunde Fashola of Lagos, Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers, Aliyu Wammako of Sokoto and other dignitaries are now going round the various delegates sitting area to "Hail" them.

20.28

Tony Tetuila is now the one singing "Tinubu you don hit my car"

20.26

Dinner is been served at the APC convention venue in Lagos to all delegates.

20.14

On of the MCs asked leaders of the various state delegation to prevail on the delegates not to leave the venue of the convention because there are three set of voting.

He said the voting to ratify the party's national chairman, national secretary and national auditor has just been held.

He said a motion for the amendment of the party's constitution would be moved and after that there will be voting and then the election of the presidential candidate will be held.

The delegates are persuaded to stay back until these rounds of voting are concluded.

20.09

We are still having a taste of 9ice and his street credibility - Sani Tukur

20.03

The crowd just went wild and ecstatic with the performance of the hit song "Street credibility" by 9nice.

20.02

The Governors have started arriving. Borno's Kashim Shettima, who was here earlier but stepped out to pray just returned to the arena, just as Aliyu Wamakko of Sokoto also came in.

19.51

It is now the turn of the Gongo Aso master, 9ice to thrill the audience at Teslim Balogun with a rendition of one of his songs "No bi mistake". Its almost 8 clock and proceedings are yet to commence, although dignitaries continue to file into the Stadium Lagos state governor, Babatunde Fashola just arrived.

19.46

Comedian Seyi Law steps on stage as the first entertainer of the night.

19.43

Voting to ratify the appointments of the National Chairman, Adamu Mu'azu, the National Secretary, Wale Oladipo and the National Auditor has been concluded. The Electoral Committee headed by a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, is soritng out the votes and will announce the outcome soon.

19.07

Programme of Events

Based on the programme of events lined up at the National Convention, the Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee, Kayode Fayemi, will give a brief welcome address after the opening prayer. The National Chairman of the APC, John Oyegun, will then deliver the "State of the Party Address" and also unveil the party's General Election Manifesto. The National Chairman's presentation will be followed by some goodwill messages, after which all the aspirants would be given 10 minutes each to address delegates. After the speeches by the aspirants, the presidential primary election will follow after which the results will be declared. After the declaration of results, the party will then handover the General Election Manifesto to the winning presidential candidate. Once that is done, the winner will then deliver his acceptance speech. The national Convention would be rounded up with closing prayer and vote of thanks sometime on Thursday.

18.50

The announcer, former musician, Tony OneWeek, just announced that the event would now start at 8:00 p.m. He said that the event has been divided into two parts, the first part featuring entertainers like Tony Tetuila, Jay Martin, 9nice.

18.48

Again Sam Nda Isaiah Refutes Rumours Alleging His Stepping Down, Insists That I Am In The Race To The End

It seems that the stories allegedly making the rounds that the publisher of the Leadership Newspapers and APC presidential candidate, Sam Nda Isaiah had stepped down for General Muhammadu Buhari is untrue.

This rumour has been refuted in a press statement released by the Director of Publicity, Mr. Igboeli Arinze.

Mr. Arinze who described the story as wicked and untrue blamed Sahara Reporters and the Nigerian Television Authority which had also tweeted the rumour.

"I wish to state that at no point in time, now or in the past was it ever considered by our principal that he would step down for any aspirant, so those spreading such rumours are only wasting their time as the stories have no truth in them.

Again, before such rumours began receiving propagation, I had expected those who used it to have reached out to us here to either confirm or get the repudiation, it is the social responsibility of these media houses, but unfortunately they did not do so and went on to publish it.

As Director of Publicity of the Sam Nda-Isaiah Campaign Organisation I wish to refute these stories making the rounds that Mr. Nda Isaiah has stepped down for any aspirant, Mr. Nda Isaiah is in the race and he is in the race to win. We are hereby refuting this story and are also calling on the media houses that used it to retract it."

18.44

President Jonathan and Vice President Namadi Sambo have concluded voting and have walked back to their seats at the VIP stand. Voting in progress.

18.43

APC is about to start voting. Chairman of National convention committee, Kayode Fayemi, walked into the stadiium with mmbers of his committee, moments ago.

18.42

LETTER TO THE DELEGATES OF ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS, APC, DURING THE NATIONAL DELEGATES CONVENTION

My Dear Delegates,

As you gather for our convention, please remember that history, change and the hopes of Nigeria are there with you. They are there to ask you to perform according to your best judgment and patriotic conscience. I also ask you to do the same.

We seek a new Nigeria. It starts with us. It starts today. I have placed myself before you seeking your help to nominate me as your standard bearer for our progressive party, APC.

Personal ambition does not drive me in this regard. I seek to be the next president of our beloved nation because I believe I have something to offer Nigeria at this time of multiple crises. Insecurity, corruption, and economic collapse have brought the nation low. Time is past due that we work together to lift Nigeria up. I am ready to lead Nigeria to its rightful future.

I have always served Nigeria to the best of my ability. I have always tried to give more to the nation than it has given me. This is the principle of service that has guided my public life. Thus, I am not a rich person. I can't give you a pocketful of dollars or naira to purchase your support. Even if I could, I would not do so. The fate of this nation is not up for sale.

What I will give you, and this nation is all of my strength, commitment, sweat and toil in the service of the people. What I can give you is my all.

I do not intend to rule Nigeria. I want to democratically govern it with your help. I seek a Nigeria where Christians and Muslims may practise their faiths in peace and security; a Nigeria that is just and where corruption no longer trespasses into our institutions and national behavior and a Nigeria where our diversity could be used for our national prosperity.

Nigeria is our home. Let us now turn it into the great nation we know it can and should be.

I thank you all

Muhammadu Buhari (RTD) GCFR

18.20

The Master of Ceremony, Abike Dabiri, has finally called on all delegates to come into the Stadium and take their seats as proceedings will soon commence!

18.19

Voting has started in Abuja. Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda has been asked to lead President Goodluck Jonathan to the Bayelsa State stand to vote. Mr. Yuguda is the Returning Officer for Bayelsa State Both of them accompanied by his wife, Pateince, Governor Seriake Dickson and others are now on their way to Bayelsa stand

18.12

Presidential aspirant, Sam Nda-Isaiah just told PREMIUM TIMES he has not stepped down for anybody. "It is a lie, I remain very much in the race," he said.

18.02

The MC announces that the convention will soon begin to receive goodwill messages from party leaders.

18.01

The PDP convention has been on break for almost an hour now with several artistes performing.

17.44

With the sun rapidly setting, delegates have began trickling into the main bowl of the Teslim Balogun Stadium to go and seat on their states designated seating areas. Not unexpectedly, Lagos state delegates were the first to come in.

17.44

Ushers filing into the election venue to help coordinate the delegates. Notice the police officers guarding the ballot boxes are now sitting.

17.28

Police officers relieving their colleagues who has been standing under the sun all day.

17.28

Deputy Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, has just tweeted, saying his boss, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is still in the APC Presidential race. Mr. Ganduje tweeted perhaps to debunk speculations that Governor Kwankwaso had stepped down.

17.26

From Tinubu to delegates, through Twitter You came not just as party members from your particular states or communities. You came here as representatives of a new Nigeria. As APC, we cannot afford to squander this moment. We cannot afford to look history in the face then turn our back to it. Let that which you do here not only be recorded as a high moment for the party but also as an inspiring turning point for our country. Welcome to Lagos and welcome to your convention, the convention for the people. During this convention, the history of our beloved nation is to be rewritten for the better.

17.24

Governor Rabi'u Kwankwaso of Kano state and APC Presidential Aspirant addressing delegates from Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states at the Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos, today, Wednesday. He was accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Abdullahi Umar, Ganduje, APC BOT member, Chief Sam Nkire and former governor of Kogi State, Prince Abubakar Audu. Photo: Govt. House, Kano.

17.22

PDP delegates queuing for screening outside the Eagle Square in Abuja just before the convention started.

17.12

Another good aspect of the ‪#‎APCconvention‬ is that delegates biometrics are taken before being issued tags. Kills manipulation. Sani Tukur

16.58

The police officers guarding the ballot boxes have just been relieved by a new set of policemen. they deserve the break. they stood under the sun all day.

16.50

The convention has kicked off. The Chairman of the Convetion Planning Commitee, Bello Mohammed, a former acting national chairman of the PDP, has conlduded his welcome address. He wished the delegates successful convention.

16.50

The Chairman of the Electoral Sub-Committee, Ken Nnamani addresses the convention on the guidelines to be used for the election. He said there is only one aspirant to the office of the president since two others voluntarily withdrew. He however said there candidates for some vacant party offices. He is now reading out the names of the returning officers for the 36 states.

16.49

President Goodluck Jonathan and wife, Patience, are already seated at the Eagles Square, Abuja, as the PDP presidential primary gets underway. Vice President Namadi Sambo and wife, Amina, are also seated. Other dignitaries include Senate President, David Mark, and PDP chairman, Adamu Mu'azu.

16.49

The convention has kicked off. The Chairman of the Convetion Planning Commitee, Bello Mohammed, a former acting national chairman of the PDP, has conlduded his welcome address. He wished the delegates successful convention.

16.23

Its past four pm in Lagos and We keep getting reports that various interest groups are meeting to forge alliances and find consensus.

The latest information coming in is that Sam Nda Isaiah has stepped down for Muhammad Buhari.

The initial reports we received is that the duo of Governors Rabiu Kwankwaso and Rochas Okorocha have stepped down, although, Kwankwaso's deputy, Ganduje has posted a tweet to say his principal is still in the race.

Meanwhile, the Convention Planning Committee has provided Reporters with free Internet Wifi, at the press gallery.

15.16

The accreditation of delegates from the South Western states.

14.25

Outside the Teslim Balogun stadium, in Lagos, traffic is building up as delegates add to the already congested city.

13.50

Fayemi on inspection of facilities at Teslim Balogun

13.36

Chairman of APC National Convention Committee, Kayode Fayemi, his deputy, Kawu Baraje, and other members of the committee just arrived Teslim Balogun Stadium, venue of the convention and are going round to inspect the arena and make final arrangements. Delegates have also begun trickling in. The venue, at the moment, is mostly populated by Journalists and their "friends", security agents.

13.35

Apart from the main podium, a smaller one is also erected nearby and various music instruments have been set up there. It looks like, there will be lots of dancing today. Whether that would be before or after the election is not clear, but it seems certain there will be some partying tonight, here at Surulere. The Song, Surulere by the Mavins is playing as we write this update.

13.34

Sources at the venue of the convention have told PREMIUM TIMES that Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha and Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso would step down for Muhammadu Buhari later tonight. We are yet to confirm this at the moment.

13.32

It's a carnival atmosphere outside the Teslim Balogun Stadium with supporters of Atiku dancing to loud music.

07.35

GOMBE

Gov. Dankwambo wins PDP guber primaries for Gombe State

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has been elected the gubernatorial flag bearer of the PDP in the 2015 general Elections.

Mr. Dankwambo was elected through an affirmation poll held at the PDP secretariat on Monday in Gombe.

The governor polled 492 votes out of the 504 delegates, while eight votes were invalid and four delegates were absent.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na'Abba, said the delegates had affirmed Mr. Dankwambo as the gubernatorial flag bearer of the party in the 2015 elections.

"Delegates have today given the mandate to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, to contest on the platform of the People's Democratic Party for a second term."

The returning officer congratulated the delegates for the affirmation.

In his remarks, Mr. Dankwambo thanked the delegates and supporters of the party for the confidence reposed in him to re-contest as governor.

He assured party supporters and the people of the state that he would consolidate on the development of the state if re-elected as governor.

Mr. Dankwambo called on the PDP supporters to go to their various villages, wards and local government areas to mobilise the electorate for the 2015 elections.

Mr. Dankwambo was the sole aspirant in the state that purchased nomination form for the governorship position.

07.25

KATSINA

Nashuni wins PDP guber primary election in Katsina State as eight aspirants walk out

Musa Nashuni on Monday won the PDP gubernatorial election in Katsina State for the 2015 elections.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Abubakar Mua'zu, said in Katsina that Mr. Nashuni scored 1,309 votes to clinch the PDP ticket in the state.

