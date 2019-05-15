Ghana/Cote d'Ivoire: Black Queens Coach Content With Cote d'Ivoire Draw

Black Queens Head Coach, Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo, says she was content with the performance of the team despite failing to find the net in Monday's goalless draw with Cote d'Ivoire in the ongoing WAFU Zone B Women's Championships.

Despite playing well in the match and dominating proceedings, the Queens could not reproduce their good scoring form they had shown in their previous matches against Senegal (2-0) and Togo (6-0).

However, Tagoe was not very downcast. She was happy with the display of her players on the day.

"I was very impressed with the players because they were tactically disciplined. We played the entire first half in the half of the Ivorians and had it not been the rain, we would have scored about three goals.

We did everything we had to do including hitting the crossbar but we could not. All the same, I am content with the result we got."

The result placed Ghana in second place in Group A behind Cote d'Ivoire despite the two teams being on seven points. The Ivorians get top spot due to their superior goal difference.