Ghana: Stanchart Appoints Independent Non-Executive Director

The Management of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has announced the appointment of Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the bank effective May 2, 2019.

Mr Twum Asante has over 15 years progressive and diversified experience in leadership as an accomplished Senior Executive and Strategic Leader.

A statement issued in Accra by Madam Asiedua Addae, Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, said Mr Twum Asante was appointed Vice President (VP) of Southern & East Africa and Ghana (SEAGHA) Region of the MTN Group in October 2017.

It said he has oversight over nine countries namely: Swaziland, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Ghana and as part of his duties as Vice President, he serves as a member on the MTN Group Executive Committee and Board representations for applicable MTN Group entities.

The statement said prior to his appointment as VP of the SEAGHA Region, he was the CEO of MTN Ghana, a position he held from July 2015 to September 2017.

He served as CEO of MTN Rwanda before his appointment as CEO of MTN Ghana and for both operations; he was responsible for providing sound human resource leadership and ensuring financial and organisational profitability and sustainability of the operating units.

It said before joining MTN Ghana, he spent 13 years with Unilever, where he held various positions, including Managing Director for Zambia, Customer Development Director and member of the Unilever Ghana Board.

Mr Twum Asante holds a BA (Hons) degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Ghana, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from Henley Management College and was part of MTN's Global Advancement Programme (GAP) in 2010.

He has also participated in the Executive level and General Management Development programmes at the Ashridge Business School (UK), Harvard and Insead (Paris).