Mr. Mu'azu said that Senator Ibrahim Ida came second with 16 votes; Tukur Jikamshi, seven votes; while Kabir Barkiya and Abdullahi Umar Tata, got two votes each.

He said the election was free, fair and conducted in accordance with the party's constitution and the electoral law.

Mr. Mu'azu urged aspirants who lost the election to take heart and support the party candidate for the progress of the party.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Nashuni commended the delegates for electing him for the the 2015 elections.

He urged the aspirants that lost the election to cooperate and support him for the progress of the party.

Mr. Nashuni also urged PDP supporters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards, while those who had reached 18 years should register their names for the forthcoming general elections.

He also assured people of the state that he would complete all the development projects initiated by Governor Ibrahim Shema if elected governor in 2015.

Also speaking, Governor Shema, solicited the support of the aggrieved aspirants because they were considered as great party men.

He urged them to consider Mr. Nashuni's victory as something destined by the Almighty God.

Eight aspirants had walked out of the election venue because they were not satisfied with the arrangements made by the party for the election.

06.36

BENUE

Terhemen Terzoohor, believed to be the anointed candidate of Governor Gabriel Suswam, has won the Benue gubernatorial PDP primaries elections with 517 votes.

He defeated incumbent deputy governor, Steven Lawani, who polled 311 votes; and the immediate past Minister of Trade and Investment, Samuel Ortom.

One of the aspirants, Eugene Aliegba, stepped down before the commencement of voting.

The primary elections were held at the Aparaku stadium in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Voting commenced midnight of Monday, and ended early hours of Tuesday.

Results were announced at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

00.21

NIGER

Umar Nasko, a former Chief of Staff to the Niger State Governor, wins the PDP governorship primary in the state

00.15

LAGOS

Violence trails the announcement of Jimi Agbaje as winner of the PDP governorship primary in Lagos with some contestants saying there were more votes counted than the number of delegates accredited.

00.11

ENUGU

There were two parallel governorship congresses in Enugu. At one of the congresses, Senator Ayogu Eze emerged victorious. In the other, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi triumphed. It is not clear which of the congresses the national headquarters will recognise.

23.58

SOKOTO

We have been able to confirm that Deputy Governor, Muktar Shagari, has formerly submitted a petition to the Chairman of the Sokoto state PDP election panel, Senator U. U. Dukku, complaining over the composition of the delegates list.

Our correspondent reports that election is not likely to take place tonight.

23.56

SOKOTO

In Sokoto state, there appears to be a stalemate as the state's deputy governor, Muktar Shagari, has forced a stoppage of the commencement of voting after accreditation has been completed.

Mr. Shagari is alleging irregularities in the manner the accreditation was conducted. He suspects that some of the accredited delegates ‎are fake.

23.39

Lagos

Jimi Agbaje wins in Lagos

Doherty - 21 votes Gbadamosi - 21 votes Obanikoro - 343 votes Agbaje - 432 votes Mr. Gbadamosi kept shouting "fraud fraud, shameless fraud" as the votes were counted.

23.04

Nasarawa

Yusuf Agabi defeats Maku, others, emerge Nasarawa PDP governorship candidate

Yusuf Agabi has emerged the winner of the Nasarawa state PDP governorship primaries held in Nasarawa town. Mr. Agabi polled 214 votes to defeat Labaran Maku and former governor Aliyu Akwe Doma and six others. Announcing the result, the panel chairman Adolphus Wabara said Maku scored 160, Solomon Ewuga 31, Doma 129, Damishi Luka 12, Bala Yakubu 4, Chris Mamman 1, and Mike Abdul 28 votes respectively.

23.02

PLATEAU

Gyang Pwajok has won the gubernatorial the PDP primaries with 435 votes to defects his immediate contender, the incumbent deputy governor of Plateau state Ignatius Longjan, Mr. Longjan scored 163 votes.

The results were announced by the chairman electoral panel for Plateau PDP gubernatorial election Abdullahi Ohioma.

Victor Lar, came third with 109 votes Haruna Dabin scored 16 votes; John Clark 6 votes, Rufus Bature 5 votes John Alkali 3 votes, Fidelis Tapgun got 1 vote, John Alkali 2 votes Godfrey Miri 4 votes, Sunny Tyoden 7 votes, Kemi Nshe, 31, Nandom Pyennap also got 1 vote Jimmy Cheto, got no vote, Joseph Golwa 2 votes, Bitrus Nabasu 10 votes Longmas Wapmuk also got no vote; and one invalid vote recorded.

Ignatius Longjan had left the venue in protest, as the arrested Lawmaker by security agents, Joe Dawan was his agent monitoring the election.

A total number of 818 were accredited to participate in the primaries elections which commence at about 7:43 pm after series of complains by aspirants and agents; the polls lasted for about an hour and a half.

Agents of aspirants keenly watched as delegates cast their votes.

23.00

Lagos

Heated argument over discrepancy in delegates' numbers

There is a war of words going on inside the venue of the primaries. Earlier, it was announced that a total of 806 delegates would vote. But at the end of sorting of votes, the figure rose to 863.

Mr. Gbadamosi, an aspirant, said that the election "has been concluded."

"From start to finish, there was intimidation, tear gassing of delegates."

The head of the election committee said: "We have to count the votes first. Then after we discuss this issue.

"Election has taken place. So counting must take place. You can't stop the counting. We can sort it out later."

Now there are shouts of "we must count" quickly replied by "no" inside the hall.

22.59

NASARAWA

Alh Yusuf Agabi has emerged the winner of the Nasarawa state PDP gubernatorial primaries held in Nasarawa town.

Mr. polled 214 votes to defeat Labaran Maku and former governor Aliyu Akwe Doma and six others.

Announcing the result , the panel chairman Adolphus Wabara said Maku scored 160, Solomon Ewuga 31, Doma129, Damishi Luka 12, Bala Yakubu 4, Chris Mamman 1, and Mike Abdul 28 votes respectively.

22.56

OYO

Tesleem Folarin clinches PDP guber ticket for Oyo state as Alao-Akala, Seyi Makinde others boycotts exer‎cise.‎ Senator Ayo Adeseun withdraws for Folarin, gets Oyo Central Senatorial ticket.

Mr Fatai Buhari, Oyo state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, won APC ticket for Oyo North Senatorial District. He defeated Mr. Wale Okediran.

APC Oyo North Senatorial District primary:

Dr. Wale Okediran: 220

Fatai Buhari: 2843

APC Oyo South Senatorial District: Adesoji Akanbi: 2189

Femi Olaore 394

Fola Akinosun 114.

APC Oyo Central primary still being counted

22.36

CROSS RIVER

Senator Ben Ayade wins Cross River PDPprimary for 2015 gubernatorial election after polling 752 votes to beat closest rival, Joe Agi, who had 11 votes. A frontline aspirant had withdrawn from the race in protest and then proceeded to petition the Independent National Electoral Commission.

22.31

DELTA

Senator Ifeanyi Okowawins Delta PDP governorship primary election with 406 votes, beats David Edevwire who scored 299 votes

22.06

BORNO

Borno PDP guber primaries not holding, party plans consensus

The PDP governorship primary election expected to hold today nation wide has not taken place in Borno state as parties in contest are still horn-locked on how to agree and field consensus candidate.

Repeated visit to the party's state office revealed that the primary election may not hold any time soon.

An official of the party who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES under condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to do so, said the party is yet to fix a date for the gubernatorial primaries, as leaders are still discussing ways out without negative spill-over.

The source said "all that the party leaders wanted was emergence of a consensus candidate; but from all indication the only way out is to hold a primaries since they all have gotten to this stage".

He added that the primaries may not hold in Borno state capital giving the security situation.

"Borno state delegates may be conveyed to Abuja where they could as well cast their votes, because most of them are still there brainstorming over the Future of our party".

Those vying for the Borno PDP gubernatorial ticket are Kashim Imam, Mohammed Imam, Muhammed Bulama, Muhammed Makinta; Kakai Gujbawu, Abba Jato, Mala Sheriff (a younger brother to Senator Ali Modu Sheriff) and Muhammed Abuna, a former Commissioner for works in Kashim Shettima's government.

22.02

ABIA

A former Deputy General Manager of Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, Aba Zone, Victor Ikpeazu, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, flag bearer in Abia State.

Mr. Ikepeazu defeated the immediate past Minister of Labour and Productivity, Emeka Wogu, and Uche Ogah to pick the ticket.

22.00

DELTA

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Ifeanyi Okowa, has won the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State. Mr. Okowa a former Secretary to the Delta State Government and former Commissioner of Health, secured 406 votes to emerged victorious at the primary election in Asaba.

He beat Anthony Obuh and Dave Edevbie, both of who were preferred candidates of the governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, at different times.

20.57

AKWAIBOM

21 gov aspirants in Akwa Ibom protest result, accuse State Govt of bribing delegates with N1m each to vote winner, Udom Emmanuel.

The 21 governorship aspirants who staged a walk out during the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, have rejected the result of the exercise, alleging that it was full of irregularities.

The aspirants specifically alleged that delegates to the primary election were induced with a bribe of N1 million to vote for the winner of the election, Udom Emmanuel.

The aspirants made the allegation in a letter they jointly signed and addressed to the Chairman of the PDP Governorship Electoral Panel, Bola Oyebowale, on Monday night.

Mr. Emmanuel emerged winner of the election by securing 1,201 votes.

The signatories are Nsima Ekere, Helen Esuene, Assam assam, Patrick Ekpotu, Chris Abasi-Eyo, Ekpeyong Ntekim, Effiong Abia, Richard King, Asuquo Okpo, Anietie Ufot, Larry Esin, Samuel Udonsak, Jerome Isandedighi, Peter Esuh and Effiong Esin.

Others are David Okpon, Ita Udoh, Ime Ekanem, Michael Etuk, O. Etteh and Benjamin Okoko.

Copies of the protest letter were sent to President Goodluck Jonathan, the National Chairman of the PDP, Adamu Mu'azu, the PDP National Organising Secretary, Abubakar Mustapha, the party's National Legal Adviser, Victor Kwon.

The State Director of State Security Service, SSS, Commissioner of Police and the Resident Electoral Commissioner were also copied.

20.25

ADAMAWA

Ribadu wins Adamawa PDP governorship ticket

A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu, has clinched the governorship ticket of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] in Adamawa state.

Mr. Ribadu beat six other contestants, including the state governor, Bala Ngilari in an election which held at the Old Parade ground, Abuja‎.

The party's National Working Committee, NWC, had moved the election to Abuja after Mr. Ngilari was accused by a panel sent to the state to conduct primary election for state Assembly aspirants of holding them hostage.

Monday's election results which was announced by the chairman of the election panel, Rufai Hanga, showed that Mr. Ribadu got 688 votes while Governor Ngilari got 26 votes.

Awwal Tukur, the son of a former chairman of the PDP, Bamanga Tukur, got 24 votes, a former Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education, Commission, UBE‎C, Ahmed Modibbo, had 30 votes while retired General Aliyu Kama got 3 votes.

Another candidate, Marcus Gundiri, who ran for governor on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria in the 2011‎ election, got 33 votes.

