Ghana: Man Found Dead At Adweso

Koforidua — A man, identified as Suley Nyonator, believed to be 42 years old, was found dead at Ghateco School, near Galloway Junction, at Adweso, a suburb of Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, said the body was retrieved in the early hours of Monday morning, after a vender, who sells at the school reported the case to the police.

He said when the police arrived at the scene, they discovered bruises on the left elbow, and blood and saliva in the nose and mouth of the body.

DSP Tetteh said further checks on the body revealed marks on his neck and leg, which indicated that Suley had been tied by unknown assailants.

He disclosed that the deceased has been deposited at the Koforidua Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy, while investigations continued to ascertain the cause of death and also bring the perpetrators to book.