20.24

TARABA

Ex-Taraba Acting Governor raises alarm over plot to subvert the will of the people A PRESS STATEMENT BY THE GARBA UMAR GUBERNATORIAL CAMPAIGN ORGANISATION Emerging reports have revealed that there is a fresh plot to subvert the will of Tarabans and disregard all well-known principles of democracy by unilaterally awarding the governorship ticket to a neutral candidate. Report reaching us indicates that faced with eminent defeat in the governorship primaries, some opportunistic politicians who have foisted their power on the people of the state have dubiously devised a new plan to pick a Muslim governorship candidate from the Southern Senatorial Zone on the pretext of satisfying the nebulous agitation for power shift. This is not only a slap on the integrity of the state but a brazen attempt to subvert the democratic right and will of the people, This is the latest in the plethora of frustrating plots to stop Alhaji Garba Umar from generously and democratically being elected as the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state. While we are not against power shift, the constitutional power to take this decision rest squarely with the electorates of Taraba State and not on a select group of privilege people plotting to subvert the rights of the people, just to satisfy their personal interest. As far as we know, zoning political office is not constitutional and therefore cannot be foisted on the state by desperate politicians pursuing their personal and hateful agenda. The right of every electorate to choose their leader is a sacred responsibility or duty and not at the whims and caprices of any individual or group. We strongly believe that one day the governorship seat will move naturally to any part of the state including the Southern zone, depending on the credibility of the candidates. The members of the People's Democratic Party PDP, in the state have already elected their delegates and the delegates are poised to elect their candidates for election into various offices during the forth-coming general elections. This process which is guided by the Nigerian Constitution is uniform throughout the country and therefore the right of every Taraban cannot be taken away under any guise as this will neither be tolerated nor accepted. We therefore warn that we will neither accept nor tolerate any attempt to impose candidates on the people without going through the democratic process, as any attempt to do so will be resisted with every option available to us. The beauty of democracy is to accord the people their right to elect candidates of their choice and not to narrow their choices to people who have not declared interest in contesting election let alone articulating any programme of development for the state. We wish to advise all aspirants to various offices to subject themselves to the electoral process instead of seeking to get to office through the window. We are also convinced that Tarabans are matured enough to decide the movement of political offices to various zones in the state, and at the appropriate time power will shift to credible candidates in any part of the state.

20.15

Sokoto

Former Sports Minister, Yusuf Suleiman, boycotts Sokoto State PDP governorship election primary, a statement says.

20.15

ADAMAWA

Voting has been concluded, officials are now counting the votes in the Adamawa governorship primary holding at the Old Parade ground, Abuja. The candidates running for the election include, Governor Bala Ngillari, Nuhu Ribadu, Ahmed Modibbo, Awwal Tukur, Marcus Gundiri and Aliyu Kama. After the results are announced, the delegates will begin voting for aspirants to the state House of Assembly.

19.40

Lagos

Modupe Chukwuneke, the only female aspirant, announces her withdrawal from the race.

"I want to thank PDP because it has given me an opportunity to aspire. I believe it has broken a myth.

"The reason I came out is because of the outcry by the non-indigenes regarding injustice and ill treatment by the APC.

"I have taken time to look at other aspirants and I have seen someone who I believe will have the interest of non indigenes at heart."

19.26

Lagos

Voting begins in Lagos

The state chairman introduces all the six aspirants, with Agbaje and Obanikoro getting the loudest cheers from the delegates.

Initially, 20 ballot boxes, representing the LGAs in the state were placed before the delegates.

But the chairman said it would be reduced to ten boxes due to "popular opinion."

"Have confidence in the system. We want to build a greater Lagos, people who would ensure that things are done rightly in Lagos.

In the photograph below, some of the aspirants exchange banters before voting began

19.15

Lagos

Aspirant wears bullet proof vest to primaries

One of the PDP Governorship aspirants, Babatunde Gbadamosi, popularly known as BOG, told journalists he wore a bullet proof vest to the primaries to avoid being hit by a stray bullet from the violence earlier today.

Although the party leadership had blamed the incident on thugs from the opposition party, Mr. Gbadamosi said it was PDP thugs that were responsible for the violence.

"I am wearing the bulletproof vest because I am afraid of being shot at but I am urging all my supporters to come and should not be intimidated," he said.

"There is fear of intimidation and some people in the party want to intimidate the delegates but we will ensure that everyone will vote fearlessly and as it pleases them."

He described as "unfortunate" the decision by the party leadership in Lagos to support Jimi Agbaje.

When asked if he was confident of winning, he said, "Would I have paid over N11m to purchase the form if I was not confident?"

19.10

Plateau

The 16 PDP Aspirants in Plateau state have identified some agents whom they described as "fake." Responding to the development, one of the aspirants and a former governor of the state, Fidelis Tapgun, demanded that all the agents should be thoroughly screened.

"We have a lot of people here with agents tags who are not agents," Mr. Tapgum told the Electoral Panel."The electoral panel should have brief and identify genuine agents." The former governor also said he will not accept night voting, saying "this place has no light, and it is getting late. So we will not do election in the dark."

Meanwhile, as at 6:25 p.m., the process had not commenced. Delegates and aspirants are in engage in discussions with panel members. Police and other security agents are not allowing close access to the aspirants and members of the panel.

19.02

Akwa-Ibom

Akpabio's candidate, Udom Emmanuel picks Akwa Ibom PDP governorship ticket

The immediate past Secretary to the Government of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has been declared winner of the PDP primary election in the state. Mr. Emmanuel polled 1,201 votes to defeat 24 other aspirants. The result was declared by the Chairman of the Election Panel, Bola Oyebowale.

18.53

Plateau

Pandemonium has broken out at the PDP governorship primaries in Plateau state; as aspirants and agents reject ballot boxes provided because they label with names of local governments.

All the aspirants threatened to workout of the venue of the election should the electoral panel insist on using the labelled transparent ballot boxes.

Reacting to the protest, the Chairman of the Panel, Abdullahi Ohioma, said: "After due consultation, we have decide to removed the label on the ballot boxes, so that the election can commence."

The chairman could not, however, stop the protest, as the venue has become rowdy.

The Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Oki, addressed security officials deployed to the venue to maintain law and order. The security personnel are manning the empty ballot boxes.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ohioma, in a welcome address shortly before the protest, said the panel had accredited 818 delegates who would be voting by open secret ballot secret, in accordance with their local governments.

The election is to commence with Wase, Mango and Riyom. Delegates have been allowed to cast their votes in any ballot box.

Other members of the panel are Rifkatu Samson, Salisu Magaji, Garba Ibrahim and state acting PDP chairman Raymond Dabo.

A total of 16 aspirants are contesting the Plateau state governorship seat.

Mr. Joshua Dariye who got the PDP ticket to contest the central Plateau senatorial district has arrived.

18.46

Delta

Voting has commenced in Delta State. Delegates are filling out according to their local governments to cast their votes. There are 25 Local Government Areas in the state.

18.30

Kaduna

Incumbent Yero wins in Kaduna

Gov. Yero has emerged winner of the PDP gubernatorial primaries with 970 votes to defeat Sen. Aziz who got 1 vote.

Total number of votes cast 972. Mukhtar Ramalan Yero :970 Zego Aziz: 1 Invalid vote: 1

37 delegates abstained.

Governor Yero have been declared winner in Kaduna primaries.

18.28

ABIA

Abia PDP elects governorship candidate

Okezie Ikpeazu wins Abia PDP governorship election ticket, securing 487 votes to beat seven other aspirants at a primary in Umuahia

18.19

OGUN

Ogun PDP elect Gboyega Isiaka as 2015 governorship candidate

The Ogun PDP has elected Gboyega Isiaka as its governorship candidate for the 2015 general elections.

Mr. Isiaka, who recently defected to the party from the Labour Party, LP, defeated his major opponent, Kayode Amusan, scoring 705 votes against Mr. Amusan's 150.

The primary was conducted in spite of a statement by the national secretariat of the party, ordering a postponement.

18.19

Nasarawa

Former information minister, Labaran Maku, is protesting the delegate list of Akwanga West ward in Akwanga local government.

Mr. Maku was frantically raising his hand to complain but the chairman Mr. Wabara said that the list was given to him from the national headquarters of the party and that he has no power to change it.

18.15

Lagos

Delegates screening still ongoing at the gate of the venue of the primaries.

Jimi Agbaje arrived five minutes ago to chants of "JK is OK. JK is Ok!"

Gani Taofeek, the Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, have allowed some selected media houses - print and electronic only - into the venue.

18.11

Sokoto

In Sokoto, the primary election has commenced. So far, only delegates from three out of the 23 local governments have been accredited.

18.09

Nasarawa

One of the nine aspirants on the platform of the PDP in Nasarawa State, Musa Husseini, has withdrawn from the race.

Mr .Husseini who addressed the panel headed by Adolphus Wabara, a former Senate President, in the presence of the other eight aspirants, said he withdrew for Aliyu Akwe Doma, a former governor of the state.

Mr. Husseini, is a former attorney general and commissioner for Justice in the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Adamu.

18.07

Adamawa - Abuja

‎L-R Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Ahmadu Fintiri, Adamawa governorship aspirant, Nuhu Ribadu, and Senator representing Adamawa North, Ahmed Barata, at the venue of ongoing PDP Adamawa governorship primary election in Abuja.

18.01

Plateau

Governor Jonah Jang and his wife, Talatu, and the National Legal Adviser of the PDP arrived venue of the governorship primaries at about 4:53 p.m. The acting Chairman of the party in the state, Raymond Dabo, has since arrived. The national anthem has been sang signifying the commencement of the exercise.

17.55

Plateau

The Organizing Secretary of PDP in Plateau State, Michael Dachung, has given reasons for the delay in commencement of the primaries in Plateau state.

Mr. Dachung, who spoke exclusively with PREMIUM TIMES at the Rwang Pam Stadium at about 4;27 pm, said the delay was as a result of late arrival of electoral officials charge with the responsibility of conducting the primaries from the national headquarters of the party.

"The officials arrived late, which necessitated the delay, but we have concluded screening of delegates, they are already seated, they were screen at the three senatorial zones of the state," he said.

Meanwhile, some aspirants said they not comfortable with the ballot boxes provided. Victor Lar, Godfrey Miri and Chris Bature, in separate interviews with journalists shortly after they arrived the venue, observed that the transparent ballot boxes provided could compel delegates to vote for the candidate sponsored by the state government for fear of victimization.

Aspirants who arrived venue of the primaries as at 4:30 pm including the lgnatius Longjan, Gyang Pwajok, Sunny Tyoden, Victor Lar, Chris Bature, Kemi Nshe, Godfrey Miri, Hafuna Dabin, John Clark and John Alkali has arrived venue of the Primaries at about 4:pm.

Also, a former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu and Speaker of the Plateau state House of Assembly, Titus Alams, came in at about 4:27 pm and are already seated.

Meanwhile, a few journalists have been allow assess into the venue, though many do not have the approved press tag.

17.49

Taraba

Delegates waiting to vote at the Taraba PDP governorship primary in Jalingo, the state capital, have been told that the election committee members were yet to arrive.

The acting governor, Sani Danladi, took some of the state lawmakers and local government chairmen to Abuja to demand the postponement of the primary. Mr. Danladi is alleged to be working for a powerful cabal opposed to the former acting governor, Garba Umar.

Mr. Umar is believed to be favoured by majority of the delegates.

17.33

Adamawa

Delegates have began voting at the Adamawa State governorship primary election holding at Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja.

The election was moved to the federal capital after the party cited security challenges in the North East state.

In the meantime, only one aspirant, Nuhu Ribadu, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is at the venue of the event.

17.31

Nasarawa

Aspirants of the Eggon extraction, namely Labaran Maku, Chris Mamman, Solomon Ewuga, are currently holding a meeting at the venue, presumably to pick a consensus candidate among them.

17.29

Kano

Screening yet to commence

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kano is yet to commence full screening of delegates that will elect the party's flag bearer for the February 2015 governorship poll.

The exercise will be conducted at Marhaba Cinema located at Firm Center and it will commence between 6 and 7pm.

About 2,000 delegates are expected to participate in the exercise. The breakdown of the figure shows that there are 1,452 Ad hoc delegates; 220 other delegates, who include are former chairmen of local governments; secretaries; treasurers; youth and women leaders; and 50 special delegates who are ministers, ambassadors, former Speakers of the National Assembly and the current serving House of Assembly members.

Eight governorship aspirants are vying for the ticket. Some of them are Mohammed Abacha, son of the late Head of State, Sani Abacha; Salihu Takai, Akilu Indabawa, and Mansur Ahmad. Others are Mustapha Mantaleta, Abba Muhammad and Bello Gwarzo.

The PDP State Publicity Secretary, Musa Danbimi, told PREMIUM TIMES that negotiation for withdrawal of some of the candidates was ongoing.

17.20

Taraba

From all indications, the primary election in Taraba state may not hold today as the state's acting governor, Sani Danladi, just led a delegation to the Wadata Plaza secretariat of the PDP in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES was told that the acting governor and other top members of the party are protesting the composition of the approved delegates list which they say favours the immediate past acting governor, Garba Umar.

A source, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak and who is in the delegation to PDP headquarters told this newspaper that "if the leadership of the party refuses to do something about this apparent bias, we will have no option than to leave the party".

17.00

KADNUNA

Voting has been duly completed by 1009 delegates from the 23 Local Govt Areas of Kaduna State. Counting has also commenced with Chair, Electoral Panel, Steve Oru sorting out ballot papers while Agents watch keenly.

16.46

Akwa-Ibom

I'll still be around as an elder statesman - Akpabio

Governor Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State has commended the ongoing primary election in the state, saying the process has been transparent.

The governor, who emerged a senatorial candidate of the PDP on Sunday, said he would support whoever emerges after the exercise because he wanted the will of God and that of the people to prevail.

He said he needed somebody who could sustain the good governance in the states and improve the living standard of the people.

He prayed for the state to get money to enable his successor to continue with the development and legacies he already initiated.

Mr. Akpabio, who leaves office at the expiration of his second term in office next May, said he would still be around as an elder statement to offer advice on what should be done in the state.

16.41

Akwa-Ibom

As counting progress, Governor Akpabio's candidate have scored 87 votes in the two local governments of Issien Udim and Ikot Okpene Local government.

The other 24 candidates are yet to score a vote.

16.39

Katsina

Reports we are reaching from katsina state say eight out of the nine contestants for PDP Governorship has stormed out of the venue of the election protesting irregularities.

16.33

Kaduna

Former Minister of Aviation, Hassan Hyet, Abdullahi Yakawada and Samson Ajeye have stepped down for incumbent, Ramalan Yero, we have onfirmed. The contest is now between incumbent and Haruna Zego Aziz. [caption id="attachment_172701" align="aligncenter" width="526"] Kaduna state governor, Ramallan Yero, in White cap, voting at the primaries.[/caption]

16.31

LAGOS

Things have become calmer now. But the gate into the venue remain blocked by police.

Police have continued to harass journalists, this time using dogs to chase them from the gate of the venue. And journalists are threatening to boycott the event.

Earlier, before police began firing shots, some hoodlums were seen sharing guns out of a bag.

About half a dozen people are now locked up inside the Black Maria.

16.22

AKWA Ibom

Vote sorting has been completed, counting now in progress. So far, the name of Governor Goodwill Akpabio's preferred candidate, Emmanuel Udom, is a frequent occurrence in the vote count.

16.19

Akwa-Ibom

Voting ends in Akwa Ibom

Voting ends in Akwa Ibom State and collation is in progress. Frontline aspirant, Udom Emmanuel, hailed the process. He says he had never seen a primary election that was as peaceful as the ongoing process. Senators Effion Bob, Emmanuel Ibok Essien, Aloycius Etuk and the incumbent Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Udo Kirean, also commended the process.

16.13

AKWA IBOM 21 governorship aspirants, led by Ambassador Assam Assam, walk out in protest in Uyo over what they called adulterated delegates list. Governor Godswill Akpabio's anointed candidate, Udom Emmanuel, may be declared winner.

16.13

Ogun

Voting in progress in Ogun despite order by the PDP national leadership to suspend the exercise. At the time it did, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, who is a delegate was absent.

Also absent were some governorship aspirants such as Tony Ojesina, Yanju Lipedem Remilekun Bakare, Sarafa Ishola, Yomi Majekodunmi, David Bamgbose, Isiaq Akilade and Rafiu Ogunleye. Similarly, there was no member of the Electoral Committee from the party's national secretariats to conduct the election.

16.09

Cross River

Frontline aspirant, Goddy Agba, walks out of Cross River primary election venue

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship contest in Cross River State, took a turn for the worse on Monday, when a leading contender for the governorship seat of the state, Goddy Agba, opted out at the twilight of the primary election.

The aspirant, in a statement issued in Calabar by his media consultant, Phrank Shaibu, said that his withdrawal was hinged on the grounds that the delegates' congress list was fraught with irregularities.

"The party has confirmed our initial suspicion and fears that they were desperately committed to excluding Prince Goddy Jedy Agba from all democratic processes leading up the fulfilment of his gubernatorial ambition," the statement said.

"From the initial proclamation that he was not a member of the party to the cancellation of the November 1st ad hoc delegate congress, his purported suspension from the party and now, the mutilation of the delegates list, it is doubtful that the playing field for the intended Cross River State PDP Governorship primaries would be sufficiently balanced, rather it is likely to lean in favour of the outgoing state Governor's purported choice of candidate.

"Anyone, that understands Nigerian politics a little should know how important it is for an incumbent State Governor to see that his successor covers his tracks.

"However, this should not be a crucial role for the PDP's appointed panel in redefining how a democratic process of electing the next governor of a State in a civilized society should be. Otherwise, if allowed, it will amount to deprivation and oppression of the electorate. In turn, this may bring about chaos and active or passive rebellion by many people.

"Even when one does not feel a sense of worry for the PDP if it loses Cross River State to another Party in the governorship and general elections, it is time our political leaders learnt how to take decisions that would build our democracy than destroy it. Democracy is about more than holding elections. A real and true democracy should reflect the will of the people."

15.44

Ogun

PDP NWC Cancels Ogun Governorship Primaries

A press release from the headquarters of the People's Democratic Party is claiming the Ogun governorship primaries have been cancelled. The release is published below.

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cancelled the conduct of the Governorship Primary election in Ogun state. For the avoidance of doubt, the NWC hereby states that it did not authorise any governorship primary in Ogun state. Consequently, any such exercise held in Ogun state is hereby declared null and void and of no effect. A new date will be communicated for the primaries. Signed: Olisa Metuh National Publicity Secretary.

15.41

Nasarawa

An aspirant in Nasarawa State and serving senator, Solomon Ewuga, has complained that a woman who was not as delegate was allowed to come into the venue of the primary election. The woman whose name is not known has been walked out of the venue by the police.

15.38

Sokoto

In Sokoto, accreditation of delegates has just begun at the Giginya Memorial Stadium.

Those in contention for the PDP governorship ticket in the state are the incumbent Deputy Governor, Mukthar Shagari, former Nigeria's Ambassador to Morocco and former senator, Abdallah Wali, former Minister of Sports, Yusuf Suleiman, and a former senator, Abubakar Gada.

15.36

Akwa-Ibom

Voting has commenced in Akwa Ibom State with delegates from Abak Local Government Area taking their turns.

Delegates are filling out in queues to cast their vote. Delegates from some other Councils are also voting now.

Some of them that are breaching the process have been asked to take their seats. The process is going on smoothly.

15.35

Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State PDP gubernatorial primary election has been moved from the auditorium of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, to the institution's Guest House where the accreditation is going on.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Mark Neto, said that the change in venue was effected to forestall the disruption of the exercise by the students of the institution.

15.06

Plateau

As at 2:30 p.m., no delegate or party officials has arrived Rwang Pam Township Stadium, venue of the PDP governorship primaries holding in Plateau state.

A musician hired to perform at the event is currently entertaining the security personnel and a few journalists who could gain entrance to the venue.

Some journalists have left the venue because the exercise is yet to commence.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that delegates of the PDP governorship primaries are confined to an undisclosed hotel within Jos. Some of the delegates cannot be reached on their mobile phones.

14.48

Kaduna

In Kaduna State, the Chairman of the Electoral Panel, Steve Oru, has addressed the delegates and journalists on the rules and procedure for the primary election.

The Vice President, Namadi Sambo, the state governor, Mukhtar Yero, and other top members of the PDP members from the state are at the Murtala Square, Kaduna, venue of the elections.

Voting has commenced with statutory and ad-hoc delegates from Sanga Local Government Area of the state.

Among the contestants are Mr. Yero, former senator, Haruna Aziz, Hassan Hyat, Lawal Yakawada and John Ajeye, a retired Air Commander have all stepped down for the governor.

Unconfirmed reports say Messrs. Hyat, Yakawada and Ajeye stepped down for Mr. Yero following the vice president's intervention at a meeting held last night.

Meanwhile, the governor has earlier declared today a work-free day to enable citizens who have not collected their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, to do so.

14.40

Bode George and his wife, accompanied by about half a dozen police escort vehicles, have just arrived.

The gunshots and tear gas canisters fired by the police have stopped.

But journalists, who had huddled by the gate during the police shootings, remain locked outside the venue.

14.39

LAGOS

Gun shots and tear gas by the police.

14.37

LAGOS

As at 1.30 p.m., still nothing in Lagos.

Armed police officers are still blocking the entry to the venue. In fact, their duty has been bolstered by the arrival of two police dogs.

The crowd outside the venue has increased to hundreds of delegates, party supporters, and area boys.

No aspirant has arrived yet.

But a Black Maria is here.

14.34

BAUCHI

The PDP gubernatorial primary in Bauchi State is yet to commence.

There are few party officials inside the Multipurpose Hall, Wunti, venue of the event. Security personnel are all over the place.

The aspirants include a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yahyale Ahmed, former Minister of State for Health, Ali Pate, Auwal Jatau, Senator Adamu Gumba, Alhaji Bappa Azare and Senator Babayo Gamawa.

There are indications the former SSG to Bauchi State, Aminu Hammayo has withdrawn from the race.

14.30

Akwa-Ibom

Voting is about to commence in Akwa Ibom primaries, holding at the International Stadium. The venue is secured by about 300 security officers.

Over 1,100 delegate from the 31 LGAs of the state are waiting to vote. The delegates were acrredited without hitches. Delegates are already seated waiting to votes.

The state governor, Godswill Akpabio, has arrived the venue.

14.10

Plateau

Plateau State has a total of 826 delegates for primaries.

Those jostling for the ticket include the incumbent Deputy Governor, Ignatius Longjan; the three serving senators, Gyang Pwajok, and Victor Lar, Sunny Tyoden; former Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, John Clark; the immediate past Speaker of Plateau state House of Assembly, Hezekiah Jimka; a retired Commissioner of Police, Nandom Pyennap; a serving House of Assembly member, John Alkali; an architect, Haruna Dabin; and the immediate past PDP chairman in the state, Third Republic Governor of the state, Fidelis Tapguz.

Others are Godfrey Miri, a retired state Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Jimmy Cheto, Kemi Nshe, a serving Council chairman of Shendam, Jonathan Sheni, a retired civil servant, Rufus Bature, a pastor, Jonah Wuyep, former Chief of Air staff, Joseph Golwa, Bitrus Nabasu, Longmas Wapmuk, the immediate past Director General Industrial Training Fund ITF. One of the aspirants and a former senator, Cosmos Niagwan died a week before the final screening of governorship aspirants.

13.51

Plateau

Journalists barred from Plateau PDP governorship primaries

Many journalists could not gain entrance to the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos, Plateau State where PDP governorship primary election will hold. PREMIUM TIMES gathered that only 20 pieces of press tags were handed over to the officials of the Plateau State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists even though there are about 100 reporters from eight chapels covering the state.

Armed police officers deployed to the stadium to provide security for the exercise are chasing away journalists without press tags. The security personnel explained that they were given instruction not to allow journalists without the tag into the venue. Journalists with the National Identity Card of the NUJ and those of individual media organisations were turned away by the police.

The acting chairman of the PDP in Plateau State, Raymond Dabo, could not be reached for comments as he did not pick a call made by PREMIUM TIMES reporter, seeking to know why the press tag could not be given to all the reporters.

There is tight security in and around the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos where the primary election is holding. Business places within the stadium have been shut while all streets linking the area were barricaded since Sunday evening. Meanwhile, as at 1:00 p.m. the exercise was yet to commence. No single delegate can be sighted at the venue now. Only the security personnel can be sighted.

13.45

Imo

The primary in Imo is taking place at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri. Accreditation of delegates is ongoing.

Already, delegates from seven out of the 27 local government areas of the state have been accredited.

The stadium is almost filled to capacity. Security operatives have taken over the gates to the stadium and are frisking those going inside.

13.43

NASARAWA

The primaries in Nasarawa state is taking place at the auditorium of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa.

The state chairman of the party, Yunana Iliya, arrived the venue at noon to inspect facilities.

Labaran Maku, former minister of Information, arrived the venue at 1:28 p.m. in company of well armed security operatives.

Nine aspirants are contesting the ticket: Aliyu Akwe Doma, Labaran Maku, Musa Husseini, Jibrin Yakubu, Solomon Ewuga, Chris Mamman, Yusuf Agabi, Damishi Luka, and Mike Abdul.

13.36

Kebbi

Accreditation of delegate for the Kebbi State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primaries has commenced.

The exercise commenced at about 10:11am at the Haliru Abdu Stadium opposite Cabinet office Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

The exercise commenced in a peaceful atmosphere with delegates and officials conducting themselves in an orderly manner.

12 aspirants are expected to contest in the primaries.

Meanwhile, the primary election in the Kebbi Central Senatorial District is still inconclusive with the emergence of Abubakar Gari-Malam withdrawing from the governorship race to join the Senatorial election.

Buhari Halidu Jega was expected to emerge unopposed following the earlier withdrawal of Sen Adamu Aliero.

13.33

Nasarawa

The primaries in Nasarawa state is taking place at the auditorium of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa.

Delegates are being accredited at the institution's Guest House and would be moved to the venue afterwards.

The state chairman of the party, Yunana Iliya, arrived the venue at about 12.pm and inspected facilities.

Labaran Maku, former minister of Information, came to venue about 1.28pm in company with well armed security operatives and exchanged pleasantries with people around.

Nine aspirants are contesting namely: Aliyu Akwe Doma, Labaran Maku, Musa Husseini, Jibrin Yakubu, Solomon Ewuga, Chris Mamman, Yusuf Agabi, Damishi Luka, and Mike Abdul.

13.32

Rivers

Controversy trails Rivers State PDP primaries as 17 out of the 24 aspirants cleared to contest the election boycotted the event held in Community Secondary School, Nkpolu in Port Harcourt. Only seven of the aspirants attended.

13.26

Akwa-Ibom

Voting is expected to commence by 2:00 p.m. in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital city.

Although there are over 20 aspirants under the ruling PDP, immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Udom Emmanuel, is widely expected to clinch the ticket. He has the blessings of governor, Goodwill Akpabio.

13.16

OGUN

1.07 P.M: Buruji Kashamu, controversial moneybag of the South-West PDP, arrives the venue of the primaries, accompanied by about 50 bouncers.

13.09

Rivers

Nyesom Wike wins Rivers

Former Minister of state for Education, Nyesom Wike, has emerged as the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers state.

He scored 1083 votes out of a total of 1108 delegates votes.

"My victory is victory for democracy," he said. "I will reclaim the stolen mandate of the PDP and recover what is rightly ours in rivers state. The era of rascality and impunity has caused Rivers state dearly. Today, the state enjoys a pariah status."

13.03

OGUN

Delegates screening commences

12.43 p.m: Former Deputy Governor, Salmot Badru, walked into the venue alongside Iyabo Apampa, a notable women leader of the party.

12.43 p.m: One of the governorship aspirants Kayode Amusan, walked in, accompanied by three armed mobile policemen.

12.46 p.m: Adijat Olaleye, member of Ogun State House of Assembly walks in.

12.51pm: Another governorship aspirant,Gboyega Isiaka, walks in with police escort.

12.58

Armed police officers are still blocking the venue of the Lagos PDP primaries.

Delegates and journalists are still outside. And more police patrol vans and police officers are arriving.

12.55

OGUN

The Chairman of the PDP in Ogun State, Dayo Bayo has just ended a closed-door meeting with one of the electoral committee member, Yakubu Abdullahi.

Mr. Abdullahi later left the secretariat although he assured the chairman he would get back to him on phone.

Mr. Bayo prevented journalists from gaining access to Mr. Abdullahi for interview.

In an interview with journalists, the chairman said he had no instruction to halt the congress.

But it is clear there is confusion of some sorts.

12.51

KEBBI

Accreditation of delegates has commenced.

The exercise commenced at about 10:11 a.m at the Haliru Abdu Stadium, opposite Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi.

The exercise is peaceful so far, with delegates and officials conducting themselves in an orderly manner.

Twelve aspirants are expected to contest in the primaries.

12.43

RIVERS Voting has been completed in Rivers, and counting of ballots has started. Former Minister of State for Education, Nyesom Wike, seems to be ahead of the other contenders.

12.40

OGUN

The stage is set for the primaries at the party secretariat located along Presidential Boulevard, Abeokuta.

Policemen and other security operatives have taken positions at different strategic locations. Police screening those qualified to enter the premises

However, there are speculations that the national secretariat of the party has ordered a temporary suspension of the congress.

As at 11.20a.m. delegates are yet to arrive the venue.

The party chairman, Dayo Bayo, is said to be holding a closed-door meeting with one of the party officials from the headquarters of the party in Abuja.

Journalists are as at now at door step of chairman's office to interview him over update on the conflicting report about the congress

12.34

LAGOS

At the venue of the gubernatorial primaries of the Lagos Peoples' Democratic Party, PDP, in Ojota.

Six aspirants are contesting to fly the party's ticket in next year's governorship election in Lagos, but Musiliu Obanikoro and Jimi Agbaje are seen as the major contenders.

Over a dozen police patrol vans and police officers, armed with AK 47 rifles, numbering over 100.

Journalists and delegates are still barred from the venue "until they are told to come in," according to a security guard at the gate.

11.17

Lagos

Hamzat agrees to work with Ambode

Lagos State Commissioner for Works, and a governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Obafemi Hamzat, has promised to work and support the winner of the party's governorship primary, Akinwumi Ambode.

Mr. Hamzat came second in the election which held Thursday.

He scored 1,201 while Mr. Ambode, the eventual winner, scored 3,735 votes.

"I congratulate Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode for his victory in the Lagos Gubernatorial Primary Election. We shall support you for the upcoming final victory by February 28th 2015," Mr. Hamzat wrote on his Facebook page Friday morning.

He added that the loss of the party's governorship ticket does not end his life.

"One disappointment is not the end. Your life doesn't stop because of a single setback. It will all work together for your good. The bigger the disappointment, the bigger the blessing. There is beauty for your ashes--joy for your mourning," he wrote.

The one-time commissioner for science and technology ended his note saying: "You've got to let go of what didn't work out. You can't do anything about the past but you can do something about right now".

09.41

Lagos

A Renewed Hope - Ambode's acceptance speech

My fellow Lagosians, it is with a deep sense of gratitude and humility that I accept this ticket to run as the flag bearer of our great party, APC in the 2015 gubernatorial elections. This victory was made possible by you the people. And to my fellow contestants, I have nothing but commendation and respect for putting up a good fight. The success of this primary and the victory that has come out of it is not just for me but for all of us that stepped into the water. It is a victory for Lagosians and for democracy.

I thank all the delegates, over 6,000 of you who voted according to your conscience. For once, you did not wavered in your faith in the process put in place by our great party, APC. To the State party Executive and the National officers, I extend my appreciation for the long hours and the experience invested in this exercise. The orderliness, the transparency of the process and the spirit of sportsmanship devoid of bitterness that characterized this process signpost a better future for our democracy.

Our party has demonstrated to all that we are a party of great minds and democratic ideals. The flag of the party that you have handed over to me I accept with a deep sense of history, knowing fully well that Lagos deserves nothing but the best in terms of good governance and dynamic development. We have a legacy to build upon. We have a challenge to meet and speedily too.

The responsibility belongs to all of us. Let us put aside the disappointment of yesterday and embrace the opportunity of today. Not forgetting that the future begins today. We must never forget that the future of Lagos is bigger than the summation of our ambitions.

After this victory, we must move quickly to retain the party APC in the column of the progressives by returning the APC to power in Lagos. The task ahead of is daunting, but surmountable. We have only just commenced the first phase of the execution of our political agenda. The next phase beckons. We must all work together to usher APC back into power in Lagos state.

On my part, I promise never to waiver or fail. I promise to energize and mobilize our teeming supporters in the next phase of this struggle. I put myself to the task, knowing fully well that the foundation laid must never be destroyed but built upon. I commit to the continuation of excellence and the upliftment of the lives of all Lagosians.

I thank you and God Bless Lagos State.

09.34

Akwa-Ibom

Umana wins Akwa Ibom

Despite joining the party barely a week following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Umana Umana, a former secretary to the Akwa Ibom government, has clinched the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship ticket.

Mr. Umana will represent the APC in next year's Akwa Ibom governorship election.

Shortly after he was declared winner in the elections held at the old Uyo stadium, thousands of his supporters trooped to his private residence for a victory party that lasted till the early hours of Friday.

Some of the prominent supporters at the victory party included Ime Umana, who joined in chanting, dancing and jubilating over the victory.

Mr. Umanah dedicated the victory to God and attributed his win to the resilience of the Akwa Ibom people. According to Ime Umanah, the victory "signalled the beginning of a revolution to free Akwa Ibom people from the slavery of the last eight years under Godswill Akpabio."

He urged all supporters of the party to mend their differences and go all out during the elections proper and ensure that Mr. Umana was elected as governor of Akwa Ibom State come February 28, 2015.

Witnesses said the election had become violent at some point, and that at least one person was shot.

Mr. Umana was in the contest against a former minister of state for Federal Capital Territory, Akpan Udoedehe, and a former military governor of Rivers State, Sam Enwang.

09.29

Plateau

Former Speaker, Lalong, wins Plateau

Former speaker of the Plateau state House of Assembly Simon Lalong, has won the All Progressive Congress APC primaries in Plateau state.

He scored 2222 votes out of the 2964 votes cast to clinch the party's ticket to contest the 2015 governorship election in the state.

Mr. Lalong was speaker of the Plateau House of Assembly during the Joshua Dariye regime.

Chairman Gubernatorial and House of Assembly Primary Committee for APC in Plateau State, Sunny Monidafe, announced in the results early hours of Friday.

His closet rival, Emmanuel Garba, got 304 votes. Solomon Dalung received 293 votes, while Elijah Miner got 50 votes and Vemark Dangin got no vote. Mr.Dangin a former senator of the second Republic has been opposing the incumbent Jonah Jang led administration since 2007.

The Primaries kick started at about 8:30 pm Thursday. It ended early hours of Friday.

No aspirants has so far protested the results. The election was monitored by a team of representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in the state.

Our reporter observed that both delegates and security officials were orderly during the primaries.

The primaries was attended by 2964 delegates, from the 17 local government areas of the state.

The votes were cast in transparent white rubber buckets, labelled by local government areas. Votes were counted in the presence of polling agents and delegates.

08.53

Kano

Ganduje wins Kano

Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano state deputy governor, emerged winner of APC primaries with 5,567 votes, Umar Doguwa, APC chairman in Kano, told journalists.

08.49

Adamawa

Bindow wins Adamawa

Bindow won the APC governorship primaries in Adamawa with 1880 votes. His closest rival, Mijiyawa, scored 1183 votes. The result was announced by the chairman of d election Abubakar Yawa this [Friday] morning.

08.41

Kaduna

El-Rufai wins Kaduna

Nasir El-Rufai has won the APC governorship primaries in Kaduna. The results as announced shows he won with 1,965 votes. Full results:

Isa Ashiru: 1379

Haruna Sa'eed: 127

Salihu Lukman: 22

Shamsu Ango: 27

Nasir El-Rufai: 1965

05.39

LAGOS Announcement of result begins Votes counted in no particular order - Lanre Ope [0 vote ], Tokunbo Wahab [7 votes], Adekunle Disu [9 votes], Abayomi Sutton [0 vote], Tokunbo Agbesanwa [0 vote], Adeyemi Ikuforiji [182 votes], Tola Kasali [68 votes], Supo Shasore [121 votes], Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon (GOS) [272 votes], Lekan Pitan [112 votes], Obafemi Hamzat [1,201]

00.41

Ambode in clear lead at Lagos APC governorship primaries

Counting of delegates' votes have begun at the Lagos All Progressives Congress, APC, primaries with Akinwunmi Ambode in a clear lead.

About 5,700 delegates from 20 local government areas cast their votes for the 13 candidates seeking the governorship ticket of the party.

Counting is currently ongoing at the venue. Of the almost 1,000 votes counted so far, Mr. Ambode has gotten more than half of the votes.

Femi Hamzat, Commissioner for Works, and Adeyemi Ikuforiji, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, trail a distant second and third place respectively.

The exercise has been peaceful so far, except for a few incidents of dispossession of people's valuables outside the venue.

22.15

OYO

‎‎The governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary in the state. Mr. Ajimobi polled ‎4,662 votes to defeat his only remaining challenger, Ayo Lam-Adesina, who had 22 votes.

22.14

NASARAWA

Governor Umaru Tanko Al- Makura of Nasarawa State emerged the APC's governorship candidate for the 2015 general elections in the state. The governor scored 1,630 votes from the 2,543 delegates who participated to defeat two other candidates, Reuben Audu, and James Angbazo. Mr. Audu scored 17 votes while Mr. Angbazo got 73 votes, five invalid votes were recorded.

22.12

AKWAIBOM

A total of 2,453 delegates are said to have participated in the primary. Mr. Umana polled 2,444, Mr. Enwang got 2 votes while Mr. Ekpenyong got only a vote.

22.07

SOKOTO

Speaker Tambuwal wins Sokoto APC gubarnatorial primaries with a total number of 3466 votes .

21.09

LAGOS

The Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee in Lagos State, Peter Obadan, has lambasted some local government areas in the state for brining "fake" delegates to participate in the governorship primaries. He specifically lampooned leaders of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area for bringing in non accredited delegates. "I announced that if you are not accredited, you will not vote," Mr. Obadan told the delegates after all the 282 accredited delegates from the local government had voted. "When you people were bringing fake people in, you ought to have realized that." As at 8.30 p.m., delegates from17 local governments had cast their votes. Only two aspirants, Akinwunmi Ambode and Ganiyu Solomon, were still present at the venue.

21.07

ZAMFARA

We just confirmed that the accredited delegates in Zamfara State has completed the ratification of Governor Abdulaziz Yari as the APC candidate for the 2015 election. Mr. Yari ran unopposed at the primary election held at the Trade fair Complex in Gusau

21.05

AKWAIBOM

Udoedehe and supporters had left the stadium as well as Mr. Enwang. Mr. Ekpneyong was sitting at the State Box while the remaining delegates lined up behind Mr. Umana. Nobody lined up for the three other aspirants.

21.00

NASARAWA

Almakura wins Nasarawa APC Gubernatorial primaries Governor Umaru Tanko Al - Makura of Nasarawa State has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2015 general elections in the state. The governor scored 1,630 out of 2,543 votes to defeat two other aspirants Reuben Audu and James Angbazo. Mr. Audu scored 17 votes while Mr. Angbazo got 73 votes. Five invalid votes were recorded. Stanley Buba, the fourth candidate however did not show up to participate in the exercise. The primary election, which started late was held at the Lafia City Hall after delegates where accredited at the Abacha Youth Centre and the Lafia stadium. The primaries, which was held under heavy security presence, was also dully supervised by Ike Chinwo, the Chairman of the panel and the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, headed by Ahmed Makama. Mr. Al - Makura described the exercise as "peaceful." He thanked the delegates for given him another opportunity to seek election. "The transparent manner of what happened today is a vindication of APC resolve to create a new electoral process accepted by Nigerians that would stand the test of time," he said.

20.51

AKWAIBOM

A head count of delegates on the queue has just been concluded and the result is about to be announced as Mr. Umana's supporters break into celebration.

20.49

KANO

The Chairman of the APC in Kano State, Umar Doguwa, has denied reports that the party was conducting the primary election in the three zones of the state. He said they were merely screened in the zones. Mr. Doguwa told PREMIUM TIMES that the screening of delegates had been concluded and that they were being evacuated from the three zones to the Sani Abacha Stadium. He however, declined comments on the reports that one of the aspirants, Kawu Sumaila had withdrawn from the race.

20.39

AKWA IBOM

While many delegates had fled the stadium, those who were still inside have been directed to queue behind the four guber aspirants in the state. But only one long line has been formed and it is believed to belong to Mr. Umana's supporters.

20.26

AKWA IBOM

Currently, the stadium gates have been reopened and people have been called back as shouts of UOU (Umana Okon Umana) continue. It seems the election panel may still go ahead with the primary. A local reporter told PREMIUM TIMES that the organisers are ready to conduct the primary using an open ballot system. What is curious, however, is how the panel will conduct the exercise when most of the accredited delegates had left in the heat of the confusion that broke out when non-delegates were allowed to flood into the stadium.

20.15

Akwa-Ibom

Mr. Udoedehe is still inside the stadium trying to calm down angry supporters while hundreds of party faithful are struggling to escape from the rowdy venue of the primary.

20.12

Akwa-Ibom

Trouble in Akwa-Ibom Continues

A gunshot has just been heard towards to the gates of the Township stadium as people fight to gain entrance to the venue of the primaries.

This newspaper has it on good authority that one person has been shot.

Some cultists wearing red armbands, allegedly brought into the stadium by one of the aspirants, tried to negotiate their way into the stadium. They have been pushed back by security operative.

Just as Mr. Udoedehe moved into the stadium to call for the suspension of the exercise, some young party members, beleived to be loyal to another aspirant seized the election materials and fled.

19.56

LAGOS

Something about Ambode's self-confidence though, and his body language. Like pikin wey carry microchips enter exam hall - Ben Ezeamalu, Premium Times Lagos Bureau Chief.

19.53

RIVERS

RIVERS APC GUBER PRIMARIES: EQUITY DEMANDS THAT GOVERNORSHIP SHOULD GO TO RIVERS SOUTH EAST - AMAECHI

The Rivers State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Chibuike Amaechi has stated in clear terms that, equity, natural justice and fair judgement were the salient criteria used in selecting Dakuku Adol-Peterside, from the Rivers South-East Senatorial District as gubernatorial flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2015 general elections.

Mr. Amaechi stated this during the APC gubernatorial primary election held at the Main Bowl of the Alfred Diette-Spiff Complex, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He maintained that the Rivers West Senatorial district and the Rivers East Senatorial district have taken their gubernatorial zoning slots in the past years, adding that, equity must reign supreme in ensuring that the governor after him comes from the Rivers South-East Senatorial zone in 2015.

According to him, "Rivers West Senatorial district and Rivers East Senatorial district have taken their slots, and now, equity demands that it should go to Rivers South-East Senatorial district.

"The All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State had earlier agreed that the governorship slot should go to Hon, (Dr) Dakuku Adol-Peterside...From today, I will continue to be in the front of Hon (Dr.) Dakuku Adol-Peterside until all elections are concluded.

"My joy is that, today, we have shown the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that there can be another popular party in Rivers State. In the last elections in 2011, we gave the PDP over 1.8million votes. This time, we challenge them to come and get such votes again let us see. This is the time to prove our point. Our delegates for this gubernatorial primary election are 4,574. This is an opportunity to ensure that, we do not suffer any longer."

The APC leader in the state also commended Senator Magnus Abe and his Deputy Tele Ikuru for their sterling qualities and useful contributions to his administration, urging them to remain steadfast and committed to the party.

"That does not mean that, one of my bosom friends, Senator Magnus Abe is not qualified. There are two distinct Rivers people I respect so much because of their intellect. They are Senator Magnus Abe and Odein Ajumogobia, SAN, but, it is unfortunate, Ajumogobia will not be allowed to win the PDP guber primaries. In the same way, I have mentioned that the Deputy Governor, Engineer Tele is also qualified. With my Deputy, I have never watched my back. If I am overseas or in London, and I called him to handle some assignments, he has been doing well beyond my expectations. He is a man of due process," Mr. Amaechi noted.

Mr. Amaechi equally explained that, the choice of Hon. (Dr) Dakuku Adol-Peterside is hinged on the struggle for the return of the Soku oil wells bequeathed to Bayelsa State and the Etche oil well to Abia State being masterminded by the federal government.

"We have suffered long in the hands of the Federal government. All the oil wells in Soku, owned by the Kalabari people have been taken away to Bayelsa State and that of Etche to Abia state. We will fight with everything to deliver APC in the 2015 general elections. As APC faithful, I expect all of us to have Soku and Etche oil wells at the back of our minds. The oil wells belong to our people. When I leave office, I expect the next Governor to continue the struggle for the return of the oil wells to our people, the Rivers people", Mr. Amaechi explained.

The State chief Executive task the Military and the Police that will be deployed to monitor the 2015 general elections in the state to be neutral and ensure the protection of lives and property.

Mr. Amaechi advised the Military and the Police not to be partisan in politics as such attempt could be regarded as an act of impunity against civilians.

"I hear the PDP and the Federal government are planning to use the military and the Police to stop me from moving around during the 2015 general elections. I am the chief security officer of the state and if they stop me, you will see what will happen. The duty of the Military and the Police during the elections is to ensure protection of lives and property", Amaechi said.

He further commended stakeholders and party faithful for choosing and giving automatic tickets to Assembly members in the All Progressives Congress, APC and advised those who lost out to remain steadfast in moving the party forward.

Governor Amaechi used the opportunity to urge Rivers people to foster a free, fair and credible election in the 2015 general elections, adding that their Permanent Voters Card is key in choosing credible candidates.

Earlier, the Chairman of the APC Guber Primary election, Prince Austin Nweke thanked Governor Amaechi and party faithful for making it easy for the panel to conduct the party primaries in an atmosphere devoid of rancour and acrimony.

"What Governor Amaechi and you, the APC supporters have done is a new step that has ushered in peace and harmony in the state. Without your earlier decision, it would have been difficult to conduct the Guber primaries. Some APC states have over 18 guber aspirants, but this committee or panel is overwhelmed by the decision taken by Governor Amaechi and the party. We are at a new level", Prince Nweke said.

Press Unit Government House, PH. December 4, 2014.

19.41

Akwa-Ibom

Udoedehe is heading back to the stadium apparently to call for the cancellation of the exercise. His supporters are also trailing him to the stadium.

Mr. Umana and his supporters and some delegates are still trying to convince members of the election panel to go ahead with the exercise.

19.40

Akwa-Ibom

The gates to the stadium have just been opened and people are trooping in without being screened, making the situation inside the venue of the primary more complex for the organizers.

While some national officers of the party especially from the South-South have left the stadium, a few others are still inside trying to decide on whether to go ahead with the primary or not in view what is unfolding.

19.33

AKWA-IBOM

Trouble in Akwa Ibom

Protest in Uyo as former members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state who recently defected to the APC came with armed convoys and forcefully opened the gates of the Township stadium for their supporters.

Many statutory delegates are still outside the stadium, blocked from entry by supporters of the decampee former PDP chieftains.

PREMIUM TIMES can authoritatively report that majority of those inside the capacity-filed stadium are not official delegates but supporters of one of the aspirant for the primary election.

A local journalist, Ndon Asian, told our newsroom that some leaders of the party have started walking out of the stadium to protest the poor handling of the exercise. Some of those who have walked out include Mr. Udoedehe, his supporters and some South-South officials of the party.

The former SSG, Mr. Umana is inside the stadium with hundreds of his supporters.

19.28

SOKOTO

Senator Dahiru, one of the aspirants, just stormed out of the venue of the primaries. He has also ordered all his agents to abandon counting. Meanwhile, counting continued.

19.27

Kano

It appears the Kano state deputy governor, Abdulahi Ganduje, is comfortable with the idea of having Kawu Sumaila as his deputy - if he wins the ticket. A while ago, he tweeted they were perfect match. Perfect Matching Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR with Hon. Kawu Sumaila OFR

19.17

Plateau

The Chairman Gubernatorial and House of Assembly Primary Committee for the All Progressive Congress APC in Plateau State, Sunny Moniedafe, has assured of a hitch free gubernatorial Primaries in the state.

Mr. Moniedafe, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES at the conference hall of the Crest Hotel, Jos, venue of the exercise, said all was set for a hitch free primaries.

"We just started accreditation of delegates a while ago, and is going on smoothly, we want to ensure that everyone is given equal opportunity," he said.

When asked why the delay in kick starting of the accreditation of delegates, he explained that "We are not in a hurry, some of our delegate are a distance from the state capital. We may even spend a night here, but we must ensure that what will be done here is right and in accordance with our constitution; security is assured."

He said Plateau State has 2,964 delegates from the 17 local government, out of 12 electoral Wards; and are being accredited to participate in the selection of a governorship candidate for the part.

According to him, primaries conducted for state Houses of Assembly on Wednesday was without rancour.

It was observed that accreditation of delegates was ongoing peacefully. Delegates are being screened by security agents. Security at the venue is tight as vehicles are not allowed into the premises of the hotel.

Five aspirants will contest the election. They are former speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Simon Lalong; Emmanuel Garba; Elijah Miner; Solomon Dealung; and a Second Republic senator, Vemmark Dangin.

18.52

NASARAWA

Due to rowdiness, voting has been suspended and delegates asked to return to their seats for new arrangement.

18.47

YOBE

It's all clear for Governor Ibrahim Gaidam. Yobe APC delegates have endorsed him as the party's 2015 governorship candidate, says Chairman of Electoral Committee, Babagana Tijjani.

18.44

KWARA

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed sent out a tweet thanking delegates for electing him. I thank all party members, executives at all levels, our stakeholders and ......for the confidence you have reposed in me.

18.42

SOKOTO

Counting has started in Sokoto. The only thing that one can hear from the counting desk is Aminu, Aminu, Aminu Waziri, Aminu, Aminu, Aminu Tambuwal, Aminu, Aminu, Aminu and Aminu.

18.41

Taraba

Three out of the eight aspirants are protesting the conduct of the primary election in the state. Mohammed Suleiman, Mohammed Ibrahim and Yusufu Akirikwen, are alleging that the team conducting the election is doing the bidding of one of the aspirants, Jummai Alhassan. Mr. Suleiman is believed to be relative of Jummai Alhassan. They told journalists that they asked for the list of delegates prior to the election and that they were kept in the dark on all the information relating to the conduct of the exercise holding in Jolly Nyame Stadium, Jalingo. Also, the name of the aspirants, Ezekiel Afukonyo is reportedly omitted from the list of contestants. The head of the election panel sent from Abuja,. Kola Shittu, promised to brief the press on all the issues later.

18.26

LAGOS

10 aspirants leave venue midway into voting

Almost all the governorship aspirants at the ongoing APC primaries in Lagos have left the venue of the exercise.

Akinwunmi Ambode, Ganiyu Solomon, and Leke Pitan are the only ones out of the 13 aspirants left at Onikan Stadium as at 6p.m.

It is unclear why the aspirants left midway into the exercise.

Earlier, Peter Obadan, chairman the Election Committee, had appealed to the aspirants to monitor the exercise and channel any grievance to the committee.

Tokunbo Wahab, the youngest aspirant in the race, left about 30 minutes ago.

Femi Hamzat left two hours ago.

Adeyemi Ikuforiji, who was the first among the aspirants to arrive the venue at about 9 a.m., and left soon soon after delegates began voting by1p.m.

As at 6 p.m., delegates from eight out of the 20 local government areas of the state has cast their votes.

18.19

SOKOTO

Voting has ended in Sokoto. Sorting and counting begins immediately.

18.18

ADAMAWA

In Adamawa, voting commenced at about 5.30pm with the 79 statutory delegates casting their votes first. The delegates from the three zones of the state will vote after the statutory delegates.

18.17

Akwa-Ibom

Due to the heavy downpour in Uyo, the primary could not start on time. Currently, accreditation process is still ongoing and about 5,000 delegates are going to be screened before the commencement of voting.

The four aspirants angling for the party's flag for the gubernatorial election are already inside the stadium and waiting for the commencement of voting.

18.13

NASARAwA

Nasarawa delegates have started arriving the City Hall, Shendam Road, Lafia, venue of the primary election after accreditation at Youth Centre and Stadium. 3,000 delegates are expected to vote in the exercise.

18.11

SOKOTO

Voting is getting to an end in sokoto as Wamakko Local Government Area, led by Aliyu Wammako, the Sokoto state governor, have just finish voting. Next on queue is Wurno and Yabo local government areas before counting of votes will start.

17.53

Kaduna

El-Rufai, Ashiru in early lead

Report from Kaduna says a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, is in early lead followed closely by Mohammed Ashiru. Accreditation of delegates began at about 10am while voting commenced at 1.28 pm. Our correspondent in Kaduna reports that while some have judged the exercise free and fair, others say it is characterised by financial inducement.

17.40

Zamfara

In Gusau, Zamfara State, delegates are trooping into the Trade Fair Complex along the Sokoto road bye-pass for the primary election. The delegates are expected to simply ratify the election of Governor Abdulaziz Yari, who is the sole candidate of the APC in the state.

17.35

Kano

An aspirant in Kano, Kawu Sumaila, is reportedly negotiating for the position of the deputy governor. An official of the APC in the state, who does not want to be named because he does not have the authority to speak, told PREMIUM TIMES in confidence that Mr. Kawu, a member of the House of Representatives, has agreed to withdraw and become the running mate to Abdullahi Ganduje, the current deputy governor.

17.32

Yobe

The Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee in Yobe State, Babagana Tijani, has announced that the delegates to the party's primary election have endorsed Governor Ibrahim Geidam as its governorship candidate in the 2015 election.

17.22

Lagos

Delegates begin voting in Lagos

Delegates have commenced voting to select the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos governorship flag bearer for next year's election. The delegates were drawn from the 20 local government areas of the state. John Obadan, the chairman of the party's Election Committee, appealed to the aspirants as well as the delegates to ensure that the exercise is peaceful. "We are a party set to change things in Nigeria. Charity must begin from our bedroom. We look up to Lagos as a model for democracy," said Mr. Obadan, a former deputy governor of Edo State. "Consequent upon that, I want to counsel that today we behave in an orderly manner so we do not cancel all the credits we have earned." Thirteen aspirants, including one female, are vying for the party's ticket for the 2015 election. The candidate with the highest number of votes will be announced at the end of voting and the person emerges the party's flag bearer. Mr. Obadan also appealed to aspirants who would feel disgruntled at the end of the exercise to make a presentation to the committee. "The final arbiter is the National Working Committee in Abuja," he added.

17.18

Lagos

Tinubu pleads with 13 Lagos aspirant to accept result of primaries

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has appealed to all the aspirants for the party's governorship candidate at the ongoing primary election in Lagos to accept whoever emerges winner as the party's choice. In a goodwill message to the aspirants, delegates, and party members on Thursday, Mr. Tinubu, hailed all the aspirants for being good democrats. "I want to use this opportunity to commend all the aspirants. You have toiled hard and sweated for the good of the state," Mr. Tinubu said in the message read by party's Publicity Secretary in the state, Joe Igbokwe. "You all have acquitted yourselves very well by selling your vision and not by tearing each other down. This is as it should be and must be." Over 6,000 delegates from 20 local governments across the state have assembled at the Onikan Stadium on Lagos island, to elect the party's flag bearer out of the 13 aspirants. Ahead of Thursday's primaries, about 10 of the aspirants had called for a suspension of the exercise on the grounds that the procedure for selecting the delegates was flawed. But on his message, Mr. Tinubu urged all the aspirants to accept the winner of the primaries as the party's choice. "When I met with all of you, you spoke of the need to ensure a free and democratic process. Today, you have that process," Mr. Tinubu said. "However, we must be realistic. There are 12 good men seeking one post, only one of you will win this position. "Accept the winner as the choice of the party that we may move forward and continue the project we highly seek. "You are 12 aspirants, and like the 12 tribes of Israel, let us work together."

17.15

Rivers

In Rivers State, a member of the House of Representatives, Dakuku Peterside, has emerged as the APC governorship candidate. A total of 3,733 out of 4,321 accredited delegates voted for Mr. Peterside. There were, however, 3,914 valid votes.

17.15

Kaduna

In Kaduna zone voting have already started at Kaduna International trade fair venue of the primaries, our reporter said that delegates of 4 local government have already casted their votes. He also said the primaries is peaceful.

16.42

Kwara

In Kwara, former Governor, Bukola Saraki, commends members of the APC who stepped down their ambition in the interest of the party and the state. He said the sacrifices would not be forgotten. He also thanked security agents sent to the primary election. "I'm sure we made their job easy in Kwara," he said.

16.39

BENUE

In Benue, the spokesperson to one of the frontline aspirants, Prof. Steve Ugbah, has issued a statement debunking speculations that he has stepped down from the race. Below is the full statement. "The attention of the Prof. Steve Torkuma Ugbah has been drawn to a story in today's edition of Daily Telegraph to the effect that the Benue State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has barred him from the party's Governorship Primaries earlier scheduled for today, but which for some reason(s) as yet unknown to us, have been rescheduled for Tomorrow i.e. 5th December, 2014.

"Ugbah, the party's governorship candidate in the 2011 guber-election, is the leading contender for the state APC ticket.

"It is possible that the story is also in other dailies, but the one in Daily Telegraph attributes the origin of the story to the State APC Chairman, Mr. Abba Yaro, and quotes him as saying Ugbah has been excluded from the race, and that although he has bought his Nomination Form, and has been duly screened, Ugbah "remains on his own."

Prof. Ugbah wishes to state categorically, unambiguously and unequivocally that:

1. The story is not true.

2. It is not only baseless, wicked and satanic, it is calculated to mislead his teeming supporters across the state who are gearing up to give him the party's nomination tomorrow or anytime the state EXCO permits one to be held.

3. Abba Yaro has no power, authority and locus, either as the State Chairman of the APC and/or an individual, to stop, disqualify or bar Ugbah from contesting in our party's Primaries, now rescheduled for tomorrow, Friday December 5, 2014.

4. There is no provision in our party's guidelines or constitution as well as the nation's constitution that gives Abba Yaro (or anybody by whatsoever designation in the state EXCO) the power, right or privilege to disqualify/bar any aspirant, least of all, an aspirant of Prof. Ugbah's calibre, who, besides purchasing and returning his Expression of Interest/Nomination Forms, has been duly screened and passed by the APC Governorship Screening Committee, sitting Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

5. First, he was refused the Nomination Form after paying the statutory fees on grounds of a bogus and non-existent "Handling fees). That pathetic attempt to extort money from him collapsed when the National Secretariat of the party received Ugbah's nomination papers, and wished him luck. Today, it is this phoney statement about Ugbah being debarred. It does not get weirder.

In the light of the foregoing, Prof. Ugbah wishes to call on his teeming Delegates/party faithful as well as his supporters and sympathizers across the other political parties to disregard the said story or stories, in totality, whether they are in print or verbal.

Ugbah wishes to assure them, and very powerfully so, that he, Steve Torkuma Ugbah, the leading contender for the governorship ticket of our great party, remains very much in the race. These desperate antics only confirm him as the candidate to beat.

Ugbah wishes to further assure his increasing army of supporters that the desperate, but doomed campaign to stop him, at all cost and by all means possible, by Abba Yaro and/or the State EXCO, acting independently or following the script of any god-father or god-mother, cannot stop his determined quest to vie for the nomination of his party so as to rescue both his party, the APC, and Benue state from 16 years of democratic misrule and arrested development.

Prof. Ugbah, who is only asking for a level playing ground from the state APC (which is not too much to ask), finds it curious that Abba Yaro, an Idoma man from Zone C is not zoning the governorship slot to Zone C, but is spiritedly embarrassing the party with his morbid obsession with Ugbah or his unstoppable candidacy.

Signed:

Simon Imobo-Tswam

Media Adviser to: Prof. Steve Torkuma Ugbah

16.12

Enugu

In Enugu State, the state chapter of the party has adopted Okey Ezea as its consensus governorship candidate for the 2015 election, party chairman, Ben Nwoye says. Mr. Ezea, who has contested and lost the Enugu governorship post in the past, is a multimillionaire maritime lawyer and shipping mogul

16.08

Akwa-Ibom

The contest in Akwa Ibom is between four aspirants: Mr. Udoedehe, who had contested the governorship of the state on the party's platform in 2011, former Military Administrator of Rivers State and a guber candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, Mr. Umana, the former SSG and an APC member of the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Ekpenyong.

16.05

Nasarawa

In Nasarawa, late arrival of materials is delaying the governorship primaries

A cross section of the delagates who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES complained that they arrived Lafia as early as 7.30a.m believing that accreditation would commence at 8.30am as scheduled.

Isaac Saleh of Keffi in Nasarawa West Senatorial District lamented the continued delay of the exercise as at 1.30p.m.

He said that most delegates came with the hope of returning home today but that with the delay, it might not be possible.

"I was not prepared to stay till tomorrow but with what is going on, the exercise might be delayed till midnight."

PREMIUM TIMES observed that the accreditation is taking place at three different places, according to senatorial district.

On a visit to the stadium, where the West Senatorial District delegates are being accredited, at about 2.30pm, Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura was seen addressing delegates.

Governor Almakura and three other aspirants namely James Angbazo, Reuben Audu, and Stanley Buba, are contesting for the ticket of the party to contest the 2015 gubernatorial election in the state.

16.03

Sokoto

In Sokoto, over 4000 APC delegates from the 23 LGAs of the state are now fully seated at the Shehu Kangiwa Memorial Stadium venue of the APC guber primaries. Binji LG has concluded voting. Next is Bodinga and Dange Shuni LGs. Then Gada and Goronyo LGs will vote.

16.02

Akwa-Ibom

In Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the accreditation of delegates has just commended at the Township Stadium along Udo Umana Street. PREMIUM TIMES learnt the APC structure collapsed in the state after the devastating blow it got from the PDP-led government of Governor Godswill Akpabio. The party's gubernatorial candidate during the 2011 general election, John Udoedehe, had lost many of his supporters to the PDP which had the economic power. But with the defection to the party of the former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Umana Okon Umana, the party was revved to life. Mr. Umana is said to have brought into the party, his supporters and a robust political structure that cuts across every part of the state.

15.58

KANO

There are indications that one of the aspirants, Suleman Kawu, will withdraw from the governorship race in Kano any moment from now. Mr. Kawu, who is the Deputy Minority leader in the House of Representatives, is negotiating his withdrawal from the race with some APC chiefs in the state. If he finally withdraws, the ticket will be contested for by three others namely, the Deputy Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, former military governor of Kaduna State, Jafaru Isa, and Usman Alhaji, a former finance commissioner in the state. Governor Rabi'u Kwankwaso has since endorsed his deputy.

15.50

Kwara

In Kwara, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has been declared winner of the governorship primary. He was sole candidate at the primary, and the election was mere formality. He addressed delegates after being declared winner, promising to do more for the state if reelected governor in February.

15.45

Kano

In Kano the election will hold at the Sani Abacha Stadium at about 6pm. A total of 7,500 delegates will participate in the election.

15.40

Kwara

In Kwara, the election is going smoothly so far. Incumbent governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, is expected to emerge.

15.11

Adamawa

In Adamawa state, delegates are presently queued at the Lamido Cinema venue of the election. The party's flag bearer in the cancelled Adamawa bye election, Mohammed Jibrilla, aka Bindow and his major contender, Ibrahim Mijinyawa, aka Yayaji, are already at the venue.

08.53

As Police Commissioner Danladi spoke with a PREMIUM TIMES reporter on telephone, loud sounds of gunshot could be heard in the background.

"I'm sure you can hear the sound," he said. "That tells you we are still under fire."

08.50

"We are still under fire," the Yobe State Police Commissioner, Marcus Danladi, told PREMIUM TIMES when contacted. "Kindly sympathise with us. There is nothing I can tell you now."

08.46

A police officer, who does not want to be named told PREMIUM TIMES the gunmen invaded the town coming through Gujba town.

"They came through Gujba town and their first attack was the Police Mobile Force Base along Gujba road. We don't know the details on casualty, but I fear it could be bad."

08.42

Residents say shootings have subsided and that everywhere is now quiet in Damaturu.

"We no longer hear the gunshots and blast anymore but the whole town is quiet except for the movement of vehicles that sound like military trucks", said Yaya Haruna.

08.18

The military personnel on ground in Damaturu are said to be careful in their response to the sudden attack.

They said they want to try as much as possible to avoid the shooting of civilians in their exchange of gunfire with the terrorists.

08.14

An Air Force jet has arrived Damaturu, and is engaging the Boko Haram fighters.

"We are hearing the sound of the jet fighter hovering the skies amid heavy sounds of explosions. We don't know what to do. We are still lying on the ground inside our room," said Yaya Haruna, a civil servant and resident of the city.

20.00

The Congo vs Sudan match ended 1 nil in favour of Congo. So Congo and South Africa qualifies for the finals.

19.55

FULL TIME Despite its late equalizer, Nigeria is out of the tournament. Good Night and thanks for following.

19.53

Enyeama saves Nigeria from a third goal.

19.52

GOOOOOOOOOOAL!!! Aluko equalizes for Nigeria. An extra time strike from about 30 yards.

19.50

Five minutes added time. Enough time for the Eagles to score the needed goals. But it might work against them as the 10-men South Africans may snatch a break and add salt to the injury.

19.47

Two minutes left to play and the desperation in the Nigerian side is at its peak. Coordination is low and chances are hard to convert.

19.45

Ike Uche manages to sneak a shot through the many legs defending the South African goal, but the keeper was in hand to parry the low shot.

19.43

Nigeria still pressing hard to score but the South Africans are defending effectively, playing only two men up. This strategy appears to be working considering they are playing 10 against 11.

19.40

8 minutes left to play. South African strike on the floor and receiving medical attention.

19.35

Azubieke gets first booking for Nigeria -77'mins.

19.32

Nigeria pressing hard this time. Omeruo out for Aaron Samuel. Nigeria hopes to score at least two more.

19.31

Will Nigeria make the most of the one-man advantage.. clock tickling down down 73' minutes gone.

19.30

South African player, on jersey 12, gets a red. A second yellow card on the 71st minute. A chance for Nigeria to pour in more goals.

19.28

Nigeria needs two more goals to enlist.

19.27

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!! Nigeria scrambles one into the South African net. The Sub Sone Aluko shoots in a rebound from an Ike Uche strike. Nigeria 1-2 South Africa

19.26

Nigeria has barely 24 minutes to salvage this unpalatable situation... Meanwhile it's still Sudan 0-2 Congo, Nigeria are condemned to win this game or else..

19.24

25 minutes left to play. Nigeria still down by 2 goals to nil. Meanwhile, in the other match, Congo is leading Sudan by 1 nil.

19.20

Events turning worse for Eagles as crowd begin to turn against them inside the Uyo stadium. More support is actually required now

19.18

Raheem Lawal pulled out for Sone Aluko. Will the Hull City man make and difference for Nigeria?

19.17

Nice header from Emenike But straight into the arms of the South African goalkeeper.

19.08

A nice goal from the scorer of the first. The goal came off a defensive error by Omeruo, our number 4 man.

19.07

GOAL! It appears Nigeria's fate is sealed. South Africa scores again. This time, early in second half. Nigeria 0-2 South Africa.

18.50

End of first half. Nigeria down by one goal. South Africa came from behind in possession and attempts to stun the Eagles with a fantastic strike.Nigeria would have to equalize and win this match to be eligible for a chance to contest for the AFCON 2015 ticket.

18.46

Nigeria will have to come from behind to beat South Africa, win the match and contest for a ticket to Equatorial Guinea.

18.43

GOAL! South Africa draws the first blood. South Africa came from the defensive to take the lead. NIgeria 0-1 South Africa

18.41

South Africa appears to be getting ready for a defensive. A striker in Jersey 13, removed for a defender, in jersey 6. 38"

18.36

Ike Uche had two instances where he refused to pass the ball, perhaps he didn't look the other way, and had full concentration on the post. He missed it! 31"

18.35

33" minutes played so far. The Nigerians now lead in attempts and possession. But goal line is still 0-0.

18.30

Bafana Bafana's former captain and number one goalkeeper, Senzo Muyiwa, was murdered last month in South Africa. The team adorned a black wrist band in his honour during their match against Sudan last Saturday. Darren Keet has taken his place with his third cap today, against Nigeria.

18.29

The fans are now demanding "one goal'. They are chanting the familiar "all we are saying... give us one goal..."

18.28

Ahmed Musa has been fantastic so far. He appears high in spirit and speed.

18.27

Ike Uche, with Ahmed Musa free on his left near the goal area, shot directly to the arms of the South African goalkeeper.

18.21

The South African goalkeeper is down. Medics are rushing his way.

18.19

Ahmed Musa, playing from central forward just missed a second and third close chance. He has been tormenting the South African in the past 10 minutes. But he still needs a classical touch to his finishing. Nigeria likely to score soon as the pressure on South Africa mounts.

18.18

In the sixth minute, there was a great attempt by Mikel Obi blocked by the South African defence.

The Akwa Ibom International stadium is about 70% full, an improvement in attendance in match attendance in Nigerian football

18.14

An Ahmed Musa strike is blocked by the South Africans. Nigeria gets its first corner kick. Kick taken by Mikel Obi, but it was too strong and over-sped the goal area.

18.12

So far, 10", it is goaless bt South Africa has had three attempts on goal. Nigeria lags with one.

18.11

A corner to the Bafana Bafana. It is the first of this match. It has been taken, but safely headed into the arms of Vincent Enyeama.

18.10

The match is now underway. Ninety anxious minutes stand between Nigeria and qualification for 2015 AFCON

18.09

7" Ahmed Musa opens opportunity for Nigeria. Hits the crossbar.

18.09

5 minutes into the match, South Africa have had the upper hand. The first strike, at 3" saw the Bafana Bafana miss a goal by the whiskers.

18.06

In other matches

DRC 3-1 Sierra Leone The Leopards finish 3rd in Group D and currently the third best placed team.

Côte d'Ivoire 0-0 Cameroon The Elephants finish second in Group D & qualify for Equatorial Guinea 2015

Group F: Cape Verde and Zambia are through. The Blue Sharks, also group winners. Mozambique & Niger out of running for #AFCON 2015

Group G: Tunisia, Senegal already qualified

17.57

Players of both sides are on the pitch, lined up. National anthems of both sides have been sung. Time for the showdown proper.

17.37

Super Eagles in high spirits but need Lady Luck - Keshi

Super Eagles Coach, Stephen Keshi has said that the spirit in camp is very high and that he has urged the players to play like they did in Congo last Saturday.

"I think it's the spirit that we had in Congo," he told journalists today in Uyo. "We need lady luck to be on our side and complete the whole situation, I know the boys are ready to go. They know what is at stake."

He also expressed his regret over Hope Akpan who had to leave the camp for England due to the shoulder injury he picked during an away match in Congo this past weekend.

"We will miss him, but I think we have other players that can do the thing but I would have love him to be here. But this is football and it happens!" he said.

17.14

South Africa can also cause an upset as they have never beaten Nigeria. They will definitely want to make history: not just beating Nigeria but doing so Nigeria at home. And bottom placed Sudan as well will want to make a point: getting maximum points from their match with the Red Devils of Congo.

17.03

Nigeria will likely qualify only if they beat South Africa comfortably as any goal by Congo in the other group game against Sudan could lead to the Eagles not qualifying for the tournament on goal difference rule.

We can only hope that Sudan, which sits below the table, would beat Congo.

17.00

It's less than an hour to kick-off in Uyo. The statistics are sure in favour of the Super Eagles who have beaten South Africa in all their home games played in the country. 1992 - 4-0 2000 - 2-0 2004 - 4-0 2008 - 2-0

16.50

Pre-Match analysis

Nigeria has an enormous striking force which can cause major upset for the Bafana Bafana. The defence line of South Africa will be on the lookout for these players because any major mistake could prove lethal.

Ikechukwu Uche's return to the Eagles squad could pay off at the end for the Super Eagles as his form with his current club is highly unprecedented and he could likely cause an upset.

Emenike cannot be written off as well. His strength can throw the South African defenders off balance.

In the Eagles' rank also is the former Kano Pillars and current CSKA Moscow winger, Ahmed Musa, whose elegant cross can find the f